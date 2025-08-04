UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions at Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship

AL-AIN: The curtain came down on Sunday on the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025 with Emirati clubs sweeping the top three positions.
Organized by International Vision Sports Management, the championship featured more than 1,000 athletes from over 60 countries over three days at ADNEC Centre Al-Ain.
The final day saw the culmination of professional category matches, with the UAE’s Commando Group topping the standings in the division, followed by ADMA International in second place and M.O.D UAE in third. Winners were awarded medals and cash prizes at the conclusion of the event.
This initiative was held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro.
In attendance on the final day and participating in the awards ceremony were Sheikh Tarik bin Faisal Al-Qassimi; Saeed Al-Dhaheri, destination management department director at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi; and Tareq Al-Bahri, general manager of International Vision Sports Management.
Al-Bahri commented: “This year, we succeeded in delivering an exceptional edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship by attracting top-tier international athletes to the Al-Ain Region and organizing professional-level matches that reflect Abu Dhabi’s status as the world capital of jiu-jitsu. We thank all our supporting partners and the fans whose presence played a vital role in making this event a success.
“We promise to continue delivering high-caliber grappling championships that elevate the sport and help uncover new talent at both the local and global levels,” he added.
“Through this championship, we aim to cement Abu Dhabi and the Al-Ain Region as global destinations for world-class sporting events, while expanding interest in grappling across all age groups. In future editions, we look forward to growing the event further, both in terms of participation and organizational excellence, so it continues to meet the expectations of athletes and spectators alike.”
Pouya Rahmani of Team Nogueira Dubai, who won gold in the Men’s Grappling / 18+ / Professionals / 125kg division, said: “I feel amazing. This is my first world title in grappling as a black belt, and it means a lot to me. It’s been a long journey, and finally winning this medal is incredibly satisfying. My final match was against Haitham Redha. I lost to him the last time, and he’s a strong fighter, but I managed to take the victory this time. Thank you, Abu Dhabi. Thank you, Al-Ain.”
Over the course of three days, the championship featured competitions across the professional, masters, amateur and youth categories.