Saudi crown prince receives Kuwaiti PM at NEOM Palace

A Slovenian super white fetches $40,000 at Saudi falcon auction

RIYADH: A gyr hybrid falcon chick fetched SR151,000 ($40,000) at auction on Tuesday, becoming the most expensive sale so far at a gathering of international bird of prey breeders in Malham, north of the Saudi capital.

The bidding for the Mathlouth gyr super white, from the Slovenian breeder GP, started at SR50,000. The Farkh, a bird less than a year old, is 17in in length and 16in in height and weighs around 1,050 grams.

The identity of the buyer has not been revealed and it is usual practice for the bird to named after it has been sold

But the hybrid was not the only bird sold on Tuesday, the fourth night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, an annual gathering that brings together the biggest traders in the industry.

Bidders also competed for a gyr shaheen falcon, from British breeder YLS, with the 1,170 gram dark brown chick eventually selling for SR51,000.

The gyr, short for gyrfalcon, is the largest falcon species in the world and ranges in color from pure white to brown. The birds are known for their large, broad-winged and long-tailed bodies and are highly sought after by breeders and enthusiasts.

The event organized by the Saudi Falcons Club and held at its headquarters, is open daily from 4-11 p.m. through Aug. 25.

A Mathlouth gyr, a gyr shaheen and a gyr pure will be under the hammer on Wednesday night.

Last year, a peregrine falcon chick named Ultra White sold for SR400,000 in a record for the event. Its American breeder Pacific Northwest Falcons also sold another peregrine chick named Super White for SR86,000.

That auction concluded with SR10 million in sales after 866 falcons were bought. A domestic auction by the club last year raised nearly SR6 million.

With a history of exceeding SR18 million in sales over the past three years, the auction introduces new international breeding farms and fosters collaboration among producers and investors.

Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club, told Arab News that high-value sales had motivated falconers and enhanced their confidence in the event as a trusted global destination.

“The auction utilizes modern technologies in sales and medical examinations. It also features live broadcasting, which allows real-time viewing of the auction from around the world,” he said.

The annual auction provides a platform for falconers to learn about the latest breeding and hybridization techniques and share knowledge with fellow experts from around the world.

It plays a significant role in preserving and promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural, economic, and historical heritage in line with Vision 2030.

Speaking to Arab News on Monday, New Zealand Ambassador Charles Kingston described the visit as “fun and fascinating.”

“Beautiful falcons on display and a wonderful showcase of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and culture,” he said.

The Kingdom has a rich historical heritage and tradition of falconry. A common companion of a Bedouin traveler across the Arabian deserts, hunting with falcons was an integral part of the land for thousands of years as they helped provide nourishment for the weary traveler by catching prey.