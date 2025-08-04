Saudi crown prince receives Kuwaiti PM at NEOM Palace

A Slovenian super white fetches $40,000 at Saudi falcon auction
Updated 20 August 2025
RIYADH: A gyr hybrid falcon chick fetched SR151,000 ($40,000) at auction on Tuesday, becoming the most expensive sale so far at a gathering of international bird of prey breeders in Malham, north of the Saudi capital.
The bidding for the Mathlouth gyr super white, from the Slovenian breeder GP, started at SR50,000. The Farkh, a bird less than a year old, is 17in in length and 16in in height and weighs around 1,050 grams.
The identity of the buyer has not been revealed and it is usual practice for the bird to named after it has been sold
But the hybrid was not the only bird sold on Tuesday, the fourth night of the International Falcon Breeders Auction, an annual gathering that brings together the biggest traders in the industry.
Bidders also competed for a gyr shaheen falcon, from British breeder YLS, with the 1,170 gram dark brown chick eventually selling for SR51,000.
The gyr, short for gyrfalcon, is the largest falcon species in the world and ranges in color from pure white to brown. The birds are known for their large, broad-winged and long-tailed bodies and are highly sought after by breeders and enthusiasts.
The event organized by the Saudi Falcons Club and held at its headquarters, is open daily from 4-11 p.m. through Aug. 25.
A Mathlouth gyr, a gyr shaheen and a gyr pure will be under the hammer on Wednesday night.
Last year, a peregrine falcon chick named Ultra White sold for SR400,000 in a record for the event. Its American breeder Pacific Northwest Falcons also sold another peregrine chick named Super White for SR86,000.
That auction concluded with SR10 million in sales after 866 falcons were bought. A domestic auction by the club last year raised nearly SR6 million.
With a history of exceeding SR18 million in sales over the past three years, the auction introduces new international breeding farms and fosters collaboration among producers and investors.
Walid Al-Taweel, spokesperson for the Saudi Falcons Club, told Arab News that high-value sales had motivated falconers and enhanced their confidence in the event as a trusted global destination.
“The auction utilizes modern technologies in sales and medical examinations. It also features live broadcasting, which allows real-time viewing of the auction from around the world,” he said.
The annual auction provides a platform for falconers to learn about the latest breeding and hybridization techniques and share knowledge with fellow experts from around the world.
It plays a significant role in preserving and promoting Saudi Arabia’s cultural, economic, and historical heritage in line with Vision 2030.
Speaking to Arab News on Monday, New Zealand Ambassador Charles Kingston described the visit as “fun and fascinating.”
“Beautiful falcons on display and a wonderful showcase of the Kingdom’s rich heritage and culture,” he said.
The Kingdom has a rich historical heritage and tradition of falconry. A common companion of a Bedouin traveler across the Arabian deserts, hunting with falcons was an integral part of the land for thousands of years as they helped provide nourishment for the weary traveler by catching prey.
Updated 19 August 2025
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s envoy to Switzerland Abdulrahman Al-Dawood presented his credentials as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter during a reception ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Bern on Tuesday.
During the reception, Al-Dawood conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Swiss people to Keller-Sutter.
The Swiss president asked Al-Dawood to convey her greetings to the Saudi leadership and praised the level of relations between their countries.She also expressed her wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the Kingdom and its people.
The president welcomed the ambassador and wished him success in his duties, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Updated 19 August 2025
NEOM: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday strongly condemned remarks by the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding his vision for a so-called “Greater Israel,” and rejected what it described as expansionist settlement projects that violate the rule of international law and undermine Palestinian rights.
During a meeting in NEOM chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Cabinet members reaffirmed the Kingdom’s firm stance on the historical and legal right of the Palestinian people to establish an independent, sovereign state on their lands.
Ministers also denounced recent approvals for new Israeli settlements in areas around occupied Jerusalem, and called on the international community, particularly the permanent members of the UN Security Council, to take immediate action to halt what they described as crimes against the Palestinian people and ensure that Israeli authorities comply with UN resolutions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
After the meeting, the acting minister of media, Essam bin Saad bin Saeed, said the Cabinet had addressed other regional and international issues, and reiterated Saudi support for diplomatic efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Members welcomed US President Donald Trump’s recent meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders.
Tuesday was World Humanitarian Day, and to mark the occasion the Cabinet highlighted Saudi Arabia’s longstanding commitment to aid efforts, noting the Kingdom’s prominent position among the ranks of the world’s largest donor nations.
On the domestic from, members reviewed achievements in the education sector ahead of the start of the new academic year, including curriculum development, the integration of artificial intelligence, expanded technical training, and support for innovation and the development of talent.
They also approved several cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding with international partners in a variety of fields including sports and tourism, customs, health, and the development of small and medium enterprises. Agreements with the US, Spain, Syria, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Grenada and the Maldives were endorsed.
In addition, Cabinet members approved the introduction of new systems governing handicrafts, environmental coordination, and promotions and transfers within senior government ranks, the SPA added.
Salma Shaker has taken her passion and turned it into record-setting dives
Updated 19 August 2025
JEDDAH: At just 25 years old, Saudi freediver Salma Shaker has ensured her name features in the sporting halls of fame.
When she took place at the elite, invite-only Vertical Blue competition in the Bahamas this year — the first athlete from the Kingdom to be asked — she broke four Saudi national records — 55m free immersion, 62m constant weight with fins, 42m constant weight no fins and 66m deep constant weight bi-fins.
Her freediving journey started when she was 18, inspired by a lifelong love of the sea. Born into a family with deep ties to the ocean — her father being a captain and marine geologist — she grew up exploring the shores and shallow waters of Jeddah’s coast.
Her early training with instructor Mariam Shalan set her on a path that led quickly to competition. She took various national and regional titles including Deepest GCC Woman in 2019 and Deepest Arab Woman in 2024 and 2025, with two dives of 66 meters and 70 meters, respectively.
For Shaker, freediving is more than a sport — it’s therapy: “The ocean is my peace,” she told Arab News.
She believes her ability to find calm is the key to her success, especially at Vertical Blue where she described feeling a surreal, almost out-of-body stillness, before each dive.
“Ever since I started freediving, I’ve always wanted to compete in Vertical Blue,” she said. “I was trying to get my invitation for two years, and when I finally did, it was something I couldn’t believe. I felt so honored that I was the first Arab woman to represent there and raise the Saudi flag.”
Freediving, she added, is about overcoming both physical and mental challenges.
Freediving isn’t just a sport—it’s about connection: to yourself, to nature, and to something greater. I want to show that Arab women can lead in extreme sports, not just compete. I also want to highlight how precious and unique our Red Sea is.
Salma Shaker, Saudi freediver
“The mental challenge that you ideally face is just getting over the fear in your head. It’s a lot to go down while not wearing a mask, not seeing anything around you—and it’s also deep. That’s why you learn to completely relax,” she said.
“The physical challenge for me is equalizing my ears the deeper I go. It just needs practice, new techniques and repetition.”
She says that, for her, the sport is also about advocacy. Last year, Shaker was featured in “Beneath the Surface: The Fight for Corals,” a Red Sea Global documentary highlighting marine conservation. She has since partnered with the company to champion coral reef protection and promote sustainable tourism.
“My connection with Red Sea Global actually goes back a long way, and it's been really special. I first visited one of their amazing resorts back in 2021 and honestly, I was blown away,” she said. “Their whole approach — how they link everything to the sea and blend nature so beautifully into their projects — just clicked with me instantly.”
The company now sponsors her.
“They're exactly who I want by my side as I push boundaries and share stories through the water,” she said. “(They’re not) just building resorts; they're creating something completely new with regenerative tourism.”
Looking ahead, Shaker is preparing for the CMAS World Championship in September — but she says freediving is about more than setting or breaking records.
“After competing in Vertical Blue, I feel pretty happy and ready for whatever’s next. I hope to inspire people to understand the power of silence, breath and inner strength,” she told Arab News.
“Freediving isn’t just a sport—it’s about connection: to yourself, to nature, and to something greater. I want to show that Arab women can lead in extreme sports, not just compete. I also want to highlight how precious and unique our Red Sea is.”