  Faced with hardships at home, Ethiopians risk dangerous seas for a better life elsewhere

Faced with hardships at home, Ethiopians risk dangerous seas for a better life elsewhere

Faced with hardships at home, Ethiopians risk dangerous seas for a better life elsewhere
Ethiopian migrants walk on the shores of Ras Al-Ara, Lahj, Yemen, after disembarking from a boat, July 26, 2019. (AP)
Updated 04 August 2025
AP
Faced with hardships at home, Ethiopians risk dangerous seas for a better life elsewhere

Faced with hardships at home, Ethiopians risk dangerous seas for a better life elsewhere
  • In Ethiopia, youth unemployment is currently at over 20%, leading many to seek a better life elsewhere
  • Yemen is a major route for migrants from East Africa and the Horn of Africa countries
Updated 04 August 2025
AP
ADDIS ABABA: The deadly shipwreck in waters off Yemen’s coast over the weekend is weighing heavily on the hearts of many in Ethiopia. Twelve migrants on the boat that carried 154 Ethiopians survived the tragedy — at least 68 died and 74 remain missing.
When Solomon Gebremichael heard about Sunday’s disaster, it brought back heartbreaking memories — he had lost a close friend and a brother to illegal migration years ago.
“I understand the pain all too well,” Gebremichael told The Associated Press at his home in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.
Although Ethiopia has been relatively stable since the war in the country’s Tigray region ended in 2022, youth unemployment is currently at over 20%, leading many to risk dangerous waters trying to reach the wealthy Gulf Arab countries, seeking a better life elsewhere.
Mesel Kindeya made the crossing in 2016 via the same sea route as the boat that capsized on Sunday, traveling without papers on harrowing journeys arranged by smugglers from Ethiopia to Saudi Arabia.
“We could barely breathe,” she remembers of her own sea crossing. “Speaking up could get us thrown overboard by smugglers. I deeply regret risking my life, thinking it would improve my situation.”
Kindeya made it to Saudi Arabia and worked as a maid for six months, before she was captured by authorities, and imprisoned for eight months. By the time she was deported back to Ethiopia, she had barely managed to earn back the initial cost of her journey.
“Despite the hardships of life, illegal immigration is just not a solution,” she says.
Over the past years, hundreds of migrants have died in shipwrecks off Yemen, the Arab world’s most impoverished country that has been engulfed in a civil war since September 2014.
“This shows the desperation of the situation in Ethiopia for many people,” according to Teklemichael Ab Sahlemariam, a human rights lawyer practicing in Addis Ababa.
“They are pushed to head to a war-torn nation like Yemen and onward to Saudi Arabia or Europe," he told the AP. “I know of many who have perished.”
And many of those who get caught and are sent back to Ethiopia try and make the crossing again.
“People keep going back, even when they are deported, facing financial extortion and subjected to sexual exploitation,” the lawyer said.
Ethiopia's foreign ministry in a statement on Monday urged Ethiopians “to use legal avenues in securing opportunities.”
“We warn citizens not to take the illegal route in finding such opportunities and avoid the services of traffickers at all cost,” the statement said.
African Union spokesperson Nuur Mohamud Sheek called for urgent collective action in a post on social media “to tackle the root causes of irregular migration and the upholding of migrant rights and to prevent further loss of life.”
Yemen is a major route for migrants from East Africa and the Horn of Africa countries.
About 60,000 migrants arrived in Yemen last year, down from 97,200 in 2023 — a drop that has been attributed to greater patrolling of the waters, according to a March report by the UN’s migration agency, the International Organization for Migration.
In March, at least two migrants died and 186 others were missing after four boats capsized off Yemen and Djibouti, according to the IOM.

Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky

Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky

Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky
  • As Congress prepares to return to session in early September, the next few weeks could become a defining test of whether lawmakers and international allies are prepared to act on their own if Trump doesn’t follow through
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Tuesday that he believes President Donald Trump is prepared to “crush” Russia’s economy with a new wave of sanctions if Russian President Vladimir Putin refuses to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the coming weeks.
Graham, who spoke with Trump on Tuesday morning, has pushed the president for months to support his sweeping bipartisan sanctions bill that would impose steep tariffs on countries that are fueling Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by buying its oil, gas, uranium, and other exports. The legislation has the backing of 85 senators, but Trump has yet to endorse it. Republican leaders have said they won’t move without him.
“If we don’t have this thing moving in the right direction by the time we get back, then I think that plan B needs to kick in,” Graham said in a phone interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Senate, now away from Washington for the August recess, is scheduled to return in September.
Graham’s call with Trump came less than 24 hours after high-stakes meetings at the White House with Zelensky and several European leaders. Trump and the leaders emerged from those talks sounding optimistic, with the expectation being that a Putin and Zelensky sit-down will happen soon.
Still, Trump’s comments to Graham, one of his top congressional allies, mark the latest sign that pressure is building — not just on Putin, but on Trump as well.
“Trump believes that if Putin doesn’t do his part, that he’s going to have to crush his economy. Because you’ve got to mean what you say,” Graham told reporters in South Carolina on Tuesday.
As Congress prepares to return to session in early September, the next few weeks could become a defining test of whether lawmakers and international allies are prepared to act on their own if Trump doesn’t follow through.
Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the lead Democrat pushing the bill with Graham, says there is a “lot of reason for skepticism and doubt” after the meetings with Trump, especially because Putin has not made any direct promises. He said the Russian leader has an incentive to play “rope-a-dope” with Trump.
“The only way to bring Putin to the table is to show strength,” Blumenthal told the AP this week. “What Putin understands is force and pressure.”
Still, Republicans have shown little willingness to override Trump in his second term. They abruptly halted work on the sanctions bill before the August recess after Trump said the legislation may not be needed.
Asked Tuesday in a phone interview whether the sanctions bill should be brought up even without Trump’s support, Graham said, “the best way to do it is with him.”
“There will come a point where if it’s clear that Putin is not going to entertain peace, that President Trump will have to back up what he said he would do,” Graham said. “And the best way to do it is have congressional blessing.”
The legislation would impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on countries such as China and India, which together account for roughly 70 percent of Russia’s energy trade. The framework has the support of many European leaders.
Many of those same European leaders left the White House on Monday with a more hopeful tone. Zelensky called the meeting with Trump “an important step toward ending this war.” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that his expectations “were not just met, they were exceeded.”
Still, little concrete progress was visible on the main obstacles to peace. That deadlock likely favors Putin, whose forces continue to make steady, if slow, progress on the ground in Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters after talks at the White House that Trump believes a deal with Putin is possible. But he said sanctions remain on the table if the process fails.

Immigrants seeking lawful work and citizenship are now subject to ‘anti-Americanism’ screening

Immigrants seeking lawful work and citizenship are now subject to ‘anti-Americanism’ screening
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Immigrants seeking lawful work and citizenship are now subject to ‘anti-Americanism’ screening

Immigrants seeking lawful work and citizenship are now subject to ‘anti-Americanism’ screening
  • Critics worry the policy update will allow for more subjective views of what is considered anti-American and allow an officer’s personal bias to cloud his or her judgment
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

Immigrants seeking a legal pathway to live and work in the United States will now be subject to screening for “anti-Americanism’,” authorities said Tuesday, raising concerns among critics that it gives officers too much leeway in rejecting foreigners based on a subjective judgment.
US Citizenship and Immigration Services said officers will now consider whether an applicant for benefits, such as a green card, “endorsed, promoted, supported, or otherwise espoused” anti-American, terrorist or antisemitic views.
“America’s benefits should not be given to those who despise the country and promote anti-American ideologies,” Matthew Tragesser, USCIS spokesman, said in a statement. “Immigration benefits— including to live and work in the United States— remain a privilege, not a right.”
It isn’t specified what constitutes anti-Americanism and it isn’t clear how and when the directive would be applied.
“The message is that the US and immigration agencies are going to be less tolerant of anti-Americanism or antisemitism when making immigration decisions,” Elizabeth Jacobs, director of regulatory affairs and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies, a group that advocates for immigration restrictions, said on Tuesday.
Jacobs said the government is being more explicit in the kind of behaviors and practices officers should consider, but emphasized that discretion is still in place. “The agency cannot tell officers that they have to deny — just to consider it as a negative discretion,” she said.
Critics worry the policy update will allow for more subjective views of what is considered anti-American and allow an officer’s personal bias to cloud his or her judgment.
“For me, the really big story is they are opening the door for stereotypes and prejudice and implicit bias to take the wheel in these decisions. That’s really worrisome,” said Jane Lilly Lopez, associate professor of sociology at Brigham Young University.
The policy changes follow others recently implemented since the start of the Trump administration including social media vetting and the most recent addition of assessing applicants seeking naturalization for ‘good moral character’. That will not only consider “not simply the absence of misconduct” but also factor the applicant’s positive attributes and contributions.
“It means you are going to just do a whole lot more work to provide evidence that you meet our standards,” Lopez said.
Experts disagree on the constitutionality of the policy involving people who are not US citizens and their freedom of speech. Jacobs, of the Center for Immigration Studies, said First Amendment rights do not extend to people outside the US or who are not US citizens.
Ruby Robinson, senior managing attorney with the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center, believes the Bill of Rights and the US Constitution protects all people in the United States, regardless of their immigration status, against government encroachment. “A lot of this administration’s activities infringe on constitutional rights and do need to be resolved, ultimately, in courts,” Robinson added.
Attorneys are advising clients to adjust their expectations.
“People need to understand that we have a different system today and a lot more things that apply to US citizens are not going to apply to somebody who’s trying to enter the United States,” said Jaime Diez, an immigration attorney based in Brownsville, Texas.
Jonathan Grode, managing partner of Green and Spiegel immigration law firm, said the policy update was not unexpected considering how the Trump administration approaches immigration.
“This is what was elected. They’re allowed to interpret the rules the way they want,” Grode said. “The policy always to them is to shrink the strike zone. The law is still the same.”

FACT FOCUS: Trump says he has ended seven wars. That’s not accurate

FACT FOCUS: Trump says he has ended seven wars. That’s not accurate
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
FACT FOCUS: Trump says he has ended seven wars. That’s not accurate

FACT FOCUS: Trump says he has ended seven wars. That’s not accurate
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has projected himself as a peacemaker since returning to the White House in January, touting his efforts to end global conflicts.
In meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European leaders Monday, Trump repeated that he has been instrumental in stopping multiple wars but didn’t specify which.
“I’ve done six wars, I’ve ended six wars, Trump said in the Oval Office with Zelensky. He later added: “If you look at the six deals I settled this year, they were all at war. I didn’t do any ceasefires.”
He raised that figure Tuesday, telling “Fox & Friends” that “we ended seven wars.”
But although Trump helped mediate relations among many of these nations, experts say his impact isn’t as clear cut as he claims.
Here’s a closer look at the conflicts.
Israel and Iran
Trump is credited with ending the 12-day war.
Israel launched attacks on the heart of Iran’s nuclear program and military leadership in June, saying it wanted to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon — which Tehran has denied it was trying to do.
Trump negotiated a ceasefire between Israel and Iran just after directing American warplanes to strike Iran’s Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites. He publicly harangued both countries into maintaining the ceasefire.
Evelyn Farkas, executive director of Arizona State University’s McCain Institute, said Trump should get credit for ending the war.
“There’s always a chance it could flare up again if Iran restarts its nuclear weapons program, but nonetheless, they were engaged in a hot war with one another,” she said. “And it didn’t have any real end in sight before President Trump got involved and gave them an ultimatum.”
Lawrence Haas, a senior fellow for US foreign policy at the American Foreign Policy Council who is an expert on Israel-Iran tensions, agreed the US was instrumental in securing the ceasefire. But he characterized it as a “temporary respite” from the ongoing “day-to-day cold war” between the two foes that often involves flare-ups.
Egypt and Ethiopia
This could be described as tensions at best, and peace efforts — which don’t directly involve the US — have stalled.
The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile River has caused friction between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan since the power-generating project was announced more than a decade ago. In July, Ethiopia declared the project complete, with an inauguration set for September.
Egypt and Sudan oppose the dam. Although the vast majority of the water that flows down the Nile originates in Ethiopia, Egyptian agriculture relies on the river almost entirely. Sudan, meanwhile, fears flooding and wants to protect its own power-generating dams.
During his first term, Trump tried to broker a deal between Ethiopia and Egypt but couldn’t get them to agree. He suspended aid to Ethiopia over the dispute. In July, he posted on Truth Social that he helped the “fight over the massive dam (and) there is peace at least for now.” However, the disagreement persists, and negotiations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have stalled.
“It would be a gross overstatement to say that these countries are at war,” said Haas. “I mean, they’re just not.”
India and Pakistan
The April killing of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir pushed India and Pakistan closer to war than they had been in years, but a ceasefire was reached.
Trump has claimed that the US brokered the ceasefire, which he said came about in part because he offered trade concessions. Pakistan thanked Trump, recommending him for the Nobel Peace Prize. But India has denied Trump’s claims, saying there was no conversation between the US and India on trade in regards to the ceasefire.
Although India has downplayed the Trump administration’s role in the ceasefire, Haas and Farkas believe the US deserves some credit for helping stop the fighting.
“I think that President Trump played a constructive role from all accounts, but it may not have been decisive. And again, I’m not sure whether you would define that as a full-blown war,” Farkas said.
Serbia and Kosovo
The White House lists the conflict between these countries as one Trump resolved, but there has been no threat of a war between the two neighbors during Trump’s second term, nor any significant contribution from Trump this year to improve their relations.
Kosovo is a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Tensions have persisted ever since, but never to the point of war, mostly because NATO-led peacekeepers have been deployed in Kosovo, which has been recognized by more than 100 countries.
During his first term, Trump negotiated a wide-ranging deal between Serbia and Kosovo, but much of what was agreed on was never carried out.
Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Trump has played a key role in peace efforts between the African neighbors, but he’s hardly alone and the conflict is far from over.
Eastern Congo, rich in minerals, has been battered by fighting with more than 100 armed groups. The most potent is the M23 rebel group backed by neighboring Rwanda, which claims it is protecting its territorial interests and that some of those who participated in the 1994 Rwandan genocide fled to Congo and are working with the Congolese army.
The Trump administration’s efforts paid off in June, when the Congolese and Rwandan foreign ministers signed a peace deal at the White House. The M23, however, wasn’t directly involved in the US-facilitated negotiations and said it couldn’t abide by the terms of an agreement that didn’t involve it.
The final step to peace was meant to be a separate Qatar-facilitated deal between Congo and M23 that would bring about a permanent ceasefire. But with the fighting still raging, Monday’s deadline for the Qatar-led deal was missed and there have been no public signs of major talks between Congo and M23 on the final terms.
Armenia and Azerbaijan
Trump this month hosted the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the White House, where they signed a deal aimed at ending a decades-long conflict between the two nations. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the signed document a “significant milestone,” and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed Trump for performing “a miracle.”
The two countries signed agreements intended to reopen key transportation routes and reaffirm Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s commitment to signing a peace treaty. The treaty’s text was initialed by the countries’ foreign ministers at that meeting, which indicates preliminary approval. But the two countries have yet to sign and ratify the deal.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a bitter conflict over territory since the early 1990s, when ethnic Armenian forces took control of the Karabakh province, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh, and nearby territories. In 2020, Azerbaijan’s military recaptured broad swaths of territory. Russia brokered a truce and deployed about 2,000 peacekeepers to the region.
In September 2023, Azerbaijani forces launched a lightning blitz to retake remaining portions. The two countries have worked toward normalizing ties and signing a peace treaty ever since.
Cambodia and Thailand
Officials from Thailand and Cambodia credit Trump with pushing the Asian neighbors to agree to a ceasefire in this summer’s brief border conflict.
Cambodia and Thailand have clashed in the past over their shared border. The latest fighting began in July after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Tensions had been growing since May, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a confrontation that created a diplomatic rift and roiled Thai politics.
Both countries agreed in late July to an unconditional ceasefire during a meeting in Malaysia. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pressed for the pact, but there was little headway until Trump intervened. Trump said on social media that he warned the Thai and Cambodian leaders that the US would not move forward with trade agreements if the hostilities continued. Both countries faced economic difficulties and neither had reached tariff deals with the US, though most of their Southeast Asian neighbors had.
According to Ken Lohatepanont, a political analyst and University of Michigan doctoral candidate, “President Trump’s decision to condition a successful conclusion to these talks on a ceasefire likely played a significant role in ensuring that both sides came to the negotiating table when they did.” ___ 
 

 

Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States

Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States

Venezuela says 66 children ‘kidnapped’ by the United States
  • More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest population exodus in Latin America’s recent history, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency
  • Fabri said that 10,631 Venezuelans have returned in 2025, both those deported frm the United States and others stranded in Mexico
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

CARACAS: The Venezuelan government on Tuesday claimed that 66 Venezuelan children are being illegally held in the United States after being separated from their parents during deportation, as the White House cracks down on immigration.
Caracas is demanding the children be handed over to Venezuelan authorities so they can be repatriated.
“We have 66 children kidnapped in the United States. It’s a number that grows each day... a cruel and inhumane policy,” said Camila Fabri, president of the government’s Return to the Homeland program that advocates for the voluntary return of people who left the country.
She spoke at a gathering at which women read out letters to US First Lady Melania Trump asking her to intercede on behalf of the children, who they said had been placed in foster care.
More than 7.7 million Venezuelans have left the country since 2014, the largest population exodus in Latin America’s recent history, according to UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.
It blamed “rampant violence, inflation, gang-warfare, soaring crime rates as well as shortages of food, medicine and essential services.”
In recent years Venezuelans in the United States had been granted temporary protected immigration status, allowing them to live and work there for a designated time period.
But President Donald Trump’s administration revoked that protection as part of his aggressive campaign to deport millions of undocumented migrants from the United States.
The US Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to AFP requests for comment on the claim by Caracas.
To date, 21 stranded children have been returned to Venezuela, including a daughter of one of the 252 Venezuelans detained in Trump’s immigration crackdown in March, who was accused without evidence of gang activity and deported to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison.
The men were freed in a prisoner swap in July and flown home to Venezuela, where four of them told AFP they suffered beatings, abuse and deprivation.
Fabri said that 10,631 Venezuelans have returned in 2025, both those deported frm the United States and others stranded in Mexico.
The White House has also squared off against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, who faces federal drug trafficking charges, with the US placing a $50 million bounty on him.
Washington, which does not recognize Maduro’s past two election victories, accuses the South American country’s leader of leading a cocaine trafficking gang, and has launched anti-drug operations in the Caribbean.
On Monday Maduro said he would deploy millions of militia members in the country in response to the US “threats.”
 

 

Israeli official charged in US child sex sting leaves country

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. (Photo/social media)
Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. (Photo/social media)
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Israeli official charged in US child sex sting leaves country

Tom Artiom Alexandrovich. (Photo/social media)
  • The 38-year-old, who was in Las Vegas for the Black Hat USA 2025 cybersecurity gathering, in fact met an undercover officer
  • He was charged with soliciting a minor for sex, and released on $10,000 bail, after being ordered to appear in court on August 27
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

LOS ANGELES, United States: US prosecutors denied any cover-up Tuesday as controversy swirled over the case of an Israeli government official who was arrested in a child sex sting operation and then allowed to leave the country.
Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, the executive director of the Israel Cyber Directorate, was taken into custody in Las Vegas this month when he arrived for what he thought was a date with a 15-year-old girl, the local 8NewsNow reported.
Alexandrovich allegedly brought a condom with him to the rendezvous, which he believed would include a visit to see Cirque du Soleil on the Las Vegas Strip, the outlet said, citing police documents.
The 38-year-old, who was in Las Vegas for the Black Hat USA 2025 cybersecurity gathering, in fact met an undercover officer.
He was charged with soliciting a minor for sex, and released on $10,000 bail, after being ordered to appear in court on August 27.
He returned to Israel shortly after posting bail.
Online criticism swelled over the decision to allow a person facing potentially 10 years in prison to leave the country.
Notably leading the charge was Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, a staunch ally of US President Donald Trump but who has recently harshly criticized Israel over its handling of the war in Gaza.
“Would it be antisemitic to drag (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu’s Cyber Executive Director back and prosecute (him) to the full extent of the law,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“How did America become so subservient to Israel that we immediately release a CHILD SEX PREDATOR after arrest, with a 100 percent locked up case with evidence, and let him off to fly back home to Israel?? Would we do that with a Mexican child sex predator?“
The State Department denied that the federal government had played any part in helping an official from the key Middle Eastern ally.
“The Department of State is aware that Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, an Israeli citizen, was arrested in Las Vegas and given a court date for charges related to soliciting sex electronically from a minor,” a social media posting said.
“He did not claim diplomatic immunity and was released by a state judge pending a court date. Any claims that the US government intervened are false.”
On Tuesday, Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson, who oversees prosecutions in Las Vegas and the surrounding area, insisted there had been nothing out of the ordinary about Alexandrovich’s release.
“The standard bail for this charge was $10,000, so anybody, upon being booked on that charge, can post that bail and get released with no conditions, and that’s what happened in this case,” he told the Las Vegas Review Journal.
 

 

