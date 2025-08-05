You are here

  • Home
  • Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied release on bond to await sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied release on bond to await sentencing

The Bad Boy Records founder, now 55, was for decades a protean figure in pop culture. (Getty Images/AFP) (Getty Images/AFP)
The Bad Boy Records founder, now 55, was for decades a protean figure in pop culture. (Getty Images/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbwsf

Updated 05 August 2025
AP
Follow

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied release on bond to await sentencing

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is denied release on bond to await sentencing
  • He was acquitted last month of the top charges — racketeering and sex trafficking — while being convicted of two counts of a prostitution-related offense
Updated 05 August 2025
AP
Follow

NEW YORK: Sean “Diddy” Combs can’t go home from jail to await sentencing on his prostitution-related conviction, a judge said Monday, denying the rap and style mogul’s latest bid for bail.
Combs has been behind bars since his September arrest. He faced federal charges of coercing girlfriends into having drug-fueled sex marathons with male sex workers while he watched and filmed them.
He was acquitted last month of the top charges — racketeering and sex trafficking — while being convicted of two counts of a prostitution-related offense.
The conviction carries the potential for up to 10 years in prison. But there are complicated federal guidelines for calculating sentences in any given case, and prosecutors and Combs’ lawyers disagree substantially on how the guidelines come out for his case.
In any event, the guidelines aren’t mandatory, and Judge Arun Subramanian will have wide latitude in deciding Combs’ punishment.
The Bad Boy Records founder, now 55, was for decades a protean figure in pop culture. A Grammy-winning hip hop artist and entrepreneur with a flair for finding and launching big talents, he presided over a business empire that ranged from fashion to reality TV.
Prosecutors claimed he used his fame, wealth and violence to force and manipulate two now-ex-girlfriends into days-long, drugged-up sexual performances he called “freak-offs” or “hotel nights.”
His lawyers argued that the government tried to criminalize consensual, if unconventional, sexual tastes that played out in complicated relationships. The defense acknowledged that Combs had violent outbursts but said nothing he did came amounted to the crimes with which he was charged.
Since the verdict, his lawyers have repeatedly renewed their efforts to get him out on bail until his sentencing, set for October. They have argued that the acquittals undercut the rationale for holding him, and they have pointed to other people who were released before sentencing on similar convictions.
Defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo suggested in a court filing that Combs was the United States’ “only person in jail for hiring adult male escorts for him and his girlfriend.”
The defense’s most recent proposal included a $50 million bond and travel restrictions and expressed openness to adding on house arrest at his Miami home, electronic monitoring, private security guards and other requirements.
Prosecutors opposed releasing Combs. They wrote that his “extensive history of violence — and his continued attempt to minimize his recent violent conduct — demonstrates his dangerousness and that he is not amendable to supervision.”

Filmmakers try to cash in on India-Pakistan battle

Filmmakers try to cash in on India-Pakistan battle
Updated 03 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Filmmakers try to cash in on India-Pakistan battle

Filmmakers try to cash in on India-Pakistan battle
  • Some Bollywood filmmakers see an opportunity to cash in on the four-day conflict with Pakistan, which killed more than 70 people
  • Film studios have registered a slew of movie titles evoking India's operation against Pakistan "Operation Sindoor"
Updated 03 August 2025
AFP

MUMBAI: Indian filmmakers are locking up the rights to movie titles that can profit from the patriotism fanned by a four-day conflict with Pakistan, which killed more than 70 people.
The nuclear-armed rivals exchanged artillery, drone and air strikes in May, after India blamed Pakistan for an armed attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.
The fighting came to an end when US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ceasefire.
Now, some Bollywood filmmakers see an opportunity to cash in on the battle.
India tagged its military action against Pakistan “Operation Sindoor,” the Hindi word for vermilion, which married Hindu women wear on their foreheads.
The name was seen as a symbol of Delhi’s determination to avenge those widowed in the April 22 attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which sparked the hostilities.
Film studios have registered a slew of titles evoking the operation, including: “Mission Sindoor,” “Sindoor: The Revenge,” “The Pahalgam Terror,” and “Sindoor Operation.”
“It’s a story which needs to be told,” said director Vivek Agnihotri.
“If it was Hollywood, they would have made 10 films on this subject. People want to know what happened behind the scenes,” he told AFP.
Agnihotri struck box office success with his 2022 release, “The Kashmir Files,” based on the mass flight of Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s.
The ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party gave that film a glowing endorsement, despite accusations that it aimed to stir up hatred against India’s minority Muslims.
Since Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014, some critics say Bollywood is increasingly promoting his government’s ideology.
Raja Sen, a film critic and screenwriter, said filmmakers felt emboldened by an amenable government.
“We tried to wage a war and then we quietened down when Mr.Trump asked us to. So what is the valour here?” Sen told AFP of the Pakistan clashes.
Anil Sharma, known for directing rabble-rousing movies, criticized the apparent rush to make films related to the Pahalgam attack.
“This is herd mentality... these are seasonal filmmakers, they have their constraints,” he said.
“I don’t wait for an incident to happen and then make a film based on that. A subject should evoke feelings and only then cinema happens,” said Sharma.
Sharma’s historical action flick “Gadar: Ek Prem Katha” (2001) and its sequel “Gadar 2” (2023), both featuring Sunny Deol in lead roles, were big hits.
In Bollywood, filmmakers often seek to time releases for national holidays like Independence Day, which are associated with heightened patriotic fervor.
“Fighter,” featuring big stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, was released on the eve of India’s Republic Day on January 25 last year.
Though not a factual retelling, it drew heavily from India’s 2019 airstrike on Pakistan’s Balakot.
The film received mixed-to-positive reviews but raked in $28 million in India, making it the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of that year.
This year, “Chhaava,” a drama based on the life of SambHajji Maharaj, a ruler of the Maratha Empire, became the highest-grossing film so far this year.
It also generated significant criticism for fueling anti-Muslim bias.
“This is at a time when cinema is aggressively painting Muslim kings and leaders in violent light,” said Sen.
“This is where those who are telling the stories need to be responsible about which stories they choose to tell.”
Sen said filmmakers were reluctant to choose topics that are “against the establishment.”
“If the public is flooded with dozens of films that are all trying to serve an agenda, without the other side allowed to make itself heard, then that propaganda and misinformation enters the public psyche,” he said.
Acclaimed director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra said true patriotism is promoting peace and harmony through the medium of cinema.
Mehra’s socio-political drama “Rang De Basanti” (2006) won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film and was chosen as India’s official entry for the Golden Globe Awards and the Academy Awards in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
“How we can arrive at peace and build a better society? How we can learn to love our neighbors?” he asked.
“For me that is patriotism.”

Topics: India-Pakistan Crisis film art

Ex-porn actor to be Colombian equality minister

Ex-porn actor to be Colombian equality minister
Updated 02 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Ex-porn actor to be Colombian equality minister

Ex-porn actor to be Colombian equality minister
Updated 02 August 2025
AFP

BOGOTA: A former porn actor and gay rights activist will be Colombia’s new equality minister, a government source told AFP Friday.
Juan Carlos Florian is to be named to the cabinet, an official said, in a move sure to spark debate in the deeply Catholic nation.
Florian, who was a sex worker and creator of gay porn, will head up a department that guarantees vulnerable communities get access to social programs.
He has already served as a junior minister and worked in various international organizations.
More than 50 ministers have passed through leftist Gustavo Petro’s cabinet since he took office three years ago.
 

Topics: Colombia Juan Carlos Florian

Related

The Commission’s proposal could endanger end-to-end encryption and open the door to authoritarian surveillance tactics. (File/AF
Media
Google, Meta must find and remove online child pornography under EU draft rules
Child pornography swoop leads to 20 arrests in 12 nations
World
Child pornography swoop leads to 20 arrests in 12 nations

An Ohio couple welcomes a baby boy from a nearly 31-year-old frozen embryo

An Ohio couple welcomes a baby boy from a nearly 31-year-old frozen embryo
Updated 01 August 2025
AP
Follow

An Ohio couple welcomes a baby boy from a nearly 31-year-old frozen embryo

An Ohio couple welcomes a baby boy from a nearly 31-year-old frozen embryo
  • In what’s known as embryo adoption, Linda and Tim Pierce used a handful of embryos donated in 1994 in pursuit of having a child after fighting infertility for years
  • Their son was born Saturday from an embryo that had been in storage for 11,148 days, which the Pierces’ doctor says sets a record.
Updated 01 August 2025
AP

OHIO, USA: A baby boy born last week to an Ohio couple developed from an embryo that had been frozen for more than 30 years in what is believed to be the longest storage time before a birth.

In what’s known as embryo adoption, Linda and Tim Pierce used a handful of embryos donated in 1994 in pursuit of having a child after fighting infertility for years. Their son was born Saturday from an embryo that had been in storage for 11,148 days, which the Pierces’ doctor says sets a record.

It’s a concept that has been around since the 1990s but is gaining traction as some fertility clinics and advocates, often Christian-centered, oppose discarding leftover embryos because of their belief that life begins at or around conception and that all embryos deserve to be treated like children who need a home.

“I felt all along that these three little hopes, these little embryos, deserved to live just like my daughter did,” said Linda Archerd, 62, who donated her embryos to the Pierces.

Just about 2 percent of births in the US are the result of in vitro fertilization, and an even smaller fraction involve donated embryos.

However, medical experts estimate about 1.5 million frozen embryos are currently being stored throughout the country, with many of those in limbo as parents wrestle with what to do with their leftover embryos created in IVF labs.

Further complicating the topic is a 2024 Alabama Supreme Court decision that said that frozen embryos have the legal status of children. State leaders have since devised a temporary solution shielding clinics from liability stemming from that ruling, though questions linger about remaining embryos.

Archerd says she turned to IVF in 1994. Back then, the ability to freeze, thaw and transfer embryos was making key progress and opening the door for hopeful parents to create more embryos and increase their chances of a successful transfer.

She wound up with four embryos and initially hoped to use them all. But after the birth of her daughter, Archerd and her husband divorced, disrupting her timeline for having more children.

As the years turned into decades, Archerd said she was wracked with guilt about what to do with the embryos as storage fees continued to rise.

Eventually, she found Snowflakes, a division of Nightlight Christian Adoptions, which offers open adoptions to donors that allows people like Archerd. She was also able to set preferences for what families would adopt her embryos.

“I wanted to be a part of this baby’s life,” she said. “And I wanted to know the adopting parents.”

The process was tricky, requiring Archerd to contact her initial fertility doctor in Oregon and dig through paper records to get the proper documentation for the donation. The embryos then had to be shipped from Oregon to the Pierces’ doctor in Tennessee. The clinic, Rejoice Fertility in Knoxville, refuses to discard frozen embryos and has become known for handling embryos stored in outdated and older containers.

Of the three donated embryos the Pierces received from Archerd, one didn’t make the thaw. Two were transferred to Lindsey Pierce’s womb, but just one successfully implanted.

According to Dr. John David Gordon, the transfer of the nearly 31-year-old embryo marks the longest-frozen embryo to result in a live birth. He would know, Gordon says his clinic assisted in the previous record, when Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway were born from embryos frozen for 30 years, or 10,905 days.

“I think that these stories catch the imagination,” Gordon said. “But I think they also provide a little bit of a cautionary tale to say: Why are these embryos sitting in storage? You know, why do we have this problem?”

In a statement, Lindsey and Tim Pierce said the clinic’s support was just what they needed.

“We didn’t go into this thinking about records — we just wanted to have a baby,” Lindsey Pierce said.

For Archerd, the donation process has been an emotional roller coaster. Relief that her embryos finally found a home, sadness it couldn’t be with her and a little anxiety about what the future holds next, with possibly meeting the Pierces and the baby in person.

“I’m hoping that they’re going to send pictures,” she said, noting that the parents have already sent several after the birth. “I’d love to meet them some day. That would be a dream come true to meet — meet them and the baby.”

Topics: Ohio embryo embryo adoption

Related

Thousands of frozen Gaza IVF embryos destroyed by Israeli strike
Middle-East
Thousands of frozen Gaza IVF embryos destroyed by Israeli strike
US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies
World
US candidate Haley sides with court ruling that embryos are babies

Monkeys cross from Israel into southern Lebanese town exposing border vulnerabilities

Monkeys cross from Israel into southern Lebanese town exposing border vulnerabilities
Updated 01 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Monkeys cross from Israel into southern Lebanese town exposing border vulnerabilities

Monkeys cross from Israel into southern Lebanese town exposing border vulnerabilities
  • According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the primates were seen roaming the outskirts of the village
Updated 01 August 2025
Arab News

RAMIEH: In a scene more befitting a nature documentary than a border incident, residents of the southern Lebanese town of Ramieh reported an unusual intrusion Thursday: a group of monkeys crossing in from the Israeli side.
According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), the primates were seen roaming the outskirts of the village in what is being viewed as the latest — and perhaps most bizarre — breach along the fragile Lebanese-Israeli border.
This primate incursion follows a separate incident just weeks ago, when a herd of Israeli cattle wandered into Ramieh and neighboring Aita Al-Shaab, reportedly exploiting gaps in the fence separating the two countries.
Local sources told NNA that these repeated animal crossings are the result of structural openings in the Israeli border barrier, which have allegedly been created — and at times used — by the Israeli army for nightime incursions into Lebanese territory.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

Related

A trophy hunter killed a lion in Zimbabwe that was part of a research project, sparking anger
Offbeat
A trophy hunter killed a lion in Zimbabwe that was part of a research project, sparking anger
A Hong Kong zoo seeks answers after 9 monkeys die in 2 days
Offbeat
A Hong Kong zoo seeks answers after 9 monkeys die in 2 days

A trophy hunter killed a lion in Zimbabwe that was part of a research project, sparking anger

A trophy hunter killed a lion in Zimbabwe that was part of a research project, sparking anger
Updated 31 July 2025
AP
Follow

A trophy hunter killed a lion in Zimbabwe that was part of a research project, sparking anger

A trophy hunter killed a lion in Zimbabwe that was part of a research project, sparking anger
  • The latest lion, known as Blondie, was part of an Oxford University study and wore a research collar sponsored by Africa Geographic
  • Africa Geographic CEO Simon Espley said Blondie’s killing made “a mockery of the ethics” trophy hunters claim to prescribe to
Updated 31 July 2025
AP

HARARE, Zimbabwe: The killing of a collared lion involved in a research project in Zimbabwe by a trophy hunter has been condemned by wildlife groups, echoing the infamous case of a lion called Cecil whose death at the hands of an American tourist in the same country a decade ago was met with international outrage.

The latest lion, known as Blondie, was part of an Oxford University study and wore a research collar sponsored by Africa Geographic, a safari company. Africa Geographic said Blondie was killed by a hunter in June close to the country’s flagship Hwange National Park after being lured out of a protected area and into a nearby hunting zone with the use of bait.

After Blondie’s killing became a new rallying cry for those opposed to hunting, a spokesperson for Zimbabwe’s National Parks told The Associated Press on Thursday that the hunt was legal and the hunter had the necessary permits. Zimbabwe allows up to 100 lions to be hunted a year. Trophy hunters, who are usually foreign tourists, pay tens of thousands of dollars to kill a lion and take the head or skin as a trophy.


Africa Geographic CEO Simon Espley said Blondie’s killing made “a mockery of the ethics” trophy hunters claim to prescribe to because he wore a clearly visible research collar and was a breeding male in his prime. Hunters say they only target aging, non-breeding lions.

“That Blondie’s prominent collar did not prevent him from being offered to a hunting client confirms the stark reality that no lion is safe from trophy hunting guns,” Espley said.

Hunting lions is fiercely divisive, even among conservationists. Some say if it is well managed it raises money that can be put back into conservation. Others want killing wildlife for sport to be banned outright.

Some countries in Africa like Kenya have commercial hunting bans, others like Zimbabwe and South Africa allow it. Botswana lifted a ban on hunting six years ago.

Tinashe Farawo, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe parks agency, said money from hunting is crucial to support the southern African nation’s underfunded conservation efforts. He defended the hunt and said they often happen at night, meaning the collar on Blondie may not have been visible.

He said he had no information on Blondie being lured out of the park with bait — which is usually a dead animal — but there “is nothing unethical or illegal about that for anyone who knows how lions are hunted. This is how people hunt.”

“Our rangers were present. All paperwork was in order. Collars are for research purposes, but they don’t make the animal immune to hunting,” Farawo said. He declined to name the hunter.

Cecil’s killing in 2015 unleashed furious anger against Walter Palmer, a Minnesota dentist and trophy hunter who lured the lion out of the same national park in Zimbabwe and shot him with a bow before tracking him for hours and finally killing him. Cecil, whose head and skin were cut off and taken for trophies, was also involved in a research project by Oxford University.

Zimbabwe authorities initially said they would seek to extradite Palmer over the hunt, although that didn’t happen, while a hunting guide who helped him was arrested, only for charges to be dropped.

Zimbabwe’s national parks agency says the country makes about $20 million a year from trophy hunting, with a single hunter spending an average of $100,000 per hunt — which includes accommodation and hiring vehicles and local trackers.

Zimbabwe is home to approximately 1,500 wild lions, with around one-third of them living in the vast Hwange National Park. Across Africa, the wild lion population is estimated at around 20,000. However, their numbers are decreasing due to habitat loss and human conflict. Lions, one of Africa’s most iconic species, are currently listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Topics: Zimbabwe lion wildlife Africa Geographic

Related

Pakistan confiscates 18 lions kept as pets in crackdown after attack video
Pakistan
Pakistan confiscates 18 lions kept as pets in crackdown after attack
Meet the $ 20,000 pet lion that lives on Kabul rooftop
Offbeat
Meet the $ 20,000 pet lion that lives on Kabul rooftop

Latest updates

Saudi club hosts global falcon auction in Riyadh
Saudi club hosts global falcon auction in Riyadh
Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
Sweden, Denmark, Norway to buy US arms worth $500m for Ukraine
Ibrahim Albassam: From school champion to Saudi eLeague competitor
Ibrahim Albassam: From school champion to Saudi eLeague competitor
Lebanon’s cabinet meets to discuss Hezbollah’s arms after US pressure
Lebanon’s cabinet meets to discuss Hezbollah’s arms after US pressure
Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster
Thousands gather in Dhaka as Bangladesh marks a year after Hasina’s ouster

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.