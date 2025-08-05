You are here

The world nearly beat polio but fake records, an imperfect vaccine and missteps aided comeback
A health worker, left, marks a house after administering polio vaccines in Karachi, Pakistan on April 21, 2025. (AP/File)
Updated 05 August 2025
AP
The world nearly beat polio but fake records, an imperfect vaccine and missteps aided comeback
  • Internal WHO reports of vaccination drives in Pakistan, Afghanistan over past decade flag falsified vaccination records, improper administering of vaccines
  • Door-to-door efforts in both Pakistan and Afghanistan are stymied by cultural barriers, unfounded stories about vaccines, and the region’s poverty
Updated 05 August 2025
AP
KARACHI: For the past decade, Sughra Ayaz has traveled door to door in southeastern Pakistan, pleading with parents to allow children to be vaccinated against polio as part of a global campaign to wipe out the paralytic disease. She hears their demands and fears. Some are practical – families need basics like food and water more than vaccines. Others are simply unfounded – the oral doses are meant to sterilize their kids.

Amid rampant misinformation and immense pressure for the campaign to succeed, Ayaz said, some managers have instructed workers to falsely mark children as immunized. And the vaccines, which must be kept cold, aren’t always stored correctly, she added.

“In many places, our work is not done with honesty,” Ayaz said.

The World Health Organization and partners embarked on their polio campaign in 1988 with the bold goal of eradication — a feat seen only once for human diseases, with smallpox in 1980. They came close several times, including in 2021, when just five cases of the natural virus were reported in Pakistan and Afghanistan. But since then, cases rebounded, hitting 99 last year, and officials have missed at least six self-imposed eradication deadlines.

Afghanistan and Pakistan remain the only countries where transmission of polio — which is highly infectious, affects mainly children under 5, and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours — has never been interrupted. The worldwide campaign has focused most of its attention and funding there for the past decade.

But in its quest to eliminate the disease, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative has been derailed by mismanagement and what insiders describe as blind allegiance to an outdated strategy and a problematic oral vaccine, according to workers, polio experts and internal materials obtained by The Associated Press.

Officials have falsified vaccination records, selected unqualified people to dole out drops, failed to send out teams during mass campaigns, and dismissed concerns about the oral vaccine sparking outbreaks, according to documents shared with AP by staffers from GPEI – one of the largest and most expensive public health campaigns in history, with over $20 billion spent and nearly every country in the world involved.

In Afghanistan and Pakistan – which share a border, harbor widespread mistrust of vaccines, and have weakened health care systems and infrastructure – local staffers like Ayaz have for years flagged problems to senior managers. But those issues, along with concerns by staffers and outside health officials, have long gone unaddressed, insiders say.

Officials tout the successes – 3 billion children vaccinated, an estimated 20 million people who would have been paralyzed spared – while acknowledging challenges in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Remote villages are hard to reach, some cultural and religious authorities instruct against vaccination, and hundreds of polio workers and security staff have been killed because of their alignment with a Western-led initiative.

Dr. Jamal Ahmed, WHO’s polio director, defended progress in those two countries, citing workers’ tailored response in resistant pockets.

“There’s so many children being protected today because of the work that was done over the past 40 years,” he said. “Let’s not overdramatize the challenges, because that leads to children getting paralyzed.”

Ahmed said he believes authorities will end the spread of polio in the next 12 to 18 months. Its latest goal for eradication is 2029. The campaign says about 45 million children in Pakistan and 11 million in Afghanistan must be vaccinated this year. Children typically need four doses of two drops each to be considered fully immunized.

Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta, who has served on advisory groups for WHO, the Gates Foundation and others, said campaign officials should listen to the criticism of its tactics.

“Continuing blindly with the same strategies that we have relied on since eradication began is unlikely to lead to a different result,” he said.

YEARSLONG PROBLEMS ON POLIO VACCINATION TEAMS

Internal WHO reports reviewing vaccination drives in Afghanistan and Pakistan over the past decade – given to AP by current and former staffers – show that as early as 2017, local workers were alerting significant problems to senior managers.

The documents flagged multiple cases of falsified vaccination records, health workers being replaced by untrained relatives and workers improperly administering vaccines.

On numerous occasions, WHO officials noted, “vaccinators did not know about vaccine management,” citing failure to keep doses properly cold. They also found sloppy or falsified reporting, with workers noting “more used vaccine vials than were actually supplied.”

According to an August 2017 report from Kandahar, Afghanistan, local government authorities and others interfered in choosing vaccinators, “resulting in the selection of underage and illiterate volunteers.”

Vaccination teams worked “in a hurried manner,” reports said, with “no plan for monitoring or supervision.” A team in Nawzad, Afghanistan, covered just half of the intended area in 2017, with 250 households missed entirely. Village elders said no one visited for at least two years.

Vaccine workers and health officials in Afghanistan and Pakistan confirmed the issues in the documents and told AP it’s hard for campaign leadership to grasp the difficulties in the field.
 Door-to-door efforts are stymied by cultural barriers, unfounded stories about vaccines, and the region’s poverty and transience.

“Most of the time when we go to vaccinate and knock on the door, the head of the house or the man is not at home,” said one worker, speaking on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to talk to the press. “Many people find it offensive that a stranger knocks on the door and talks to a woman.”

Some workers find families have moved. Occasionally, they say, the encounter abuse.

“We have shared these problems with our senior officials,” the worker told AP. “They know about it.”

In an email response to AP’s questions about officials’ knowledge of the issues, WHO polio director Ahmed noted “operational challenges” in Afghanistan and Pakistan and said the program has “robust monitoring and evaluation processes.”

Worker Ayaz described “fake finger marking” — placing the ink used to show a child is vaccinated on their pinky even when no vaccine has been given.

“There is so much pressure,” Ayaz said.

QUESTIONING ORAL VACCINE

Before the first polio vaccine was developed in 1955, the disease — spread mostly from person to person, through contaminated water and via fecal particles — was among the world’s most feared, paralyzing hundreds of thousands of children annually. People avoided crowded places during epidemics, and hospital wards filled with children encased in iron lungs after the virus immobilized their breathing muscles.

Polio is mainly spread when people are exposed to water infected with the virus. In countries with poor sanitation, children often become infected when they come into contact with contaminated waste.

WHO says that as long as a single child remains infected, kids everywhere are at risk.

Eradication demands near-perfection – zero polio cases and immunizing more than 95 percent of children.

But public health leaders and former WHO staffers say campaign efforts are far from perfect, and many question the oral vaccine.

The oral vaccine – proven to be safe and effective — has been given to more than 3 billion children. But there are some extremely rare side effects: Scientists estimate that for every 2.7 million first doses given, one child will be paralyzed by the live polio virus in the vaccine.

In even rarer instances, the live virus can mutate into a form capable of starting new outbreaks among unimmunized people where vaccination rates are low.

Worldwide, several hundred vaccine-derived cases have been reported annually since at least 2021, with at least 98 this year.

Most public health experts agree the oral vaccine should be pulled as soon as possible. But they acknowledge there simply isn’t enough injectable vaccine — which uses no live virus and doesn’t come with the risks of the oral vaccine — to wipe out polio alone. The injectable vaccine also is more expensive and requires more training to administer.

More than two dozen current and former senior polio officials told AP the agencies involved haven’t been willing to even consider revising their strategy to account for some of the campaign’s problems.

Dr. Tom Frieden, a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who sits on an independent board reviewing polio eradication, said it would be impossible to eliminate polio without the oral vaccine. But he’s urged authorities to find ways to adapt, such as adopting new methods to identify polio cases more quickly. Since 2011, he and colleagues have issued regular reports about overall program failures.

“There’s no management,” he said, citing a lack of accountability.

Last year, former WHO scientist Dr. T. Jacob John twice emailed WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus calling for a “major course correction.” John shared the emails with AP and said he’s received no response.

“WHO is persisting with polio control and creating polio with one hand and attempting to control it by the other,” John wrote.

In his response to AP, WHO polio director Ahmed said the oral vaccine is a “core pillar” of eradication strategy and that “almost every country that is polio-free today used (it) to achieve that milestone.”

“We need to step back and really care for the people,” he said. “The only way we can do that in large parts of the world is with oral polio vaccine.”

Ahmed also pointed to the success WHO and partners had eliminating polio from India, once considered a nearly impossible task. In the four years before polio was wiped out there, health workers delivered about 1 billion doses of the oral vaccine to more than 170 million children.

Today, nearly all of the world’s polio cases — mostly in Africa and the Middle East — are mutated viruses from the oral vaccine, except for Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Scott Barrett, a Columbia University professor, called for an inquiry into how things went so wrong – particularly with a failed effort in 2016, when authorities removed a strain from the oral vaccine. They miscalculated, leading to outbreaks in more than 40 countries that paralyzed more than 3,000 children, according to an expert report commissioned by WHO. Last year, a mutated virus traced to that effort paralyzed a baby in Gaza.

“Unless you have a public inquiry where all the evidence comes out and WHO makes serious changes, it will be very hard to trust them,” he said.

MISTRUST OF POLIO ERADICATION EFFORT PERSISTS

With an annual budget of about $1 billion, the polio initiative is among the most expensive in all of public health. This year, the US withdrew from WHO, and President Donald Trump has cut foreign aid. WHO officials have privately admitted that sustaining funding would be difficult without success.

Some say the money would be better spent on other health needs.

“We have spent more than $1 billion (in external polio funding) in the last five years in Pakistan alone, and it didn’t buy us any progress,” said Roland Sutter, who formerly led polio research at WHO. “If this was a private company, we would demand results.”

Villagers, too, have protested the cost, staging hundreds of boycotts of immunization campaigns since 2023. Instead of polio vaccines, they ask for medicine, food and electricity.

In Karachi, locals told AP they didn’t understand the government’s fixation on polio and complained of other issues — dirty water, heroin addiction. Workers are accompanied by armed guards; Pakistani authorities say more than 200 workers and police assigned to protect them have been killed since the 1990s, mostly by militants.

The campaign also is up against a wave of misinformation, including that the vaccine is made from pig urine or will make children reach puberty early. Some blame an anti-vaccine sentiment growing in the US and other countries that have largely funded eradication efforts and say it’s reaching even remote areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In suburban southwest Pakistan, Saleem Khan, 58, said two grandchildren under 5 were vaccinated over his family’s objections.

“It results in disability,” said Khan, without citing evidence for his belief. “They are vaccinated because officials reported our refusal to authorities and the police.”

Svea Closser, professor of international health at Johns Hopkins University, said Pakistan and Afghanistan were less resistant to immunization decades ago. Now, people are angry about the focus on polio and lack of help for diseases like measles or tuberculosis, she said, spurring conspiracy theories.

“Polio eradication has created a monster,” Closser said. It doesn’t help, she added, that in this region, public trust in vaccine campaigns was undermined when the CIA organized a fake hepatitis drive in 2011 in an attempt to get DNA and confirm the presence of Osama bin Laden or his family.

Workers see that continued mistrust every day.

In a mountainous region of southeastern Afghanistan where most people survive by growing wheat and raising cows and chickens, a mother of five said she’d prefer that her children be vaccinated against polio, but her husband and other male relatives have instructed their families to reject it. They believe the false rumors that it will compromise their children’s fertility.

“If I allow it,” the woman said, declining to be named over fears of family retribution, “I will be beaten and thrown out.”

Pakistan’s PM inspects flood-hit Buner as monsoon toll in northwest climbs to 377

Pakistan's PM inspects flood-hit Buner as monsoon toll in northwest climbs to 377
Updated 33 sec ago
Pakistan’s PM inspects flood-hit Buner as monsoon toll in northwest climbs to 377

Pakistan's PM inspects flood-hit Buner as monsoon toll in northwest climbs to 377
  • KP disaster agency reports 1,377 homes damaged and 182 injured in floods since last week
  • The NDMA warns of heavy rains in Karachi, with risk of flash floods and transport disruption
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday inspected the flood-hit district of Buner in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, one of the worst-affected areas in the ongoing monsoon season, where at least 228 people have died since last Friday out of 377 reported across the province.

The annual monsoon rains are vital for agriculture, food security and the livelihoods of millions of farmers in Pakistan, though in recent years they have caused intense flooding and landslides amid shifting weather patterns that scientists attribute to climate change worldwide.

Pakistan is among the world’s most climate-vulnerable nations and has recorded at least 707 deaths, including 427 in KP, since the start of the season on June 26, with weather authorities warning of more rains in the coming days.

“The Prime Minister departed to visit the flood-affected district of Buner,” said his office in a statement. “During the journey, he conducted an aerial inspection of flood conditions and damage in Buner and Shangla.”

“The Prime Minister will meet flood victims in Buner and distribute relief checks among them,” the statement added.

According to KP’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 377 people, including 294 men, 50 women and 33 children, have died and 182 others have been injured in rains and flash floods across several districts since last week.

The agency said 1,377 houses had been damaged, including 355 completely destroyed, with the highest losses reported in Buner.

The PDMA said local administrations had been instructed to accelerate relief efforts and its emergency operations center was fully active.

KARACHI RAINS

Separately, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) warned of extremely heavy rains in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas and Sukkur in the next 12 to 24 hours, forecasting more than 100 mm of rain in a short span of time.

The NDMA said urban flooding could persist in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas due to poor drainage, while flash floods were possible in Thatta, Badin, Jamshoro and Dadu.

It warned that rising water levels in the Indus River and its tributaries could inundate low-lying areas, potentially disrupting transport, electricity and telecommunications. Residents were advised to move valuables and livestock to safer ground and prepare emergency supplies.

RIVER FLOWS

In Punjab province, the PDMA said melting glaciers and monsoon rains were increasing river flows.

The Indus River was experiencing medium-level flooding at Chashma and Taunsa barrages, and low-level flooding at Tarbela, Kalabagh and Sukkur.

Low-level flooding was also reported at points along the Sutlej River, while the Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi rivers were flowing normally with some tributaries at low flood levels.

The authority said Tarbela Dam was 99 percent full and Mangla Dam 74 percent, urging citizens to take precautions and cooperate with authorities in case of emergency evacuation.

Evicted Afghan refugees huddle in Islamabad park, dreading return home

Evicted Afghan refugees huddle in Islamabad park, dreading return home
Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
Reuters
Evicted Afghan refugees huddle in Islamabad park, dreading return home

Evicted Afghan refugees huddle in Islamabad park, dreading return home
  • Families with newborns and pregnant women say evicted by landlords under government pressure, now live under plastic sheets in the rain
  • UN says Pakistan deporting documented Afghans, a move that could force more than a million to leave despite long-term residency
Updated 11 min 55 sec ago
Reuters

Evicted from their homes and huddling under plastic sheets after heavy rains, Afghan refugees in a park near government offices in Islamabad said they had nowhere to go as Pakistan pressures landlords to expel documented families.

Among them is Samia, 26, from Afghanistan’s Hazara minority, a Shi’ite community long persecuted at home, who gave birth just three weeks ago.

“I came here when my baby was seven days old, and now it has been 22 days … we have no food, and my baby was sick but there was no doctor,” she said on Friday (August 15), wearing damp clothes and shoes caked in mud as she cuddled her son, Daniyal whose body bore a rash. 

An Afghan citizen, Parvana, 17, adjust her scarf as she takes shelter at a public park with her family along with others after they were evicted, as Pakistan has started to deport documented Afghan refugees ahead of its deadline for them to leave, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

The United Nations says Pakistan has begun deporting documented Afghans before a Sept. 1 deadline that could force more than a million to leave.

The action comes despite about 1.3 million holding refugee registration documents, while 750,000 have Afghan identity cards issued in Pakistan.

Samia now lives on the park’s wet ground, among 200 families who cook, sleep and dry their belongings there after nights of rain. Plastic sheets serve as makeshift shelters, and children and parents spend their days battling mud, sun and hunger.

Families pool the little money they have to buy potatoes or squash, cooking small portions over open fires to share with several people. The women use the washroom in a nearby mosque.

Sahera Babur, 23, another member of the Hazara community, who is nine months pregnant, spoke with tears in her eyes.

“If my baby is born in this situation, what will happen to me and my child?” she said, adding that police had told her landlord to evict her family because they were Afghan.

Rehana, 7, an Afghan citizen, sits with her family's belongings while taking shelter at a public park along with others after they were evicted, as Pakistan has started to deport documented Afghan refugees ahead of its deadline for them to leave, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

Dozens of policemen stood at the edge of the park in Pakistan’s capital when Reuters visited, watching the camp. Refugees said officers regularly told them to leave or risk being taken away.

Police denied harassment. Pakistan’s information ministry did not respond to a text message requesting comment.

Many at the camp say they cannot go back to Afghanistan because of the risks.

Afghan citizens take shelter at a public park after they were evicted, as Pakistan has started to deport documented Afghan refugees ahead of its deadline for them to leave, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on August 15, 2025. (REUTERS)

Pakistan, host to millions of Afghans since the 1979 Soviet invasion, has stepped up expulsions under a 2023 crackdown, blaming Afghans for crime and militancy, charges rejected by Kabul.

The green grass and serene vistas in Islamabad’s park stand in stark contrast to the lives of those camping there. “My message to the world is to see our situation,” Samia said, clutching her newborn.

Karachi braces for fresh rains after deadly deluge kills eight, cripples city

Karachi braces for fresh rains after deadly deluge kills eight, cripples city
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
Karachi braces for fresh rains after deadly deluge kills eight, cripples city

Karachi braces for fresh rains after deadly deluge kills eight, cripples city
  • Nearly 400 dead in northern Pakistan since mid-August as monsoon toll rises past 700
  • Authorities declare public holiday in Karachi amid warnings of renewed urban flooding
Updated 4 min 32 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Pakistan’s commercial capital Karachi is bracing for another spell of heavy rain today, according to a meteorological official on Wednesday, as the city is still reeling from downpour a day earlier that killed eight people and submerged major thoroughfares, leaving citizens stranded for hours.

The downpour in Karachi occurred at a time when Pakistan is witnessing an intense monsoon season that has already ravaged several areas, particularly in the country’s north, where cloudburst-triggered deluges have killed nearly 400 people since August 15.

In total, over 700 Pakistanis, including 175 children, have died in this year’s monsoon season, which began on June 26, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The situation has raised fears of a repeat of the catastrophic 2022 floods that submerged a third of Pakistan and killed more than 1,700 people, as well as causing $30 billion in economic losses.

“Heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi during the first half of the day, which could trigger flooding similar to yesterday,” Ameer Hyder, Director of the Met Office Karachi, told Arab News.

He added the city recorded up to 163.4 millimeters (mm) of rain on Tuesday.

“If today’s downpour reaches the same intensity or goes above it, it may again lead to flood-like conditions,” he said.

The situation has prompted the local administration to declare a public holiday on Wednesday due to the threat of urban flooding.

Dr. Summayia Syed, a police surgeon in the city, said eight bodies were brought to different hospitals in Karachi after yesterday’s downpour, adding that a large number of citizens also were injured in rain-related incidents.

“Eight bodies have been brought to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center, Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, and Civil Hospital Karachi since the rain started yesterday,” she told Arab News, adding most deaths were caused by wall collapses and electrocution.

CITY PARALYZED

On Wednesday morning, water remained in several parts of the city, with vehicles still stranded along roadside stretches.

However, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab said most major roads had been cleared by morning.

“Although there is still water near the airport, which was the worst affected area yesterday, the road is now motorable,” Wahab told Arab News, urging residents to stay indoors.

He cautioned that roads could be submerged again if heavy rain returned.

“We have been clearing the roads and will continue efforts today,” he said, attributing the flooding to unusually heavy downpours in a city where the drainage system can handle only 40mm of water.

Karachi, a city of more than 20 million with dilapidated infrastructure, has often seen even moderate rains trigger flooding in parts of the city, threatening residents’ lives and causing hours-long power outages.

Wahab said there were several civic agencies that collected revenue but were not seen on the ground.

Karachi has faced repeated bouts of urban flooding in recent years.

In July-August 2009, the heaviest rains in three decades killed at least 26 people and damaged infrastructure. Torrential downpours in August 2017 left 23 dead and large parts of the city paralyzed, while heavy rains in

2019 killed 11, mostly from electrocution and collapsing structures.

The following year brought the worst flooding in nearly a century, with record-breaking rainfall in August 2020 killing more than 40 and cutting power to many neighborhoods for days.

In July 2022, intense monsoon showers again submerged parts of the city, killing at least 14 in early July and several more later that month.

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan resume trilateral talks in Kabul amid rising militancy, refugee tensions

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan resume trilateral talks in Kabul amid rising militancy, refugee tensions
Updated 44 min 33 sec ago
Pakistan, China, Afghanistan resume trilateral talks in Kabul amid rising militancy, refugee tensions

Pakistan, China, Afghanistan resume trilateral talks in Kabul amid rising militancy, refugee tensions
  • Pakistan’s foreign office says talks will focus on trade, connectivity and counterterrorism cooperation
  • Pakistan, Afghanistan agreed in May to upgrade ties to ambassadorial level during a meeting in Beijing
Updated 44 min 33 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to attend the sixth trilateral meeting with the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan, according to an official statement.

The trilateral dialogue, institutionalized in 2017, aims to promote political trust, counterterrorism coordination and economic integration.

It also helped ease tensions between Islamabad and Kabul amid a surge in militant attacks in Pakistan, with both sides agreeing to elevate diplomatic ties earlier this year in May to the ambassadorial level.

China brokered the deal in an informal meeting in Beijing to improve relations between the two neighbors, under which it was also agreed to extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

“Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50, has arrived in Kabul today for the 6th Trilateral Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan,” the foreign office said in a statement.

The foreign office said Dar will hold a bilateral meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to discuss wide-ranging issues between the two countries.

He will be accompanied by the country’s special representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, and senior foreign ministry officials.

Last month, Dar visited Kabul to sign a framework agreement for a joint feasibility study on the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project, marking a step toward boosting regional connectivity with Central Asia.

Today’s meeting will also mark Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s first visit to Afghanistan since the Taliban’s return to power five years ago.

The trilateral takes place as Pakistan presses ahead with a deportation drive against “illegal immigrants,” mostly Afghans, launched in 2023 on security grounds.

The process has continued in phases, with Islamabad now planning to expel documented Afghan refugees after September 1, having refused to extend their stay permits.

Pakistan tells UN sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Palestine, Kashmir

Pakistan tells UN sexual violence used as 'weapon of war' in Palestine, Kashmir
Updated 20 August 2025
Pakistan tells UN sexual violence used as ‘weapon of war’ in Palestine, Kashmir

Pakistan tells UN sexual violence used as 'weapon of war' in Palestine, Kashmir
  • Pakistan urges UN to act on its recent reports detailing degrading abuse in Gaza
  • It also calls for survivor-centered approach and women’s role in peacebuilding
Updated 20 August 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan told the United Nations on Tuesday sexual violence was employed as a “weapon of war” under foreign occupations, highlighting the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Indian-administered Kashmir, and calling for accountability for the perpetrators.

Speaking at the UN Security Council’s annual open debate on Conflict-Related Sexual Violence, Pakistan’s Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the international community must act decisively against such abuses.

The ambassador noted this year marks the 25th anniversary of Resolution 1325, which recognizes the impact of armed conflict on women and the importance of their participation in peace processes.

He added that recent UN reports paint a grim picture of rising militarization, displacement and widespread sexual violence against civilians.

“Sexual violence is being used as a weapon of war, torture, terrorism, political repression and as a tool to consolidate illegal occupation of territories, as well as exploitation of natural resources,” Ahmad said in his statement. “The perpetrators must face justice, because impunity only emboldens abuse.”

Focusing on Palestine, he said thousands are facing violence, forced displacement and starvation at the hands of the occupying power.

“Despite the limited access granted to UN monitors, the SG’s [Secretary General’s] report has documented incidents of rape, sexual violence, prolonged forced nudity and repeated strip searches inflicted in degrading ways,” he continued. “This Council cannot turn away from such systematic abuse. Accountability is imperative.”

Ahmad also drew parallels with Indian-administered Kashmir, where he said sexual violence has been systematically used by security forces to punish and intimidate those demanding self-determination.

He urged the UN to take a comprehensive approach to addressing conflict-related sexual violence, especially in contexts of foreign occupation, where abuse is harder to monitor or report.

He called for greater participation of women in peacebuilding, the adoption of a survivor-centered approach, prioritization of situations of occupation, accountability for perpetrators and action to address the root causes of unresolved conflicts.

The Pakistani diplomat also highlighted his country’s contributions to UN peacekeeping, including its women peacekeepers, who serve in some of the world’s most dangerous conflict zones.

“Sexual violence is among the gravest crimes against human dignity,” he said. “We must take urgent and resolute action to put an end to these abhorrent practices and the impunity that sustains them.”

