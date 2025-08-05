You are here

  • Home
  • Rare protest in China over schoolgirl beaten by teens

Rare protest in China over schoolgirl beaten by teens

Rare protest in China over schoolgirl beaten by teens
Students attend a class at a primary school in Heping District, north China. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r9cja

Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Rare protest in China over schoolgirl beaten by teens

Rare protest in China over schoolgirl beaten by teens
  • Protests are rare in China but bullying in the country’s ultra-competitive education system has touched a public nerve, with a high profile killing last year sparking national debate over how the law deals with juvenile offenders
Updated 05 August 2025
AFP
Follow

BEIJING: A large protest erupted in the southwestern Chinese city of Jiangyou, videos on social media showed, after the beating of a young girl by three other teenagers sparked public outrage.
Protests are rare in China, where any and all opposition to the ruling Communist Party and anything seen as a threat to the civil order is swiftly quashed.
But bullying in the country’s ultra-competitive education system has touched a public nerve, with a high-profile killing last year sparking national debate over how the law deals with juvenile offenders.
On Monday, police said two teenage girls were being sent to a correctional school for assaulting and verbally abusing a 14-year-old girl surnamed Lai.
The beating, which took place last month and left multiple bruises on Lai’s scalp and knees, was filmed by bystanders who shared it online, police said.
The onlookers and a third girl who participated in the abuse were “criticized and educated,” police said, adding that their guardians had been “ordered to exercise strict discipline.”
The case drew outrage online from some lamenting the teenagers’ punishment did not go further.
And later on Monday, people gathered outside the city hall in Jiangyou, in Sichuan province, with large crowds stretching around the block, footage showed.
Video confirmed by AFP to have been taken outside the city hall showed at least two people forcibly pulled aside by a group of blue-shirted and plainclothes police as well as a woman in a black dress dragged away by her limbs.
“They’re sweeping away citizens everywhere,” a person can be heard saying as the woman is dragged away.
More footage taken after dark showed police wearing black SWAT uniforms subduing at least three people at an intersection with hundreds of bystanders.
On Tuesday, the city of Jiangyou was the second top-trending topic on the X-like Weibo, before it and related hashtags were censored.
“The sentence is too light... that is why they were so arrogant,” one top-liked Weibo comment under the police statement read.
On Tuesday, local authorities said on WeChat that police had punished two people for fabricating information about the school bullying case, warning the public against spreading rumors.
Last year Chinese authorities vowed to crack down on school bullying after a high-profile murder case.
In December, a court sentenced a teenage boy to life in prison for murdering his classmate.
The suspects, all aged under 14 at the time of the murder, were accused of bullying a 13-year-old classmate over a long period before killing him in an abandoned greenhouse.
Another boy was given 12 years in prison, while a third whom the court found did not harm the victim was sentenced to correctional education.

Topics: China

Related

China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan video
World
China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan
China summons chip giant Nvidia over alleged security risks
World
China summons chip giant Nvidia over alleged security risks

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Updated 59 min 37 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge

Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
  • Belfast-based Kneecap, who rap in Irish and English and regularly display pro-Palestinian messages during their gigs
Updated 59 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A member of Irish rap group Kneecap was welcomed by hundreds of supporters as he arrived at a London court on Wednesday, charged with a terrorism offense for allegedly displaying a flag in support of Iran-backed Lebanese militia Hezbollah.
Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who was initially charged under the Anglicized name Liam O’Hanna and whose stage name is Mo Chara, is alleged to have waved the flag of the banned militant group Hezbollah during a Kneecap gig in London in November 2024.
The 27-year-old was charged in May under the Terrorism Act, under which it is a criminal offense to display an article in a way which arouses reasonable suspicion that someone is a supporter of a proscribed organization.
Wednesday’s hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court is expected to deal with Óg Ó hAnnaidh’s argument that the charge was brought too late and should be thrown out, failing which he is likely to formally enter a plea.
Belfast-based Kneecap, who rap in Irish and English and regularly display pro-Palestinian messages during their gigs, previously said the flag had been thrown on stage and described the charge as an attempt to silence them.
The group – who rap about Irish identity and support the republican cause of uniting Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland – have been increasingly vocal about the war in Gaza since Óg Ó hAnnaidh was charged.
Kneecap led a 30,000-strong crowd at Glastonbury Festival in June in chants against Prime Minister Keir Starmer and accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza, which Israel denies.

Topics: Kneecap UK

Related

‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski
Sport
‘Magic’ Grealish will come good, says Everton teammate Tarkowski
Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says video
World
Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck

Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck

Scores killed after bus carrying returning Afghan migrants hits truck
  • The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul
  • he bus first collided with the motorcycle then hit the truck, which was carrying fuel, police said, adding that the collision sparked a fire
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

GUZARA: At least 76 people were killed in western Afghanistan late Tuesday when a passenger bus carrying migrants recently returned from Iran collided with a truck and a motorcycle, local police and a provincial official said on Wednesday.
Police in Herat province said the accident was caused due to the bus’s “excessive speed and negligence” on a road outside Herat city in Guzara district.
The bus was carrying Afghans recently returned from Iran and en route to the capital Kabul, provincial governor spokesman Mohammad Yousuf Saeedi told AFP.
“All the passengers were migrants who had boarded the vehicle in Islam Qala,” said Saeedi, referring to a border crossing point.
A massive wave of Afghans have returned from Iran in recent months after Tehran initiated a pressure campaign to force millions of migrants to leave.
At least 1.5 million people have returned to Afghanistan since the start of this year from Iran and Pakistan, who have long hosted millions of Afghans fleeing decades of war and humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations’ migration agency.
Police in Guzara district said a motorcycle was also involved in the accident on Tuesday night.
The bus first collided with the motorcycle then hit the truck, which was carrying fuel, police said, adding that the collision sparked a fire.
Three bus passengers survived, according to police.
Two people traveling in the truck and another two on the motorcycle were among the dead.
An AFP journalist at the site saw the burnt shell of the bus on the road hours after the accident, along with the broken remains of the two other vehicles.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, due in part to poor roads after decades of conflict, dangerous driving on highways, and a lack of regulation.
In December last year, two bus accidents involving a fuel tanker and a truck on a highway through central Afghanistan killed at least 52.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan migrants

Related

Analysis How mass return of refugees is compounding Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
World
How mass return of refugees is compounding Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis
From drought to floods, water extremes drive displacement in Afghanistan
World
From drought to floods, water extremes drive displacement in Afghanistan

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP
Follow

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities

More than 20 dead in fresh Pakistan monsoon rains: authorities
  • More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday
Updated 20 August 2025
AFP

ISLAMABAD: More than 20 people have died in a fresh spell of monsoon rain in Pakistan, the country’s disaster management agency said on Wednesday.
Ten people died in Karachi, the financial capital in the south, due to urban flooding that caused house collapses and electrocution. Eleven more died in the northern region of Gilgit-Baltistan, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.

Topics: Pakistan monsoon rain

Related

A Slovenian super white fetches $40,000 at Saudi falcon auction
Saudi Arabia
A Slovenian super white fetches $40,000 at Saudi falcon auction
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky
World
Sen. Lindsey Graham says Trump ready to ‘crush’ Russian economy if Putin avoids talks with Zelensky

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says

Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
  • Russia’s drone strikes spark fire at energy facility in Odesa region, Ukraine says
Updated 53 sec ago
Reuters

Russia launched a “massive drone strike” on the southern Ukrainian region of Odesa, injuring one person and causing a large fire at a fuel and energy facility, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Wednesday.
Administration of the Izmail district in the Odesa region said on social media that port infrastructure in the city was damaged.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
World
Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
UN chief offers Pakistan, India assistance after floods kill hundreds in less than week
Pakistan
UN chief offers Pakistan, India assistance after floods kill hundreds in less than week

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
Updated 20 August 2025
AP
Follow

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast

Hurricane Erin churns up dangerous waves and closes beaches along US East Coast
  • Warnings about rip currents have been posted from Florida to the New England coast
  • Tropical storm watches were issued for Virginia and North Carolina as well as Bermuda
Updated 20 August 2025
AP

RODANTHE, N.C.: Hurricane Erin churned slowly toward the eastern US on Tuesday, stirring up treacherous waves that already have led to dozens of water rescues and shut down beaches along the coast in the midst of summer’s last hurrah.
While forecasters remain confident the center of the monster storm will remain far offshore, the outer edges are likely to bring damaging tropical-force winds, large swells and life-threatening rip currents into Friday.
Warnings about rip currents have been posted from Florida to the New England coast, and the biggest swells along the East Coast are expected over the coming two days. Rough ocean conditions already have been seen along the coast — at least 60 swimmers were rescued from rip currents Monday at Wrightsville Beach, near Wilmington, North Carolina.
New York City closed its beaches to swimming on Wednesday and Thursday, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered three state beaches on Long Island to prohibit swimming through Thursday. Several New Jersey beaches also will be off-limits.
“Enjoy the shore, enjoy this beautiful weather but stay out of the water,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday.
Off Massachusetts, Nantucket Island could see waves of more than 10 feet (3 meters) later this week. But the biggest threat is along the barrier islands of North Carolina’s Outer Banks where evacuations have been ordered.
Erin has become an unusually large and deceptively worrisome storm, with its tropical storm winds stretching 230 miles (370 kilometers) from its core. Forecasters expect it will grow larger in size as it moves through the Atlantic and curls north.
It continued to lash the Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday, where government services were suspended a day earlier and residents were ordered to stay home, along with parts of the Bahamas before its expected turn toward Bermuda and the US
By Tuesday, Erin had lost some strength from previous days and dropped to a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph (161 kph), the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. It was about 540 miles (869 kilometers) south-southeast of North Carolina’s Cape Hatteras.
Tropical storm watches were issued for Virginia and North Carolina as well as Bermuda.
Climate scientists say Atlantic hurricanes are now much more likely to rapidly intensify into powerful and catastrophic storms fueled by warmer oceans. Two years ago, Hurricane Lee grew with surprising speed while barreling offshore through the Atlantic, unleashing violent storms and rip currents.
On the Outer Banks, Erin’s storm surge could swamp roads with waves of 15 feet (4.6 meters). Mandatory evacuations were ordered on Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands. More than 1,800 people had left Ocracoke by ferry since Monday.
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein warned residents along the coast to be prepared in case they need to evacuate and declared a state of emergency Tuesday. Bulldozers shored up the dunes, and on Hatteras, the owners of a pier removed a few planks, hoping the storm surge will pass through without tearing up the structure.
Most residents decided to stay even though memories are still fresh of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 when 7 feet (2.1 meters) of water swamped Ocracoke, said Randal Mathews, who serves as a county commissioner.
Tom Newsom, who runs fishing charters on Hatteras, said he’s lived there almost 40 years and never evacuated, and he wasn’t going to this time either.
Comparing this hurricane to others he has seen, he called this one a “nor’easter on steroids.”
Bryan Philips, who also lives on the island, said he’d evacuate if they were getting a direct hit. He expects the roads will be open by the weekend to make sure one of the last summer weekends isn’t lost.
“That’s their main concern: getting tourists back on the island as soon as possible,” said Philips.
The Outer Banks’ thin stretch of low-lying barrier islands that jut into the Atlantic are increasingly vulnerable to storm surges. There are concerns that parts of the main highway could be washed out, leaving some routes impassible for days. And dozens of beach homes already worn down from chronic beach erosion and the loss of protective dunes could be at risk, said David Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Farther south, no evacuations had been ordered, but some beach access points were closed as forecasts call for water levels up to 3 feet (1 meter) over normal high tides for several days.

Topics: extreme weather

Related

Hurricane Erin forces evacuations on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
World
Hurricane Erin forces evacuations on North Carolina’s Outer Banks
Hurricane Erin restrengthens as it lashes Caribbean with rain video
World
Hurricane Erin restrengthens as it lashes Caribbean with rain

Latest updates

Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Saudi actress Fatima Al-Banawi’s ‘Basma’ to screen in Brazil
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
Syrian, Israeli diplomats met in Paris to discuss de-escalation: Syrian state media
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand
1886 founder calls Paris pop-up a ‘meaningful milestone’ for the Saudi brand
Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Member of Irish rap group Kneecap appears at UK court on terrorism charge
Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut
Coach Polemic ‘very optimistic’ as Dubai Basketball look forward to EuroLeague debut

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.