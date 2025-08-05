You are here

MENA IT spending to reach $169bn in 2026 

MENA IT spending to reach $169bn in 2026 
Data center systems will remain the highest-growth segment in 2026, with spending projected to increase by 37.3 percent to $13 billion. 
Updated 05 August 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
MENA IT spending to reach $169bn in 2026 

MENA IT spending to reach $169bn in 2026 
Updated 05 August 2025
Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Information technology spending in the Middle East and North Africa region is forecast to reach $169 billion in 2026, marking an 8.9 percent increase from 2025, according to the latest projections from Gartner.

The surge is driven by accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence, intelligent automation, and AI-optimized infrastructure upgrades, as organizations across the region prioritize digital transformation amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainties. 

Gartner’s forecast is already taking shape in Saudi Arabia, where AI adoption is surging, as seen with the launch of Humain, a state-backed AI company unveiled in May by the Public Investment Fund.

Positioned at the forefront of the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global AI hub, Humain focuses on deploying advanced AI infrastructure, developing Arabic multimodal large language models, and forging strategic partnerships with global technology leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Amazon Web Services. 

“The MENA region is rapidly emerging as a global tech powerhouse, with the Gulf Cooperation Council leveraging its stability, infrastructure and forward-looking policies to attract global partners and build digital skills that empower innovation and support resilient AI-driven economies,” said Mim Burt, practice vice president at Gartner. 

“Even amid global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, chief information officers in MENA are making strategic investments in AI, intelligent automation and multi-cloud strategies, while strengthening cyber defenses and advancing talent upskilling,” Burt added. 

Data center systems will remain the highest-growth segment in 2026, with spending projected to increase by 37.3 percent to $13 billion. 

However, Gartner noted that the pace will moderate compared to 2025’s 69.3 percent growth, as the market transitions from rapid buildouts to more incremental and sustained investments. 

“Data center system spending is expected to accelerate as MENA CIOs and technology leaders invest in AI-enabled software and AI-optimized infrastructure,” said Eyad Tachwali, vice president, advisory at Gartner. 

“This surge is largely fueled by pent-up demand for generative AI and advanced machine learning, which depend on robust computing power for large-scale data processing,” Tachwali added. 

“Most of this demand is being driven by governments, hyperscalers, technology providers and organizations focused on developing and deploying AI models, rather than traditional enterprises or consumers,” he noted. 

Software spending is also expected to see significant growth, rising 13.9 percent to $20.4 billion in 2026, as organizations across MENA integrate GenAI capabilities into their operations. 

Gartner projects that by 2028, 75 percent of global software spending will be directed toward solutions embedded with GenAI functionality. 

“CIOs will increasingly be offered embedded GenAI capabilities in enterprise applications, productivity and developer tools, more advanced large language models as well as AI-optimized servers to support AI-as-a-service,” said Burt. “Providers are also exploring new pricing models across software and hardware to drive revenue.” 

IT services spending in the region is projected to grow 8.3 percent in 2026, reflecting the shifting priorities as AI becomes a central component of enterprise strategies. 

“With the rapid acceleration of AI infrastructure and adoption in MENA, CIOs must move beyond GenAI as a productivity tool and embed it into the heart of their business strategy,” said Tachwali. 

“The real competitive edge will come from building strong data foundations, composable technology platforms and cultivating AI-fluent talent — core enablers for unlocking differentiated value from AI,” he added. 

Initiatives in this field across the region include those contained in Saudi Arabia’s broader Vision 2030 strategy, under which the Saudi Data and AI Authority is spearheading nationwide efforts to embed AI across economic sectors and elevate the country’s competitiveness. 

Similarly, the UAE continues to reinforce its leadership in the sector with its UAE AI Strategy 2031, which aims to position the nation among the top AI-driven economies worldwide. 

The UAE’s partnership with OpenAI under the Stargate UAE initiative will establish a 5-gigawatt AI campus in Abu Dhabi, providing nationwide ChatGPT access and positioning the country as a regional AI hub with global-scale compute infrastructure. 

RIYADH: Non-oil business activity in the Middle East showed mixed trends in July, with Kuwait, the UAE, and Qatar maintaining strong growth while Egypt demonstrated signs of recovery and Lebanon remained under pressure.

According to the latest Purchasing Managers’ Index report released by S&P Global, Kuwait’s PMI ticked up to 53.5 in July from 53.1 in June, signalling a solid monthly improvement in the health of the non-oil private sector. 

This robust performance of non-energy business conditions in Kuwait aligns with the wider trend observed in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, where countries are pursuing economic diversification efforts to reduce dependence on crude revenues. 

“Kuwait’s non-oil private sector began the second half of 2025 in much the same way as it ended the first, with output and new orders up markedly again in July,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

Survey panelists linked higher new orders in July to advertising efforts and price discounting, which helped to further raise the output. 

According to the report, employment levels in Kuwait’s non-oil sector remained broadly unchanged in July, following a record increase in June. 

S&P Global added that inflationary pressures softened in the seventh month of the year, with purchase prices and staff costs increasing at the slowest rates in six and four months, respectively.

“Firms will have been cheered by a softening of inflationary pressures during the month, but the reluctance to hire extra staff did mean that backlogs of work accumulated again,” said Harker. 

The survey data also revealed that Kuwaiti companies remained strongly optimistic about future growth, on the hopes that output will rise further in the remaining months of the year. 

“The prospects for further expansions in new business in the months ahead appear bright, and we’ll hopefully see this reflected in renewed hiring activity soon,” added Harker. 

UAE’s PMI declines amid geopolitical tensions

UAE’s PMI slipped to 52.9 in July from 53.5 in June but remained well above the 50 mark that signals expansion of the non-energy business conditions. 

S&P Global attributed this decline to a slowdown in new business growth across the non-oil economy, as ongoing regional tensions made some clients hesitant to commit to new spending.

Panelists who took part in the survey also pointed to weaker tourism activity and headwinds from global trade disruptions to lower activities in July. 

Despite this decline, output expanded sharply in June, as non-oil firms in the Emirates sought to prevent further increases in backlogs of work.

“Business conditions improved in July, but the rate of growth was the weakest since the middle of 2021. As has been the case recently, output was supported by positive demand trends,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

He added: “New order volumes helped firms to expand, but this trend is declining, with the latest data indicating the softest rise in incoming new work in almost four years.” 

The softer increase in new orders contributed to a slight easing in the rate of activity expansion in July, which was further dampened by intensified competitive pressures

The report also revealed that some firms reported that output increased in response to new sales opportunities, rising client incomes, advancements in technological investment, and the clearance of pending work.

The July survey data indicated that job growth softened in over the month, marking the weakest uplift in four months. 

“Should regional tensions ease, we may see a recovery in sales growth in the coming months. This would also be supported by the subdued price environment, with input costs rising only modestly despite the pace of increase reaching a three-month high,” said Owen. 

He added: “Nevertheless, the ongoing trends of rising competition, limited inventory, constrained hiring growth and relatively low confidence among surveyed firms suggest that downside risks remain elevated.” 

In the same report, S&P Global revealed that Dubai’s PMI rose to 53.5, up from a 45-month low of 51.8 in June, signalling a solid upturn in operating conditions across the Emirate’s non-oil private sector economy.

Dubai non-oil firms also expanded their output at the sharpest rate in five months in July, while continuing efforts to increase employment and inventories.

Non-energy business conditions improve in Qatar

In a separate report, S&P Global revealed that business conditions in Qatar’s non-energy sector continued to improve in July, with the country’s PMI remaining above the 50-expansion zone for the 19th consecutive month. 

The country’s PMI fell to 51.4 in July from 52 in June.

The report revealed that non-energy private sector employment in Qatar increased at the second-strongest rate in the eight-year survey history, driving a further sharp increase in wages.

“The PMI remained above the neutral threshold at 51.4 in July, signalling sustained overall growth in the non-energy private sector. But the headline figure continues to mask underlying weakness in demand and output, being heavily supported by another round of strong employment growth,” said Trevor Balchin, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence. 

Companies in the non-energy private sector remained optimistic regarding the 12-month outlook for activity in July, due to expected growth in investment, tourism, and industrial development, as well as a recovery in construction, population expansion, and government initiatives. 

Egypt’s PMI nearing growth trajectory 

In another report, S&P Global revealed that Egypt’s PMI increased to 49.5 in July, up from 48.8 in June, but still remaining below the 50 no-change threshold for the fifth consecutive month. 

According to S&P Global, Egyptian non-oil business conditions deteriorated for the fifth consecutive month in July, although the decline was less severe than in June, with firms reporting softer contractions in both activity and new orders.

The report added that businesses increased headcounts for the first time since last October, while cuts in purchases softened. 

“Although the Egypt PMI stayed below 50 in July, indicating a worsening of non-oil business conditions, the latest survey data provided some cause for optimism. Several firms reported the securing of new work, which helped to soften the rate of decline in sales,” said Owen. 

He added: “Businesses also had the confidence to hire new staff, leading to an increase in employment for the first time in nine months, if only a fractional one.”

Input prices also rose at a slightly quicker pace in July, with survey panelists attributing this trend to higher costs for items such as cement, fuel and packaging. Increased staff wages also contributed to cost pressures, although the rate of growth was mild. 

Regarding future activity, companies in Egypt continued to express concerns about demand strength and broader economic uncertainty, with optimism improving slightly from June’s record low. 

Lebanon’s PMI drops 

According to the latest report, Lebanon’s private sector economy remained under pressure at the start of the second half of the year, with the PMI in July dropping to 48.9 from 49.2 in June. 

The report revealed that business activity volumes across Lebanon’s private sector fell further in July, extending the current sequence of contraction to five months, driven by subdued demand conditions, particularly from abroad.

“The July 2025 BLOM Lebanon PMI dropped to 48.9. This result was not unexpected as the economy lacked any meaningful demand stimulus: the government does not have any money to spend and the private sector is not able and willing to spend,” said Ali Bolbol, chief economist and head of research at BLOMInvest BANK. 

Private sector companies in Lebanon lowered their purchasing volumes as a part of their efforts to reduce costs. 

Looking ahead, surveyed companies remained pessimistic toward the year-ahead outlook for business activity, with these firms expressing negative consequences of a potential escalation of conflict and tensions across the Middle East region. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business activity continued to expand in July, even as growth momentum softened, with the Purchasing Managers’ Index easing to 56.3, down from 57.2 in June, a market tracker showed. 

Compiled by S&P Global for Riyad Bank, the PMI remained well above the neutral 50-point threshold, signaling ongoing improvement in private sector operating conditions. 

The robust growth in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business activity aligns with the broader goals of Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil revenues. 

This comes as Saudi Arabia’s economy grew by 3.9 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025, driven by strong non-oil sector performance, according to flash estimates released last month by the General Authority for Statistics. 

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy remained on a solid growth track in July, supported by higher output, new business, and continued job creation. Although the headline PMI edged down to 56.3 from 57.2 in June, the reading still pointed to a healthy level of activity across the private sector.” 

He added: “Firms continued to benefit from ongoing project work, resilient domestic demand, and focused marketing efforts, even as some indicators showed signs of cooling compared to earlier in the year.” 

Al-Ghaith noted that the slight dip in the headline index was primarily due to a moderation in new order growth. He said businesses were still experiencing improved demand, though “competitive pressures and more cautious client spending weighed on the pace of expansion.” 

He also pointed out that external demand was softer and that purchasing activity had increased at a slower pace. 

On the employment front, Al-Ghaith said firms continued to expand their workforce to support rising activity, with “July marking another solid month of hiring as companies worked to keep operations running smoothly.” 

He further noted that firms expect growth to continue over the coming year, underpinned by steady demand, strong pipelines, and Vision 2030-linked investments. 

Employment is expected to remain supportive, although rising input costs and wages led to price hikes — especially in services, construction, and manufacturing. 

The PMI report also showed that non-oil private sector output grew strongly in July, driven by ongoing projects and new orders. However, the pace of expansion was the slowest in three and a half years. 

Order books continued to develop, buoyed by solid domestic demand and active sales efforts. However, growth was partially offset by intensifying competition, lower footfall, and the first drop in export orders in nine months, as firms faced challenges in attracting new foreign clients. 

In response to rising activity and backlogs, firms recorded another sharp increase in hiring, following June’s 14-year employment peak. The uptick was attributed to capacity constraints and growing workloads. 

Inventory levels rose significantly in July, particularly among manufacturers and wholesale and retail firms, even as new input purchases slowed. Delivery times improved but at a slower rate, in part due to customs delays. 

Input prices in the Kingdom’s non-oil sector increased strongly during the month — albeit at a slightly slower pace than in the second quarter — driven by steep salary hikes to retain staff. This contributed to a rise in selling prices for the second straight month. 

LONDON: Global dealmaking has reached $2.6 trillion, the highest for the first seven months of the year since the 2021 pandemic-era peak, as a quest for growth in corporate boardrooms and the impact of a surge in AI activity has overcome the uncertainty caused by US tariffs.

The number of transactions to August 1 is 16 percent lower than the same time last year, but their value is 28 percent higher, according to Dealogic data, boosted by US megadeals valued at more than $10 billion.

They include Union Pacific Corp’s proposed $85 billion acquisition of small rival Norfolk Southern and OpenAI’s $40 billion funding round led by Softbank Group.

The upsurge will be a relief to bankers who began the year with expectations the administration of US President Donald Trump would lead to a wave of consolidation.

Instead, his trade tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty made companies pause until renewed confidence in corporate boardrooms and the US administration’s anti-trust agenda changed the mood.

“What you’re seeing in terms of deal rationale for transactions right now is that it’s heavily growth-motivated, and it’s increasing,” Andre Veissid, EY Global Financial Services Strategy and Transactions Leader, told Reuters.

“Whether it’s artificial intelligence, the change in the regulatory environment, we see our clients not wanting to be left behind in that race and that’s driving activity.”

Compared with August 2021, when investors, rebounding from pandemic lockdowns drove the value of deals to $3.57 trillion, this year’s tally is nearly a $1 trillion, or 27 percent, lower.

Still deal-makers at JP Morgan Chase have said there is more to come, with companies pursuing bigger deals in the second half of the year as executives adapt to volatility.

“People have got used to the prevailing uncertainty, or maybe the unpredictability post-US election is just more predictable now,” Simon Nicholls, co-head of Slaughter and May Corporate and M&A group, said.

Nigel Wellings, partner at Clifford Chance said the market was moving beyond tariffs. “Boardrooms are seeing the M&A opportunity of a more stable economic environment and positive regulatory signals. But it is not a frothy market.”

From health to tech

While the healthcare sector drove M&A in the years after the pandemic, the computer and electronics industry has produced more takeover bids in the US and the UK in the last two years, according to Dealogic.

Artificial intelligence is expected to drive more dealmaking. M&A activity has increased around data center usage, such as Samsung’s $1.7 billion acquisition of Germany’s FlaktGroup, a data center cooling specialist.

Palo Alto Networks $25 billion deal for Israeli cybersecurity peer CyberArk was the largest deal in Europe, Middle East and Africa so far this year as rising AI-driven threats push companies to adopt stronger defenses.

Private equity, which had been sitting on the sidelines, has once again been active, with Sycamore Partners’ $10 billion deal to take private Walgreens Boots Alliance and rivalling 4.8 billion pound offers from KKR and Advent for UK scientific instrument maker Spectris.

The US was the biggest market for M&A, accounting for more than half of the global activity. Asia Pacific’s dealmaking doubled over the same year to date period last year, outpacing the EMEA region. 

BENGALURU/SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as traders assessed rising supply by OPEC+ against worries of weaker demand and US President Donald Trump’s new threats on India over its Russian oil purchases.

Brent crude futures dipped 1 cent to $68.75 a barrel by 9:31 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2 cents at $66.28.

Both contracts fell by more than 1 percent in the previous session to settle at their lowest in a week.

Both benchmarks have receded because extra capacity from OPEC+ is acting as a buffer for any shortfalls in Russian supplies, said Priyanka Sachdeva, a senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, together known as OPEC+, agreed on Sunday to raise oil production by 547,000 barrels per day for September.

It marks a full and early reversal of the group’s largest tranche of output cuts, amounting to about 2.5 million bpd, or around 2.4 percent of global demand, though analysts caution the actual amount returning to the market will be less.

The rising supplies come amid renewed concerns about demand, with some analysts expecting faltering economic growth in the second half of the year.

JPMorgan analysts said on Tuesday the risk of a US recession was high as labor demand has stalled. In addition, China’s July Politburo meeting signalled no additional policy easing, with the focus shifting to structural rebalancing of the world’s second-largest economy, the analysts wrote in a note.

At the same time, investors are eyeing possible supply disruptions.

US President Donald Trump has said he could impose 100 percent secondary tariffs on Russian crude buyers such as India after announcing a 25 percent tariff on Indian imports in July.

On Monday, Trump again threatened higher tariffs on Indian goods over the Russian oil purchases. New Delhi called his attack “unjustified” and vowed to protect its economic interests, deepening the trade rift between the two countries.

India is the biggest buyer of seaborne crude from Russia, importing about 1.75 million bpd from January to June this year, up 1 percent from a year ago, according to data provided to Reuters by trade sources.

Traders are also awaiting any developments on the latest US tariffs on its trading partners, which analysts fear could slow economic growth and dampen fuel demand. 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco reported a net profit of $22.67 billion for the second quarter of 2025, underscoring its operational strength and financial resilience amid ongoing market volatility. 

For the first half of the year, net profit reached $48.68 billion, supported by robust cash flows, consistent shareholder payouts and exceptional supply reliability. 

The company’s board declared a base dividend of $21.1 billion and a performance-linked dividend of $219 million for the second quarter, both scheduled for payment in the third quarter, according to a press release. 

In a statement, Amin Nasser, president and CEO of the energy firm, said: “Aramco’s resilience was proven once again in the first half of 2025 with robust profitability, consistent shareholder distributions and disciplined capital allocation.” 

He added: “Despite geopolitical headwinds, we continued to supply energy with exceptional reliability to our customers, both domestically and around the world.” 

While quarterly earnings came in strong, net profit dipped from $26.01 billion in the first quarter and $29.07 billion a year earlier, driven largely by weaker oil prices. The average realized crude oil price fell to $66.7 per barrel in the second quarter, down from $76.3 in the first quarter and $85.7 in the second quarter of 2024. 

Adjusted net income — a measure reflecting underlying performance — stood at $24.5 billion for the quarter and $50.9 billion for the first half. Cash flow from operating activities came in at $27.5 billion for the quarter and $59.3 billion for the half-year period, while free cash flow reached $15.2 billion in the second quarter and $34.4 billion over the six-month span. 

Nevertheless, Aramco maintained 100 percent supply reliability and pushed forward with key upstream projects. 

“Market fundamentals remain strong and we anticipate oil demand in the second half of 2025 to be more than 2 million barrels per day higher than the first half,” Nasser said, adding: “Our long-term strategy is consistent with our belief that hydrocarbons will continue to play a vital role in global energy and chemicals markets, and we are ready to play our part in meeting customer demand over the short and the long term.” 

During the media conference call following the earnings release, Nasser reiterated that Aramco’s performance over the first half of 2025 demonstrated the company’s resilience and ability to adapt effectively amid ongoing uncertainty and market volatility. 

“We have maintained our industry-leading financial position, which is a testament to our low-cost structure, operational discipline, strong financial position and ability to deliver on our broad plans,” the CEO said. 

In response to a question by Arab News, Nasser expressed confidence in Aramco’s ability to meet its strategic objectives, highlighting the strength of the company’s balance sheet. 

He emphasized that the current gearing ratio of 6.5 percent positions Aramco among the strongest globally in terms of financial stability. 

“We always look at potential to improve efficiency in our spending, building flexibility and discipline. This is embedded in our planning and capital discipline, and we have demonstrated that flexibility when appropriate, always recognizing the ability to generate long-term value,” he added. 

Aramco’s base dividend of $21.1 billion for the second quarter represents a 4.2 percent year-on-year increase, Nasser noted, adding that “this keeps us on track to deliver strong shareholder dividend distribution this year, subject to board discretion.” 

Ziad Al-Murshed, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Aramco, told Arab News: “We are maintaining our dividend distribution, which has been increased by 13 percent over the last three years. Again, that’s another testament to the financial strength of the company.” 

He aded: “Not only are we undertaking the largest capital program in our history due to unique opportunities, but we are also increasing dividends as we aggressively grow.”

On the market outlook, the Aramco CEO noted that global oil demand had shown notable resilience, supported by steady economic performance in major economies such as China and the US.

Physical market indicators also remained strong, reflecting the overall strength in market fundamentals. 

Nasser said that oil demand in the second half of the year is usually higher, on average, than the first half due to seasonal demand. 

“A strong demand for this new offering is a testament to the confidence of global investors in both Aramco’s financial resilience and our robust balance sheet,” he added. 

On upstream development, Aramco continued to advance the Berri, Marjan and Zuluf crude oil increments and confirmed that the Jafurah Gas Plant remains on track. Phase one of the Dammam development project was also brought onstream during the period. 

“Procurement and construction activities are progressing for Marjan crude oil increment and also for the Jafurah phase one gas plant, which are on track for completion this year,” Nasser stated. 

He added: “Phase one of our Dammam project has also been brought onstream. This project helps us to tap into around 850 million barrels of reserves in the Dammam complex.” 

Aramco’s downstream growth remains on track as the company expands its presence in new growth markets, launches new products and upgrades its portfolio. 

“We continue to pursue initiatives that drive incremental operating cash flow, including growing our liquid-to-chemical business and making performance improvements across the business,” Nasser said. 

He added that Aramco is also investing in five solar and two wind projects in the Kingdom, holding a 30 percent equity stake in each. 

“We believe hydrocarbons will continue to play a vital role in meeting global energy and chemical demand. Meanwhile, we are investing in innovation in carbon capture, hydrogen, renewables and digital innovation, with a focus on AI,” he said. 

