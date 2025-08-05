Pakistan issues fresh flood alert as major rivers swell, monsoon deaths surpass 300

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s disaster management authority on Tuesday issued a fresh flood alert as monsoon-related deaths rose to 303, with authorities warning that intensifying rainfall could swell all major rivers and trigger flash floods across the country’s upper and central regions.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), more than half of the deaths since July 26 have occurred due to house collapses, followed by drownings and flash floods, while over 700 people have been injured during the ongoing monsoon season.

The latest alert cites the combined effect of active monsoon currents penetrating upper and central Pakistan and a westerly trough persisting over the north, with heavy rainfall forecast between August 5 and 8.

“Increased inflows are anticipated in all major rivers, especially Indus, Chenab and Ravi, with nullahs of Ravi and Chenab likely to reach up to medium flood levels,” the NDMA’s National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) said in a statement.

“NDMA urges residents living near rivers, streams and nullahs to stay vigilant for sudden rises in water levels, especially at night and during periods of intense rainfall,” it added.

According to the alert, Tarbela, Guddu, and Sukkur barrages are already at low flood stage, while continued rain may push Chashma and Taunsa toward similar levels.

River Chenab at Marala is projected to reach low flood, with rising water levels also recorded in River Jhelum near Mangla Dam, and in tributaries of River Kabul, Swat and Panjkora.

Gilgit-Baltistan’s mountain streams in Hunza, Shigar and Ghanche may also be prone to localized flash floods.

Earlier, the NDMA warned of a potential flood situation along the Sutlej River due to sharp increases in water discharge and forecast heavy rainfall across northern India. The Sutlej runs from the Himalayas through India into eastern Pakistan.

The NDMA also urged residents in flood-prone areas to prepare emergency kits, relocate livestock and valuables and identify safe evacuation routes. Urban centers in northeastern and central Punjab were advised to activate dewatering systems to manage water accumulation, and the public was warned not to cross submerged roads or causeways.

Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change and has experienced a series of extreme weather events in recent years, including heatwaves, droughts and floods.

In 2022, record monsoon rains submerged a third of the country, killing over 1,700 people, affecting more than 30 million and causing an estimated $35 billion in damages.

NDMA said it is monitoring the evolving situation round the clock through NEOC and remains in close coordination with provincial and district authorities to ensure a timely response.