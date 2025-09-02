You are here

Pakistan vaccinates over 7 million children on first day of anti-polio drive 

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in a school, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sept. 1, 2025. (AP)
A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child in a school, in Karachi, Pakistan, on Sept. 1, 2025. (AP)
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago 

Pakistan vaccinates over 7 million children on first day of anti-polio drive 
  • Pakistan kicked off week-long vaccination drive across 99 high-risk districts on Monday 
  • Pakistan, struggling to stem the spread of poliovirus, has reported 24 cases so far this year
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN
KARACHI: Pakistani health authorities vaccinated over seven million, or 24.9% of the targeted 28.7 million children against poliovirus during the first day of an ongoing countrywide drive against the disease this week, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) said on Tuesday. 

Pakistan kicked off the week-long vaccination campaign on Monday in 99 high-risk districts across the country. Pakistani health authorities said their target was to vaccinate 28.7 million children under the age of five against poliovirus, with the campaign set to conclude on Sept. 7. 

Polio is a highly infectious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis. The only protection is repeated doses of oral vaccine for every child under five, along with timely routine immunizations. Pakistan has reported 24 polio cases so far this year including 16 from the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), six from the southern Sindh province and one each from Punjab and northern Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

“On the first day, vaccination of 24.9% of children across the country was completed,” the NEOC said. “The polio campaign is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan.”

The NEOC said 30% of children were vaccinated in Punjab, 22% in Sindh, 29% in KP, 20% in Balochistan, 18% in Islamabad, 21% in GB and 31% in Azad Kashmir on Monday.

The authority urged parents to cooperate with polio teams and complete the immunization timely to stem the spread of the infection.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where polio remains endemic. Pakistan has made significant progress in curbing the virus in the past, with annual cases dropping from around 20,000 in the early 1990s to just eight in 2018. 

Pakistan reported six cases in 2023 and only one in 2021, but the country saw a sharp resurgence in 2024 with 74 cases recorded.

Pakistan’s polio program began in 1994, but efforts to eradicate the virus have been repeatedly undermined by vaccine misinformation and resistance from some religious hard-liners who claim that immunization is a foreign plot to sterilize Muslim children or a cover for Western espionage.

Militant groups have also frequently targeted polio vaccination teams and the security personnel assigned to protect them, often resulting in deadly attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan.
 

Pakistan's impoverished Balochistan helps 180 youngsters secure jobs in Gulf nations in fresh initiative

Pakistan’s impoverished Balochistan helps 180 youngsters secure jobs in Gulf nations in fresh initiative
Updated 10 sec ago
Saadullaah Akhter
Pakistan’s impoverished Balochistan helps 180 youngsters secure jobs in Gulf nations in fresh initiative

Pakistan’s impoverished Balochistan helps 180 youngsters secure jobs in Gulf nations in fresh initiative
  • Launched in October 2024, B-TEVTA regulates and finances technical, vocational education and training sector in Balochistan
  • Successful candidates say lack of work opportunities in Balochistan forced them to apply for B-TEVTA’s foreign jobs initiative
Updated 10 sec ago
Saadullaah Akhter

QUETTA: Pakistan’s impoverished Balochistan province has helped 180 youths secure jobs in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries in less than a year through a fresh skills development and jobs initiative, the program’s managing director confirmed recently.

The Balochistan Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (B-TEVTA) is an apex provincial body that regulates, promotes and finances the technical and vocational education and training (TVET) sector in the province. 

Balochistan is Pakistan’s largest province by land yet its most backward by almost all social and economic indicators. The province has been reeling from a low-level insurgency for decades, launched by separatist militants who accuse the center of depriving locals of a share of Balochistan’s mineral resources. Islamabad denies the allegations. 

B-TEVTA launched a jobs program in October 2024 to help skilled, young candidates secure jobs in foreign countries, mainly Saudi Arabia. Tariq Javed Mengal, B-TEVTA’s managing director, told Arab News the body received 12,826 applications on its online portal when the foreign jobs initiative was announced last year. Only 6,000 candidates were screened and selected by B-TEVTA for various skills development courses. 

“Presently, we have placed 180 candidates in Gulf countries,” Mengal said on Saturday. “Among [them] 150 are now working in Saudi Arabia.” 

Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE remain among the top preferred destinations for Pakistan’s labor force, who travel abroad in search of better work opportunities. 

A picture of B-TEVTA office in Quetta Pakistan. Picture taken on August 29, 2025. (AN Photo)

According to Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment, Saudi Arabia remained the leading destination for Pakistani migrant workers in 2025. Around 284,532 Pakistanis registered for employment in the Kingdom during the first seven months of this year.

Mengal, who visited Saudi Arabia from Aug. 5-20, was confident that due to the rapid development undertaken under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program, the Kingdom would emerge as the “leader” of the Middle East. 

“At the moment, there are ample job opportunities in Saudi Arabia, and we should be ready to support them with skilled human resources,” Mengal said. “Starting from blue-collar jobs to white-collar jobs.”

‘UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY’

Pakistani workers send billions of dollars in remittances from abroad every year. These remittances serve as a vital lifeline for the cash-strapped country’s economy that frequently relies on the International Monetary Fund’s financial bailouts. 

Pakistan received $3.2 billion in remittances during July, with Saudi Arabia remaining the top contributor with $823.7 million.

Muhammad Faris, 29, worked as a laborer since he was a child in Balochistan’s remote Kech district bordering Iran. 

Now, he is preparing to leave for Qatar after getting selected under B-TEVTA’s foreign jobs initiative under the “general labor” category.

Faris says the lack of work opportunities in Balochistan pushed him to apply for B-TEVTA’s program.

“This is a unique opportunity if we take advantage of this initiative,” he told Arab News. “Arab countries have similar religion and culture to ours, the way we dress and eat.

“Thus, the majority of the youth in Balochistan focus on working there,” he added. 

Muhammad Haroon, 25, is another youth from Balochistan’s Chaman town bordering Afghanistan, secured a job in a Dubai restaurant.

Haroon, who worked as a water in Chaman and Quetta previously, termed the initiative as “suitable” for middle-class and lower-middle-class youths of Balochistan.

“If we had gone abroad on our own expense, it would have cost us lots of money,” Haroon told Arab News. 

He said the B-TEVTA training program proved useful in teaching the trainees the basics of the Arabic language.

“We were also taught how to introduce ourselves in Arabic, how to count,” Haroon said. “We were thoroughly guided on everything, including how to maintain conduct with people there.”

Mengal said Saudi companies were interested in hiring Pakistani skilled workers, especially those from Balochistan. He said some of the candidates selected through B-TEVTA’s program had secured jobs in the hospitality sector, while others secured employment in Aramco’s subsidiary companies. 

“Now, we are entering the second phase of this program,” Mengal said. “And we want the maximum number of youth to participate in this initiative.”

Mengal said the second phase of the program would involve the provincial government finding jobs in the US, UK, Japan and Korea for the youth of Balochistan. He said B-TEVTA has received proposals from different firms based in these countries, who are looking for skilled laborers from Pakistan. 

Gunbattle ongoing as militants storm paramilitary compound in Pakistani town of Bannu

Gunbattle ongoing as militants storm paramilitary compound in Pakistani town of Bannu
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Gunbattle ongoing as militants storm paramilitary compound in Pakistani town of Bannu

Gunbattle ongoing as militants storm paramilitary compound in Pakistani town of Bannu
  • Three militants killed, four police officers injured in attack on FC Lines area in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, say police
  • Bannu has witnessed surge in militant activity in recent months, including quadcopter attacks on security personnel
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
REHMAT MEHSUD

PESHAWAR: Three militants were killed while four police officers were injured in a gunbattle after militants stormed a paramilitary compound in Pakistan’s northwestern Bannu town on Tuesday, a police official confirmed. 

Bannu Police’s Public Relations Officer Bashir Khan said militants stormed the Federal Constabulary (FC) Lines compound in Bannu on Tuesday morning, ramming an explosive-laden vehicle into its gate. He said some of the militants entered the compound after the attack, following which an intense gunfire erupted between security forces, police and the militants. 

“Reports confirm that three terrorists have been killed so far,” Khan said in a statement, adding that the gunfight was going on as both entry and exit points of the compound had been completely sealed. 

The police official said small explosions at intervals were also being heard as the gunbattle continued. 

“Four police officers injured in the crossfire,” Khan said, adding that an emergency had been declared at the nearby hospital. 

The police official said a search and clearance operation was underway at the site. 

Bannu has witnessed a surge in militant activity in recent months, including quadcopter attacks on security personnel and civilians. Militant attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province bordering Afghanistan have surged since November 2022, when a fragile truce between the state and the Pakistani Taliban or the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke down. 

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the TTP has claimed responsibility for similar attacks targeting law enforcers in the past. 

Pakistan claims that TTP fighters launch attacks on Pakistani soil from Afghanistan, a claim that is thoroughly rejected by Kabul. Pakistan’s allegations have soured its ties with neighboring Afghanistan, who urges Islamabad to handle its security matters internally. 

Pakistan also blames its arch-rival India for supporting militant groups such as the TTP and separatist outfits in KP and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. India denies the allegations. 
 

Pakistan floods devastate crops, farmers warn of 'billions' in losses'

Pakistan floods devastate crops, farmers warn of ‘billions’ in losses’
Updated 02 September 2025
Pakistan floods devastate crops, farmers warn of ‘billions’ in losses’

Pakistan floods devastate crops, farmers warn of ‘billions’ in losses’
  • Standing crops such as rice, sugarcane, cotton, vegetables have been damaged by floods, says Kissan Ittehad Council president
  • Financial analysts say food shortages could push government to increase imports, triggering inflation in calamity-hit country
Updated 02 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: The president of a leading farmers association this week estimated that losses from devastating floods in Pakistan’s breadbasket province of Punjab may have already caused losses in billions of rupees for farmers, while financial analysts feared the impending shortage of agricultural commodities could lead to inflation and impact exports. 

Heavy monsoon rains and excess water released by Indian dams have caused catastrophic floods in Punjab since last week. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), at least 41 people have been killed by the deluges in the last 10 days while over two million have been affected by the floods. 

The destruction brought about the heavy rains have raised the death toll from floods and heavy rains this monsoon season to 863, as per the National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) latest situation report. Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province has reported the highest deaths since Jun. 26, 484, while Punjab has reported 216 deaths, Sindh 58, northern Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 41, Azad Kashmir 30 and Balochistan 28 deaths. Islamabad has reported eight casualties so far from rain-related incidents. A total of 9,166 houses have been damaged by the floods across the country while 6,180 livestock have perished, according to the NDMA. 

“All the standing crops be it rice, sugarcane, maize, cotton or vegetables have been damaged,” Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, president of the Kissan Ittehad Council (KIC) association, told Arab News on Monday. “For now we can safely say the farmers’ losses must be running in billions (of rupees).”

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), agriculture constitutes the largest sector of the economy, contributing about 24 percent of the country’s gross domestic product. It also accounts for about half of Pakistan’s employed labor force and is the largest source of foreign exchange earnings. 

Last year, Pakistan’s agriculture sector grew by 0.6 percent. The country had produced 28.4 million tons of wheat in 2024, which was 10 percent less than the preceding year. This year, Pakistan’s food ministry said the government aims to produce 10.2 million bales of cotton, 9.17 million tons of rice, 9.7 million tons of maize and 80.3 million tons of sugarcane.

This target, however, may face a setback, as deluges are expected to move toward the country’s southern regions. Provincial Disaster Management Authority spokesperson Mazhar Chaudhry said 2,300 villages in Punjab alone have been inundated by floods. 

He declined to give more details about potential losses, saying the government would be better placed to give estimates once the floods recede. 

CROP LOSSES, HIGHER IMPORTS AND INFLATION

With floods expected to hit large swathes of crops in Pakistan’s southern Sindh province, economists fear the potential damage to major crops and supply chain disruptions may push the cash-strapped government to increase imports.

“The prices of agriculture commodities react positively amidst expectations of shortage,” Shankar Talreja, head of research at the Karachi-based brokerage firm Topline Securities, said. “So we can expect uptick in inflation led by wheat and food prices including fresh vegetables.”

Talreja said inflation could rise to over 4.5 percent in the month of September due to the uptick in prices. He said similar to the cataclysmic floods of 2010, the ongoing floods will damage Pakistan’s standing crops, particularly rice and cotton.

Adnan Sami Sheikh, assistant vice president of research at the Pakistan Kuwait Investment Company, agreed. 

“Loss of crops will likely be met with higher imports, which would impact the balance of payments,” Sheikh said. “Reconstruction efforts would involve higher fiscal spending that would add to government’s borrowing requirements. This would likely push inflation.”

Pakistan is already spending billions in the import of cotton bales. The country produced 7.1 million bales cotton last year against a target of 10.9 million bales, according to the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee data.

KP Finance Minister Muzzammil Aslam estimated the province’s crop losses at 57,892 acres, saying that 5,412 animals had perished in 14 flood-affected districts of the province.

“A comprehensive survey has been initiated to assess damages the calamity has caused,” a document the KP official shared with Arab News said. 

Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, former director of operations at Sindh’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority, said the floods would impact Pakistan’s overall economy, agriculture included. 

“We all know that the inundation also causes salinity and loss of soil fertility, damaging major crops like wheat, rice, cotton, and sugarcane,” he said. 

Siddiqui said this would not only weigh on Pakistan’s exports and GDP growth, but also fuel food insecurity, inflation and unemployment.

Khokhar, meanwhile, rued that the floods had cost farmers “everything.”

“The farmers don’t even have the fodder to feed their livestock,” he said. “Animals too are starving along with humans.”

Pakistan eye winning momentum against Afghanistan in Sharjah clash today

Pakistan eye winning momentum against Afghanistan in Sharjah clash today
Updated 02 September 2025
Pakistan eye winning momentum against Afghanistan in Sharjah clash today

Pakistan eye winning momentum against Afghanistan in Sharjah clash today
  • Pakistan won back-to-back matches against Afghanistan, UAE last week in tri-nation series
  • Tri-nation series involving UAE will be played till Sept. 7 before Asia Cup begins on Sept. 9
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha will be keen to uphold the side’s unbeaten streak in the tournament as they take on formidable opponents Afghanistan in the fourth match of the tri-nation T20I series in the UAE today, Tuesday. 

Pakistan beat Afghanistan and UAE in back-to-back matches of the tri-nation series, which is being held as preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup tournament, which will also be staged in the UAE. Pakistani batters have played impressively on the UAE pitches so far, scoring 182 and 207 runs against Afghanistan and the UAE in the opening two matches of the tournament. 

“In the fourth match of Tri-Series, Pakistan will face Afghanistan in Sharjah tonight,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. “The match will start at eight in the evening.”

Pakistan were helped on to a 39-run win against Afghanistan last Friday after skipper Agha rescued the Green Shirts by scoring a fighting half-century, which included two consecutive sixes off Afghan skipper Rashid Khan’s over. Haris Rauf kept the Afghan batters at bay, taking crucial wickets at regular intervals to take a four-fer to ensure Pakistan emerged as the victors. 

In turn, Afghanistan looked threatening during the chase, reaching 92-2 before losing five wickets for just four runs, slipping to 97-7. Khan top-scored with 39 and Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 38, but Pakistan’s bowlers maintained control. Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi returned figures of 2-21 while Mohammad Nawaz also finished with 2-23 and Sufiyan Moqim, 2-25 as Afghanistan were dismissed for 143 in 19.5 overs.

Pakistan will next play against the UAE on Sept. 4 before UAE and Afghanistan lock horns on Sept. 5. The final of the tri-nation series will be played on Sept. 7 before the teams prepare for the eight-nation Asia Cup tournament to be held in the UAE from Sept. 9-28. 

India and Pakistan will square off in arguably the most anticipated match of the tournament, on Sept. 14 in Dubai. 
 

Pakistan widens flood alert to Peshawar as Punjab death toll hits 41

Pakistan widens flood alert to Peshawar as Punjab death toll hits 41
Updated 02 September 2025
Pakistan widens flood alert to Peshawar as Punjab death toll hits 41

Pakistan widens flood alert to Peshawar as Punjab death toll hits 41
  • Pakistan disaster management authority says warns of high-level flooding at Budhni Nullah on Peshawar’s outskirts
  • Punjab Disaster Management Authority chief warns flood wave from river Chenab expected to reach Multan tonight
Updated 02 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday widened its flood alert level from the eastern Punjab province to northwestern Peshawar, saying that residential areas of the city were at risk of being inundated as rescue teams and local administrations remain on high alert. 

At least 41 people have been killed and more than 2.4 million affected in Punjab during the last 10 days, according to official figures by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). Punjab, Pakistan’s breadbasket province, has been hit by deadly floods since last week exacerbated by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released by India.

In a fresh alert on Tuesday, the NDMA said the water level at Budhni Nullah on the outskirts of Peshawar city has reached 16,142 cusecs, categorizing it as “high-level flooding.” The authority warned that residential areas of Warsak Road, Darmangi and Regi are at risk of being flooded. 

“Residents of low-lying areas are advised to take protective measures,” the NDMA said. “Rescue teams and local administration are on high alert.”

The NDMA advised citizens to avoid crossing streams or storm drains and follow instructions issued by the local administration.

Separately, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia warned of a high-level flood in Sutlej river, adding that a flood wave from river Chenab will reach Multan in southern Punjab via the Trimmu Headworks by Tuesday night. 

“The situation in Multan could become critical,” Kathia was quoted as saying by the PDMA’s statement, adding that the next four to six hours were very important. 

He said approximately 3,200 villages have been affected by the floods, while over one million people have been rescued with both government and private agencies participating in operations. 

In a separate statement, Pakistan’s Power Division said at least 48 grid stations and 455 feeders had been adversely affected due to the floods, triggering power outages in Punjab and KP provinces. 

It said 170 feeders have been fully restored while 256 have been temporarily restored. 

“Restoring electricity in affected areas remains a top priority,” the Power Division said. 

Nationwide, rains and floods have killed 863 people since June 26 when the monsoon season began, as per the NDMA’s latest situation report. 

Pakistan’s latest flood crisis in Punjab has revived memories of the catastrophic 2022 deluge, when a third of the country was submerged. More than 1,700 people were killed, 30 million displaced and damages estimated at $35 billion.

