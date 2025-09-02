You are here

Madagascar receives three colonial-era human skulls from France
Men carry the three Sakalava skulls as descendants of the Sakalava King Toera bow during a welcome ceremony for their restitution to Madagascar from France at the Ivato International Airport in Antananarivo on September 1, 2025. (AFP)
  • Public pressure has grown in recent years for former colonial powers such as France and Britain to return artefacts taken from Africa and Asia
ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar ceremonially received three colonial-era skulls from France on Tuesday, 128 years after they were taken from the Indian Ocean nation, including one believed to be that of a Malagasy king beheaded by French troops.
Public pressure has grown in recent years for former colonial powers such as France and Britain to return artefacts taken from Africa and Asia.
The skulls, presumed to belong to King Toera and two others from the Sakalava ethnic group, were formally handed over to Madagascar at a ceremony held at the French culture ministry in late August.
A military guard of honor raised swords as three men in traditional dress carried the skulls, draped in red cloth, out of the plane that landed in Antananarivo late on Monday.
The skulls were welcomed with a ceremony on Tuesday attended by President Andry Rajoelina at the Mausoleum of Antananarivo, the resting place of Malagasy national heroes.
A police officer, a soldier and a gendarme carried the skulls into the mausoleum, where Rajoelina, wearing a traditional “Lamba Landy” textile draped over a black suit, inspected a guard of honor.
“We are here to pay tribute and honor the heroes and those who fought for the homeland 128 years ago under the leadership of King Toera and his soldiers,” Rajoelina said.
The king’s skull will now be taken to Ambiky, in the Menabe region, where he was killed in 1897, the ministry of communication and culture said, with several stops en route to accommodate ceremonies to mark the occasion.
Descendants and historians say the return of Toera’s skull carries both political and cultural significance and will allow the Sakalava people to carry out the Fitampoha, a traditional ritual of purification and blessing that requires the presence of ancestral royal relics.
“Toera is not only the king of the Sakalava, he is also a martyr of independence,” Piero Kamamy, a descendant of the monarch, told Reuters.
According to Malagasy historians, Toera’s attempt to forge alliances symbolized a rare moment of unity between different Malagasy groups against colonial forces.
His capture and beheading in 1897 were part of a broader French strategy to crush resistance through psychological intimidation, said Jeannot Rasoloarison, a historian at the University of Antananarivo.
“The Sakalava can now grieve with the return of the king’s remains and can constitute his relics.”

Topics: Madagascar France

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists
  • The journalists had clandestinely entered the besieged city to ‘document the crimes committed by Bashar Assad’s regime’ and were victims of a ‘targeted bombing’
PARIS: French judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and six other top former officials over the bombardment of a rebel-held city in 2012 that killed two journalists, lawyers said on Tuesday.

Marie Colvin, 56, an American working for The Sunday Times of Britain, and French photographer Remi Ochlik, 28, were killed on Feb. 22, 2012 by the explosion in the eastern city of Homs, which is being investigated by the French judiciary as a potential crime against humanity as well as a war crime.
British photographer Paul Conroy, French reporter Edith Bouvier and Syrian translator Wael Omar were wounded in the attack on the informal press center where they had been working.
Assad escaped with his family to Russia after being ousted at the end of 2024, although his precise whereabouts have not been confirmed. 
Other than Assad, the warrants notably target his brother Maher Assad, who was the de facto head of the 4th Syrian armored division at the time, intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk, and then-army chief of staff Ali Ayoub.
“The issuing of the seven arrest warrants is a decisive step that paves the way for a trial in France for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Bashar Assad’s regime,” said Clemence Bectarte, lawyer for the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights and Ochlik’s parents.
The FIDH said the journalists had clandestinely entered the besieged city to “document the crimes committed by Bashar Assad’s regime” and were victims of a “targeted bombing.”
“The investigation clearly established that the attack on the informal press center was part of the Syrian regime’s explicit intention to target foreign journalists in order to limit media coverage of its crimes and force them to leave the city and the country,” said Mazen Darwish, lawyer and director of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.
Colvin was known for her fearless reporting and signature black eye patch, which she wore after losing sight in one eye in an explosion during Sri Lanka’s civil war. 

 

Topics: France Syria Bashar Al-Assad Journalists

Fires force evacuations in Canada’s far north

Fires are now threatening the towns of Fort Providence and Whati in the Northwest Territories
Thousands of forest fires have raged across Canada since the spring

MONTREAL: More than 1,000 residents of Canada’s vast and remote far north are under evacuation orders as forest fires rage in the drought-struck region.
Canada is undergoing its second worst fire season in recent memory, with 8.3 million hectares (20.5 million acres) of forest — an area the size of Austria — scorched thus far.
Fires are now threatening the towns of Fort Providence and Whati in the Northwest Territories, prompting the first evacuations this year in the enormous area, where some land and large islands straddle the Arctic Circle.
Fire seasons have been longer than usual since 2022, said Mike Westwick, manager of wildfire prevention and mitigation for the territory.
“It’s stressful, mentally on people, it’s stressful, physically on workers and people who may need to move locations and be away from home,” he told AFP.
Thousands of forest fires have raged across Canada since the spring. More than 650 blazes are currently active, and over 100 of those are uncontrolled, according to official data released Tuesday.
Canada has increasingly been hit with extreme weather events, with scientists observing that northern regions are warming at a faster pace than other parts of the globe.
2023 remains the worst fire year on record for Canada, when nearly 18 million hectares (44.5 million acres) went up in smoke.

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors
  • “He (Putin) refuses to be forced into peace,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia was engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors of the front line and was still launching strikes on Ukrainian targets.
“Now we see another buildup of Russian forces in certain sectors of the front. He refuses to be forced into peace,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky provided no further details, but said “Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August
  • A total of 7,803 people applied for asylum for the first time in August, compared with 18,427 last year
  • The drop comes as Germany pursues various measures to curb migration
BERLIN: Asylum applications in Germany fell by almost 60 percent in August compared with the same month last year as the government pursued a crackdown on migration, interior ministry figures showed on Tuesday.
A total of 7,803 people applied for asylum for the first time in August, compared with 18,427 last year, the ministry said, confirming figures first published by the Bild daily.
The drop comes as Germany pursues various measures to curb migration under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office in May.
Under Merz, Germany has imposed strict border controls and deported criminals to Afghanistan.
The government has restricted family reunifications for some migrants and plans to toughen the rules for obtaining German citizenship.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the figures were evidence that “our asylum policy change is working, our measures are successful.”
From now on, he said, the political focus would be on “tightening up the common European asylum system in order to further reduce the pressure of migration on Europe.”
The new figures continue a trend that could already be seen in previous months of 2025.
In July, Germany registered 8,293 asylum applications, compared with 18,503 in the same month last year.
A total of 70,011 applications were filed in the first seven months of the year, compared with 140,783 during the same period in 2024, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

Topics: Germany asylum Migration

Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing

Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing
  • The assailant attacked several people near a drug-trafficking hotspot
  • The victims’ conditions were not immediately known
MARSEILLE: French police on Tuesday killed a man suspected of stabbing at least four people in the center of the southern port city of Marseille, according to police sources.

The assailant attacked several people near a drug-trafficking hotspot before officers intervened and killed him, said a police source.

The victims’ conditions were not immediately known.

A local resident who saw the incident told AFP the suspect, who has not been identified, tried to stab officers as they attempted to arrest him.

Another eyewitness told AFP the man was holding “two large butcher knives.”

Police cordoned off the area and put up a forensic tent in front of a fast-food restaurant.

Topics: France Marseille stabbing

