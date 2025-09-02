Saudi model Rahaf Al-Harbi attends Venice Film Festival in Rami Kadi gown

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia model and actress Rahaf Al-Harbi hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival recently ahead of the premiere of the films “Den Sidste Viking” (The Last Viking) and “Frankenstein.”

She turned heads wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Al-Harbi, who was the first Saudi Arabia contestant at the Miss Europe Continental pageant in 2022, wore a gold tulle lurex gown from Kadi’s “L’Eventail” collection.

The look featured asymmetrical pleating across the bodice and waist, with a floor-length skirt and a soft hooded detail that covered her head and shoulders.

She paired the gown with a diamond necklace, bracelet and rings.

The film “Den Sidste Viking” is a Danish drama directed by Anders Thomas Jensen.

The film follows Anker, who is released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for robbery. The stolen money was hidden by his brother Manfred, the only person who knows its location.

However, Manfred has since developed a mental disorder and no longer remembers where he buried it. The brothers set off on an unexpected journey to recover the loot, confronting memory, identity and their fractured relationship.

Meanwhile, “Frankenstein” is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. The film follows Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life through a dangerous experiment.

As the consequences of his actions unfold, both creator and creation are drawn into a tragic spiral, exploring themes of ambition, isolation and the limits of scientific pursuit.

This is not Al-Harbi’s first appearance at a prestigious international film festival.

In May, she attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival wearing a white gown by Qatar-based label Layla Atelier.

The dress, from the brand’s spring/summer 2025 couture collection, featured a structured peplum bodice, long sleeves and a flowing tulle skirt. It was hand-embroidered with luminous off-white beads and delicate pearls.

Al-Harbi, who holds a degree in medicine and comes from a family of doctors, initially began modeling part-time while completing her studies.

She previously told Arab News that she wanted to participate in the Miss Universe beauty pageant after her Miss Europe Continental participation.

The model is now focused on acting. She is famous for her role in the Saudi series “Eyal Nouf,” which was nominated for a Joy Award in 2023.