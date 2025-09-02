You are here

Malaysia summons TikTok management over delays in tackling fake news, report says

Malaysia summons TikTok management over delays in tackling fake news, report says
Malaysian authorities deem online gambling, scams, child pornography and grooming, cyberbullying and content related to race, religion and royalty as harmful. (AFP/File)
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
Malaysia summons TikTok management over delays in tackling fake news, report says

Malaysia summons TikTok management over delays in tackling fake news, report says
  • TikTok criticised for slow response to fake news requests
  • Meta also to be summoned over spread of immoral content
Updated 7 min 49 sec ago
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have summoned TikTok’s top management over the social media company’s alleged delays in tackling fake news on its platform, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing Malaysia’s communications minister.
Minister Fahmi Fadzil said TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, had been too slow in responding to requests for assistance in police investigations, prompting him to ask the firm’s chief executive for help, Bernama reported.
Fahmi cited a recent case where a man had falsely claimed on TikTok to be a pathologist involved in an investigation into the high-profile death of a Malaysian teenager, the report said.
“TikTok was very slow in providing information... to the point that I had to call TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to inform him, ‘this is a crime that’s being committed and your organization is very slow’,” Fahmi was quoted as saying.
“We cannot allow such an attitude.”
TikTok will be summoned to Malaysian police headquarters on Thursday, with the police chief and attorney-general expected to be in attendance, Fahmi said, according to Bernama. Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies in recent years, after reporting a sharp rise in harmful online content on their platforms.
Malaysian authorities deem online gambling, scams, child pornography and grooming, cyberbullying and content related to race, religion and royalty as harmful.
Fahmi said Meta, the parent company of social media and messaging platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, will also be summoned over the spread of “immoral” content, including paedophilia-related imagery, Bernama reported.
TikTok and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“We see these platforms are not taking the matter seriously, so the dialogue process will continue, and we will stress that Malaysian law applies to them and they must comply. We will summon every platform,” he said, according to Bernama.

'I came for football, I stayed for more': Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism's 'Unreal Calendar' campaign

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign

‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign
  • Ronaldo showcases FIFA World Cup 2034, fashion, films and culture
  • ‘This is where the future of sport is being written,’ says football icon
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the face of a new Saudi Tourism campaign to showcase the Kingdom’s packed events calendar as the country grows into a major sporting and cultural destination for foreign and domestic travelers.

Branded “Unreal Calendar,” the marketing campaign launched on Tuesday features a short video narrated by Ronaldo, who plays for Riyadh’s Al-Nassr.

The 60-second clip shows the football legend enjoying several top sporting events hosted in the Kingdom, mixed with scenes of him playing for Al-Nassr.

The video wraps up with several non-sporting events for visitors to enjoy, including cultural and heritage activities, as Ronaldo declares: “I came for football, I stayed for more.”

The marketing push comes at the start of the Kingdom’s extended season of sports, entertainment, film, fashion and cultural events.

The Saudi Tourism Authority said the campaign will be launched in several key markets in Europe, as well as India and China.

It aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse, year-round sports and entertainment events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with curated packages making it easier to visit.

As hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympics Games 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029 among others, Saudi Arabia is bringing sport home.

The Kingdom’s regular calendar has major international events including the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, tennis, and the Saudi Pro League — cementing its position as a hub for largescale events.

Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events.”

“In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences.”

Ronaldo has become the face of sports in the Kingdom since he joined Al-Nassr in 2022 ahead of a flood of big names from top European teams into the Saudi Pro League.

The Portuguese legend, who recently extended his contract to stay in Riyadh until 2027, said: “Being part of Saudi Arabia’s journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago.

“Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition — this is where the future of sport is being written.”

“What I admire most about Saudi is how it honors its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium — this is a place where every young athlete can dream big.”

The Kingdom is investing to become a global hub for sporting and cultural attractions, as a part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and expand the tourism sector.

It has committed $800 billion to the sector, which is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030 and contribute $16.5 billion to gross domestic product by 2030, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings.”

International media protest over journalist deaths in Gaza

International media protest over journalist deaths in Gaza
Updated 01 September 2025
AFP
International media protest over journalist deaths in Gaza

International media protest over journalist deaths in Gaza
  • More than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front page protest Monday highlighting the deaths of scores of journalists in Israel’s war on Gaza
  • “At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no-one left to keep you informed:” RWB general director
Updated 01 September 2025
AFP

PARIS: More than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front page protest Monday highlighting the deaths of scores of journalists in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, the Reporters Without Borders media freedom group said.
“At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no-one left to keep you informed,” the group’s general director Thibaut Bruttin said in a statement.
The protest was taken up on the website front pages of publications including Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, British news site The Independent, French newspapers La Croix and L’Humanite and Germany’s TAZ and Frankfurter Rundschau, according to Reporters Without Borders.
Some 220 journalists have been killed during Israel’s Gaza campaign mounted in retaliation to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack, according to RWB data.
The protest was staged one week after five journalists — some working for Al Jazeera, Associated Press and Reuters — were killed in Israeli strikes on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city. Earlier in August, six journalists were killed in another Israeli air strike outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
Israel said the strike on the Nasser hospital killings had targeted a Hamas camera. But the attack drew international condemnation. Even US President Donald Trump, a key Israeli ally, said he was “not happy.”
Media participating in Monday’s action “demand an end to impunity for Israeli crimes against Gaza’s reporters, the emergency evacuation of reporters seeking to leave the Strip and that foreign press be granted independent access,” the RWB statement statement.
RWB says it has filed four complaints at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes it says the Israeli army committed against journalists in Gaza over the past 22 months.
International media have been denied free access to the Gaza Strip since the war broke out.
A few selected outlets have embedded reporters with Israeli army units operating in the Palestinian territory, under condition of strict military censorship.
The Hamas 2023 attack killed 1,219 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official data. Some 47 people remain hostage in Gaza out of 251 originally abducted, though only around 20 are believed to be alive.
Israeli’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 63,459 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run government’s health ministry considered reliable by the United Nations.

Gaza journalists fear they could be targeted next amid Israeli smear campaign

Gaza journalists fear they could be targeted next amid Israeli smear campaign
Updated 01 September 2025
Arab News
Gaza journalists fear they could be targeted next amid Israeli smear campaign

Gaza journalists fear they could be targeted next amid Israeli smear campaign
  • Media watchdogs warn more reporters in Gaza are at risk of being killed by Israeli ‘war crimes’
  • ‘We live in a state of constant anxiety and real fear that we might be next:’ Gaza journalist
Updated 01 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Journalists in Gaza say fears are mounting that they could be the next targets of Israeli strikes following a smear campaign that links media workers to Hamas.

Several journalists, primarily from Al Jazeera, have reported threats against them on Israeli media and say some have been identified as targets in military statements, prompting some to request anonymity for their safety.

Media watchdogs, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, warn that this Israeli tactic of labeling journalists as Hamas affiliates is designed to “manufacture consent” and justify deadly attacks on the press.

“By labelling journalists and media workers as Hamas operatives, it aimed to legitimize their murder. This is not only dangerous, it is a war crime unleashed through information warfare,” said Sara Qudah, CPJ’s Middle East and north Africa regional director.

Such accusations, often linked to critical reporting on Israeli military operations, reflect a broader pattern to reportedly justify strikes on the press.

“If Israel can kill its most visible reporters without consequence, it signals that no journalist or their family is safe. This sustained targeting of the press is a grave threat to press freedom. The world must act to stop this massacre.”

CPJ, Reporters Without Borders, and Al Jazeera have all expressed deep concern for journalists in Gaza who face unfounded allegations and are at imminent risk. The warnings come amid a deadly month for the media; nearly a dozen journalists have been killed in August alone, including Al Jazeera correspondent Anas Al-Sharif and Mariam Dagga of Independent Arabia.

Other victims include Moamen Aliwa, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Mohammed Noufal, Ibrahim Zaher, Mohammed Al-Khaldi, Hossam Al-Masri, Mohammad Salama, Moaz Abu Taha and Ahmed Abu Aziz, all killed in Israeli strikes.

Rights groups say the Israeli military justified the killing of Al-Sharif and others by claiming they were Hamas operatives involved in the Oct. 7 attacks — claims widely dismissed by rights bodies and the international community as “fabricated evidence.”

A similar justification was offered in the strike on Nasser Medical Complex on Aug. 25, where Israel alleged militants used a camera to monitor Israeli forces, leading to further journalist and medic deaths in what was confirmed to be a “double tap” strike, a controversial military tactic designed to maximize casualties.

Israeli media outlet +972 reported the existence of a military “legitimization cell” tasked with portraying Gaza journalists as Hamas militants in an effort to “blunt growing global outrage over Israel’s killing of reporters,” a tactic journalists describe as an attempt to silence the only voices left in Gaza.

One Al Jazeera journalist, Ismail Al-Ghoul — who was killed in an Israeli military claimed targeted killing in July 2024, along with his cameraman, Rami Al-Rifi — was named in military documents as a Hamas operative, although documents cited as evidence were shown to contain inconsistencies, including the fact that he allegedly received military ranks when he was just 10 years old.

At least six Al Jazeera journalists have been targeted using this tactic; two — Al-Sharif and Hossam Shabat — have been killed, and another, Ismail Abu Omar, was critically wounded and evacuated from Gaza earlier this year. Three remain under threat, while others report ongoing social media campaigns against them.

“They are not allowing international journalists in and then are defaming local journalists and justifying ongoing assassinations,” said Tamer Almisshal, a senior presenter at Al Jazeera in Doha who has reported from Gaza for years and faced threats himself.

“What we are saying is very clear: They are trying to kill the only voices and eyes left in Gaza, and they are scaring the others not to work. They give the journalist one choice: If you work, you will be targeted.”

Watchdogs including CPJ, Amnesty International and the UN rapporteur on freedom of expression have warned that this pattern of falsely accusing journalists to justify deadly strikes is escalating.

The Israeli military declined to comment, rejecting accusations of war crimes, but several cases are being reviewed at the International Criminal Court, including the strike that killed Al-Sharif and his colleagues.

In November 2024, the International Court of Justice issued arrest warrants for Israeli officials Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant as well as former Hamas commanders, citing allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

One journalist in Gaza said: “We live in a state of constant anxiety and real fear that we might be next.”

They added that the targeting of journalists is no longer just exceptional but “a dangerous reality that threatens our lives and targets our message.”

“We call on the international community and journalist protection organizations to take urgent action to provide us with protection, hold those responsible for these crimes accountable, and guarantee our right to work freely and safely in accordance with international conventions,” the reporter said.

Journalist Mariam Dagga's final images show where she was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza

Journalist Mariam Dagga’s final images show where she was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza
Updated 29 August 2025
AP
Journalist Mariam Dagga’s final images show where she was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza

Journalist Mariam Dagga’s final images show where she was killed by an Israeli strike in Gaza
  • Dagga and other reporters regularly based themselves at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis during the war
  • She documented the experiences of ordinary Palestinians who had been displaced
Updated 29 August 2025
AP

GAZA CITY: The last photos taken by Mariam Dagga show the damaged stairwell outside a hospital in the Gaza Strip where she would be killed by an Israeli strike moments later.

Dagga, a visual journalist who freelanced for The Associated Press, was among 22 people, including five reporters, killed Monday when Israeli forces struck Nasser Hospital twice in quick succession, according to health officials.

The photos, retrieved from her camera on Wednesday, show people walking up the staircase after it was damaged in the first strike while others look out the windows of the main health facility in southern Gaza.

The Israeli military said it targeted what it believed was a Hamas surveillance camera, without providing evidence. Witnesses and health officials said the first strike killed a cameraman from the Reuters news agency doing a live television shot and a second person who was not named. A senior Hamas official denied that Hamas was operating a camera at the hospital.

Dagga, 33, and other reporters regularly based themselves at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis during the war. She documented the experiences of ordinary Palestinians who had been displaced from their homes, and doctors who treated wounded or malnourished children.

Algeria’s ambassador to the United Nations, his voice breaking and on the verge of tears, read a letter Wednesday to the UN Security Council that Dagga wrote days before she was killed.

It was addressed to her 13-year-old son, Ghaith, who left Gaza at the start of the war to live with his father in the United Arab Emirates.

Holding up a photo of Dagga, Amar Bendjama called her “a young and beautiful mother” whose only weapon was a camera.

“Ghaith. You are the heart and soul of your mother,” Bendjama quoted Dagga as writing. “When I die, I want you to pray for me, not to cry for me.”

“I want you never, never to forget me. I did everything to keep you happy and safe and when you grow, when you marry, and when you have a daughter, name her Mariam after me.”

Journalists rally in London to support colleagues in Gaza

Journalists rally in London to support colleagues in Gaza
Updated 29 August 2025
AFP
Journalists rally in London to support colleagues in Gaza

Journalists rally in London to support colleagues in Gaza
  • Protesters deliver letter to PM Starmer demanding accountability and stepped up UK action to protect media workers
  • Letter said more than 200 journalists have been killed in Israeli strikes in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 
Updated 29 August 2025
AFP

LONDON: Journalists in the UK rallied Wednesday in central London in solidarity with colleagues in Gaza, in the wake of two Israeli military strikes earlier this week that killed five journalists.
Members of Britain’s National Union of Journalists (NUJ) gathered outside the Downing Street office and residence of Prime Minister Keir Starmer, delivering a letter demanding accountability and stepped up UK action to protect media workers.
Attendees then held a vigil, reading aloud the names of more than 200 journalists that press watchdogs have counted as killed in Gaza since the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas and subsequent Israeli military response.
Monday’s strikes in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis killed at least 20 people, including the five reporters who worked for Al Jazeera, the Associated Press and Reuters, among other outlets.

Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration held by the London Freelance branch of the National Union of Journalists to honor journalists killed in Gaza, opposite Downing Street in London on Aug. 27, 2025. (AP)

The Israeli military said Tuesday its forces were targeting a camera operated by Hamas in the assault, which has triggered a wave of international condemnation.
It is the latest military action by Israel that has killed journalists, leading to accusations that they are being deliberately targeted.
The NUJ announced earlier this week that its members would join sister unions around the world in what it called “48 hours of solidarity action in support of journalists working in Gaza,” which started Tuesday.
“We’re here to show solidarity, and to show that we are horrified as fellow journalists about what’s happening,” said Deborah Hobson, a freelance journalist and NUJ member who helped organize the vigil and letter delivered to Starmer.
She called his center-left government’s response to the latest killings of journalists, as well as prior incidents, “extremely poor.”
“There’s nothing that says that the UK is horrified,” Hobson said.
“We have a prime minister who’s a human rights lawyer,” she added, referring to Starmer’s career prior to entering politics.
“We expect better from a Labor government in any case, because of its historical reputation in terms of justice, equality.”

A photo of the letter protesters' letter from representatives of the London Freelance branch of the National Union of Journalists to the UK government on August 27, 2025. (AFP)

The UK government has in recent months suspended arms export licenses to Israel for use in Gaza, suspended free trade talks with Israel and sanctioned two far-right Israeli ministers in protest at Israel’s conduct of the war.
Last week, it was one of 27 countries to call on Israel to allow “immediate independent foreign media access” into Gaza.
Mike Holderness, a writer and editor, said he had turned out “to honor and remember our colleagues, as well as demanding the strongest measures of protection” for journalists still working in Gaza and elsewhere.
“The vigil is to honor the memory of those who’ve given their lives to trying to report the truth.”

