FedEx expands Saudi presence, highlighting Kingdom’s trade growth

RIYADH: The Federal Express Corp. announced on Tuesday that it will expand its operations in Saudi Arabia with direct and other services, highlighting the Kingdom’s significant trade growth in recent years.

FedEx, the global logistics and transportation company, will also have its first dedicated flight to Saudi Arabia, the establishment of a regional hub at King Salman International Airport, and the extension of its freight-forwarding operations.

Kami Viswanathan, president of FedEx Middle East, Indian subcontinent and Africa, said the company connects 220 countries.

It has a fleet of 700 aircraft and over 200,000 vehicles, which enables them to have an expansive global air and ground network and process 17 million packages a day, she added.

These efforts enhance capacity, create new jobs, and support Vision 2030 objectives for economic diversification and deeper integration into global trade, she said. FedEx is aiming to employ up to 2,000 workers.

“With the push and focused efforts towards diversification, with the development of the Kingdom as the distribution hub, and greater integration of the global economy, what we are already starting to see is export growth,” said Viswanathan.

Viswanathan said trade has grown significantly.

She was referring to Saudi Arabia in Q1 2025 reportedly recording a trade surplus of $16.8 billion (SR63 billion), a 52 percent increase compared to Q4 2024, reflecting strong export performance and rising demand for a well-established logistics infrastructure.

“We are also seeing progress towards improving the known exports as a percentage of GDP (gross domestic product) from 19 to the targeted 50 percent of GDP by 2030.”

The event in Diriyah was attended by General Transport Authority Acting President and Vice Minister Rumaih Al-Rumaih, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser, and FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam.

“FedEx’s strengthened presence reflects the Kingdom’s growing appeal as a premier destination for logistics and global investment. Saudi Arabia’s rising influence as a key global logistics hub and a strategic gateway for trade and transport services is clear,” said Al-Jasser

He added: “The increasing number of leading global logistics and courier companies establishing direct operations in the Kingdom demonstrates the strength of Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector and its pro-investment environment, as well as the global confidence in the Kingdom’s transformation journey.”

During a roundtable, Viswanathan told Arab News that FedEx’s services in Saudi Arabia align with the country’s Vision 2030 plan.

The company will focus on strengthening connectivity and reducing transit times by one to two days. The target is to reach Riyadh within 48 hours, from both the US and Europe.

FedEx’s inaugural nonstop flight connecting Riyadh with the US and Europe reportedly began operations on Sept. 2. The service will soon operate six times a week.