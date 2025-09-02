French police kill suspect after 5 hurt in Marseille knife attack

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists

PARIS: French judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and six other top former officials over the bombardment of a rebel-held city in 2012 that killed two journalists, lawyers said on Tuesday.

Marie Colvin, 56, an American working for The Sunday Times of Britain, and French photographer Remi Ochlik, 28, were killed on Feb. 22, 2012 by the explosion in the eastern city of Homs, which is being investigated by the French judiciary as a potential crime against humanity as well as a war crime.

British photographer Paul Conroy, French reporter Edith Bouvier and Syrian translator Wael Omar were wounded in the attack on the informal press center where they had been working.

Assad escaped with his family to Russia after being ousted at the end of 2024, although his precise whereabouts have not been confirmed.

Other than Assad, the warrants notably target his brother Maher Assad, who was the de facto head of the 4th Syrian armored division at the time, intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk, and then-army chief of staff Ali Ayoub.

“The issuing of the seven arrest warrants is a decisive step that paves the way for a trial in France for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Bashar Assad’s regime,” said Clemence Bectarte, lawyer for the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights and Ochlik’s parents.

The FIDH said the journalists had clandestinely entered the besieged city to “document the crimes committed by Bashar Assad’s regime” and were victims of a “targeted bombing.”

“The investigation clearly established that the attack on the informal press center was part of the Syrian regime’s explicit intention to target foreign journalists in order to limit media coverage of its crimes and force them to leave the city and the country,” said Mazen Darwish, lawyer and director of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.

Colvin was known for her fearless reporting and signature black eye patch, which she wore after losing sight in one eye in an explosion during Sri Lanka’s civil war.