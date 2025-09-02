French police kill suspect after 5 hurt in Marseille knife attack

You are here

Police officers work at the site where French police shot dead a man suspected of stabbing five people in the center of the southern port city of Marseille, on Sept. 2, 2025. (AFP)
AFP
  • The assailant, a Tunisian national with legal status in France, stabbed several people at a hotel that had just evicted him for non-payment
• The victims' conditions were not immediately known
  • The victims’ conditions were not immediately known
MARSEILLE: French police on Tuesday killed a man suspected of stabbing five people in the southern port city of Marseille, one of whom is in critical condition, a public prosecutor said.
The assailant, a Tunisian national with legal status in France, stabbed several people at a hotel that had just evicted him for non-payment, then attacked several others on a busy shopping street, prosecutor Nicolas Bessone told reporters.
“It would appear that he blindly and gratuitously attempted to strike people,” Bessone said.
The man first stabbed his roommate, leaving the victim in critical condition, the prosecutor said.
He then attacked the hotel’s manager, who fled into the street along with his son, who was stabbed “in the back.”
While both father and son were seriously hurt, but “their lives are not believed to be in danger,” Bessone said.
The man then continued what prosecutors called a “criminal rampage” on a crowded street, injuring at least two people in the face with a baton he carried along with two knives.
Witnesses said he shouted “religious and incoherent things,” a judicial source said, adding that there were no grounds for France’s anti-terror unit PNAT to get involved in the case.
A police patrol armed with tasers and automatic weapons in the area intervened and ordered him to drop his weapons, but when he refused they “neutralized” him, the prosecutor said.
A video published on TikTok by an anonymous user appears to show the man facing four plainclothes police for around 20 seconds before rushing toward them. They then opened fire. Seven shots can be heard on the video.
A resident told AFP that police arrived “very quickly” at the scene, and that the man had tried to attack them with a knife. One policeman shouted “stop, stop,” the witness said.
Another eyewitness told AFP the man was holding “two large butcher knives.”
The man died despite efforts to resuscitate him.
Prosecutors have opened an investigation into attempted murder and attempted murder of police officer.
Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau is to travel to Marseille on Tuesday evening, with a visit to the city’s police headquarters planned, his office said.
Police cordoned off the area, close to Marseille’s port, and put up a forensic tent in front of a fast-food restaurant.
The area is the site of several drug dealing spots, notorious for street consumption of cocaine as well as drug-related crime.

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists

France issues arrest warrant for Assad over 2012 killings of journalists
  • The journalists had clandestinely entered the besieged city to 'document the crimes committed by Bashar Assad's regime' and were victims of a 'targeted bombing'
PARIS: French judicial authorities have issued arrest warrants for ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad and six other top former officials over the bombardment of a rebel-held city in 2012 that killed two journalists, lawyers said on Tuesday.

Marie Colvin, 56, an American working for The Sunday Times of Britain, and French photographer Remi Ochlik, 28, were killed on Feb. 22, 2012 by the explosion in the eastern city of Homs, which is being investigated by the French judiciary as a potential crime against humanity as well as a war crime.
British photographer Paul Conroy, French reporter Edith Bouvier and Syrian translator Wael Omar were wounded in the attack on the informal press center where they had been working.
Assad escaped with his family to Russia after being ousted at the end of 2024, although his precise whereabouts have not been confirmed. 
Other than Assad, the warrants notably target his brother Maher Assad, who was the de facto head of the 4th Syrian armored division at the time, intelligence chief Ali Mamlouk, and then-army chief of staff Ali Ayoub.
“The issuing of the seven arrest warrants is a decisive step that paves the way for a trial in France for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Bashar Assad’s regime,” said Clemence Bectarte, lawyer for the Paris-based International Federation for Human Rights and Ochlik’s parents.
The FIDH said the journalists had clandestinely entered the besieged city to “document the crimes committed by Bashar Assad’s regime” and were victims of a “targeted bombing.”
“The investigation clearly established that the attack on the informal press center was part of the Syrian regime’s explicit intention to target foreign journalists in order to limit media coverage of its crimes and force them to leave the city and the country,” said Mazen Darwish, lawyer and director of the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression.
Colvin was known for her fearless reporting and signature black eye patch, which she wore after losing sight in one eye in an explosion during Sri Lanka’s civil war. 

 

Fires force evacuations in Canada's far north

Fires force evacuations in Canada’s far north
  • Fires are now threatening the towns of Fort Providence and Whati in the Northwest Territories
  • Thousands of forest fires have raged across Canada since the spring
MONTREAL: More than 1,000 residents of Canada’s vast and remote far north are under evacuation orders as forest fires rage in the drought-struck region.
Canada is undergoing its second worst fire season in recent memory, with 8.3 million hectares (20.5 million acres) of forest — an area the size of Austria — scorched thus far.
Fires are now threatening the towns of Fort Providence and Whati in the Northwest Territories, prompting the first evacuations this year in the enormous area, where some land and large islands straddle the Arctic Circle.
Fire seasons have been longer than usual since 2022, said Mike Westwick, manager of wildfire prevention and mitigation for the territory.
“It’s stressful, mentally on people, it’s stressful, physically on workers and people who may need to move locations and be away from home,” he told AFP.
Thousands of forest fires have raged across Canada since the spring. More than 650 blazes are currently active, and over 100 of those are uncontrolled, according to official data released Tuesday.
Canada has increasingly been hit with extreme weather events, with scientists observing that northern regions are warming at a faster pace than other parts of the globe.
2023 remains the worst fire year on record for Canada, when nearly 18 million hectares (44.5 million acres) went up in smoke.

Ukraine's Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors

Ukraine’s Zelensky: Russia is engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors
  • "He (Putin) refuses to be forced into peace," Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
KYIV: President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Russia was engaged in a new troop buildup in certain sectors of the front line and was still launching strikes on Ukrainian targets.
“Now we see another buildup of Russian forces in certain sectors of the front. He refuses to be forced into peace,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address, referring to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Zelensky provided no further details, but said “Russia continues to launch strikes. Of course, we will respond to this.”

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August
  • A total of 7,803 people applied for asylum for the first time in August, compared with 18,427 last year
  • The drop comes as Germany pursues various measures to curb migration
BERLIN: Asylum applications in Germany fell by almost 60 percent in August compared with the same month last year as the government pursued a crackdown on migration, interior ministry figures showed on Tuesday.
A total of 7,803 people applied for asylum for the first time in August, compared with 18,427 last year, the ministry said, confirming figures first published by the Bild daily.
The drop comes as Germany pursues various measures to curb migration under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who took office in May.
Under Merz, Germany has imposed strict border controls and deported criminals to Afghanistan.
The government has restricted family reunifications for some migrants and plans to toughen the rules for obtaining German citizenship.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the figures were evidence that “our asylum policy change is working, our measures are successful.”
From now on, he said, the political focus would be on “tightening up the common European asylum system in order to further reduce the pressure of migration on Europe.”
The new figures continue a trend that could already be seen in previous months of 2025.
In July, Germany registered 8,293 asylum applications, compared with 18,503 in the same month last year.
A total of 70,011 applications were filed in the first seven months of the year, compared with 140,783 during the same period in 2024, according to the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF).

Son of Norway princess to go on trial in February

Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. (File/AFP)
  • Marius Borg Hoiby was charged on August 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends
OSLO: The son of Norway’s crown princess will go on trial in February accused of raping four women, an Oslo court said Tuesday, a case that could see him jailed for up to 10 years.
Marius Borg Hoiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from another relationship before she married Crown Prince Haakon, was charged on August 18 with four rapes and 28 other crimes, including acts of violence against ex-girlfriends.
It is the biggest scandal to hit the Norwegian royal family.
Seven women are listed as victims in the case, four of them of rapes, including one of Hoiby’s ex-girlfriends, Nora Haukland, and glamor model and pop singer Linni Meister.
The trial will take place in the Oslo district court from February 3 until March 13, it said.
Hoiby, 28, was arrested on August 4, 2024, suspected of having assaulted his then-girlfriend.
He has admitted to acts of violence in that case, but has denied the other charges against him, according to his lawyers.
In a public statement 10 days after his August 2024 arrest, he said he had acted “under the influence of alcohol and cocaine after an argument,” having suffered from “mental troubles” and struggling “for a long time with substance abuse.”
The four rapes allegedly took place in 2018, 2023 and 2024, the last one after the police investigation began.
No members of the royal family have been called as witnesses in the case.
“Everyone involved in this case undoubtedly finds this all very difficult and trying,” Haakon said on August 19, the day after the charges against his stepson were announced.
“It is now up to the courts to decide on the final outcome,” he said.
Hoiby is not technically a member of the royal family, and therefore has no official public role.
Haakon and Mette-Marit have two children together, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, aged 21 and 19.

