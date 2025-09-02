You are here

  • Home
  • Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries

Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries

Special Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries
1 / 2
From right to left: Mohamed Al-Ayed, vice chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS; Ian Fairservice, chairman of Athar Festival and managing partner of Motivate Media Group; Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions; and Waleed Al-Ahmed‏, corporate communications general manager at flynas. (Supplied)
Special Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries
2 / 2
From right to left: Mohamed Al-Ayed, vice chairman of Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS; Ian Fairservice, chairman of Athar Festival and managing partner of Motivate Media Group; Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions; and Waleed Al-Ahmed‏, corporate communications general manager at flynas. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/whwd3

Updated 25 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries

Athar Festival to put spotlight on creativity across industries
  • About 3,000 visitors, 150 speakers to converge for 2 days of workshops, panels, live entertainment
  • Mohamed Al-Ayed: As an event it is the premier and most sought-after creative event in Saudi Arabia, and most probably the biggest in the region
Updated 25 sec ago
Nada Alturki
Follow

RIYADH: The third annual Athar Festival, a major gathering for the creative marketing industry in Saudi Arabia, will take place at Riyadh’s JAX District from Oct. 21-22.

The two-day event, hosted by communications consultancy TRACCS and UAE-based Motivate Media Group, is expected to attract around 3,000 visitors and feature 150 speakers, concluding with the Athar Awards across more than 30 categories.

Mohamed Al-Ayed, vice chairman of the Athar Festival and CEO of TRACCS, told Arab News: “I believe that (by) today, in the third edition, there has been a very strong maturity of the creative industry of Saudi Arabia, as an industry to be recognized and looked at.

“As an event it is the premier and most sought-after creative event in Saudi Arabia, and most probably the biggest in the region. We have set our sights high, given how Saudi Arabia is transforming and growing in leaps and bounds. Where impact is the new language, we want to transform Athar Festival into one of the top five creative destinations in the world.”

Al-Ayed said that this year’s festival boasted more speakers and a larger venue, adding: “Last year our venue was 2,000 sq. meters; this year it is more than 6,000. Last year we had 100 speakers; this year 150, of which more than 40 percent are international.”

Ian Fairservice, chairman of Athar Festival and managing partner of Motivate Media Group, told Arab News: “If I’m looking at impact — which is, after all, what athar means — the impact is the spread of knowledge, which means the spread of interest in creativity in Saudi Arabia over a three-year period.”

The festival’s speakers include British perfumer Jo Malone, founder of Jo Loves; Essam Akhonbay, vice president of marketing at Saudia; and Abeer Alessa, co-founder and CEO of The Bold Group.

Running for 12 hours daily, the festival will use five stages. The strategic and spotlight stages will feature panels and keynotes, while the Saudi Gamer Arena will highlight gaming and esports. The community stage hosts sessions, masterclasses, and workshops, and the courtyard stage live music, wellness activities, and comedy.

Fairservice said: “The attendance is not limited to any particular industry. People looking for a career change are most welcome, and I can’t think of a better place for them to meet others and see whether this is the industry they would like to be part of.”

The festival has added new hubs, including the Talent Hub, Ruwad Hub for entrepreneurs, and Saudi Gamer Arena, along with other areas ideal for networking.

Specialized programs at the event will include CEO and CMO roundtables, CMO academies, and the Maheerah Program, a mentorship initiative for women in Saudi Arabia’s marketing communications sector.

This year’s lineup includes more than 80 sponsors and partners, including MBC Media Solutions as growth partner and Flynas as official airline partner. Other organizations involved include the Saudi Tourism Authority, Amazon Ads, Bloomberg Media, Omnicom Group, WPP, and the King Salman Park Foundation.

Al-Ayed said: “The prominence of creativity has now become very important in the business sector. But what I’ll say is that maybe creativity needs a home, a platform, and we believe that Athar is the platform, or one of the platforms, for Saudi creativity.”

Topics: Athar Festival JAX District Mohamed Al-Ayed

Related

Athar Festival hosts 4 academies to train next generation of creative talent in Saudi
Media
Athar Festival hosts 4 academies to train next generation of creative talent in Saudi
Athar Festival begins in Riyadh video
Saudi Arabia
Athar Festival begins in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000

People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
Updated 18 sec ago
Follow

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000

People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
  • Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, and there was only one survivor
Updated 18 sec ago

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday expressed its condolences to the government and people of Sudan after a landslide in the Darfur region buried an entire mountain village and killed at least 1,000 people.

Heavy rain triggered the disaster on Sunday, flattening the village of Tarasin in the remote Jebel Marra range, the rebel Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/A) faction which controls the area said in a statement, adding that there was only one survivor.

The SLM/A, which has long controlled and governed an autonomous portion of Jebel Marra, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help collect the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.

The SLM/A has remained neutral in the battle between the main enemies in Sudan’s civil war, the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The two foes are fighting over control of Al-Fashir, capital of North Darfur state, which is under siege from the RSF and has suffered famine.

The Foreign Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Sudan and its people, and its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased. It also wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Sudan Tarasin Jebel Marra Darfur

Related

Update Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000 video
Middle-East
Landslide flattens Sudan village, kills more than 1,000
Sudanese residents gather to receive free meals in El-Fasher, a city besieged by Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Middle-East
Seven dead, 71 wounded as Sudan’s RSF shells besieged city

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech
Updated 23 min 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech

Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech
  • Civil Defense displays drones for firefighting, hazardous material detection, and search-and-rescue operations
  • Special Forces for Environmental Security demonstrate AI-powered monitoring to protect natural resources
Updated 23 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The General Directorate of Civil Defense took part in the Saudi Drone Exhibition at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Center.

Under the theme “Drones and the Future of Integrated Transformation,” the three-day event ended on Tuesday, with more than 100 entities from the Kingdom and abroad taking part, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Civil Defense officials showcased the latest emergency response technologies, including drones for detecting hazardous, radioactive and chemical materials, as well as those used in search and rescue operations in rugged terrain and flood zones.

The display also featured the falcon drone, specialized in firefighting in high-altitude and hazardous areas, along with drones for monitoring and exploration, the SPA reported.

The exhibition brought together government officials, industry leaders, experts and investors, alongside major local and international companies specializing in smart transportation, drones, robotics and artificial intelligence.

The Kingdom’s Special Forces for Environmental Security also took part, showcasing technologies and mechanisms for monitoring and protecting the environment.

This included drones and AI-powered thermal cameras, highlighting their role in safeguarding natural resources and promoting environmental sustainability.

The exhibition also showcased technologies and applications across transportation, delivery, agriculture, oil and gas, environmental management and surveillance.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation took part as the exhibition’s strategic sponsor. It was part of the authority’s efforts to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, promote sustainability and enhance infrastructure for emerging technologies in air transport, according to the report.

Topics: Saudi Drone Exhibition Saudi General Directorate of Civil Defense

Related

Exclusive Rising defense contracts drives Saudi drones-maker INTRA to expand workforce video
Business & Economy
Rising defense contracts drives Saudi drones-maker INTRA to expand workforce
Saudi drone startup puts limitless abilities in our hands
Saudi Arabia
Saudi drone startup puts limitless abilities in our hands

Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules

Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules

Hunting season begins in Saudi Arabia with new wildlife protection rules
  • Regulations to protect biodiversity, preserve ecological balance
  • Hunters must only use approved methods, stay in specific areas
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Wildlife has emphasized that violators of the new environment protection rules for this year’s hunting season, from Sept. 1 to Jan. 31, 2026, will be prosecuted.

There are updated regulations to protect biodiversity, preserve ecological balance, and ensure sustainable use of natural resources in line with the nation’s Environment Law, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The rules are based on new research, international best practices, lessons from previous seasons, and reflect the Kingdom’s international commitments.

Only species listed on the center’s official website and the Fitri platform may be hunted. Endangered species remain permanently off limits, the SPA reported.

Licensed firearm hunters and falconers registered with the Saudi Falcons Club must obtain permits through the Fitri platform.

Hunting is also banned in restricted areas, including cities, villages, farms, rest houses, residential areas, near military or industrial facilities, within protected zones, and across mega projects such as Neom, Qiddiya, and The Red Sea Project.

It is further prohibited along the Kingdom’s coasts up to 20 km inland, the SPA added.

Hunting is restricted to approved methods. The use of shotguns, nets, electronic lures, or other techniques that capture multiple birds at once are prohibited.

Violators face legal penalties enforced by the Ministry of Interior’s Special Forces for Environmental Security in coordination with the center.

Mohammed Qurban, CEO of the center, said: “The Kingdom has now entered its fifth regulated hunting season since the system was introduced in 2021. Over these years, the center has continued to refine the process using lessons learned from past seasons.”

He noted that the initiative has promoted sustainable hunting, and they have seen growing awareness among hunters, reflecting their national commitment to protecting natural resources and supporting ecological balance.

“Saudi Arabia’s efforts in regulating hunting have received broad international recognition, as reflected in the Kingdom, through the center, being awarded the Migratory Species Champion award,” he added.

“This honor highlights the Kingdom’s leadership in addressing unsustainable hunting and illegal trade in migratory species, as well as its pivotal role in combating illegal bird hunting across Southwest Asia.”

These efforts are a part of the Kingdom’s broader commitment to sustainable environmental management under Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative, the SPA reported.

Topics: National Center for Wildlife (NCW)

Related

NCW carries out study of marine biodiversity in Red Sea
Saudi Arabia
NCW carries out study of marine biodiversity in Red Sea
NCWD launches project to evaluate marine species in Arabian Gulf
Saudi Arabia
NCWD launches project to evaluate marine species in Arabian Gulf

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites

KSA registers 2,748 new urban heritage sites
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Heritage Commission has registered 2,748 new sites in the National Urban Heritage Register, bringing the total to 36,919, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The newly registered sites span several regions of the Kingdom, including 1,729 in Asir, 635 in Makkah, 340 in Baha, 35 in the Northern Borders, eight in the Eastern Province, and one in Hail.

The commission said that this step is part of its strategic plan to expand legal protection for heritage sites, support their rehabilitation, encourage investment in them, and highlight their historical and urban significance.

It urged the public to support its efforts to identify and document heritage sites by reporting them through the Archeological Report service, via its official social media channels, or by calling the Unified Security Operations Center at 911.

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships

Saudi Arabia’s Yemen redevelopment program, World Bank explore partnerships
  • To date, SDRPY has delivered 265 projects and initiatives across eight sectors
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen and the World Bank held discussions on Tuesday on expanding their development cooperation to support vital sectors in Yemen, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SDRPY Supervisor-General Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber met with a World Bank delegation led by Stephane Gimbert, regional director for Egypt, Yemen, and Djibouti, at the program’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting was also attended by Dina Abu Ghida, director of the World Bank’s office in Yemen, along with senior staff from both sides.

The talks formed part of a two-day series of meetings focused on enhancing joint efforts, reviewing progress on existing initiatives, and identifying new areas for collaboration.

Among the projects highlighted was the Lifeline Project, a flagship partnership to boost the transportation sector in Yemen.

The program, in cooperation with the World Bank, is currently implementing the Al-Abr Road Expansion and Rehabilitation Project and the Haijat Al-Abd Road Rehabilitation Project.

These initiatives aim to improve infrastructure, increase road safety, enhance social and economic connectivity, and create new job opportunities, the SPA report said.

Al-Jaber and the delegation also discussed potential partnerships across key sectors to help improve daily life in Yemen, underscoring a shared commitment to broadening the scope of joint development projects and strengthening essential services.

To date, SDRPY has delivered 265 projects and initiatives across eight sectors: education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture and fisheries, government capacity-building, and wider development programs, covering regions throughout Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen World Bank

Related

SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen
Saudi Arabia
SDRPY begins housing project in Yemen
Surge in conflicts fuels extreme poverty: World Bank
World
Surge in conflicts fuels extreme poverty: World Bank

Latest updates

Germany sees sharp drop in asylum applications in August
Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after landslide wipes out Sudan village, kills 1,000
People inspect the debris after a landslide devastated the village of Tarasin in Sudan’s Jebel Marra area. (AFP)
Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing
Police kill suspect after at least 4 injured in Marseille stabbing
Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech
Riyadh drone expo showcases rescue, environmental tech
Liverpool front record spending by English clubs as player power takes hold in transfer window
Liverpool front record spending by English clubs as player power takes hold in transfer window

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.