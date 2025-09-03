You are here

DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh

DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh
Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al-Yahya meets Palestinian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Abdul Razeq Natshe in Riyadh. (SPA)
DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh
Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al-Yahya meets Syria’s Minister of Communications and Technology Abdel Salam Heikal in Riyadh. (SPA)
Arab News
DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh

DCO chief meets Palestinian, Syrian ministers in Riyadh
  • Meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the organization and Palestine in digital economy development
  • Al-Yahya also held talks with Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology Abdel Salam Heikal
Arab News
RIYADH: Secretary-General of the Digital Cooperation Organization Deemah Al-Yahya received Palestinian Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Abdul Razeq Natshe and his delegation at the organization’s headquarters in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the organization and Palestine in digital economy development, supporting innovation, inclusive growth and opening new opportunities in the digital sector.

Al-Yahya highlighted the organization’s commitment to Palestine’s digital transformation, praising national efforts toward economic openness.

She emphasized building partnerships that expand market access, attract investments and bridge digital divides, particularly through initiatives such as Digital Foreign Direct Investment.

Natshe and his delegation commended the organization’s evidence-based, data-driven approach in advancing digital growth among member states and its platforms that enable knowledge sharing, performance measurement and connecting emerging digital systems globally.

Both sides highlighted the importance of a robust digital ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs, empowers youth and creates opportunities for cross-border integration.

They also highlighted exchanging best practices and expertise between member states and Palestine to advance digital transformation, share knowledge and support regional digital development.

They agreed to continue coordination and explore practical areas of cooperation to boost the digital economy and enhance regional collaboration.

In a separate meeting, Al-Yahya also held talks with Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology Abdel Salam Heikal.

The two sides highlighted the importance of exchanging best practices and expertise between the organization’s member states and Syria.

They discussed the organization’s support approach and its role in connecting Syria to a broader network of global digital stakeholders.

The Digital Cooperation Organization confirmed its readiness to assist the Syrian Arab Republic in its digital transformation and commended the country’s national efforts toward economic openness.

Al-Yahya said that the organization is committed to supporting regional digital transformation and building a sustainable ecosystem that empowers individuals and entrepreneurs.

She added that dialogue and cooperation with countries like Syria are essential to fulfilling the organization’s mission of enabling digital prosperity for all.

Topics: Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah Al-Yahya Palestine Syria

