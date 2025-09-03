CNN launches new series spotlighting global trends and innovation
Hosted by Japanese model and creative director, Hikari Mori, the first season focuses on Japan’s cultural influence, blending its pop art heritage with traditional crafts that have found a place in luxury fashion. (CNN/File)
LONDON: CNN announced on Wednesday the launch of Seasons, a new series exploring shifting trends shaping global culture across fashion, travel, food, technology, design and art.
The series will highlight some of the world’s most sought-after products and experiences, going behind the brands to examine the craftsmanship, innovation and strategies driving demand.
Ellana Lee, CNN’s group senior vice president and global head of productions, said that Seasons aimed to capture “what’s resonating right now,” reflecting evolving tastes that prioritize rarity, relevance and storytelling.
“Encapsulating the trends sweeping the world, audiences can stay up-to-date through short video explainers of what’s capturing the moment or enjoy a beautiful, in-depth TV show.”
Early episodes will explore the art of haiku, local food culture and traditional fabrics and materials, as well as an interview with Japanese pop artist Takashi Murakami and an exclusive visit to his Tokyo studio.
The series includes short video explainers designed for social media alongside a deeper 30-minute show premiering on Sept. 6 on CNN International.
Why documenting the deaths of journalists in Gaza is critical to ensuring justice
A constantly updated list of some 200 Palestinian journalists slain by Israel has become both a memorial and evidence
Israel restricts foreign press access, leaving local media workers to document the war while simultaneously surviving it
Updated 03 September 2025
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: It’s not every day that an Excel spreadsheet possesses the power to shock. But the stark clarity of the constantly updated document recording the names of every journalist killed in Gaza since October 2023 brings home the sheer scale of Israel’s unprecedented killing of journalists.
As of Sunday, 198 journalists have been killed in Gaza over the past two years. Since the beginning of the war, each name and the date and place of their death have been faithfully documented by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
Scrolling through the CPJ’s Excel document, with its clean, neat rows and columns that somehow emphasize the chaos and suffering to which they attest, is akin to visiting a digital wall of remembrance.
And more than that, with the credentials of each journalist on the list and the details of their death verified by the CPJ, it constitutes evidence.
The first death recorded was that of Ibrahim Marzouq, a Palestinian media worker for the logistics department of the Gaza Bureau of the Palestinian Authority-run broadcaster Palestine Today TV.
Marzouq and his family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on his home in Gaza’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood on Oct. 24, 2023, just weeks after the conflict began in the wake of the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack.
The most recent victims were the five journalists killed on Aug. 25, along with more than a dozen civilians and health workers, by what appeared to be three tank shells on Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis.
Ahed Abu Aziz, Hussam Al-Masri, Mariam Dagga, Mohammed Salama, and Moaz Abu Taha worked for international outlets including Middle East Eye, the Associated Press, Al Jazeera, and Reuters.
Reuters said it had notified the Israel Defense Forces of the whereabouts of its cameraman, Al-Masri, prior to the attack, but this was not enough to protect him.
Aged 49, he is survived by his wife and their four children, who are living in a tent and, like everyone else in Gaza, struggling to find food.
The UN human rights office said the killings “should shock the world, not into stunned silence, but into action, demanding accountability and justice.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the attack as “a mishap.” Meanwhile, the IDF said it had launched an internal investigation, adding that it “regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such.”
The CPJ has submitted a series of questions about the attack to the IDF and is calling for an independent investigation.
As Jodie Ginsberg, CEO of the CPJ, said in a statement on Aug. 28: “Our experience over decades is that Israeli-led investigations into killings are neither transparent, nor independent — and in not a single case over the past 24 years has anyone in Israel ever been held accountable for the killing of a journalist.”
The CPJ, an independent, non-profit organization that was founded in 1981 by a group of US correspondents to promote press freedom worldwide, works to “defend the right of journalists to report the news safely and without fear of reprisal.”
It has its work cut out. In August alone, it was dealing with dozens of cases worldwide, highlighting and advocating for individual journalists facing investigations, arrests and attacks in countries including Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Somaliland, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Iraq and Ethiopia.
But what it has been bearing witness to in Gaza for the past two years is beyond anything in its four decades of experience.
Despite Israel’s attempts to smear the journalists it has killed, suggesting some of them were Hamas operatives, “they were all journalists,” Sara Qudah, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa regional director, told Arab News.
“They studied journalism and then graduated, just like any normal person anywhere, and worked for various media outlets.”
CPJ vets and confirms the credentials of every journalist who is killed before reporting and documenting their deaths. Of the dead to date, 65 were freelancers and 124 were staffers working for a wide range of organizations inside and outside the Palestinian territories.
Twenty-three of the victims were women.
Ever since the war in Gaza began, said Qudah, “the international media and the international community took a decision to turn a blind eye to what the local media and the journalists are seeing and saying, and the footage they are sending. They have preferred to believe the official narrative from Israel and the Israeli media.
“But after what happened in August, there’s no way that the international community and the international media can deny what is happening on the ground. We are starting to see and hear more voices, more condemnation, asking for accountability.”
She paid tribute to the courage of Gaza’s journalists.
“It’s not only courage; it’s a sense of responsibility. They know that if they stop reporting, the truth will die and no one will know what is happening, no one will document what is happening on the ground.
“This is part of being a journalist, to be a witness to the truth, and this is why it’s so important for them to do that, even if it costs them their life, because at the end of the day they need to make sure that their deaths and the deaths of their loved ones is not is not happening for nothing.”
Journalists often find themselves reporting from war zones, perhaps for a few weeks at a time before travelling home again. But Gaza’s journalists “are documenting a war that they are living. On a daily basis, they are living this war.
“You are going back to a tent. You are displaced. You don’t have food, and you are afraid of being killed at any point, and you are also afraid that your family and your loved ones and your colleagues will be targeted and killed.”
There is, she said, no doubt that journalists are being targeted deliberately by Israel, which refuses to allow foreign journalists into Gaza.
“This is why Israel is killing them, because they want to kill their witnesses and they want to hide the truth, to hide the evidence.
“But one day, justice has to happen, and it will happen thanks to these journalists, the witnesses who are documenting all of Israel’s war crimes.”
Online travel portal eDreams blocks accommodation listings in Israeli-occupied West Bank
Company says it has always had a policy of not offering services in the illegal settlements, but some listings slipped through due to automation
eDreams was only Spanish company to appear on the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights’ list
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
LONDON: Spanish travel company eDreams ODIGEO has withdrawn and will continue to block listings of accommodation in illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.
David Elizaga told Reuters the company has always had a policy of not offering services in the illegal settlements in the Israeli-occupied territories, but said some listings automatically appeared on its website after owners uploaded them on platforms.
The issue came to the fore at an Annual General Meeting in July that attracted pro-Palestinian protests against the company after it was the only Spanish firm named on the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights’ list, published in 2023.
Elizaga said the company activated location screenings to filter out apartments and hotels offered in the illegal settlements.
In addition to its contact with the United Nations, eDreams has been in touch with NGOs and local organizations to ensure it does not again appear in lists of companies that provide “services and utilities supporting the maintenance and existence of settlements.”
“The United Nations works at the speed at which it works with the resources they have,” Elizaga said, adding that in the next edition of the report they should not be included.
The United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights Office said an update of the report will be made public a few days before it is officially presented on September 29.
Earlier on Tuesday, eDreams reported it had delivered a net profit of 13.6 million euros ($15.92 million) for the April to June period, the first quarter of its accounting year, from a net loss of 1.2 million euros in the same period last year.
Malaysia summons TikTok management over delays in tackling fake news, report says
TikTok criticised for slow response to fake news requests
Meta also to be summoned over spread of immoral content
Updated 02 September 2025
Reuters
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian authorities have summoned TikTok’s top management over the social media company’s alleged delays in tackling fake news on its platform, state news agency Bernama reported on Tuesday, citing Malaysia’s communications minister.
Minister Fahmi Fadzil said TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, had been too slow in responding to requests for assistance in police investigations, prompting him to ask the firm’s chief executive for help, Bernama reported.
Fahmi cited a recent case where a man had falsely claimed on TikTok to be a pathologist involved in an investigation into the high-profile death of a Malaysian teenager, the report said.
“TikTok was very slow in providing information... to the point that I had to call TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew to inform him, ‘this is a crime that’s being committed and your organization is very slow’,” Fahmi was quoted as saying.
“We cannot allow such an attitude.”
TikTok will be summoned to Malaysian police headquarters on Thursday, with the police chief and attorney-general expected to be in attendance, Fahmi said, according to Bernama. Malaysia has stepped up scrutiny of social media companies in recent years, after reporting a sharp rise in harmful online content on their platforms.
Malaysian authorities deem online gambling, scams, child pornography and grooming, cyberbullying and content related to race, religion and royalty as harmful.
Fahmi said Meta, the parent company of social media and messaging platforms Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, will also be summoned over the spread of “immoral” content, including paedophilia-related imagery, Bernama reported.
TikTok and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“We see these platforms are not taking the matter seriously, so the dialogue process will continue, and we will stress that Malaysian law applies to them and they must comply. We will summon every platform,” he said, according to Bernama.
‘I came for football, I stayed for more’: Ronaldo headlines Saudi Tourism’s ‘Unreal Calendar’ campaign
Ronaldo showcases FIFA World Cup 2034, fashion, films and culture
‘This is where the future of sport is being written,’ says football icon
Updated 02 September 2025
Arab News
RIYADH: Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the face of a new Saudi Tourism campaign to showcase the Kingdom’s packed events calendar as the country grows into a major sporting and cultural destination for foreign and domestic travelers.
Branded “Unreal Calendar,” the marketing campaign launched on Tuesday features a short video narrated by Ronaldo, who plays for Riyadh’s Al-Nassr.
The 60-second clip shows the football legend enjoying several top sporting events hosted in the Kingdom, mixed with scenes of him playing for Al-Nassr.
The video wraps up with several non-sporting events for visitors to enjoy, including cultural and heritage activities, as Ronaldo declares: “I came for football, I stayed for more.”
The marketing push comes at the start of the Kingdom’s extended season of sports, entertainment, film, fashion and cultural events.
The Saudi Tourism Authority said the campaign will be launched in several key markets in Europe, as well as India and China.
It aims to highlight Saudi Arabia’s diverse, year-round sports and entertainment events held across Riyadh, Jeddah and AlUla, with curated packages making it easier to visit.
As hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2034, AFC Asian Cup 2027, Esports Olympics Games 2027, Asian Winter Games 2029 among others, Saudi Arabia is bringing sport home.
The Kingdom’s regular calendar has major international events including the Esports World Cup, Formula 1, LIV Golf Riyadh, tennis, and the Saudi Pro League — cementing its position as a hub for largescale events.
Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb said: “Today, Saudi is cementing its place as a global destination that combines cultural authenticity, warm hospitality, and the thrill of world-class events.”
“In the tourism sector, we remain steadfast in our commitment to developing a seamless landscape that inspires the world and provides visitors with unforgettable experiences.”
Ronaldo has become the face of sports in the Kingdom since he joined Al-Nassr in 2022 ahead of a flood of big names from top European teams into the Saudi Pro League.
The Portuguese legend, who recently extended his contract to stay in Riyadh until 2027, said: “Being part of Saudi Arabia’s journey as a global sports hub has been truly special and somehow unexpected for me a few years ago.
“Today, the truth is, that from the energy of the fans to the scale of ambition — this is where the future of sport is being written.”
“What I admire most about Saudi is how it honors its roots while building for the future. From camels to horses, racing to esports, from the desert to the stadium — this is a place where every young athlete can dream big.”
The Kingdom is investing to become a global hub for sporting and cultural attractions, as a part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to diversify the economy and expand the tourism sector.
It has committed $800 billion to the sector, which is projected to reach $22.4 billion in market value by 2030 and contribute $16.5 billion to gross domestic product by 2030, according to the Saudi Tourism Authority.
Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: “This campaign with CR7 is a showcase of Saudi today, and our ambitions. Tourism is a core component of our vision, and we are continuously expanding our offerings.”
International media protest over journalist deaths in Gaza
More than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front page protest Monday highlighting the deaths of scores of journalists in Israel’s war on Gaza
“At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no-one left to keep you informed:” RWB general director
Updated 01 September 2025
AFP
PARIS: More than 250 media outlets in over 70 countries staged a front page protest Monday highlighting the deaths of scores of journalists in Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, the Reporters Without Borders media freedom group said.
“At the rate journalists are being killed in Gaza by the Israeli army, there will soon be no-one left to keep you informed,” the group’s general director Thibaut Bruttin said in a statement.
The protest was taken up on the website front pages of publications including Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, British news site The Independent, French newspapers La Croix and L’Humanite and Germany’s TAZ and Frankfurter Rundschau, according to Reporters Without Borders.
Some 220 journalists have been killed during Israel’s Gaza campaign mounted in retaliation to Hamas’ October 7, 2023 attack, according to RWB data.
The protest was staged one week after five journalists — some working for Al Jazeera, Associated Press and Reuters — were killed in Israeli strikes on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza’s Khan Yunis city. Earlier in August, six journalists were killed in another Israeli air strike outside the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.
Israel said the strike on the Nasser hospital killings had targeted a Hamas camera. But the attack drew international condemnation. Even US President Donald Trump, a key Israeli ally, said he was “not happy.”
Media participating in Monday’s action “demand an end to impunity for Israeli crimes against Gaza’s reporters, the emergency evacuation of reporters seeking to leave the Strip and that foreign press be granted independent access,” the RWB statement statement.
RWB says it has filed four complaints at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes it says the Israeli army committed against journalists in Gaza over the past 22 months.
International media have been denied free access to the Gaza Strip since the war broke out.
A few selected outlets have embedded reporters with Israeli army units operating in the Palestinian territory, under condition of strict military censorship.
The Hamas 2023 attack killed 1,219 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on official data. Some 47 people remain hostage in Gaza out of 251 originally abducted, though only around 20 are believed to be alive.
Israeli’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 63,459 people in Gaza, according to figures from the Hamas-run government’s health ministry considered reliable by the United Nations.