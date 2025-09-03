You are here

Influx of Somali regional forces sparks fear in Kenya

Influx of Somali regional forces sparks fear in Kenya
Kenyans in a border region expressed fear on Wednesday over an influx of Somali regional fighters, pushed over the border following clashes with the central government. (AFP/File)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
Influx of Somali regional forces sparks fear in Kenya

Influx of Somali regional forces sparks fear in Kenya
  • The southern Somali state of Jubaland has long clashed with the federal government based in Mogadishu
  • Kenya’s interior secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said there was “no cause of alarm”
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
NAIROBI: Kenyans in a border region expressed fear on Wednesday over an influx of Somali regional fighters, pushed over the border following clashes with the central government.
The southern Somali state of Jubaland has long clashed with the federal government based in Mogadishu.
Last month, federal forces seized a key town in Jubaland, forcing local fighters to flee across the border into Kenya’s northeastern Mandera County.
“There is a lot of fear in the area... Most people have run away,” Urgus Shukra, a local elder in Mandera, told AFP by phone.
He said armed Somali forces have been present for four weeks and had occupied “the most important farm area.”
“They are always firing their guns. They have even trained there,” said Shukra.
Ali Ibrahim Roba, a senator for Mandera, wrote on X: “Jubaland forces are now inside Mandera town. Schools have been shut down, businesses paralyzed, and families displaced in fear of stray bullets, RPGs (rocket-propelled grenades) and unexploded ordnance.”
Kenya’s interior secretary Kipchumba Murkomen said there was “no cause of alarm” and that such comments were an exaggeration for political gain.
“We cannot confirm now what kind of people they are... if forces or civilians,” Murkomen told reporters.
Mandera governor Mohamed Adan Khalif raised the alarm over the presence of Somali fighters last week, saying that it compromised national sovereignty, and locals held a protest over the issue on Tuesday.
Opposition politicians in Kenya have criticized President William Ruto’s silence and called for action to expel the forces.
Kenya has troops in Jubaland — a lush, relatively prosperous part of Somalia — as a buffer against the Islamist insurgent group Al-Shabab, which has staged several bloody attacks on Kenyan territory.
Jubaland’s regional president Ahmed Madobe — a political ally of Nairobi — faces opposition from Mogadishu, which has refused to recognize his administration.

Topics: Somalia Kenya Jubaland

With brooms, Indonesian women protest for sweeping police reforms after deadly crackdown

With brooms, Indonesian women protest for sweeping police reforms after deadly crackdown
Updated 03 September 2025
With brooms, Indonesian women protest for sweeping police reforms after deadly crackdown

With brooms, Indonesian women protest for sweeping police reforms after deadly crackdown
  • At least 10 people killed, more than 1,000 injured and 20 are missing since protests broke out last week, rights groups say
  • Police, military were deployed for patrols in Jakarta and other Indonesian cities after demonstrations turned violent
Updated 03 September 2025
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Hundreds of Indonesian women, dressed in symbolic pink and black, and carrying brooms, rallied in Jakarta on Wednesday to demand sweeping reforms in the country’s security forces after a violent crackdown on nationwide protests.

At least 10 people have been killed, over a thousand injured, more than 3,300 arrested, and 20 remain missing, rights groups say, after a wave of demonstrations that started in Jakarta last week.

Initially sparked by controversial perks and housing allowances for lawmakers, the protests turned violent and spread across the country after an armed police vehicle ran over and killed a 21-year-old delivery driver at a protest site.

As military and security forces remained deployed on the streets, women protesters gathered at the parliament complex on Wednesday morning, shouting “Reform the police” and “Stop state violence,” with some hoisting traditional brooms found in every Indonesian household.

“Women are always part of social and democratic movements. We believe that the broom symbolizes a tool that can sweep away greed and evil in this country,” Nabila Tauhida, spokesperson for the Alliance of Indonesian Women, which organized the demonstration, told Arab News.

“We are symbolically using the broom to sweep away the state’s repression ... The government has responded to civil society members who voiced their criticism and demands, how we have now become the victims of state repression and violence. Many civilians were arrested, and some were even killed while protesting.”

The women protesters wore black — the color of mourning — and pink, in honor of Ana, a middle-aged woman in a bright pink hijab who became a protest icon last week after stepping ahead of student demonstrators to confront the police alone.

As protests escalated across the country, with incidents of burning and looting of state property and homes of several politicians, President Prabowo Subianto has deployed more military and police to the streets, who set up checkpoints. Troops have been patrolling the capital and other major cities such as Surabaya, Bandung, Yogyakarta and Makassar.

The militarization of public space and fears of a new violent crackdown have already forced Indonesian students and civil society groups to call off some of the protests planned for earlier this week.

Holding banners reading “Protesting is a right,” the women who gathered in front of parliament called on the president to protect their basic freedoms.

“The Alliance of Indonesian Women is calling on President Prabowo Subianto to stop all forms of state violence, including by withdrawing the military and police,” representatives of the alliance said, as they read their demands aloud together.

“We demand the full guarantee of our constitutional rights as citizens to gather, unite and protest in public without intimidation or violence.”

Topics: Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

Suicide bombing at political rally kills 15 in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province

Suicide bombing at political rally kills 15 in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Suicide bombing at political rally kills 15 in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province

Suicide bombing at political rally kills 15 in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province
  • Blast targeted Balochistan National Party rally in Quetta, no group claims responsibility
  • BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal announces three days of mourning after deadly attack
Updated 03 September 2025
Saadullah Akhtar

QUETTA, Pakistan: A suicide bombing ripped through a political rally in Pakistan’s restive southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday night, killing at least 15 people and injuring 32, a senior administration official said on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest attacks in recent months.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest yet most impoverished province, has been grappling for decades with a separatist insurgency that has escalated in recent years. Militants frequently target security forces, officials and non-local residents they accuse of exploiting the province’s resources. The province is also of strategic importance for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, with China investing heavily in ports, roads and energy projects.

Police said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated about 10 kilograms of explosives as supporters and senior leaders of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) left a stadium after a rally to mark the fourth death anniversary of party founder Attaullah Mengal.

“The suicide attack occurred at 9:40 p.m. outside the Shahwani Stadium when people were coming out,” Hamza Shafqaat, Additional Chief Secretary Home, said during a news conference wherein he confirmed the latest toll.

“A total of 112 policemen were deployed to protect the venue of Balochistan National Party Mengal’s rally,” he continued. “The body of the suicide bomber was recovered from the crime scene. His age was less than 30, but his ethnicity is yet to be confirmed as investigations continue.”

Shafqaat added the provincial government had already imposed Section 144 in the province following the high-level threat alert until September 15.

“Despite the threat alert, the government allowed BNP-Mengal to hold a public rally and issued a no-objection certificate with 17 to 18 clauses, including maintaining time restrictions,” he continued.

Shafqaat said law enforcement agencies had shared 22 threat alerts with the Balochistan administration related to processions marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which will be observed on Saturday.

“We are on high alert,” he added.

BNP-M, an ethnic Baloch nationalist party that campaigns for greater provincial autonomy and control over natural resources, is headed by former parliamentarian Sardar Akhtar Mengal and remains a key political force in Balochistan’s majority-Baloch districts.

Mengal said the explosion struck shortly after he escorted political allies out of the rally.

“After the rally, I was escorting our guests, including the opposition leader, Mehmood Khan Achakzai. As we left and moved a little ahead, the blast occurred,” Mengal told Arab News.

Mengal declared a three-day mourning period and a “black day” across Balochistan.

“The government didn’t inform us of any threat alert before the rally,” he said. “Further actions will be announced after discussions with our aligned political parties.”

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos.

“We looked back and saw flames rising up … several people were injured and some had already been martyred. We immediately picked up people and left for Civil Hospital,” Bilal Ahmed told Arab News.

Party member Agha Hassan Baloch said he and other leaders were just steps away when the bomber struck.

“We were approximately 15 to 20 feet away from the site of the explosion … it happened next to our party’s central leader Nawab Niyaz Zehri’s car, which was a suicide blast,” he said.

Provincial health officials said eight of the injured were in critical condition and had been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.

“Teams are working around the clock to treat the wounded,” Dr. Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the provincial health department, said.

Topics: Balochistan National Party Pakistan

Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens

Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens

Australia moves to speed up third country deportation of non-citizens
  • The planned new law removes procedural fairness when Australia deports a non-citizen to a third country and is designed to limit court appeals, said the government
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia is expected to pass a law on Thursday making it easier to deport non-citizens to third countries, reviving criticism from human rights groups that it was “dumping” refugees in small island states and drawing comparisons with Trump policies.
As the United States seeks Pacific Island nations willing to accept deported non-citizens, Australia last Friday signed a deal with Nauru to resettle hundreds of people who have been denied refugee visas because of criminal convictions.
The planned new law removes procedural fairness when Australia deports a non-citizen to a third country and is designed to limit court appeals, said the government. It is expected to pass in Australia’s parliament after the opposition Liberal Party said it would support the move.
Australia will pay an upfront A$400 million to establish an endowment fund for the resettlement scheme, plus A$70 million a year in costs, Nauruan President David Adeang said in a budget speech last Friday.
Two-thirds of Nauru’s revenue last year, or A$200 million ($129.96 million), came from hosting an Australian-funded processing center for asylum seekers.
Nauru, which has a population of 12,000 and a land area of just 21 square km (eight square miles), is reliant on foreign aid, and faces a 2025 deadline to repay Taiwan A$43 million ($27.94 million) after switching diplomatic ties to Beijing, according to budget documents.
Under a decade-old policy to discourage people smuggling, Australia sends asylum seekers who arrive by boat to offshore detention centers to have refugee claims assessed, denying them Australian visas. The practice has been criticized by the United Nations Human Rights Committee.
The new Nauru resettlement scheme will cover a different group, whose visas were canceled by Australia because they served prison sentences or were refused visas on character grounds, and cannot return to countries including Iran, Myanmar and Iraq because of the risk of persecution.
Australia’s High Court ruled in 2023 that indefinite immigration detention was unlawful, resulting in around 350 non-citizens being released into the community, with a third subject to electronic monitoring.
One of this group, a 65-year-old Iraqi man, lost a High Court appeal against deportation to Nauru on Wednesday.
Law Council of Australia President Juliana Warner said on Wednesday the deportation law was “troubling” because it could put those sent to Nauru at risk of not receiving necessary health care, and is being rushed through parliament without adequate public scrutiny.
Several independent lawmakers said they were concerned it could be applied more widely than the 350 released by the High Court decision, with up to 80,000 people in the community without a visa.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke declined to comment on the 80,000 figure, and has said the law change is needed to maintain the integrity of the migration system.
The move was “absolutely Trump-like,” said Jana Favero, the deputy chief executive of the Asylum Seeker Resource Center.
Independent lawmaker Monique Ryan told parliament she was concerned stateless individuals and refugees who had never been convicted of a crime would be sent offshore without proper oversight, and Australia was “using a small island nation as a dumping ground.”

Topics: Australia

Homeless and fearful, Afghan quake survivors sleep in the open

Homeless and fearful, Afghan quake survivors sleep in the open
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Homeless and fearful, Afghan quake survivors sleep in the open

Homeless and fearful, Afghan quake survivors sleep in the open
  • Some farming villages tucked among the green mountainsides were flattened, with people still under the rubble days later.
  • In fleeing their homes and taking refuge in low-lying fields, riverbeds or by roadsides, survivors risk being hit by rockfall if aftershocks strike
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP

DARA-I-NUR, Afghanistan: Families huddled hungry and homeless days after a deadly earthquake hit eastern Afghanistan, not daring to set foot in the few remaining buildings for fear an aftershock could bring them down.
The initial powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck remote regions along the border with Pakistan, killing more than 1,400 people, with at least six strong aftershocks and countless smaller tremors.
Some farming villages tucked among the green mountainsides were flattened, with people still under the rubble days later.
Elsewhere, some houses were only partially destroyed, but residents preferred to brave the elements than risk being crushed.
Still haunted by the “terrifying night” when the quake destroyed his house in the village of Dar-i-nur in Nangarhar province, Emran Mohammad Aref said he had since slept with four other family members outside on a rough plastic mat.
“There was a tremor yesterday and there was also one this morning,” Aref told AFP.
“Now we have no place to live and we are asking everyone for help.”
While those with the means fled the village, residents who had no choice but to stay cobbled together makeshift shelters with whatever they could find among the destruction.
Even in Jalalabad, Nangarhar’s provincial capital, which suffered no damage but felt the quake and its aftershocks, “we are very afraid,” said Fereshta, a 42-year-old doctor.
“Every time I take a step, I feel like the ground is shaking. We don’t stay inside the house and we sleep in the garden, constantly thinking there will be another quake,” she said.
Similar scenes are playing out across the affected region, some in the isolated areas of hard-hit Kunar province that are still cut off from aid by landslides caused by the quake and aftershocks.
But in fleeing their homes — often built on high ground — and taking refuge in low-lying fields, riverbeds or by roadsides, survivors risk being hit by rockfall if aftershocks strike, warned Ijaz Ulhaq Yaad, a senior official in Kunar’s Nurgal district.
“The area is very dangerous, you cannot stay there long or even walk through it,” said Yaad.
The United Nations said it has 14,000 tents ready for distribution.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) told AFP it has at least 700 tents available, but cannot deliver them to survivors because of difficult access to the villages.
“Help us, give us shelter, help my children, we have nothing left,” pleaded Sorat, a housewife injured in the quake along with her husband and children.
After being pulled from the ruins of her house by rescuers, she was treated in a regional hospital, then sent back to her village, where nothing awaits her, she told AFP.
While waiting for aid, “we are staying in the valley,” she said, sitting in her blue all-enveloping burqa on a traditional simple woven bed surrounded by her three small children.
This earthquake, one of the deadliest in Afghanistan in decades, is “the last thing families with young children need in a country where many don’t have enough food, and a large portion of the children are already malnourished,” the World Food Programme said, adding the situation “is brutal.”
Afghanistan, still fragile after decades of war and a prolonged humanitarian crisis, has been rocked by other severe, deadly quakes in recent years — one in 2023 in western Herat, on the other side of the country near Iran.
That first 6.3-magnitude tremor was followed by at least eight powerful aftershocks and destroyed entire villages.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghanistan earhquake Nangarhar province aftershocks

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi
Updated 43 min 18 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi

Heavy rain lashes northern India, Yamuna river breaches danger mark in Delhi
  • The swollen rivers have triggered landslides and damaged many roads
  • The India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Wednesday
Updated 43 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: Widespread flooding has hit several parts of northern India, officials said, with more thunderstorms forecast for Wednesday as local media reported that 10,000 people were evacuated from the river banks in capital Delhi. The monsoon season in India has been particularly intense this year, killing at least 130 people in August alone in north India, wiping out villages and destroying infrastructure.
The latest round of flooding has hit northern Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, where the Chenab and Tawi rivers have risen above the danger mark at several spots.
The swollen rivers have triggered landslides and damaged many roads, disconnecting parts of the mountainous regions of Jammu and Himachal from the rest of India.
A woman and her daughter were killed after rains brought down a wall in their house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a regional official said.
The India Meteorological Department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in the region on Wednesday, with more downpours expected in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
The Central Water Commission said the swollen Yamuna had breached its danger mark on Tuesday in Delhi.
Local media reported that nearly 10,000 people had been evacuated to relief camps set up by the government along the main highways as a precautionary measure for those living in low-lying areas. Residents living along the Yamuna in Delhi were evacuated in 2023 as well after floodwaters entered their homes and the river hit its highest level in 45 years.
Many tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh have been hit by landslides in recent weeks, as raging rivers damaged infrastructure.
Three people were killed in Mandi district in the latest landslide, state Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday, and two more were feared trapped under the debris.
Educational institutions were ordered shut, authorities said, asking people to remain indoors due to flood warnings.
In neighboring Punjab, the government said 30 people have been killed and nearly 20,000 evacuated since August 1.
Water gushing through the plains in India’s breadbasket Punjab state has destroyed 150,000 hectares of crops, the government said on Tuesday. Continuous rain prompted authorities to release water from dams, which has caused flooding in plains in India and Pakistan in recent days.

Topics: India flooding

