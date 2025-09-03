Saudi Arabia, UK announce $445m economic partnership

You are here

The summit offers a platform for collaboration aligned with the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Reuters/File
The summit offers a platform for collaboration aligned with the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. Reuters/File
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
  • Investments to create jobs across energy, financial services, and professional sectors
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UK are set to strengthen their economic ties through more than £360 million ($445 million) in joint investments, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on Wednesday.

The British official was speaking at the Great Futures Summit in London, a high-profile gathering of C-suite executives aimed at boosting trade and unlocking growth opportunities between the two countries.

The new investments are expected to generate 187 jobs, including 97 in the UK, focusing on clean energy, professional, and financial services sectors. Reynolds highlighted that the summit offers a platform for collaboration aligned with the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, demonstrating the countries’ commitment to shared economic growth.

Significant investments into the UK include Alfanar establishing its new headquarters in London as a global hub for transport decarbonization, and International Investment Gate opening its European headquarters in the capital to manage UK assets and a new property fund.

HIGHLIGHTS

Projects expected to create 187 jobs: 97 in the UK and 90 in Saudi Arabia, spanning clean energy, professional services, and financial sectors.

Key UK investments include Alfanar’s £94 million London HQ for transport decarbonization; IIG’s £550 million UK assets and £60 million property fund.

Key Saudi projects include Howden reinsurance business, Control Risks regional HQ, and Salica Investments’ $75 million MENA fund.

The Alfanar office will deliver £94 million of investment, creating 80 skilled jobs to support the £2 billion Lighthouse Green Fuels project in Teesside, which is set to become the world’s largest sustainable aviation fuels facility. 

Similarly, IIG’s London office will oversee £550 million of UK assets and a £60 million property fund, creating new professional opportunities.

The partnership also extends to Saudi Arabia, where companies such as Howden are launching a reinsurance business, potentially creating up to 30 jobs, and Control Risks is establishing a regional headquarters in Riyadh to employ more than 50 people while developing local talent.

Venture capital firm Salica Investments is launching a second $75 million MENA-focused fund, following the success of its $50 million Salica Oryx Fund I, which has already supported 13 early-stage technology companies operating in Saudi Arabia. Payment technology provider Paymentology has also established operations in Riyadh, committing $7.5 million toward local hiring and infrastructure to support the Kingdom’s fintech ambitions.

Education and skills development form another key pillar of the partnership. Over 10 new initiatives are being launched to support human capability development in Saudi Arabia, including Cambridge University Press and Assessment opening an office in Riyadh to advance educational transformation. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to foster long-term prosperity and strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Reynolds said: “Britain is a thriving business hub, and today’s new investment announcements are not only a major vote of confidence in our economy but demonstrate our thriving partnership with Saudi Arabia.
“Our modern Industrial Strategy is giving investors the confidence they need to plan not just for the next year, but for the next 10 years and beyond — helping to create economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.”

Since the launch of the Great Futures campaign in May 2024, the UK-Saudi partnership has already yielded significant milestones. Saudi Arabia has raised $39.2 billion via the London Stock Exchange in 2025, and the Public Investment Fund completed a 15 percent acquisition of Heathrow Airport.

Other successes include a joint venture between UK sustainability fintech World Wide Generation and Rawabi Holding under the initiative, SURJ Sports Investment acquiring a minority stake in sports streaming giant DAZN, and HSBC Saudi Arabia relocating its headquarters to Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District. UK academic institutions are also expanding in Saudi Arabia, with the University of Strathclyde and London Business School planning physical offices in the Kingdom. Nearly £500 million worth of contracts from Saudi giga-projects have been awarded to UK firms since the campaign began.

Speaking on the occasion, Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi said: “The Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council stands as a key platform for deepening economic ties between the two friendly nations.
“Today’s Great Futures Leadership Summit represents a defining moment in our strategic partnership with the United Kingdom, demonstrating how Vision 2030 and the UK’s Industrial Strategy create unprecedented opportunities for mutual prosperity.”

British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Stephen Hitchen said: “As my first major diplomatic engagement as ambassador to Saudi Arabia, today’s summit perfectly captures the strength of the relationship between our two kingdoms — from groundbreaking innovation bridges to our transformative partnerships in clean technology, we’re building something far deeper than trade statistics, we're creating lasting bonds rooted in shared vision and mutual respect that will define our relationship for generations to come.”

The summit coincides with the UK government’s launch of both the Industrial and Trade Strategies this summer, as negotiations continue on a modern trade deal with the Gulf Cooperation Council. The deal is expected to increase trade between the nations by 16 percent, add £1.6 billion annually to UK’s gross domestic product, and contribute an additional £600 million to UK workers’ wages in the long term.

Global oil markets at critical point amid investment gap, says Arab Energy Organization chief
Updated 24 min 34 sec ago
Ghaleb Darwesh
Independent Arabia
  • Global oil demand forecast to grow 680,000 barrels per day in 2025, 700,000 barrels per day in 2026
  • Oil exploration and production investments this year expected to total about $480.6 billion
Updated 24 min 34 sec ago
Ghaleb Darwesh Independent Arabia

Global oil markets are at a “critical turning point” as low investment, economic uncertainty, and rising crude supplies deepen what industry leaders describe as the “triple energy challenge,” according to a top Arab energy official.

In an interview with Independent Arabia, Jamal Al-Loughani, secretary-general of the Arab Energy Organization, formerly OAPEC, said that geopolitical and trade tensions, coupled with shifting economic policies, are weighing on global oil demand, even as production climbs.

“Global oil markets are currently witnessing a critical turning point, especially in light of the uncertainty surrounding the global economy,” Al-Loughani said.

He pointed to a range of macroeconomic and geopolitical risks, including signs of slowing growth in China, volatility in US trade policy, weak economic growth in Europe, and tensions in key production regions.

He said that escalating conflicts in the Middle East drove futures prices above $80 a barrel in mid-June — their highest since early 2022 — before easing after a ceasefire agreement.

“This comes in addition to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis, the associated targeting of energy infrastructure, and the tightening of Western sanctions imposed on Moscow,” Al-Loughani added.

Rising demand, tight supplies

Global oil demand is forecast to grow by 680,000 barrels per day in 2025 and 700,000 barrels per day in 2026, reaching 104.4 million barrels a day, according to the International Energy Agency.

Non-member nations of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development — led by India, other Asian economies, the Middle East, and Africa — are expected to drive most of the gains, while demand in OECD countries is projected to decline by about 8.5 million barrels a day over the same period.

Current estimates put global crude demand growth at roughly 1.2 million barrels a day in the third quarter of 2025, bringing total demand to around 105.5 million barrels a day, Al-Loughani said.

Secretary-General of the Arab Energy Organization Jamal Al-Loughani warned that a lack of investment poses the most significant risk to the market. OAPEC

He expects supplies to expand as OPEC+ gradually raises output, though production from non-OPEC+ countries is projected to drop to about 53.8 million barrels per day. Despite slight increases, oil inventories remain below the five-year average, underscoring what he called “strong market fundamentals.”

The secretary-general also said that these factors drove the average price of the OPEC crude basket to about $71 per barrel in July, its highest level in four months, while Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures are now trading steadily between $65 and $70 per barrel.

Investment gap

Al-Loughani warned that a lack of investment poses the most significant risk to the market.

“The lack of global investment in oil projects is the most pressing challenge, affecting not only member states but the world at large, as it exacerbates the ‘triple energy challenge’ of balancing energy security, sustainability, and affordability,” he said.

Oil exploration and production investments this year are expected to total about $480.6 billion, leaving a gap of more than 16 percent compared with the $596.5 billion needed annually to meet growing demand through 2050.

He added that global oil demand is projected to reach about 105.1 million barrels per day in 2025, though it remains subject to uncertainty stemming from China’s economic slowdown and disruptions in US trade policy.

OPEC+ strategy

The secretary-general highlighted the role of OPEC+, which includes six AEO member states, in maintaining stability since the alliance was formed in 2016.

He said the group’s 2025 strategy emphasizes production discipline while adopting a “flexible, interactive” approach to changing market dynamics.

The latest move — a decision by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman — will see the alliance raise production by 547,000 barrels per day in September, with the option to adjust output in response to shifting conditions.

Al-Loughani underscored that deeper cooperation among Arab oil producers and international partners remains vital.

“He noted that this cooperation proved effective during the COVID-19 pandemic, playing a key role in quickly restoring market balance and preventing prolonged collapses in oil prices,” according to Independent Arabia.

US energy policy shift

Al-Loughani also addressed recent shifts in US energy policy under President Donald Trump’s second term, describing measures aimed at boosting domestic production.

He said the changes included declaring a national energy emergency to speed up the implementation of oil and gas infrastructure projects through the executive order “America’s Energy Launch,” aimed at boosting local energy resources at affordable and reliable prices by removing regulatory barriers, easing environmental restrictions, and rolling back support for renewable energy.

He added that July’s passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” reduced federal royalty rates, simplified drilling permits, extended their validity to four years, opened more federal lands for drilling, and eliminated methane fees imposed by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The law also approved wellbore commingling — producing crude from multiple reservoirs through a single well — enabling more efficient and cost-effective output.

“However, Al-Loughani stated that these policy changes have not yet significantly impacted shale oil production, although they could enable approximately 225 new leases and 160 additional wells in 2026,” Independent Arabia reported.

Saudi Arabia raises $5.5bn in international sukuk issuance

Saudi Arabia raises $5.5bn in international sukuk issuance
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has completed the issuance of a $5.5 billion (SR20.63 billion) international sukuk under the Kingdom’s Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program.

The offering, the country’s first international sukuk based on an Ijarah structure, was issued in two tranches. The five-year sukuk maturing in 2030 raised $2.25 billion (SR8.44 billion), while the 10-year tranche maturing in 2035 secured $3.25 billion (SR12.19 billion), NDMC said in a statement.

Investor demand was strong, with the order book reaching about $19 billion — 3.5 times the issuance size — underscoring global confidence in the Kingdom’s economic fundamentals and investment outlook.

The NDMC noted that the issuance aligns with its strategy to diversify the investor base and meet Saudi Arabia’s financing requirements through international debt capital markets in an efficient and effective manner.

Global and regional banks played a key role in the transaction. Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan, and Standard Chartered acted as joint global coordinators and active book-runners.

ICBC and Mizuho joined as active joint lead managers, while Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Al Jazira Capital participated as passive joint lead managers.

A recent report by Kuwait Financial Centre, also known as Markaz, showed Saudi Arabia led the Gulf region’s primary debt market in the first half of 2025, raising $47.9 billion through 71 bond and sukuk deals — 52.1 percent of the GCC total.

Global ratings agency S&P has also highlighted the Kingdom’s role in driving Islamic finance, projecting global sukuk issuance to reach $190 billion to $200 billion in 2025, with as much as $80 billion in foreign currency offerings.

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 10,619

Closing Bell: Saudi main index closes in red at 10,619
Updated 03 September 2025
NADIN HASSAN  
  • Parallel market Nomu gained 0.12% to close at 25,673.03
  • MSCI Tadawul Index fell 7.87 points to 1,375.55
Updated 03 September 2025
NADIN HASSAN  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index closed lower on Wednesday, slipping 48.34 points, or 0.45 percent, to 10,619.10.

Total trading turnover for the day stood at SR3.33 billion ($886.3 million), with 136 stocks advancing and 110 declining.

The parallel market Nomu gained 0.12 percent, or 30.65 points, to close at 25,673.03, while the MSCI Tadawul Index fell 7.87 points to 1,375.55.

The session’s top performer was Thimar Development Holding Co., which rose 9.99 percent to SR42.92. Red Sea International Co. gained 4.94 percent to SR44.60, and Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co. climbed 2.80 percent to SR23.15.

On the downside, Marketing Home Group for Trading Co. fell 3.84 percent to SR77.7, while Riyad REIT Fund dropped 3.51 percent to SR5.23.

In corporate announcements, Al-Rajhi Co. for Cooperative Insurance, known as Al Rajhi Takaful, announced the completion of its share repurchase program under its Employee Stock Incentive Plan.

The buyback, approved by shareholders on June 3 and disclosed the following day, involved the purchase of 300,000 shares with a total value of SR35.7 million, at an average price of SR119 per share.

Shares of Al Rajhi Takaful slipped 1.37 percent to SR115.40.

ADES Holding Co. said it signed a multi-year contract extension with QatarEnergy for its jackup rig Aquamarine Driller, in a deal valued at about SR808 million.

The contract, signed on Sept. 2, includes a firm four-year term with options for three additional one-year extensions. The financial impact is effective immediately.

Shares of ADES fell 0.20 percent to SR15.02.

Arab National Bank announced the completion of a $750 million US dollar-denominated additional Tier 1 capital sustainable sukuk under its international program.

The issuance, offered to eligible investors in Saudi Arabia and abroad, will settle on Sept. 9. The offering comprises 3,750 sukuk, each with a par value of $200,000, paying a 6.4 percent annual fixed return. The perpetual sukuk are callable after five years.

Arab National Bank’s shares declined 2.75 percent to SR22.30.

Saudi office rents surge on tight supply and rising demand: JLL

Saudi office rents surge on tight supply and rising demand: JLL
Updated 03 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
  • Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District’s prime rents now average SR4,000 per sq. meter
  • Jeddah also recorded healthy growth
Updated 03 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s commercial real estate market is heating up, with prime office rents in Riyadh climbing 7.3 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2025 to SR3,630 ($967) per sq. meter per year, according to JLL.

The sharp rise reflects tight supply and robust demand, particularly in the capital and Jeddah, as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 diversification drive and its Regional Headquarters Program to attract multinational firms.

Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate General Authority expects the property market to hit $101.62 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 8 percent from 2024.

“The continued expansion of the KSA office market directly reflects the Kingdom’s strategic vision for economic diversification and urban development,” said Saud Al-Sulaimani, country lead and head of capital markets at JLL Saudi Arabia.

“Riyadh’s sustained performance, driven by a flight to quality and the Regional Headquarters Program, solidifies its position as a key business hub,” he added.

The regional headquarters program offers international firms a 30-year exemption from corporate income and withholding taxes, along with discounts and support services.

In March, the Saudi Press Agency reported that nearly 600 global companies, including Northern Trust, IHG Hotels & Resorts, and Deloitte, have established bases in the Kingdom since 2021.

“With a diversifying occupier base and expanding flexible workspace options, we are witnessing a dynamic and maturing market where landlords are strategically adapting to meet evolving tenant needs for enhanced amenities and services,” said Al-Sulaimani.

In Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District, prime rents now average SR4,000 per sq. meter, underscoring surging demand for high-quality spaces.

Jeddah also recorded healthy growth, with Grade A rents rising 4.3 percent to SR1,393 per sq. meter and Grade B rents climbing 6.5 percent to SR933.

Riyadh’s prime office spaces registered a low 0.5 percent vacancy rate in the second quarter, highlighting demand for such spaces in the Kingdom’s capital city.

Grade A and B segments in Riyadh also maintained constrained vacancy rates of 3.8 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively.

In Jeddah, Grade A and B vacancy rates stood at 3.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively.

Riyadh’s total office stock reached 8.1 million sq. meters in the second quarter of the year, with an additional 0.66 million sq. meters expected by year-end.

“The high demand has seen residential assets being converted to office space across the city (Riyadh), and new occupiers relocate to the less congested northern parts,” said global real estate services company JLL.

“The capital’s occupier base is also diversifying, with notable leasing activity over the last quarter from non-traditional sectors such as health care, pharmaceuticals, and technology,” it added.

In Jeddah, 81,887 sq. meters of new office space were added in the first half of this year, bringing total stock to 2.97 million sq. meters, with a further 42,680 sq. meters of gross lease area expected by year-end.

UAE sees steady August PMI growth as Kuwait, Egypt contract

UAE sees steady August PMI growth as Kuwait, Egypt contract
Updated 03 September 2025
REEM WALID 
  • Sales growth in UAE’s non-oil private sector weakened for fourth consecutive month
  • Kuwait’s output and new orders grew at their weakest pace since February
Updated 03 September 2025
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Business activity across Middle Eastern and North African economies showed mixed trends in August, with the UAE leading growth while Kuwait and Egypt recorded contractions, according to market trackers.

The headline S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite gauge of non-oil private sector performance, is derived from data on new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times, and inventory levels.

The latest PMI data from S&P Global showed the UAE rising to 53.3 in August from 52.9 in July, rebounding from a 49-month low and remaining comfortably above the neutral 50 mark. The reading signaled an improvement in non-oil private sector conditions.

In Kuwait, the index edged down to 53 from 53.5 in July, its weakest level in six months, though still indicating expansion midway through the third quarter. Egypt, however, slipped further into contraction territory, falling to 49.2 from 49.5 a month earlier. While the decline quickened, it remained less severe than the survey’s long-term average of 48.2.

The figures align with World Bank projections that Gulf Cooperation Council economies will expand by 3.2 percent in 2025 and 4.5 percent in 2026, supported by easing OPEC+ production cuts and stronger non-oil sector activity.

The UAE’s PMI was supported by stronger output growth, which accelerated to its fastest pace in six months. Shutterstock

UAE sales growth slows

Sales growth in the UAE’s non-oil private sector weakened for the fourth consecutive month in August, pushing new orders to their lowest level since mid-2021.

“The slowdown added to concerns of fading growth momentum and meant that output was increasingly reliant on backlogs of work,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He noted that purchasing activity dropped for the first time since mid-2021, highlighting waning demand and softer supply chain conditions. 

“In addition, a renewed drop in the amount of inputs purchased by non-oil businesses, the first since mid-2021, provides a further sign of fading demand in the second half of this year. The reduction came amid a softer improvement in supply chain conditions, which was also said to have disrupted markets,” Owen added.

Although input price inflation eased in August, a sharp increase in wage costs offset the relief. Rising hiring activity and higher salary demands linked to the cost of living drove wage inflation. “Selling prices also climbed at a faster rate during the month, which could raise concerns for consumers if the upward trend persists,” Owen said.

The report showed the UAE’s PMI was supported by stronger output growth, which accelerated to its fastest pace in six months and slightly exceeded the survey’s long-term average. Panelists frequently cited increased sales, project activity, and expansion in local markets as drivers of momentum.

Kuwait’s non-oil private sector has posted consistent monthly growth over the past year. Shutterstock

Kuwait’s new orders weaken

In Kuwait, output and new orders grew at their weakest pace since February.

“Inflationary pressures also eased, however, providing welcome respite for firms on the cost front and enabling competitive pricing policies to be maintained,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

He added: “Companies were again reluctant to meaningfully increase their workforce numbers, which continued to put pressure on capacity and restrict their ability to finish projects on time. We will hopefully see job creation strengthen in the months ahead, but firms will likely wait and see if the demand picture strengthens before committing to new hires.”

The report noted that while operating conditions improved, it was at the slowest rate since March. Still, Kuwait’s non-oil private sector has posted consistent monthly growth over the past year.

August marked the sixth consecutive month of falling output and new orders in Egypt’s non-oil economy. Shutterstock

Egypt faces cost pressures

Egypt’s PMI data pointed to a further deterioration in operating conditions, though the pace of contraction was milder than historical averages.

“Employment was also up for the second consecutive month, after a lack of hiring in the first half of the year. However, staffing gains were only mild, while firms remained reluctant to commit to new purchases, particularly as confidence in the year-ahead outlook remains weak,” Owen said.

He added: “Persistent inflationary pressures appear to be a key factor holding back company sales and output projections over recent months. While official CPI inflation has fallen from 2024 levels, it was still at a marked rate of 13.9 percent in July. However, the latest PMI data signaled that business cost pressures were at one of their lowest levels since early-2021.”

Owen emphasized that if easing cost pressures translates into lower prices for consumers, demand could recover.

Still, August marked the sixth consecutive month of falling output and new orders in Egypt’s non-oil economy. The report showed moderate declines across all surveyed sectors, with respondents citing weak demand amid challenging economic conditions and lingering inflation concerns. Although the pace of decline quickened slightly from July, it remained less severe than long-term averages.

