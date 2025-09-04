You are here

  • Home
  • Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight

Special Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight
Bibi Hajira, a female worker rides on a motorbike with her husband in Killa Abdullah district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy5b8

Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Follow

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight

Women vaccinators confront mistrust, militant threats amid Pakistan polio fight
  • Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan
  • Province saw no new cases this year after 27 in 2024, officials report
Updated 3 min 4 sec ago
Saadullah Akhtar
Follow

KILLA ABDULLAH, Pakistan: On a sweltering August morning earlier this month, 30-year-old Bibi Hajjira pulled a scarf tightly around her head, slipped on gloves, and covered her face with an embroidered mask before setting out from her small village in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province. 

Perched on the back of a motorbike driven by her husband, their two-year-old son wedged between them, she began the 40-kilometer ride across rocky tracks and water-cut ditches toward the District Emergency Operations Center in Killa Abdullah, one of Pakistan’s most high-risk polio districts, with chronic vaccine refusals, logistical challenges, and proximity to cross-border virus transmission from Afghanistan.

Hajjira has her job cut out for her: to convince reluctant mothers to let their children swallow two drops of the oral polio vaccine — a mission that makes her both a lifeline for the community and vulnerable to resistance, and sometimes even attacks, in one of Pakistan’s most polio-affected districts.”

“This work is very challenging because we have to move from village to village and house to house despite extreme heat and sunlight,” Hajjira told Arab News. 

“It is a challenging task to convince the resisting families of polio drops, like trying to convert a non-Muslim to Islam.”




Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker vaccinates a child with polio drops in Killa Abdullah  district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Pakistan launched its fourth nationwide polio vaccination drive of the year on Sept. 1, aiming to immunize 28.7 million children under five by Sept. 9. Officials say the country has reported 24 cases so far in 2025, compared with 74 in all of last year, suggesting progress even as challenges remain.

Indeed, despite three decades of eradication efforts, Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan remain the only two countries in the world where poliovirus is still endemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The South Asian nation had reduced cases to just one in 2021, but vaccine refusals, poor routine immunization and security challenges have repeatedly allowed the virus to resurface.

The WHO last year also warned of “fake finger marking,” where vaccinators mark children’s fingers without actually giving drops, hampering eradication efforts.

Attacks on vaccination teams have further undermined progress. Since 2012, militants have killed nearly 100 polio workers and security personnel guarding them, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, viewing the campaign as a Western plot. 

Just this year, several police officers protecting vaccination teams were killed in ambushes in the northwest.

WOMEN ON THE FRONTLINES

Hajjira is one of around 225,000 women mobilized in Pakistan during recent nationwide campaigns, according to the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC). 

Officials say women make up nearly 60 percent of vaccinators in Balochistan, where cultural and religious norms often restrict male outsiders from entering private homes. In many conservative households, only women can interact freely with mothers and children, making female vaccinators not just important but essential to the program’s success. Without them, entire pockets of the province would remain inaccessible to immunization teams, officials say.

Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least developed province, is also among the hardest to reach: vast distances, rugged terrain, and porous borders with Afghanistan complicate campaigns. Resistance to polio drops is often rooted in illiteracy, poverty and mistrust of government initiatives, leaving female health workers on the frontlines of both persuasion and delivery.

“The female polio workers have been providing good support, especially in some hard areas of the province,” said Inam ul Haque, provincial coordinator for the Emergency Operation Center in Balochistan. 

“They have access to go inside the houses and rooms to find and vaccinate children with polio drops.”

Gains have been made.




Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker meets with local tribesmen in Killa Abdullah district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Last year, 27 of Pakistan’s human cases of polio came from Balochistan, but the province has reported none so far in 2025. 

Out of 162 samples collected from 23 sites this year, only 77 tested positive, reducing the positivity rate to 48 percent. Additionally, the number of affected districts had dropped from 24 to 19.

The most encouraging development came in July 2025: only one out of 23 samples tested positive, bringing monthly positivity down to just 4 percent, a strong indicator that containment measures and intensified immunization efforts are taking effect.

But Haque said “the threat of the polio virus still looms over us.”

And the struggle to convince families remains fraught. 

“Many parents here resist vaccination due to lack of education,” Hajjira said. “Some women even say, ‘Our husbands have sworn that if we give polio drops to the children, they will divorce us’.”

Yet she keeps going. 

“This is a struggle, and no work succeeds without struggle, if even one child is vaccinated because of our efforts, it is a great success for us,” she said with a smile.

Her husband, Naimatullah, admitted he initially resisted his wife’s work because of the stigma around the vaccine. 

“I have personally seen cases in our village where polio-affected children are now grown up with lifetime disabilities ... that convinced me and now I see this as an act of goodness,” he said. 




Bibi Hajira, a female polio worker meets with local tribesmen (not in picture) in Killa Abdullah district Pakistan on August 28, 2025. (AN Photo)

Local residents say female vaccinators have changed attitudes in a district long marked by refusals. 

“Women in remote parts of Killa Abdullah district were outright refusing polio vaccine for their children but since female polio workers started convincing them, now they are aware of the benefits,” said Muhammad Rahim, a villager from Killi Hajji Baqi.

Hajjira said she had managed to vaccinate nearly 800 “hidden children,” those whose parents initially refused. Now, she hopes more women can join this line of work. 

“It is very hard to find women in Killa Abdullah who are willing or allowed by their families to join this profession,” Hajjira said. 

“We endure negative attitudes, even insults and humiliation, but I keep persuading the families, hoping that once their thinking changes, the attitudes will also be changed.”

Topics: Polio worker Female Polio worker Polio worker in Balochistan Polio in Balochistan Polio in Pakistan

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today
Updated 15 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today

Pakistan eye tri-nation series final in cricket clash against UAE today
  • Pakistan head into the game after losing to Afghanistan on Tuesday by 18 runs
  • Pakistan beat UAE on Aug. 30 by 31 runs in second match of tri-nation tournament
Updated 15 sec ago
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team will eye a win against the UAE today, Thursday, and secure a place for itself in the ongoing T20 tri-nation series in Sharjah. 

Pakistan will take on the UAE after suffering an 18-run defeat against Afghanistan on Tuesday night. The Green Shirts failed in their bid to reach Afghanistan’s 170-run target, falling short by 18 runs in the end. 

“In T20 Tri-series, Pakistan will take on United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Thursday,” state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported. 

Pakistan beat the UAE last week in Sharjah, defeating the home side by 31 runs to clinch their second win in the tournament. Skipper Salman Ali Agha’s side had earlier beaten Afghanistan too, becoming the top-ranked side in the series. 

In the Aug. 30 match against the UAE, Pakistan had finished at 207 runs from their 20 overs, led by opening batter Saim Ayub who scored a whirlwind 69 runs from 38 balls. 

Middle-order aggressive batter Hassan Nawaz scored 56 runs from 26 balls while Mohammad Nawaz made 25 off 15 balls. 

In response, the UAE batted aggressively, led by Asif Khan, who smashed 77 runs off 35 balls. Khan smashed six fours and an equal number of sixes during his innings at a strike rate of 220. 

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali had taken 4/47 from his allotted four overs while all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz returned with figures of 2-21. 

The match between the two sides on Thursday is expected to begin at 8:00 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time. 

Topics: Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 Cricket series Cricket Match

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan

PM Sharif invites Chinese companies to invest in Pakistan
  • Shehbaz Sharif meets top Chinese business executives in Beijing, reports state media
  • Talks revolved around increasing cooperation in textiles, IT, agriculture, says state media
Updated 03 September 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday invited top Chinese business executives and their companies to invest in Pakistan, highlighting his government’s investment-friendly policies amid Islamabad’s push for sustainable economic growth.

The Pakistani prime minister has been on a visit to China since last week, where he attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and held talks with the Chinese leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, he also attended a Chinese military parade along with Xi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Beijing. The Pakistani prime minister later met senior executives of China’s leading enterprises in Beijing to boost business-to-business (B2B) investment cooperation between the two countries, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported.

“The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in priority sectors including textiles, information technology, agriculture, industry, mines and minerals, road and digital connectivity, e-commerce and space technologies,” the report said.

Sharif informed the Chinese businessmen about the government’s reforms, which included tax incentives for investors, streamlined visa policies for Chinese nationals and the establishment of dedicated booths at major airports to facilitate ease of travel and business.

“The prime minister emphasized that industrial cooperation remains the cornerstone of Pakistan-China economic cooperation and a defining pillar of the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it enters into its second phase,” the report said.

He stressed that Pakistan offered a “unique comparative advantage” for Chinese investors as compared to other countries, pointing out that the country has a large pool of skilled and cost-effective labor, competitive input costs and strategic connectivity to regional and global markets.

Pakistan considers China a major investor and regional ally. China is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $25 billion in recent years, and Chinese companies have already invested heavily in power, transport, infrastructure, and telecoms projects across the country as part of the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

However, business cooperation between the two countries has faced setbacks in the form of recent attacks by separatist militants who have targeted Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, as well as delays in CPEC projects.

In his meeting with Xi on Tuesday, Sharif assured the Chinese leader his government would “spare no effort” to provide security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan, Chinese state media reported.

Topics: Pakistan China Ties

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages

Pakistan sees increase in prices as floods destroy crops, threaten food shortages
  • Prices of wheat, tomatoes and onions have surged by at least 10 percent in past two weeks, says official
  • Floods exacerbated by monsoon rains, releases from Indian dams have destroyed swathes of crops in Punjab
Updated 03 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: A senior official at Pakistan’s Ministry of Food Security warned on Wednesday that devastating floods in the breadbasket province of Punjab have caused prices of food commodities to rise, as farmer groups fear shortages of agricultural commodities would spike inflation further.

Pakistan’s Punjab has reported 43 deaths and 1.3 million people displaced because of floods in the past 10 days. Punjab’s rivers swelled to dangerous levels after heavy monsoon showers and India’s move to release excess water from its dams.

A senior official at Pakistan’s Ministry of National Food Security confirmed that prices of wheat, tomatoes, and onions have surged by at least 10 percent in the past two weeks, as fears of food shortages grip the nation after the deluges destroyed large swathes of crops in Punjab.

“We have yet to complete our assessment of losses as we are seeking information from provincial governments and institutions like the Land Information and Management System (LIMS) and the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO),” the official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to media.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that floods are likely to stream downwards into the southern Sindh province and enter it on Sept. 6. The official warned that Sindh could see destruction greater than Punjab, as floodwater often stagnates in the province for months.

He said wheat prices have spiked sharply in the past two weeks, rising from Rs2,200 [$7.75] per 40 kilograms to Rs3,600 [$12.68] on Wednesday.

“I believe this is related to perception, as the wheat crop had already been harvested before the floods,” the official said.

He added that prices of tomatoes and onions have also risen by 12 and 10 percent since the floods began, respectively.

While insisting it was too early to predict losses, the official noted that “the disruption in supplies and destruction of crops will impact prices of food items in Pakistan.”

In Islamabad, tomatoes were selling for up to Rs138 [$0.49] per kilogram and onions for Rs75 [$0.26] per kilogram, according to the district administration’s official rate list.

Farmer groups, however, fear food inflation will worsen in the days to come.

“Prices of vegetables are expected to rise further in the next 15 to 20 days,” Khalid Mehmood Khokhar, president of the Pakistan Kissan Ittehad Council, a leading farmers group, told Arab News.

“Almost 80 percent of the cotton crop has been destroyed in my native Bahawalnagar district alone due to excessive monsoon rains.”

Khokhar said wheat prices have increased mainly because of damage to the storage in flood-hit areas. However, he said the “real impact” will be felt once crop losses in Sindh are fully assessed.

He also expressed concern about the possible shortages of rice and sugar across the country in the coming months.

Zahid Anwar, former chairman of the Pakistan Agriculture and Dairy Farmers Association, said farmers are not benefiting from surging wheat prices.

“Crippled by outstanding loans they took for fertilizers and seed, the desperate farmers sold wheat for a mere Rs2,200 [$7.75] per 40 kilograms just two weeks ago,” Anwar said.

“However, prices have now crossed Rs3,000 [$10.57] in days, benefitting only the middlemen and the rich,” he added.

Anwar said the worst-affected crops from the floods include rice, maize, cotton, sugarcane and vegetables. He pointed to massive losses of animal fodder in the floods, warning that this could adversely impact the production of dairy products.

Topics: Pakistan Floods

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation

Pakistan, Turkiye air forces agree to enhance joint training, mutual exercises cooperation
  • Turkish Air Force Commander Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu meets Pakistan Air Force chief in Islamabad, says Pakistan military
  • Says Kadıoğlu lauded Pakistan Air Force’s “outstanding operational performance” against India during recent standoff
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Senior air force officials of Pakistan and Turkiye on Wednesday agreed to enhance cooperation in joint training, mutual exercises and multi-domain operations, the Pakistani military media’s wing said in a statement.

The statement was issued after a meeting between Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, commander of the Turkish Air Force, and Pakistan’s Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhi. Kadıoğlu was leading a Turkish delegation during a visit to the Air Headquarters in Islamabad to discuss the regional security environment and progress in ongoing defense collaboration, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Pakistani military media’s wing, said.

“Both commanders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across multiple spheres, with particular emphasis on joint training, mutual exercises and multi domain operations,” the ISPR said.

Kadıoğlu commended the Pakistan Air Force for its “outstanding operational performance” during Pakistan’s military conflict with India in May, praising its state of operational readiness, the ISPR said.

“The Turkish Air Force leadership also expressed its earnest desire in studying the operational lessons derived from the military standoff between Pakistan and India, with the aim to further strengthening its own doctrine and enhancing overall preparedness,” the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan said it downed six Indian fighter jets after India attacked several locations in the country with missiles in May. Indian officials have accepted the country lost fighter jets during the standoff but reject Islamabad’s claims that six were shot down.

Turkiye, along with China and Azerbaijan, publicly supported Pakistan during its conflict with India. Islamabad and Ankara have grown closer in recent months, stressing the need to increase trade, defense and economic cooperation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Defense Minister Yaşar Güler arrived in Pakistan in July for high-level discussions with political and military leaders.

The visit was described by Pakistan’s foreign office as a sign of “deepening strategic ties” with Ankara. It said the visit included consultations on regional stability, trade expansion, and defense modernization.

Topics: pakistan air force

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference
Updated 03 September 2025
Follow

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference

Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan for 50th Seerat-un-Nabi conference
  • Four-member delegation led by Chief Islamic Justice of Palestine Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash
  • Annual conference features discussions on life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A four-member Palestinian delegation arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to attend the 50th International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference slated to be held on Sept. 6, Pakistan’s religious affairs ministry said.

The Seerat-un-Nabi Conference is Pakistan’s largest annual religious gathering dedicated to discussions on the life and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). It is organized each year by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and coincides with the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which Muslims commemorate as the month of the Prophet’s birth.

This conference’s theme for this year focuses on the state’s responsibilities in teaching the beneficial use of social media in light of the Prophet’s teachings. This year’s edition will be the 50th conference and part of nationwide observances to mark the 1500th year since the Prophet’s birth.

“A high-level Palestinian delegation led by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Chief Islamic Justice of Palestine and Adviser to the President on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations, arrived in Islamabad today as state guests of the Government of Pakistan,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA) said in a statement.

It said the delegation includes Ahmad Hussein, a judge and scholar of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque; Ghassan Al-Rajabi, a judge and scholar of the Ibrahimi Mosque; and Hamza Dana, director general of the Office of the Chief Islamic Justice.

The Palestinian delegation arrives in Pakistan as Israel presses on with its military operations in Gaza. Israel has killed over 63,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 2023, prompting growing international calls for a ceasefire and for Israel to be held accountable for war crimes.

Topics: Pakistan Palestine 50th International Seerat Conference

Latest updates

Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support
Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support
Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him
Roy Jones Jr. given the 1988 Olympic gold medal by the boxer who got the controversial win over him
Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight
Messi’s final World Cup qualifier grabs the spotlight
World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann
World Cup title next year is our goal, says Germany coach Nagelsmann
Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down
Medical groups call on US Health Secretary Kennedy to step down

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.