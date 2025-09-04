Miss Palestine Nadeen Ayoub seeks to represent ‘unheard voices’ at Miss Universe pageant 

DUBAI: Nadeen Ayoub, who will represent Palestine at the Miss Universe competition on Nov. 21, has said she wants to “speak up about Palestine and to carry the voices of those that are unheard.”
Speaking on Sky News’ ”The World With Yalda Hakim,” the contestant said: “I don't want people to be thinking when they hear the word Palestine, to just be thinking of suffering and pain.
“So just like we hear the word 'Italy' and we think of beautiful things, like the Amalfi Coast and pizza and pasta.
“When we think of other nations, we think of their heritage and their culture and their identity, and we see them as human beings. I want the same thing for Palestine to show the world that we are human beings, and that is simply my message.”
“The Miss Universe Organization proudly welcomes delegates from across the globe, celebrating diversity, cultural exchange, and the empowerment of women,” Miguel Ángel Martínez, MUO’s head of communications, told CNN when the announcement was made in August.
“Ms. Ayoub, an accomplished advocate and model from Palestine, embodies the resilience and determination that define our platform,” Martínez added.
Al-Banawi first gained prominence for her role in the 2016 drama “Barakah Meets Barakah.” She also starred in the Egyptian Netflix series “Paranormal.”
In 2020, she directed her first short film, “Until We See Light.” That same year, she co-wrote, co-directed and starred in “Al-Shak,” a Shahid Original series, which she shot fully from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
She has been making headlines recently for her film “Basma,” which premiered on Netflix in June.
The movie marks Al-Banawi’s debut as a feature film director. She also wrote the screenplay, contributed an original song to the soundtrack, and played the lead.
The film follows a young Saudi woman who returns to her hometown of Jeddah after two years studying in the US, only to discover that her parents have divorced without telling her.
The story explores her emotional reckoning with the past, including her father’s mental illness and the impact it had on the family. The role of her father, Dr. Adly, is played by Yasir Al-Sasi.
As she reconnects with her family, Basma is distraught to learn that her beloved father has moved out — and worse, that most of the family members are reluctant to visit him.
Convinced that all he needs is the love and care of family, she decides to move in with him, defying the advice of her mother Hind (Shaima), brother Waleed (Tared Sindi), and uncle Hamza (Mohammed Essam).
British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry ready to take festival circuit by storm
Updated 59 min 48 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: British-Egyptian actor Amir El-Masry is having the busiest year of his career. With two films set to make major debuts on the festival circuit and a slate of projects across cinema and television, El-Masry is taking 2025 by storm.
His new film “100 Nights of Hero” debuts at the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 6, and will close the London Film Festival in early October. The project — adapted from Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel (which was itself based on the Middle Eastern folk-tale collection “One Thousand and One Nights”) — caught El-Masry’s attention immediately.
“First and foremost, what drew me to the film was the passion of the director, Julia Jackman,” the Cairo-born, 35-year-old actor tells Arab News. “I really love her style. I’d seen her short film ‘Pigs’ and it was great. I couldn’t wait to have a meeting with her.”
The second attraction was the chance to try something new. ”It’s based off of a graphic novel — something that I’ve not actually done before,” El-Masry says. “I always try and do something that’s untouched waters for me.”
Masry plays Jerome, a newlywed whose apathy towards his wife leads to a dangerous gamble.
“He sets a wager with his friend to say, ‘Listen: I’m going to be away for 100 nights. If you are able to woo my wife, you get to keep her and the castle,’” El-Masry explains.
Apart from the director, the impressive ensemble cast — which includes Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Nicholas Galitzine, Felicity Jones, Charli XCX and Richard E. Grant — was also a huge draw for El-Masry.
“On paper, with a cast like that, you’d assume it’s a multi-million-dollar project, when in actual fact it wasn’t,” he says. “But this is the power of Julia and the whole team. The script was hugely sought after, and they were able to draw amazing talent. Emma Corrin is just mesmerizing. And I’m a big fan of Richard E. Grant — I was lucky enough to work with him in ‘Star Wars.’ And Felicity Jones, I was in ‘Rosewater’ with, and now she’s become a household name in Britain. I feel very privileged to be amongst them.”
The London Film Festival will be getting a double dose of El-Masry this year. Aside from “100 Nights of Hero,” the actor also appears in “Giant,” which screens the day before.
Directed by British-Indian filmmaker Rowan Athale, “Giant” tells the true story of legendary British-Yemeni boxer Naseem Hamed (aka Prince Naseem), with El-Masry in the demanding lead role. Preparing for the part meant months of physical and emotional training.
“It was intense,” he said. “I trained for about five weeks, pretty much in a camp, 12-hour-day sessions. I’d wake up at 6 a.m., go to the gym at 7 a.m., and finish working out at 7 p.m.”
The process included strict dietary plans and intensive movement coaching.
“I had the best trainers… my diet was very high in protein with a lot of carbs, because I was working out the whole day. And I had an amazing choreographer, Polly Bennett, who also helped Rami Malek in ’Bohemian Rhapsody.’
“It was a lot of research — watching videos of Naseem, interviews of him. Because it’s one thing to do an impression of someone, but it’s another thing capturing their essence.”
The film also stars Pierce Brosnan as his trainer. Brosnan’s professionalism left a deep impression on El-Masry.
“He’s just a consummate gentleman and professional,” El-Masry said. “He treated it like it was his first job. He’d give 100 percent off-camera for my close-ups. We have a very intense scene towards the end of the movie, and he really gave. He was a real father figure in this whole process. Honestly, I love that guy.”
For El-Masry, the story goes far beyond boxing. “It’s a human story. Expect to see a film that is more like ‘Billy Elliot’ than ‘Creed.’ We have the exciting fights, but it’s also such a grounded, gritty British drama.”
Even with two major film releases to promote, El-Masry isn’t slowing down. He is currently filming the second season of “The Agency” for Paramount, starring alongside Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Gere, and Jodie Turner-Smith.
“I’m a series regular in the new season,” he reveals. “Again, that’s new territory for me.”
He is also reprising his role in the comedy “Faithless,” about a half-Irish, half-Egyptian family living in Dublin. “It’s a super-fun show about a family trying to navigate life and raise three girls with no skill whatsoever. I love doing it, and I love doing the Irish accent — it’s one of my favorites.”
Alongside his international projects, El-Masry continues to champion Arab stories on screen too.
In the 2020 comedy-drama “Limbo,” he won acclaim for his performance as Omar, a Syrian musician hoping to settle in the UK who finds himself placed on a remote Scottish island with fellow asylum seekers waiting for their applications to be processed. In the 2019 Danish film “Daniel,” El-Masry played a member of a Daesh group who kidnap a photojournalist. “This man was so interesting as a person — how can someone become so vile? I wouldn’t ever be inclined to play a terrorist at all; I remember being worried what people would think of this representation of Islam,” he says. “But a journalist who had met him told me, ‘Don’t you worry, Islam will always defend itself. This man does not represent Islam.’ That gave me confidence.
“I think a lot about Arab representation when I pick scripts,” he continues. “I always go towards the truth. We have to give the audience the benefit of the doubt — they are intelligent enough to decipher the difference between fact and fiction. So I always go for something that speaks true to me, but also speaks true to others.”
He cites “The Stories,” by Egyptian-Austrian director Abu Bakr Shawky, which is due to premiere on this year’s festival circuit. “It’s an international film, with French, Austrian, Belgian and Egyptian producers. It has that universal story about love and how, even if two people don’t speak the same language, they can be connected in so many ways,” he says. “Those are the kind of stories that I wish to promote more.”
Recipes for success: Chef Wai Mon offers advice and a tasty wagyu mushroom kamameshi recipe
Updated 04 September 2025
Hams Saleh
DUBAI: Chef Wai Mon has led kitchens at some of the region’s most talked-about restaurants, including Zuma, LPM and Bungalow 34. Now, as head chef of the Michelin-listed CÉ LA VI Dubai, his focus is on refining modern Asian cuisine, he told Arab News. Mon brings a clear vision to the table: create food that is “bold, balanced and memorable.”
When you started out, what was the most common mistake you made?
Managing my time effectively while maintaining consistent quality. In the beginning, I was very focused on creating creative dishes and presenting them with fine, artistic plating. But I soon realized that mastering the fundamentals, like core techniques and consistency, is more important. I think many young chefs get caught up in trying to impress with new ideas before they’ve really built a solid foundation.
What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A sharp knife is not just safer, but it also makes the cooking process smoother and more enjoyable. Second, keep it simple — try not to overload your dish with too many ingredients. Simplicity often brings out the best flavors. Also, learn the importance of “mise en place” — prepping and organizing all your ingredients before you start cooking. It saves a lot of time and stress.
What one ingredient can instantly improve any dish?
It’s hard to choose just one, so I’ll go with two essentials: salt and garlic. Salt is a powerful flavor enhancer. It helps balance a dish and brings out the natural flavors of ingredients. It also plays a role in texture and the overall mouthfeel. Garlic, on the other hand, adds aroma, depth and umami. It’s incredibly versatile and can completely transform the flavor profile of a dish, whether it’s roasted, sautéed or raw.
When you go out to eat, do you find yourself critiquing the food?
I do, especially when it comes to flavor, seasoning and presentation. But I always try to keep my feedback fair. I understand the pressures that come with running a busy kitchen.
What’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants?
Poor seasoning is a big one. Dishes are often under-salted because chefs are afraid of going too far, but this usually results in food that tastes bland. I also see inconsistent cooking, where the same dish can vary in quality depending on who’s preparing it. And I’ve noticed a lack of cohesion in some dishes, where the elements don’t really come together in a balanced way.
What’s your go-to dish if you have to cook something quickly at home?
One of my favorites is warm prawns. It’s very simple — just prawns with lemon juice, olive oil, salt and fresh basil. It’s light, healthy and full of flavor.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Something that can be frustrating is when customers (demand quick service). Good cooking takes time. It’s about quality, not just speed.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Fishcake curry. It’s very nostalgic for me. It reminds me of home and family meals. The dish is beautifully balanced — savory, spicy, aromatic and packed with texture. Every bite feels like a flavor explosion, and it really takes me back to street markets and home kitchens in Southeast Asia. It’s comfort food with depth.
What’s the most difficult dish for you to get right?
There was a dish I used to make called trio chicken. It had three different styles of chicken on one plate. It tasted amazing, but the preparation was incredibly detailed and the challenge was in keeping the consistency high every time. It really tested my skill and my patience.
As a head chef, what are you like?
I try to be firm but fair. I’m very disciplined, but I also believe in leading with patience and persistence. I see my role as someone who educates and inspires, I want to help my team grow into strong, confident chefs and future leaders. I focus on creating a respectful and focused environment — I value communication, calmness under pressure and mutual respect. But I have zero tolerance for laziness.
Chef Wai’s wagyu mushroom kamameshi recipe
Ingredients:
Wagyu flap steak or striploin 80 g
Kamameshi rice 200 g
Sauteed shimeji mushroom 20 g
Furikake (Japanese rice topping) 5 g
Fried onion 5 g
Spring onion 5 g
First, portion the wagyu beef into 80 g pieces and marinate in galbi sauce. Season with one teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of pepper, then grill to 62 °C (medium-well).
Place 200g of mushroom rice (see instructions below) into a bowl, add sautéed mushrooms, and top with the grilled Wagyu. Finish with furikake, fried onions, and spring onions.
Serve with mixed pickles (see instructions below) made from cucumber, white radish, and carrot — cut into small bite-sized chunks and pickle for 24 hours.
Kamameshi rice base:
Sushi rice (raw) 500 g
Vegetable stock 250 g
Mushroom stock (mushroom soaked water) 250 g
Tamari soy (light soy sauce) 70 g
Chopped shiitake mushroom (soaked one) 50 g
Sesame oil 10 g
Method:
First, wash the rice until the water runs clear, then soak it for 15 minutes. Cook the rice with vegetable stock (see instructions below) and mushroom stock, along with tamari soy sauce and salt to taste. Cover with a lid and cook on low heat for 15–20 minutes, checking occasionally. Once the rice is cooked, immediately add sesame oil.
Pickle juice:
Rice vinegar 100 ml
Sugar 100 g
Water 100 ml
Method:
Mix rice vinegar and water in a pan and heat gently. Add the sugar and stir until fully dissolved. Let it cool down before using.
Vegetable stock:
Water 150 ml
Parsley 5 gm
Leek 20 gm
Carrot 30 gm
Celery 20 gm
Onion 40 gm
Method:
First, cut the vegetables into chunks and place them in a pot, except for the parsley. Start cooking on high heat, then reduce to a simmer and cook for 45 minutes. Add the parsley, cover with cling film, and let it sit for 2 hours. After that, discard all the vegetables.
Gaza docu-drama on Hind Rajab gets record 23-minute ovation at Venice premiere
Updated 04 September 2025
AFP
VENICE: A gut-wrenching new film about a five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza last year was given a record breaking 23-minute standing ovation after its premiere at the star-studded Venice Film Festival on Wednesday.
“The Voice of Hind Rajab”, a docu-drama about real events from January 2024, left much of the audience and many journalists sobbing as it screened for the first time.
Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania and her cast, all dressed in black, were also in tears as they soaked in applause, cheers and shouts of “Free Palestine! at the 1,032-seat main festival cinema.
“We see that the narrative all around world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage, in the media,” Ben Hania told journalists ahead of the premiere.
“And I think this is so dehumanising, and that's why cinema, art and every kind of expression is very important to give those people a voice and face.”
Her film tells the story of Hind Rajab Hamada who was fleeing the Israeli military in Gaza City with six relatives last year when their car came under fire.
The sole survivor, her desperate calls with the Red Crescent rescue service -- which were recorded and released -- brief caused international outrage.
“The Voice of Hind Rajab” has plenty of famous names attached as executive producers -- from actors Joaquin Phoenix, who attended the premiere, and Brad Pitt to Oscar-winning directors Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”) and Mexico's Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”).
“I'm very happy, and I never in my life thought that can be possible,” Ben Hania said of her A-list backers.
Its premiere came on the same day as a senior Israeli military official said one million Palestinians could be displaced by a new offensive around Gaza City.
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
VENICE: The director of a new film about a five-year-old girl killed by Israeli forces in Gaza told the Venice Film Festival Wednesday she wanted to give “a voice and a face” to victims.
“We’ve seen that the narrative all around the world is that those dying in Gaza are collateral damage, in the media, and I think this is so dehumanizing,” Franco-Tunisian director Kaouther Ben Hania told journalists ahead of the world premiere of “The Voice of Hind Rajab.”
“And that’s why cinema, art, and every kind of expression is very important to give those people a voice and a face.”
"The Voice of Hind Rajab" director Kaouther Ben Hania on Brad Pitt and Joaquin Phoenix joining the Gaza drama as producers:
"The fact that all those names joined the movie means something ... We've seen the narrative all around the world that those dying in Gaza are collateral… pic.twitter.com/M6hwpjvtUv
Gaza has been front and center at the prestigious event in Venice after a group of filmmakers and others called on festival organizers to more forcefully condemn the war.
Ben Hania’s film is one of 21 in the running for the Golden Lion prize.
It tells the true story of the girl who pleaded with emergency services to come and rescue her after Israeli forces killed the rest of her family in their car while evacuating from Gaza in January 2024.
The movie uses the actual audio from phone calls Hind made with the Red Crescent.
“This movie was very important for me because when I heard the first time the voice of Hind Rajab, there was something more than her voice,” said Ben Hania.
“It was the very voice of Gaza asking for help and nobody could enter,” she added.
“It was like a kind of strong desire and the feeling of anger and helplessness that gave birth to this movie.”
Ben Hania was the first filmaker to represent Tunisia at the Academy Awards in 2021.