Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan

Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan
A flood-affected villager looks at the overflowing river Sutlej, as he sits over the rooftop of his house in Kasur district, Punjab province on September 3, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan

Nearly 4 million affected as floods swamp Pakistan’s Punjab, threaten city of Multan
  • Disaster chief says Sher Shah Bridge near Multan nearly at danger point, 35,000 residents threatened
  • Punjab, home to half of Pakistan’s 240 million people and its breadbasket, inundated as major rivers swell
Updated 8 sec ago
UROOSA JADOON Kashaf Rehman
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s disaster management chief in Punjab warned on Thursday that the next 24 hours would be “extremely critical” as floods surged down the Chenab River, threatening the southern city of Multan and dozens of nearby villages after weeks of heavy monsoon rains and dam releases from India.

Punjab, home to half of Pakistan’s 240 million people, is the country’s most populous and agriculturally vital province, often described as its breadbasket. Officials say 46 people have been killed, nearly 3.9 million people affected, 1.8 million displaced, and thousands of villages inundated as the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers have overflowed since late last month. 

Nationwide, more than 883 people have died in floods, rains and landslides since the monsoon season began in late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority. The disaster has revived memories of the 2022 deluges, when a third of the country was submerged, 30 million people were displaced and losses exceeded $35 billion.

“This is a critical time for the city and district of Multan,” Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia told reporters at a press conference. 

“The main surge of the Chenab has already reached Head Muhammad Wala at its peak and is now moving downstream.”

Multan, with a population of about 2.6 million, is the largest city in southern Punjab and the region’s economic hub, famous for mango exports, textiles and fertile farmland. 

Kathia said while there was “no danger” yet at Head Muhammad Wala, a barrage point on the Chenab upstream of Multan, the Sher Shah Bridge flood gauge near the city had already reached maximum capacity with only “two to three inches of space” left.

If authorities were forced to operate a breaching section to relieve pressure, he warned, “there are about twenty-seven locations that can be affected by it,” including settlements such as Shershah, Akbarpur and Mirzapur, with 35,000 residents at risk.

Kathia said backwater flows on the Ravi River were worsening the crisis, creating stagnant water in Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal districts. 

“At present, under the backwater effect… there are about two hundred and three villages that have been affected,” he said, adding that more than 1.8 million people and 1.3 million animals had already been evacuated with the help of the Pakistan Army and Rescue 1122.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said separately in a statement that 46 people had died in Punjab in the latest spell of monsoon rains and floods. He said 410 relief camps, 444 medical camps and 395 veterinary camps had been set up across the province to support those displaced.

RIVER FLOWS AND SINDH THREAT

River flows continued to remain dangerously high on Thursday.

The Chenab was at 217,000 cusecs at Marala, 450,000 at Khanki and 507,000 at Qadirabad, while Chiniot bridge had climbed past 509,000 cusecs and was still rising.

On the Ravi, flows stood at 84,000 cusecs at Jassar and nearly 128,000 at Balloki, both rising. The Sutlej carried 335,000 cusecs at Ganda Singh Wala and 139,500 at Sulemanki, with 169,000 steady at Panjnad. (One cusec equals one cubic foot per second of water flow.)

With reservoirs on both sides of the border near full capacity — Tarbela at 100 percent, Mangla at 87 percent, and India’s Bhakra, Pong and Thein all above 90 percent — officials warned of further downstream pressure in the southern province of Sindh. 

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said his province was preparing for a potential “super flood” as inflows from Punjab converged in the coming days.

“Our preparations are complete, and we pray this time passes without major damage,” Shah told reporters, warning that persuading riverine communities to evacuate remained the greatest challenge.

Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet

Updated 4 sec ago
Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet

Germany to propose boosting Ukraine’s defenses at allies’ meet
Updated 4 sec ago
BERLIN: Germany will propose help to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses as part of future security guarantees at a meeting of Kyiv’s allies Thursday, a government source told AFP.
Berlin, long the biggest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States, would also offer other weaponry and military training but has shied away so far from promising to send peacekeeping troops.
The German source added that Berlin’s offer would be “subject to three conditions” — first among them that the United States also participates in offering security guarantees.
Secondly, Russia would have to “participate in negotiations” and, thirdly, there would have to be consensus within the coalition government and support from the German parliament.
The source confirmed a report in news magazine Der Spiegel that Germany would aim to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses by 20 percent per year, with regard to the number of weapons systems and their effectiveness.
Kyiv’s offensive air capabilities would also be bolstered, including with long-range weapons such as cruise missiles that could be manufactured in Ukraine with financial and technological support.
Germany would also provide equipment for four mechanized Ukrainian infantry brigades, including hundreds of infantry fighting vehicles.
And it would continue training Ukrainian soldiers and work to tighten the integration of arms production between Ukraine and the rest of Europe.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said it is premature to discuss the possible deployment of German peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, while not entirely ruling out the prospect.
“The most important security guarantee we can provide for the moment is sufficient support to the Ukrainian army in efforts to the defend the country,” Merz said on Tuesday.
A Russia-Ukraine ceasefire would first be necessary for Germany to send troops “and even then there would be strict conditions,” he told the Sat1 TV channel.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was attending Thursday’s Paris meeting of the “coalition of the willing” in person.
The grouping of 30 mainly European states aims to demonstrate to US President Donald Trump that it is ready to offer security guarantees to Ukraine, provided Washington gives sufficient backup and puts pressure on Russia.
Merz and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to join the meeting remotely via videoconference.

Kim Jong Un has brought his daughter to Beijing. What to know about the possible North Korean heir

Kim Jong Un has brought his daughter to Beijing. What to know about the possible North Korean heir
Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
AP
Kim Jong Un has brought his daughter to Beijing. What to know about the possible North Korean heir

Kim Jong Un has brought his daughter to Beijing. What to know about the possible North Korean heir
  • Since 2022, Kim Jong Un has showcased his daughter at a growing number of major public events tied to his nuclear-armed military, fueling speculation she is being primed as the country’s next leader
Updated 32 min 17 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has brought his young daughter on his most significant foreign trip in years, a trip to China that marks his latest attempt to break out of isolation and bolster his position by balancing between traditional allies Moscow and Beijing.
The girl is believed to be named Kim Ju Ae and is around 12 or 13 years old. Not much else is known about her.
Since 2022, Kim Jong Un has showcased her at a growing number of major public events tied to his nuclear-armed military, fueling speculation she is being primed as the country’s next leader.
Kim’s daughter’s name and age are unconfirmed
While North Korean state media have described Kim’s daughter as “beloved” and “respected,” they have never called her by name.
The assumption that the girl’s name is Ju Ae is based on an account by former NBA champion Dennis Rodman where he recalled holding Kim Jong Un’s baby daughter during a trip to Pyongyang in 2013.
Ju Ae’s exact age is unconfirmed but South Korean intelligence officials believe she was born in 2013.
In a closed-door briefing to lawmakers in 2023, South Korea’s main spy agency said it believes Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju also have an older son and a younger third child whose gender is unknown.
Kim Jong Un beamed as he stepped out of his family’s iconic green armored train to shake hands with senior Chinese officials upon arrival in Beijing on Tuesday. He was closely followed by Ju Ae.
Dressed in a navy pantsuit with her hair styled in a half-updo, a look reminiscent of her mother’s public appearances, Ju Ae stood in front of senior North Korean officials, including Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui.
However, she did not make a public appearance the next day as her father shared center stage with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a massive military parade at Tiananmen Square. The parade demonstrated a deepening alignment between Washington’s adversaries.
She’s being increasingly showcased in her father’s events
Kim Jong Un chose to publicly unveil his little-known daughter at a major military event — a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile — in November 2022.
State media released a series of photos of Kim and his daughter at the event, marking the first time her image was made public. She wore a white coat and red shoes as she watched a soaring missile from a distance and walked hand-in-hand with her father.
The missile test marked the first in a series of major military events where Kim Jong Un displayed his daughter. Her carefully-crafted appearances have included missile tests, military parades, and the launch of a naval destroyer in April, an event hailed as a major step in expanding North Korea’s nuclear arsenal. Kim Jong Un has recently expanded his daughter’s public appearances beyond military events to include some of his most ambitious economic projects and cultural events, including the opening of a beach resort in June.
Her trip to Beijing fuels speculation she is the future heir
Ju Ae’s increasing number of public appearances and presence in state media has led to speculation that she is being primed as her father’s successor. The theory has been further fueled by her first known foreign trip to China.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service issued a careful assessment last year that it views Ju Ae as her father’s likely successor, citing a comprehensive analysis of her public activities and the state protocols provided to her.
However, the spy agency said there are still various possibilities regarding North Korea’s power succession process because Kim Jong Un, 41, is still young, has no major health issues and has other children.
Some South Korean officials and experts initially expressed doubts over Ju Ae as the future heir, citing North Korea’s male-nominated power structure and Confucian influence.
Since its foundation in 1948, North Korea has been successively ruled by male members of the Kim family. Kim Jong Un inherited power upon his father Kim Jong Il’s death in late 2011. Kim Jong Il took over power after his father and state founder Kim Il Sung died in 1994.
North Korea’s state media have yet to make any direct comments on a power succession plan beyond Kim Jong Un. It has also not commented on whether Ju Ae has any siblings.

China says it does not target any third party in ties with others

China says it does not target any third party in ties with others
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
China says it does not target any third party in ties with others

China says it does not target any third party in ties with others
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters

BEIJING: China does not target any third party while developing diplomatic ties with other countries, its foreign ministry said on Thursday, responding to US President Donald Trump’s comment that China, Russia and North Korea were conspiring against the US
In a post directed at Chinese President Xi Jinping on Truth Social as a massive military parade kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday, Trump highlighted the US role in helping China secure its freedom from Japan during World War Two.
“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America,” Trump added.

Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs as aid runs thin

Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs as aid runs thin
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters
AFP
Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs as aid runs thin

Afghanistan earthquake death toll climbs as aid runs thin
  • Humanitarian needs are “vast and growing rapidly,” said aid group the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)
  • The United Nations has warned the toll could rise with people still trapped under rubble as time runs out for survivors
Updated 04 September 2025
Reuters AFP

KABUL/NURGAL: Rescue workers and volunteers in eastern Afghanistan are still pulling bodies from the rubble days after powerful earthquakes devastated mountainous provinces bordering Pakistan, with Taliban authorities reporting the death toll has surpassed 1,457 and could rise further. More than 3,700 people have been injured and over 6,700 homes destroyed.

The first quake, measuring 6.0 in magnitude, struck on Sunday at a shallow depth of 10 km, making it one of the deadliest in decades. A second tremor of 5.5 magnitude on Tuesday triggered landslides, blocking access to remote villages in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces and complicating rescue efforts. Entire households were wiped out in some areas, and survivors have been left to sift through rubble with pickaxes and carry bodies on woven stretchers.

“Everything we had has been destroyed,” said Aalem Jan, a survivor from Kunar. “Our house collapsed, and all our belongings and possessions were lost. The only remaining things are these clothes on our backs.”

While most cut-off villages have now been reached, hopes of finding survivors are fading quickly. “Many survivors are still believed to be trapped beneath collapsed homes, and the window for finding them alive is rapidly closing,” the World Health Organization (WHO) warned.

Aid Shortfalls

Relief efforts face steep challenges. Rockfalls and poor infrastructure have slowed aid deliveries, while decades of war, poverty, and shrinking foreign assistance have left Afghanistan ill-prepared for large-scale disasters. The WHO said local health care services are “under immense strain” and appealed for $4 million to expand emergency operations, while also pointing to a critical funding gap for trauma supplies and medicines.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said it has resources to support survivors for just four more weeks, warning of a looming cutoff. Other aid groups stressed the need for long-term donor commitments. “The earthquake should serve as a stark reminder: Afghanistan cannot be left to face one crisis after another alone,” said Jacopo Caridi of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi estimated more than 500,000 people have been affected, with thousands displaced. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said humanitarian needs are “vast and growing rapidly.”

Meanwhile, Afghanistan faces overlapping crises: endemic poverty, severe drought, and the forced return of millions of Afghans from Pakistan and Iran since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover. Despite the disaster, Pakistan has resumed its push to expel Afghan migrants, with more than 6,300 crossing back into quake-hit Nangarhar province on Tuesday alone.

“Every hour counts,” said WHO emergency lead Jamshed Tanoli. “Hospitals are struggling, families are grieving, and survivors have lost everything.”

Land mines and tuberculosis are no match for Tanzanian ‘hero rats’ sniffing out danger and disease

Land mines and tuberculosis are no match for Tanzanian ‘hero rats’ sniffing out danger and disease
Updated 04 September 2025
AP
Land mines and tuberculosis are no match for Tanzanian ‘hero rats’ sniffing out danger and disease

Land mines and tuberculosis are no match for Tanzanian ‘hero rats’ sniffing out danger and disease
  • For decades APOPO has trained these “hero rats,” which have one of the most sensitive noses in the animal kingdom
  • Since 2003, the rats have been finding land mines and, more recently, have been turned on to trafficked wildlife and earthquake survivors
Updated 04 September 2025
AP

MOROGORO: A man lies unmoving, slumped in the rubble of a simulated earthquake, as an unlikely rescuer approaches: a rat with a backpack. Whiskers waving, the rat breezes past garbage, toppled furniture and scattered clothes to find him and pull a trigger on its pack, alerting searchers above.
Then a resounding click. A survivor has been found. The search in Morogoro in Tanzania’s Uluguru Mountains is over and the rat scurries out of the abandoned building to be rewarded with a banana. A successful mission is complete for this African giant pouched rat being trained for search and rescue operations.
“Their sense of smell is incredible,” said Fabrizio Dell’Anna, an animal behaviorist at APOPO, a Tanzania-based nongovernmental organization that trains the rats for lifesaving applications. “These rats are able to detect explosives, tuberculosis — even tiny amounts of the bacteria — and in this project, they are able to correctly identify and indicate humans.”
In a field nearby, more rats walk on leashes held between handlers, pacing a grid filled with land mines as part of an initiative by APOPO, which works alongside Sokoine University of Agriculture. When they pause, it indicates that explosives are beneath. These rats are readying for their next deployment, perhaps Angola or Cambodia, where APOPO has helped clear more than 50,000 land mines since 2014.
From detecting land mines to sniffing out tuberculosis, these “hero rats” have become unlikely, and sometimes unrecognized, front-line responders in Tanzania and beyond.
Trained ‘hero rats’ with sensitive noses
For decades APOPO has trained these “hero rats,” which have one of the most sensitive noses in the animal kingdom. Since 2003, the rats have been finding land mines and, more recently, have been turned on to trafficked wildlife and earthquake survivors.
The rats begin training shortly after birth for specific missions and, with a longer-than-average rodent life span of almost a decade, can spend years carrying out their work. The cost of training each rat runs around 6,000 euros ($6,990).
It is all done with classical conditioning and positive reinforcement, explained Dell’Anna, who oversees the search and rescue program. The first cohort of this group of specialized rats are already in Turkiye with a partner search and rescue organization.
Helping the global fight against TB
While the rats focused on explosives or survivors buried in rubble get all the glory, it is a group of rats inside a lab that are arguably the most impactful lifesavers. These are not typical lab rats, but rather, as their proponents would argue, one of the world’s most effective detectors of tuberculosis.
“Every day as many people die from TB as from land mines in a whole year,” said Christophe Cox, the CEO of APOPO. “It’s more spectacular to be on the minefield … but for TB … in terms of social impact, it’s tremendous.”
Tuberculosis is an ancient respiratory disease that continues to run rampant despite centuries of research and treatment. The World Health Organization said last October in its most recent TB report that the disease had resurged as the top infectious disease killer, with 1.25 million deaths and a record 8.2 million infections in 2023.
In sub-Saharan Africa, only about half of TB patients receive a diagnosis, according to a study by researchers in the UK and Gambia published in the National Library of Medicine, and this leaves them liable to spread the disease. Tanzania struggles with one of the highest global TB burdens, according to the WHO.
APOPO expanded into TB detection in 2007 and its rats have been deployed in Tanzania, Ethiopia and Mozambique. The group works with 80 hospitals in Tanzania, collecting samples daily and bringing them to the lab rats.
With their sensitive noses, the rats sniff out samples of sputum from patients, looking for positive TB cases that had been marked as negative. Research suggests the rats are picking up on six unique volatile organic compounds in positive TB samples, said Cox.
False negatives remain a persistent issue in TB detection and suppression because each infected person can spread the disease to 10 to 15 more people each year.
“The benefits of using rats are significant,” said Felista Stanesloaus, a doctor at a TB clinic in Morogoro. “They help us detect cases that might otherwise be missed, which prevents people from unknowingly spreading infections.”
Making TB detection accessible
TB detection has made significant advances in recent years, including using artificial intelligence tools in conjunction with lung scans. However, many areas that are burdened most by TB, such as rural villages or low-income urban communities, do not have access to these tools.
While the use of molecular detection devices, such as one called GeneXpert, have become more widespread, a clinic may only have one of these devices and it can take two hours to process a sample. Overburdened clinics turn to the centuries-old technique of microscopy, or investigation of sputum under a microscope, which is both fallible and time-consuming.
“Human error may result in a person being told they are disease-free when they are not,” said Stanesloaus. “Using rats is a very effective initiative.”
APOPO’s rats can scan 100 samples in 20 minutes, and since the program’s inception, the rats have been able to identify more than 30,000 patients who had been sent home with a clean bill of health but were actually carrying TB, said Cox. The NGO is able to do with one lab what 55 hospitals do in a day, he adds.
Yet using live animals in the place of medical devices poses challenges, especially when it comes to scale. Samples have to be brought directly to a lab with enough trained rats to conduct the detection, with some samples brought to Morogoro by motorbike each day. Operations are most effective in dense urban centers, like Dar es Salaam, Cox said.
Meeting WHO standards
The more existential challenge for these “hero rats” comes from regulators and a wider health community who doubt this unconventional method of disease detection.
APOPO’s rats are not classified as primary diagnostic tools by the WHO. Instead, they are a second line of defense. Any positive samples detected by the rats must be confirmed with human microscopy in APOPO’s labs before treatment can be administered.
“It’s a big challenge,” said Cox. “Not being recognized by the WHO means that the mainstream funding for TB … never reaches us.”
Cox has given up on the prospect of getting approval from the WHO, though APOPO has faced pressure from donors to go through this process, which would be extensive and rigorous with no guarantee of success.
Regulators may also challenge APOPO’s method of focusing on finding every single positive case possible at the cost of more potential false positives.
APOPO relies on the indication of just one rat to proceed with further investigation into a possible positive case, while higher specificity standards may need multiple rats to flag a sample.
Cox defends this approach.
“Our choice was to go for that last patient out there — to go for the social impact,” said Cox.

