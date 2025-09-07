Trump ready for ‘phase two’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.
Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued peace talks.
The latest comments suggest an increasingly aggressive posture, but Trump stopped short of saying he was committed to such a decision or what a second phase might entail.
Asked by a reporter at the White House if he is ready to move to "the second phase" of sanctions against Russia, Trump responded, "Yeah, I am." He did not elaborate.
Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January.
The White House did not immediately respond to an email on Sunday seeking comment about what steps Trump was contemplating. The exchange was a follow-up to Trump's comments on Wednesday defending the actions he had taken already on Russia, including imposing punitive tariffs on India's U.S.-bound exports last month.
India is a major buyer of Russia's energy exports, while Western buyers have cut back in response to the war.
"That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia," Trump said on Wednesday. "You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the U.S. and the European Union could heap "secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil," pushing the Russian economy to the brink of collapse and bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
China is a major buyer of Russian energy exports.
WHO asks Taliban to lift female aid worker restrictions following earthquakes
WHO requests Taliban to make formal exemption to restrictions on Afghan female aid workers
Restrictions, male guardian requirements hampering humanitarian response for women, WHO says
Updated 56 min 45 sec ago
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organization has asked Taliban authorities to lift restrictions on Afghan female aid workers, allowing them to travel without male guardians and help women struggling to access care after a powerful earthquake killed 2,200 people in eastern Afghanistan.
“A very big issue now is the increasing paucity of female staff in these places,” Dr. Mukta Sharma, the deputy representative of WHO’s Afghanistan office, told Reuters.
She estimated around 90 percent of medical staff in the area were male, and the remaining 10 percent were often midwives and nurses, rather than doctors, who could treat severe wounds. This was hampering care as women were uncomfortable or afraid to interact with male staff and travel alone to receive care. The September 1 magnitude 6 quake and its aftershocks injured more than 3,600 people and left thousands homeless in a country already dealing with severe aid cuts and a slew of humanitarian crises since the Taliban took over in 2021 as foreign forces left.
The Afghan health ministry and a spokesperson for the Taliban administration did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Taliban says it respects women’s rights in line with its interpretation of Islamic law and have previously said they would ensure women could receive aid. Its administration in 2022 ordered Afghan female NGO staff to stop working outside the home. Humanitarian officials say there have been exemptions, particularly in the health and education sectors, but many said these were patchwork and not sufficient to allow a surge of female staff, particularly in an emergency situation that required travel.
That meant aid organizations and female staff faced uncertainty, Sharma said, and in some cases were not able to take the risk.
“The restrictions are huge, the mahram (male guardian requirements) issue continues and no formal exemption has been provided by the de facto authorities,” she said, adding her team had raised the issue with authorities last week.
“That’s why we felt we had to advocate with (authorities) to say, this is the time you really need to have more female health workers present, let us bring them in, and let us search from other places where they’re available.”
Sharma said she was extremely concerned about women in the future being able to access mental health care to deal with trauma as well as for those whose male family members had been killed, leaving them to navigate restrictions on women without a male guardian.
Peer Gul from Somai district in Kunar province, which was severely hit by the quakes, said many women from his village had experienced trauma and high blood pressure after the earthquake and were struggling to reach medical care.
“There is no female doctor for examinations; only one male doctor is available,” he said.
Sharma noted the growing shortage of Afghan female doctors as the Taliban have barred female students from high school and university, meaning a pipeline of women doctors was not being replenished.
The UN estimates around 11,600 pregnant women were also impacted by the quakes in a country with some of the highest maternal mortality rates in Asia.
Funding cuts, including by the US administration this year, had already left the health system reeling. Around 80 health facilities had already closed in the affected areas this year due to US aid cuts and another 16 health posts had to be shuttered due to damage from the earthquake, Sharma said.
'All I see is blood': Kony survivors recall horrors ahead of trial
Every evening, Everlyn Ayo left her village in northern Uganda, trekking with thousands of other children known as “night commuters” hoping to escape the horrors of Joseph Kony
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
GULU: Every evening, Everlyn Ayo left her village in northern Uganda, trekking with thousands of other children known as “night commuters” hoping to escape the horrors of Joseph Kony and his Lord’s Resistance Army.
The messianic Kony, whose case is finally being heard by the International Crime Court (ICC) from Tuesday, led one of the world’s most barbaric insurgencies, massacring and mutilating tens of thousands of people across the region, kidnapping children and turning them into child soldiers and sexual slaves.
Ayo saw the brutality first hand when Kony’s forces attacked her school in Nwoya district when she was around five years old.
“The rebels raided the school, killed and cooked our teachers in big drums and we were forced to eat their remains,” she told AFP from her home in the nearby city of Gulu.
Twenty years ago, Kony became the first person ever issued with an arrest warrant by the ICC, though his war crimes hearing will be in absentia since he has never been caught.
Ayo, now 39, will be among those following the case on her radio, thousands of miles from the sterile courtroom in The Hague.
After her school was attacked, Ayo’s family sent her to relatives in a remote village.
But that was also considered dangerous, and so she became a so-called night commuter, one of the emblematic features of a conflict that raged through much of the 1990s and 2000s.
Every night, she would walk around five kilometers, joining thousands of other children trekking through forests and jungle to stay in towns or shelters where they hoped there was less risk of being kidnapped by Kony’s army.
“We would leave the villages at 4:00 p.m. because the distances were long and we feared the villages at night. In the morning, we had to wait for daylight at around 8:00 am to return,” Ayo said.
The shelters were sporadically guarded by government troops, though they would often abandon their posts, themselves fearful of Kony’s fanatical forces.
“We were so many children that even if you did not cover yourself at night, you did not feel cold because we were squeezed together,” Ayo recalled.
Each morning, after walking for hours, they would find new horrors.
“Many times, on our return to the village, we would find blood-soaked dead bodies. Seeing all that blood as a child traumatized my eyes.
“For many years now, I do not see well, all I see is blood.”
Wilfred Lalobo, 60, showed AFP a monument built in Lukodi, just outside Gulu, for 69 people killed in an attack by Kony’s forces on May 19, 2004.
“When the rebels arrived, the government troops were few, and they fled,” he said.
“Then they started killing civilians. Some people were stabbed with bayonet, others hacked and the rest burned alive in their houses.”
“On that day, my four-year-old daughter, Akello Lalobo was among those killed. My brother’s wife and six other relatives of mine were also killed,” Lalobo added.
Kony’s trial will be closely followed here, particularly by those who have sought to rebuild the region’s many shattered lives.
Stella Angel Lanam was 10 when she was captured by the LRA, which indoctrinated her into becoming a child soldier. She spent nine years in captivity.
Now 38, she is director of the War Victims and Children Networking Initiative, which offers counselling, training and other support in the region.
Lanam said the trial was a comfort, offering some justice to Kony’s many victims.
“Even though we have passed through a lot, we cannot lose hope,” she said.
“Will the government or Kony repair me back to the way I was? No. But at least I will get justice.”
Ayo worries that the world has too quickly forgotten the extreme trauma suffered at the hands of Kony’s forces.
She hopes he will one day see real justice.
“Joseph Kony should be punished severely in a way that the world will never forget,” Ayo said.
Zelensky says counting on 'strong' US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
“It is important that there is a broad response from partners to this attack today,” said Zelensky, adding that Putin was “testing the world”
Trump on Sunday said he was ready to impose more sanctions on Russia, after the Kremlin unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was counting on a “strong” US response to Russia’s intensifying attacks against Ukraine since a meeting between President Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin on August 15 in a failed bid to end the raging war.
“It is important that there is a broad response from partners to this attack today,” said Zelensky in his evening address, adding that Putin was “testing the world.”
“We are counting on a strong response from America. That is what is needed.”
Zelensky’s statement followed Trump remarks that he was ready to impose more sanctions on Russia, after the Kremlin unleashed its biggest-ever aerial barrage at Ukraine.
Russian missiles and drones rained down across Ukraine early Sunday, killing four people and setting government offices in the capital Kyiv ablaze.
Trump told reporters after the assault he was “not happy with the whole situation” and said he was prepared to move forward on new sanctions on Moscow.
Russia has intensified its onslaught against Ukraine since a meeting between Trump and President Vladimir Putin on August 15 failed to make any breakthrough on a ceasefire.
After Sunday’s attack on Kyiv, flames could be seen rising from the roof of the sprawling government complex that houses Ukraine’s cabinet of ministers in the heart of the city — the first time it has been hit during the three-and-a-half-year conflict.
Drone strikes also damaged several high-rise buildings in the Ukrainian capital, according to emergency services.
Russia denies targeting civilians in Ukraine.
It said it struck a plant and a logistics hub in Kyiv, with the Russian defense ministry saying “no strikes were carried out on other targets within the boundaries of Kyiv.”
‘Deliberate crime’
Russia fired at least 810 drones and 13 missiles at Ukraine between late Saturday and early Sunday in a new record, according to the Ukrainian air force.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted a video showing a damaged floor in the government building.
“We will restore the buildings,” she said. “But we cannot bring back lost lives. The enemy terrorizes and kills our people every day throughout the country.”
Zelensky discussed the attack in a call with French President Emmanuel Macron and said France would help Ukraine strengthen its defense.
Macron was among European leaders who condemned the attack, posting on X that Russia was “locking itself ever deeper into the logic of war and terror.”
Russia has once again rained down hundreds of drones and a dozen missiles on Ukraine overnight, striking indiscriminately — including residential areas and the seat of government.
My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.…
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer denounced the attacks as “cowardly” while EU chief Ursula von der Leyen accused the Kremlin of “mocking diplomacy.”
Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington might slap tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil.
“The Russian economy will be in full collapse. And that will bring President (Vladimir) Putin to the table,” Bessent told NBC television.
European troop proposal
At least two people were killed in a strike west of Kyiv, prosecutors said.
More than two dozen were wounded in Kyiv, according to the emergency services.
Among them was a 24-year-old pregnant woman who delivered a premature baby shortly after the attack, with doctors fighting to save her life and that of her baby, state TV Suspilne reported.
Two more died and dozens were wounded in overnight strikes across the east and southeast, authorities said.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry highlighted that seven horses had also been killed at an equestrian club.
“The world cannot stand aside while a terrorist state takes lives — human or animal — every single day,” it posted on X.
The barrage came after more than two dozen European countries pledged to oversee any agreement to end the war, some of which said they were willing to deploy troops on the ground.
Ukraine has insisted on Western-backed security guarantees to prevent future Russian attacks, but Putin has warned that any Western troops in Ukraine would be unacceptable and legitimate targets.
Trump has tried to find a way to end the war in recent weeks but has little to show for his efforts.
Russia has continued to claim territory in costly grinding battles and now occupies around 20 percent of Ukraine.
Tens of thousands have been killed and millions forced from their homes in Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.
US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
The email was the latest alleged Beijing-linked hacking operation aimed at giving China insight into recommendations to the White House for contentious trade talks with China, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US authorities are investigating a bogus email purportedly from a Republican lawmaker that contained malware apparently aimed at giving China insights into the Trump administration’s trade talks with Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
The malware in the email that appeared to be sent by Representative John Moolenaar in July to US trade groups, law firms and government agencies was traced by cyber analysts to a hacker group — APT41 — believed to be working for Chinese intelligence, the newspaper said.
Moolenaar, a harsh critic of Beijing, is the chairman of a congressional committee focused on strategic competition between China and the United States, including threats to US national security.
The email was the latest alleged Beijing-linked hacking operation aimed at giving China insight into recommendations to the White House for contentious trade talks with China, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter.
The Chinese embassy in Washington said it was not familiar with the details of the reported attack and that all countries face cyberattacks that are difficult to trace.
“China firmly opposes and combats all forms of cyberattacks and cybercrime,” it said in an emailed statement. “We also firmly oppose smearing others without solid evidence.” The Journal said the first malware email was sent just before US-China trade talks in Sweden that led to an extension of a truce on tariffs until early November, when US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping could meet at an Asian economic summit.
“Your insights are essential,” said the email that asked recipients to review proposed legislation attached to it.
Opening the draft legislation would have allowed the malware to give the hackers extensive access to the targeted groups, the newspaper said, adding that it could not be determined if the attacks had succeeded.
The newspaper said that the FBI and the US Capitol Police were investigating the email.
It quoted an FBI spokeswoman as saying that the bureau was aware of the email and was “working with our partners to identify and pursue those responsible.” The Capitol Police declined to comment, it said.
In a statement to the Journal, Moolenaar called the attack another example of Chinese cyber operations aimed at stealing US strategy. “We will not be intimidated,” he said.
The fake email came to light when staffers of Moolenaar’s committee started receiving puzzling inquiries about it, said the Journal, quoting people familiar with the matter.
A decades-long peace vigil outside the White House is dismantled after Trump's order
The White House confirmed the removal, telling AP in a statement that the vigil was a “hazard to those visiting the White House and the surrounding areas”
Updated 07 September 2025
AP
WASHINGTON: Law enforcement officials on Sunday removed a peace vigil that had stood outside the White House for more than four decades after President Donald Trump ordered it to be taken down as part of the clearing of homeless encampments in the nation’s capital.
Philipos Melaku-Bello, a volunteer who has manned the vigil for years, told The Associated Press that the Park Police removed it early Sunday morning. He said officials justified the removal by mislabeling the memorial as a shelter.
“The difference between an encampment and a vigil is that an encampment is where homeless people live,” Melaku-Bello said. “As you can see, I don’t have a bed. I have signs and it is covered by the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”
The White House confirmed the removal, telling AP in a statement that the vigil was a “hazard to those visiting the White House and the surrounding areas.”
Taking down the vigil is the latest in a series of actions the Trump administration has ordered as part of its federal takeover of policing in the city, which began last month. The White House has defended the intervention as needed to fulfill Trump’s executive order on the “beautification” of D.C.
Melaku-Bello said he’s in touch with attorneys about what he sees as a civil rights violation. “They’re choosing to call a place that is not an encampment an encampment just to fit what is in Trump’s agenda of removing the encampments,” he said.
The vigil was started in 1981 by activist William Thomas to promote nuclear disarmament and an end to global conflicts. It is believed to be the longest continuous anti-war protest in US history. When Thomas died in 2009, other protesters like Melaku-Bello manned the tiny tent and the banner, which read “Live by the bomb, die by the bomb,” around the clock to avoid it being dismantled by authorities.
The small but persistent act of protest was brought to Trump’s attention during an event at the While House on Friday.
Brian Glenn, a correspondent for the conservative network Real America’s Voice, told Trump the blue tent was an “eyesore” for those who come to the White House.
“Just out front of the White House is a blue tent that originally was put there to be an anti-nuclear tent for nuclear arms,” Glenn said. “It’s kind of morphed into more of an anti-American, sometimes anti-Trump at many times.”
Trump, who said he was not aware of it, told his staff: “Take it down. Take it down today, right now.”
Melaku-Bello said that Glenn spread misinformation when he told the president that the tent had rats and “could be a national security risk” because people could hide weapons in there.
“No weapons were found,” he told AP. He said that it was rat-infested. Not a single rat came out as they took down the cinder blocks.”