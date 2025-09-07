You are here

War on Gaza

Tens of thousands march for Palestinians in Belgian capital

People wave Palestinian flags as they march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Sept. 7, 2025. (AP)
AFP
  • Police put the turnout at 70,000, while the organizers said 120,000 had marched through Brussels
  • Belgium plans to recognize the State of Palestine at this month’s UN General Assembly
AFP
BRUSSELS: Tens of thousands took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday to express support for the Palestinian cause, days after Belgium’s foreign minister said the European Union’s credibility was “collapsing” because of its failure to act.
Police put the turnout at 70,000, while the organizers said 120,000 had marched through the capital.
Many of those who took part were dressed in red and carried red cards, symbolising calls for tougher measures against Israel to protect the civilians in Gaza.
“Some people dreamt of the fall of the Berlin Wall,” Ismet Gumusboga, a 60-year-old security worker, told AFP.
“Me, I dream of a Palestinian state for the Palestinians, where they can live like any other people.”
Samuele Toppi, a 27-year-old student, flagged the city’s role as a focal point for international politics.
“I think it’s really, really important that all students and people of any age should protest in this city,” he said.
Gregory Mauze, spokesman for the Belgo-Palestinian association ABP, said: “In the face of the ongoing genocide, the measures taken are not yet adequate.”
On Friday, Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot told AFP that the EU’s credibility on foreign policy was “collapsing” because of the bloc’s failure to act over Israel’s war in Gaza.
Belgium has said it will recognize the State of Palestine at this month’s UN General Assembly, and has imposed new sanctions against Israel.
The EU has so far failed to take action against Israel because of deep divisions among its 27 members.
Israel began bombarding the Palestinian territory after Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,368 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Topics: War on Gaza Belgium Brussels pro-Palestine protesters

More than 1,000 welcome Gaza-bound aid boats in Tunisia

More than 1,000 welcome Gaza-bound aid boats in Tunisia
AFP
  • European Parliament member Rima Hassan joined crowds at Sidi Bou Said port to greet the Global Sumud Flotilla
AFP

TUNIS: More than 1,000 people gathered Sunday at a Tunisian port to welcome an aid boat from Barcelona carrying environmental activist Greta Thunberg and other pro-Palestinian campaigners seeking to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza.
“We all know why were are here,” said Thunberg. “Just across the water there’s a genocide going on, a mass starvation by Israel’s murder machine.”
European Parliament member Rima Hassan joined crowds at Sidi Bou Said port to greet the Global Sumud Flotilla.
“The Palestinian cause is not in the hands of governments today. It is in the hearts of peoples everywhere,” said Hassan.
She praised the “role that the people play today in the face of the cowardice of states that prevent any solidarity with the Palestinian people.”
Hassan did not say whether she would join the flotilla when it resumes its voyage for Gaza on Wednesday.
Organizers said more than 130 people from various countries have registered to embark on boats from Tunis to join the flotilla.
The Global Sumud Flotilla calls itself an independent organization with no affiliation to any government or political party.
The flotilla departing from Tunis had already been delayed “technical and logistical reasons,” its organizers said.
 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Global Sumud Flotilla Greta Thunberg

Trump issues ‘last warning’ to Hamas over hostages

AFP
  • US President: ‘Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well’
  • Militants seized 251 hostages during the massive October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with 47 still believed to be in Gaza
AFP

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was issuing a “last warning” to Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group must accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza.

“The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning,” Trump said on social media, without elaborating further.

In early March, Trump issued a similar warning to Hamas after meeting eight freed hostages at the White House, demanding it free all remaining hostages immediately and turn over bodies of dead hostages, saying if not, “it is OVER for you.”

Militants seized 251 hostages during the massive October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with 47 still believed to be in Gaza.

The Israeli military says 25 of them are dead. Israel is seeking the return of their remains.

On Friday, Trump said the United States was “very deep in negotiations with Hamas” while suggesting that more hostages could have died in Gaza.

“We said let them all out right now, let them all out, and much better things will happen for them,” Trump said of Hamas-held hostages, warning that if they did not, “it’s going to be nasty.”

Israel’s army bombed a Gaza City residential tower Sunday — the third in as many days — after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the military was “deepening” its assault on the Gaza Strip’s key urban center.

A day earlier, Israeli protesters took to the streets to call on their government to reverse the decision to seize Gaza City, fearing for the fate of hostages believed to be held there.

On Friday, in Tel Aviv, relatives of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip released yellow ballons to mark 700 days of captivity.

The October 7, 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,368 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas US US President Donald Trump

Trump ready for ‘phase two’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

Reuters
  • Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January
Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.
Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued peace talks.
The latest comments suggest an increasingly aggressive posture, but Trump stopped short of saying he was committed to such a decision or what a second phase might entail.
Asked by a reporter at the White House if he is ready to move to "the second phase" of sanctions against Russia, Trump responded, "Yeah, I am." He did not elaborate.
Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January.
The White House did not immediately respond to an email on Sunday seeking comment about what steps Trump was contemplating. The exchange was a follow-up to Trump's comments on Wednesday defending the actions he had taken already on Russia, including imposing punitive tariffs on India's U.S.-bound exports last month.
India is a major buyer of Russia's energy exports, while Western buyers have cut back in response to the war.
"That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia," Trump said on Wednesday. "You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the U.S. and the European Union could heap "secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil," pushing the Russian economy to the brink of collapse and bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
China is a major buyer of Russian energy exports.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict USA

UK mobile phones blare in national emergency test

AFP
  • It was only the second test of the UK’s national emergency alert system following the first in 2023
  • In the past two years, the government has used the system five times to issue real warnings to local areas
AFP

LONDON: Millions of mobile phones across the UK blared a siren sound at the same time on Sunday as part of government efforts to better prepare for national emergencies.
The nationwide drill caused England’s third ODI cricket match against South Africa to be paused while kick-off for a rugby league match was pushed back to avoid disruption.
At 3:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), phones and tablets emitted the noise and vibrated for about 10 seconds, while users also received a message saying it was just a test.
It was only the second test of the country’s national emergency alert system following the first in 2023.
The government had in recent weeks embarked on a publicity drive to minimize any shock caused, including through announcements at rail stations and signs on motorways.
It has used the system to issue real warnings to local areas five times in the past two years.
In January, some 4.5 million people in Scotland and Northern Ireland received an alert during Storm Eowyn after a red weather warning was issued, meaning there was a risk to life.
A 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) unexploded Second World War bomb found in a back garden in southwest England triggered a warning to some 50,000 phones in February last year.
The system is designed for use during the most likely emergencies to affect Britain where there is the possibility of a loss of life.
Warnings would also be transmitted on television, radio and where appropriate by knocking on doors.
Similar alerts are issued in the United States and Japan.
Only devices connected to 4G or 5G networks received Sunday’s alert.
It came as officials seek to strengthen the country’s resilience amid more frequent extreme weather events and concerns around Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The government published a “Resilience Action Plan” in July which also cited the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and cyberattacks.

Topics: UK Emergency Alerts COVID-19 Russia Ukraine

‘Five Eyes’ ministers meet to discuss smashing people smuggling gangs, UK says

Reuters
‘Five Eyes’ ministers meet to discuss smashing people smuggling gangs, UK says

  • As well as people smuggling, the group will discuss new measures to tackle those behind child sexual abuse online and how to stop the spread of deadly synthetic opioids
Reuters

LONDON: Homeland ministers from Britain, the United States and the other “Five Eyes” alliance will announce new measures this week to increase border security and target people smugglers, British interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on Sunday.
The ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network — the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — will meet in London on Monday and Tuesday, Britain’s Home Office said, with measures to “smash criminal smuggling gangs” the focus of the talks.
“We will agree new measures to protect our borders with our Five Eyes partners, hitting people smugglers hard,” Mahmood, who was only appointed to her job on Friday after Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his ministers.
Countries across the world are wrestling with how to deal with the issue of migration, with the US President Donald Trump making a crackdown on legal and illegal immigration a central plank of his second White House term.
In Britain, it has become the dominant political topic, with the government under great pressure from rivals over how to deal with a record number of asylum claims and arrivals by migrants in small boats across the Channel.
Joining Mahmood for the talks will be US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Canada’s Gary Anandasangaree, Tony Burke, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, and Judith Collins from New Zealand.
As well as people smuggling, the group will discuss new measures to tackle those behind child sexual abuse online and how to stop the spread of deadly synthetic opioids, the Home Office said.

Topics: UK Shabana Mahmood

