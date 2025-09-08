You are here

  • Home
  • Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win
Spain’s midfielder #06 Mikel Merino (C) celebrates after scoring Spain’s fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E qualification football match between Turkey and Spain at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium, in Konya, on Sunday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2u7ms

Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win

Super Spain hit six as Germany get first World Cup qualifying win
  • European champions Spain were in unstoppable form in the central Turkish city of Konya, claiming their second biggest-ever away win in World Cup qualifying
  • The group winners will qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up progressing to a playoff phase
  • Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer with a brace in their 3-2 win in Lithuania in Group G
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: Mikel Merino scored a hat-trick as a majestic Spain thumped Turkiye 6-0 away in World Cup qualifying on Sunday, while a brilliant Florian Wirtz free-kick helped Germany beat Northern Ireland 3-1 to get their bid up and running.

European champions Spain were in unstoppable form in the central Turkish city of Konya, claiming their second biggest-ever away win in World Cup qualifying as Arsenal midfielder Merino scored his first professional hat-trick.

Barcelona playmaker Pedri Gonzalez opened the scoring inside six minutes and later completed the scoring, with Ferran Torres netting the visitors’ other goal.

The quality of Merino’s strikes was remarkable, with his first coming at the end of a superb team move and his second a controlled finish from a Pedri assist. He completed his triple with a curling shot into the top corner.

The one blemish on the night’s work for Spain was the withdrawal of Nico Williams due to an apparent thigh injury, but Luis de la Fuente’s team are already clear at the top of qualifying Group E with six points from two games.

“I’m very happy for winning, to pick up six points, for doing it in this way, and for scoring three goals, which is not normal — the first hat-trick of my career,” said Merino.

The group winners will qualify directly for the finals, with the runners-up progressing to a playoff phase.

Georgia and Turkiye come next on three points each, with the former beating Bulgaria 3-0 in Tbilisi thanks to goals by captain Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nika Gagnidze and Georges Mikautadze.

Germany were under pressure after losing their opening qualifier 2-0 in Slovakia on Thursday, and it took them until the final quarter of their home meeting with Northern Ireland in Cologne before they could secure the victory.

Serge Gnabry gave the hosts an early lead only for Isaac Price of West Bromwich Albion to equalize before half-time.

The home fans were unhappy with Julian Nagelsmann’s team, but they eventually retook the lead on 69 minutes when substitute Nadiem Amiri turned in David Raum’s cross.

Liverpool star Wirtz, playing in his home city, then took center stage by converting a free-kick in style to seal Germany’s first win in Group A.

“We knew it was a catastrophe (in the) last game and we wanted to do things better,” Wirtz told Germany’s RTL network.

“It was a good performance (which) we can definitely build on.”

They and Northern Ireland both have three points, while Slovakia lead the way on six points after Tomas Rigo’s late goal clinched a 1-0 victory in Luxembourg.

Depay makes Dutch history 

Memphis Depay became the Netherlands’ all-time top goalscorer with a brace in their 3-2 win in Lithuania in Group G.

Depay, who now plays in Brazil for Corinthians, scored his 51st and 52nd international goals to move clear of Robin van Persie, with whom he had been tied in first place on half a century of strikes for the Oranje.

The 31-year-old turned in Cody Gakpo’s cutback for the opener before Quinten Timber netted the second goal for the Netherlands in Kaunas.

They appeared to be on easy street, but Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis pulled one back and Edvinas Girdvainis headed in the equalizer before the break for the team ranked 143rd in the world.

Depay, though, rescued the Netherlands by heading in a Denzel Dumfries cross just after the hour mark.

Ronald Koeman’s side have 10 points after four matches and are ahead of Poland on goal difference with a game in hand.

Poland won 3-1 at home to Finland in Chorzow with Matty Cash, captain Robert Lewandowski and Jakub Kaminski netting before Benjamin Kaellman pulled one back for Finland, who are three points behind the leading duo in third.

Belgium recorded a second 6-0 win in as many matches in Group J as they swept aside Kazakhstan at Anderlecht’s stadium in Brussels.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice and is now his country’s second-top goal-scorer of all time behind Romelu Lukaku.

Jeremy Doku of Manchester City also bagged a brace, with Nicolas Raskin and Thomas Meunier netting the other goals.

North Macedonia beat Liechtenstein 5-0 in the same group and they are top with 11 points from five matches, one ahead of Belgium — who have a game in hand — and Wales.
 

Topics: World Cup Mikel Merino

Related

French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG
Football
French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG
De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange
Sport
De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange

PSG call for change after Dembele and Doue international duty injuries

PSG call for change after Dembele and Doue international duty injuries
Updated 07 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

PSG call for change after Dembele and Doue international duty injuries

PSG call for change after Dembele and Doue international duty injuries
  • Club writes French Football Federation requesting better “medical and sporting coordination between clubs and the national team”
  • PSG will be without a hamstrung Dembele for around six weeks and Doue for some four weeks with a calf issue
Updated 07 September 2025
Reuters

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday criticized the “serious and avoidable” injuries suffered by Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue while on international duty with the France national team.
After the PSG stars were both forced off during France’s 2026 World Cup qualifying win over Ukraine on Friday, their club sent a letter to the French Football Federation (FFF) requesting better “medical and sporting coordination between clubs and the national team.”
PSG, who will be without a hamstrung Dembele for around six weeks and Doue for some four weeks with a calf issue, are “urgently requesting a new protocol... that is more transparent and collaborative” regarding player health, they announced in a statement on their website Sunday.
The European champions said they “had provided the FFF with concrete medical information, even before the French team gathered, on the acceptable workload and injury risks for their players.”
PSG added they “regret that these medical recommendations were not taken into account by the (national team) medical staff,” as well as criticizing “the total lack of consultation with their medical teams.”
The club reaffirmed their commitment to Les Bleus, but added the “serious and avoidable incidents” must serve as a catalyst for change, particularly in the case of players “underdoing treatment for a medical issue.”
“(PSG) hope that these regrettable events will pave the way for the establishment of a new formalized framework for medical coordination, ensuring systematic, documented and reciprocal exchanges between the medical staff of clubs and the national team,” they said.
France coach Didier Deschamps said he sympathized with the French Ligue 1 champions’ complaints.
“If I were at a club, I would feel the same way,” he said, before adding: “There is no such thing as zero risk. If you leave players on the bench, you’re not taking any risks...”
The 2018 World Cup winning coach went on to defend Les Bleus’ practices.
He cited the examples of William Saliba and Rayan Cherki, of Arsenal and Manchester City respectively, whose pre-existing injuries had been announced by their clubs and who Deschamps allowed to stay at home.
“The protocol stipulates that they must come and have their injuries assessed on Monday morning (at the national team’s training camp),” he said. “I didn’t make them come.”
Deschamps also added he takes “the player’s feelings” into account when deciding to play them.
Dembele and Doue will miss PSG’s first domestic match after the international break, as well as the start of their Champions League defense at home to Atalanta on September 17.
The pair will also be doubts for the trip to Barcelona in the league phase of Europe’s top club competition at the start of October.
Following a short pre-season after playing key roles in PSG’s run to the Club World Cup final in July, Dembele and Doue had appeared in all three of the Parisian club’s Ligue 1 outings before the international break.
 

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ousmane Dembele French Football Federation Desire Doue French Ligue 1

Related

French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG
Football
French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG
PSG coach Luis Enrique breaks collarbone in cycling accident
Sport
PSG coach Luis Enrique breaks collarbone in cycling accident

French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG

French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG
Updated 07 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG

French defender Kimpembe joins Qatar Sports Club from PSG
  • Presnel Kimpembe helped PSG win eight Ligue 1 titles, seven French Cups, six French Super Cups and the 2025 Champions League.
Updated 07 September 2025
Reuters

PARIS: French defender Presnel Kimpembe has joined Qatar Sports Club on a permanent deal from Paris St. Germain, the Ligue 1 side said on Sunday, bringing an end to his 20-year spell with the champions.

The 30-year-old center back, who joined PSG’s academy in 2005, made 241 appearances, scored three goals and was captain 31 times. He helped PSG win eight Ligue 1 titles, seven French Cups, six French Super Cups and the 2025 Champions League.
In February, Kimpembe returned after nearly two years out with an Achilles injury, playing five games in all competitions.
“Since the age of eight, Presnel has grown and developed at every level within his beloved club, where he has always been an ambassador and model of professionalism,” PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi said in a statement.
“He is a fantastic example for the young players at our Youth Academy and will always be part of the Paris Saint-Germain family. We wish him every success for the future and his next adventure.”
Capped 28 times, Kimpembe was part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup as well as the Nations League in 2021.

 

 

Topics: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Presnel Kimpembe

Related

Cristiano Ronaldo extends goal-scoring record as he targets a sixth World Cup
Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo extends goal-scoring record as he targets a sixth World Cup
De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange
Sport
De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange

Over 57,000 spectators set attendance record for German women’s league soccer game

Over 57,000 spectators set attendance record for German women’s league soccer game
Updated 06 September 2025
AP
Follow

Over 57,000 spectators set attendance record for German women’s league soccer game

Over 57,000 spectators set attendance record for German women’s league soccer game
  • Bayern said that a total of 57,762 people turned out to watch the hosts win 2-0
  • The European record for a domestic club match is the 60,739
Updated 06 September 2025
AP

BERLIN: A crowd of more than 57,000 spectators set an attendance record for a German women’s league soccer game Saturday when Bayern Munich hosted Bayer Leverkusen.
Bayern said that a total of 57,762 people turned out to watch the hosts win 2-0. That smashed the previous women’s Bundesliga high of 38,365 at a match between Cologne and Eintracht Frankfurt from 2023.
The European record for a domestic club match is the 60,739 set when Atletico Madrid hosted Barcelona in 2019 in the Spanish league.
Barcelona’s 2022 Champions League win over against Real Madrid drew over 91,553 people to Camp Nou stadium, setting a world record for women’s soccer. That beat the previous mark of 90,185 for the 1999 World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Topics: German women’s league Bayern Munich Bayer Leverkusen

Related

US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
Sport
US women footballers’ equal pay lawsuit to go to trial in 2020
Arsenal stun Barca to win Champions League with late Blackstenius goal
Sport
Arsenal stun Barca to win Champions League with late Blackstenius goal

Cristiano Ronaldo extends goal-scoring record as he targets a sixth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo extends goal-scoring record as he targets a sixth World Cup
Updated 06 September 2025
AP
Follow

Cristiano Ronaldo extends goal-scoring record as he targets a sixth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo extends goal-scoring record as he targets a sixth World Cup
  • Ronaldo’s goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men’s international football to 140
  • The 40-year-old soccer great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr
Updated 06 September 2025
AP

MANCHESTER: Cristiano Ronaldo’s quest to play in a record sixth World Cup began in typical fashion with two goals as Portugal made a winning start to their qualifying campaign by routing Armenia 5-0.
Ronaldo’s goals extended his record as the highest scorer in men’s international football to 140 and underlined his enduring motivation to keep setting more benchmarks before his storied career comes to an end.
The 40-year-old soccer great has recently signed a new contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr and led Portugal to victory at the UEFA Nations League last summer. The World Cup is the one major trophy that eludes him — leaving him behind his great rival Lionel Messi, who lifted soccer’s biggest prize with Argentina in 2022.
Next year would likely be Ronaldo’s last chance to win it when the tournament is staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Like him, Messi would also be playing at a sixth World Cup — setting the pair apart from any other player, with a host of names having appeared in five.
Ronaldo — a five-time Champions League winner, who also lifted the European Championship trophy with his country — struck in each half at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium as Portugal made a flying start in Group F.
Joao Felix also scored twice and hit the opening goal after just 10 minutes. Joao Cancelo was also on target.
England maintained their 100 percent record in qualifying with a 2-0 win against Andorra at Villa Park.
Thomas Tuchel’s team are top of Group K with four straight wins after an own goal from Christian Garcia and a Declan Rice header.
Unconvincing England
While Ronaldo further gilded his record, Harry Kane was left frustrated as England failed to convince again under Tuchel.
A 1-0 win against Andorra in June was described by one British newspaper as England’s “worst ever.” It was then followed by a 3-1 home loss against Senegal in a friendly before the end of the season.
Tuchel made 10 changes to his squad and while there was an improvement, England still had to toil against the 174-ranked Andorrans.
It took Garcia to open the scoring when inadvertently glancing Noni Madueke’s inswinging cross into his own net in the 25th.
England created more chances after the break, with Andorra goalkeeper Iker Alvarez making two fine saves from close range to deny Eberechi Eze and Elliott Anderson.
Rice headed in at the far post in the 67th from Reece James’ cross.
England’s all-time leading scorer Kane could not extend his record, with his best chance coming when failing to connect with James’s first half cross with an open net to aim at.
Also in Group K, Serbia beat Latvia 1-0 to move up to second in the table.
England play Serbia on Tuesday.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal World Cup 2026 England Thomas Tuchel Harry Kane

Related

Morocco crush 10-man Niger to seal 2026 World Cup spot
Sport
Morocco crush 10-man Niger to seal 2026 World Cup spot
Germany stunned by Slovakia in historic World Cup qualifying loss, Spain and Belgium win
Sport
Germany stunned by Slovakia in historic World Cup qualifying loss, Spain and Belgium win

De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange

De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange
Updated 06 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange

De Bruyne says Manchester City return will feel strange
  • De Bruyne, 34, left City at the end of last season when his contract was not renewed
  • “It’s different under manager (Antonio) Conte than the years under Pep Guardiola,” he said
Updated 06 September 2025
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne said on Saturday that a return to Manchester City later this month in the colors of his new club Napoli will be a strange sensation.
De Bruyne, 34, left City at the end of last season when his contract was not renewed and joined Napoli, who visit the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League group opener on September 18.
“I’ve only played two matches in Serie A. It’s different under manager (Antonio) Conte than the years under Pep Guardiola,” De Bruyne told reporters on the eve of Belgium’s World Cup Group J qualifier against Kazakhstan in Brussels.
“My first impression is that it’s more tactical in Italy and things move a bit slower. But it’s still football.
“I played other systems before while at Manchester City,” he added, fielding more questions about his club career than the World Cup clash.
“We’re playing against City in Manchester with Napoli soon. That’s going to be strange. City is my club and that’s not going to change,” De Bruyne added.

Topics: Belgium Kevin De Bruyne World Cup 2026

Related

De Bruyne secures Belgium win over Wales in seven-goal thriller
Sport
De Bruyne secures Belgium win over Wales in seven-goal thriller
Germany stunned by Slovakia in historic World Cup qualifying loss, Spain and Belgium win
Sport
Germany stunned by Slovakia in historic World Cup qualifying loss, Spain and Belgium win

Latest updates

Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
Zelensky says counting on ‘strong’ US response as Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine
US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
US probes malware email targeting trade talks with China, WSJ reports
Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking
Carlos Alcaraz beats rival Jannik Sinner at the US Open for a 6th Slam title and the No. 1 ranking
Israel’s Supreme Court says government is not giving Palestinian prisoners enough food
Israel’s Supreme Court says government is not giving Palestinian prisoners enough food
Pro-Palestine protester causes crash during Spanish Vuelta. Pedersen wins stage
Pro-Palestine protester causes crash during Spanish Vuelta. Pedersen wins stage

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.