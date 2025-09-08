Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 6

You are here

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (R) visited the scene of a shooting at the Ramot road junction.
AFP
  Israel's emergency service said around 15 people were injured in a shooting Monday at Ramot Junction in east Jerusalem
  Police confirmed two assailants carried out the attack and said they had been "neutralized"
JERUSALEM: Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus stop in east Jerusalem on Monday, killing six people and wounding others, according to Israel’s foreign minister, in one of the deadliest attacks on Israel since the start of the Gaza war.

“Palestinian terrorists murdered six Israelis,” Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, adding that one of the dead was a recent immigrant from Spain.

Israeli emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) had earlier reported 15 people wounded in the late morning attack at the Ramot Junction in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, with seven in serious condition. Police said the two gunmen were also killed.

 

Four of the dead were ultra-Orthodox Israeli men, according to local media.

Spain’s foreign ministry condemned the attack, affirming its “commitment to peace in the Middle East.”

At the scene of the attack, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “Let it be clear: these murders strengthen our determination to fight terrorism.”

“We are now engaged in pursuit and are cordoning off the villages from which the murderers came. We will apprehend whoever aided and dispatched them, and we will take even stronger steps.”

Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir later said in a statement that he “ordered a full closure of the area from which the terrorists came.”

“We will continue with a determined and ongoing operational and intelligence effort, we will pursue terror cells everywhere, and we will thwart terrorist infrastructure and its organizers,” he added.

The Israeli military had earlier said troops were “encircling several areas on the outskirts of Ramallah” in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in response to the attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron “strongly condemned the terrorist attack,” as did the United Arab Emirates, while German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described it as “cowardly.”

Hamas, which has been at war with Israel in the Gaza Strip for nearly two years, praised the attack, saying it was carried out by two Palestinian militants.

“We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the crimes of the occupation and the genocide it is waging against our people,” Hamas said in a statement.

Israel’s far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blamed the attack on the Palestinian Authority, which he claimed “raises and educates its children to murder Jews.”

“The Palestinian Authority must disappear from the map, and the villages from which the attackers came should be reduced to the status of Rafah and Beit Hanoun,” he wrote on X, referring to cities in Gaza that have been devastated by Israeli air strikes.

The Palestinian presidency in Ramallah said it “firmly rejected and condemned any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians,” the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The PA is a civilian ruling authority in areas of the West Bank, where about three million Palestinians live — as well as around half a million Israelis occupying settlements considered illegal under international law.

Israeli paramedic Fadi Dekaidek, who was at the scene, called the attack “severe.”

“The wounded were lying on the road and sidewalk near a bus stop, some of them unconscious,” he said in a statement issued by MDA.

Police said the attackers opened fire toward the bus stop after arriving in a vehicle.

“A security officer and a civilian at the scene responded immediately, returned fire, and neutralized the attackers,” they said in a statement.

The shooting was one of the deadliest since the war in Gaza began after Hamas’s October 2023 attack on Israel.

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians minors in Jenin refugee camp

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians minors in Jenin refugee camp
  Israeli live fire seriously wounds two young men in the abdomen, who have been admitted to surgery
  Several Palestinians arrested and taken to military barracks inside the camp, where Israeli forces have been conducting operations
LONDON: Israeli forces injured two Palestinian men and killed two minors when they opened fire in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Wissam Bakr, the director of Jenin’s Government Hospital, and the Ramallah-based Ministry of Health confirmed that Islam Abdul-Aziz Nouh Majarmeh and Mohammad Sari Alawneh, both 14 years old, were killed by Israeli gunfire. Two young men were also seriously wounded after being shot in the abdomen, and have been admitted to surgery, Bakr added.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported that a live bullet in the abdomen injured another 22-year-old man, and a 12-year-old girl was hurt in her hand while fleeing Israeli soldiers in the Jenin camp. Both were transferred to the hospital, the Wafa news agency reported.

Several Palestinians were arrested and taken to a military barracks inside the Jenin refugee camp, where Israeli forces have been conducting an ongoing military campaign since January.

Majarmeh and two injured individuals were part of a group of residents who entered the camp to inspect their homes and retrieve some of their belongings when Israeli soldiers shot at them near Al-Bishr neighborhood, according to Wafa.

From October 2023 to July this year, at least 1,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in various towns in the West Bank.

  Israeli army spokesman says sites used to prepare 'terrorists' for attacking Israel
  Hezbollah reiterates refusal to disarm
BEIRUT: Eight Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Hermel in Lebanon’s western mountain range, and the barren areas of Laboueh on Monday. According to Lebanese sources, the strikes wounded several individuals who were then transported away by ambulance teams.

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee claimed that the raids had targeted “Hezbollah objectives, including camps for the Radwan Force,” and noted that Hezbollah members were observed inside the sites, which were also used to store weapons.

Adraee claimed that Hezbollah was using the camps for the “training and preparing (of) terrorists” to attack Israel and its military forces.

He added: “During training in the camps they conducted shooting exercises and preparation for the use of combat means of various kinds.”

Adraee emphasized that “the storage of combat means and the conduct of military training against the state of Israel is a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and constitutes a threat to the state of Israel, and the Israeli army will continue to work to remove any threat to the state of Israel.”

According to a Lebanese security source, the raids targeted “the areas of Brissa, Nabi Musa, Kharayeb and Mughar, in addition to the area near the town of Zeghrine. The strikes led to successive explosions in the area amid extensive field mobilization by the party.”

Meanwhile, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun called on the US “to pressure Israel to withdraw from the territories it occupies in southern Lebanon” during a meeting in Beirut on Saturday with Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of the US’ Central Command. Aoun added that the move was essential for the Lebanese army to complete its deployment up to the international border.

Aoun asked Cooper “for the US to continue supporting the Lebanese army and to provide it with the necessary equipment and vehicles to enable it to carry out the tasks entrusted to it across Lebanese territory.”

He also called for the activation of the Monitoring Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities — the Mechanism — to ensure full implementation of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

He added that Lebanon demanded “the cessation of Israeli aggression against Lebanon, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the border sites it occupies, and the return of the prisoners.”

Aoun said: “These steps help in implementing the decision taken by the Lebanese government with regard to confining weapons exclusively to the Lebanese Armed Forces, especially since the Cabinet last Friday welcomed the military plan set by the Army Command for this purpose.”

The Israeli escalation in northern Bekaa came less than 24 hours after a meeting in Naqoura on Sunday to reactivate the Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire implementation mechanism.

The committee, which had not met for over two months, convened with the attendance of Cooper and US envoy Morgan Ortagus.

During the session the Lebanese army’s representative presented a report on its recent activities south of the Litani River, outlining both the progress made and the plan for the coming months to enforce the state monopoly on weapons across Lebanese territory.

The army confirmed it had completed a significant portion of its work in the region and had dismantled mines, in cooperation with the committee.

Leaked information from the meeting revealed that the US delegation “welcomed the Lebanese presentation and considered the plan positive on the condition of implementation.”

The delegation also reaffirmed “its commitment to support the Lebanese army logistically and politically to facilitate its mission of confining weapons, especially since the first phase includes a time frame extending to three months to fully withdraw weapons from the sector south of the Litani River and to continue preventing the transfer of military equipment into this area.”

Lebanon was also informed about the upcoming replacement of US Maj. Gen. Michael J. Leeney, the current chair of the committee, by an American Marine Corps general who attended the meeting.

The Israeli representative expressed support for the Lebanese army’s plan for the first phase.

The outline of the army’s plan specifies a three-month period, extending until the end of the year, in which weapon transfers will be prohibited in all areas. The objective is to entirely clear weapons from south of the Litani River.

Subsequent phases are to cover areas from north of the Litani to the Awali River, followed by further phases governed by on-the-ground conditions.

At the Cabinet session on Friday, the government welcomed the army’s proposal and tasked the army’s commander with providing a “monthly report on the course of implementation,” emphasizing zero tolerance in enforcing the state monopoly on weapons.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah has reiterated its refusal to disarm. Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc member Ali Fayyad called on the government to retract its decision to confine weapons to the state and to give priority to an Israeli withdrawal from the sites it occupies, and the cessation of hostilities.

Fayyad said: “The Lebanese army will not grant the enemy, nor gamblers at home and abroad, an opportunity to collide with the resistance (Hezbollah), because it is the most keen on internal unity, the preservation of civil peace, and the most aware of the danger of Israeli practices aimed at obstructing the army’s deployment and the full restoration of national sovereignty.”

  President Mahmoud Abbas will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the newly appointed foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, during 3-day state visit
  Palestinian government will award medals to British medical volunteers who worked in Gaza, he says, in appreciation of their dedication to serving humanity
LONDON: During a meeting with British doctors in London on Monday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas praised UK authorities for their plan to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly this month.

Several British medical professionals have worked in Palestinian hospitals during the nearly two years of ongoing Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip, which senior EU officials recently described as genocidal acts.

Abbas said the Palestinian government will present the British doctors and medical volunteers who worked in Gaza with medals in appreciation of their dedication to serving humanity, the Wafa news agency reported.

The president arrived in Britain on Sunday evening for a three-day state visit to the UK, during which he will meet Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the newly appointed foreign secretary, Yvette Cooper, to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

On Monday, he said the Palestinian Authority was prepared to take on its responsibilities in postwar Gaza and provide essential services during recovery and reconstruction in the territory.

The UK government previously announced its intention to officially recognize Palestine as a state during the UN gathering this month, unless Israel agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza and to engage in discussions over a two-state solution to the wider conflict with the Palestinians.

Abbas will also discuss with Starmer “efforts for the upcoming international conference on the two-state solution … as well as the anticipated British recognition of the State of Palestine,” Wafa reported.

  Health director in Damascus said aid from Qatar represents 'a new hope' for both patients and medical staff
  Qatar has sent 90 tons of aid so far, which will be distributed to approximately 50 Syrian hospitals, the health minister said
LONDON: Qatar sent 12 tons of advanced medical equipment this week aboard an air force plane to support hospitals in the Syrian Arab Republic as Damascus recovers from over a decade of civil war.

Sidra Medicine and other Qatari organizations delivered the aid shipment as part of Doha’s Syria Abshiri humanitarian initiative, which aims to enhance the capacity of Syrian hospitals.

The shipment included ventilators, portable incubators for newborns, dialysis machines, anesthesia and imaging equipment, cardiac and oxygen monitoring systems, as well as advanced radiology and laboratory analysis devices.

Syrian Health Minister Musab Al-Ali announced that the latest aid is part of an agreement with Doha to deliver medical equipment through land and air routes. He added that 90 tons of Qatari aid have arrived so far and will be distributed to approximately 50 hospitals, the SANA news agency reported.

Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, head of the Qatari Red Crescent, said that the Syria Abshiri initiative highlights the strong ties between the two peoples and is part of a broader effort to rehabilitate Syria’s healthcare sector.

President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Dr. Hazem Baqleh announced that this shipment signifies the start of ongoing support efforts from Qatar, while Dr. Wael Daghmash, the director of health in Damascus, said it represents “a new hope” for both patients and medical staff, SANA added.

  UAE condemns attack, offers condolences to victims and Israel
  Palestinian Presidency denounces attacks on civilians and calls for end to occupation, Gaza violence, and settler attacks
  The EU, France, and Germany urged de-escalation, condemned the attack, and emphasized the need for a political solution
DUBAI: The international community condemned a deadly shooting attack in East Jerusalem on Monday that killed at least five people and injured around 15 others, calling for an end to violence and renewed efforts toward peace in the region.

Paramedics said the attack occurred when two assailants opened fire at a bus stop at a busy intersection in north Jerusalem. Six of the injured are in a serious condition. 

Police reported that the attackers also boarded a bus and opened fire inside, targeting civilians waiting at the stop.

In response, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its “strong condemnation of these terrorist acts” and reiterated its rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to destabilize security and stability. 

The ministry offered its condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to Israel and its people, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The Palestinian presidency reiterated its firm stance rejecting and condemning any targeting of Palestinian and Israeli civilians, denouncing all forms of violence and terrorism regardless of their source. 

It stressed that security and stability in the region could not be achieved without ending the occupation, halting acts of genocide in Gaza, and stopping settler violence across the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem. 

The presidency emphasized that the attainment of the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights to an independent and sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside the achievement of security and peace for all, was key to ending the cycle of violence.

The European Union, France, and Germany also issued strong statements condemning the attack. 

EU spokesman Anouar El Anouni called for de-escalation and a ceasefire, while French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that only a political solution could restore peace and stability. 

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the incident as a “cowardly terror attack” and offered condolences to the victims’ families, wishing a speedy recovery to those injured.

The deadly incident underscores the ongoing tensions in the region amid the war in Gaza and highlights the urgent need to halt the cycle of violence.

