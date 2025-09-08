You are here

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60
Farmers move sacks of taro root vegetable through a flooded street amid rain, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Qasim Bela village on the outskirts of Multan, Punjab province, Pakistan, on September 7, 2025. (REUTERS)
Updated 08 September 2025
Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60

Pakistan flood threat shifts downstream to Sindh as Punjab toll hits 60
  • Floodwaters moving into Sindh set to impact 320,000 people this week, minister says
  • Punjab evacuates over 2.1 million people, 1.84 million acres under cultivation destroyed
Updated 08 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi & SAIMA SHABBIR
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s flood crisis moved downstream on Monday, with Sindh province warning that more than 300,000 people could be hit this week as surging river waters sweep south from neighboring Punjab.

Punjab, the country’s most populous province and agricultural heartland, has borne the brunt of the disaster since late August. Officials there say 60 people have died, millions displaced and vast tracts of farmland destroyed after weeks of monsoon rains and controlled water releases from Indian dams, which authorities there carry out to manage reservoir levels during heavy rains.

Floodwaters are now racing down the Indus basin, fed by Punjab’s three eastern rivers — the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej — which have been swollen by weeks of heavy rains and dam releases in India. As the torrents merge into the Indus, Pakistan’s longest river, the surge is expected to hit Sindh this week, threatening towns and farmland along the river’s southern course before it empties into the Arabian Sea.

“The protection of people’s lives and property is the Sindh government’s top priority, and the provincial government stands with the people at all times,” Sindh information minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement.

He said 133,887 people and 380,363 animals had already been shifted to safe locations, while the most dangerous flood situation was at Panjnad, where the Chenab and Sutlej rivers meet, and at Trimmu, a key headworks on the Chenab in central Punjab.

President Asif Ali Zardari, whose Pakistan Peoples Party governs Sindh, also urged institutions to remain on high alert.

“Provincial, district and local government institutions should be on alert to deal with possible flood situation,” his office said.

PUNJAB DEVASTATION

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Punjab’s information minister Azma Bokhari said the province had shifted 2.147 million people and 1.55 million animals to safer places, with more than 4.2 million people in total affected since the latest spell of monsoon rains and flooding began in late August.

“Overall, 4,335 areas have been affected [by floods] and from this, you can estimate its severity,” she said.

Bokhari added that the province’s farmland had been hit hard, with about 1.84 million acres under cultivation destroyed, including rice, sugarcane, cotton and vegetables.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said the scale of the disaster had forced authorities to set up 412 relief camps, 492 medical camps and 432 veterinary camps across flood-hit districts. 

Javed added that Mangla Dam was now 88 percent full and Tarbela at 100 percent, while India’s Bhakra, Pong and Thein dams across the Sutlej and Ravi were between 90 and 99 percent full.

“Unfortunately, 60 people have died in this flood,” he said, adding that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had directed officials to compensate citizens for losses.

Rescue 1122 said operations were continuing in Multan, a major city in southern Punjab that sits near the confluence of the Chenab and Sutlej rivers and lies directly in the path of floodwaters moving toward Sindh. In Multan alone, more than 10,800 people have been rescued so far, including 2,343 in the past 24 hours, while the district administration has already carried out advance evacuation of 350,000 people and 300,000 animals, according to Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

He said residents of Muzaffargarh, a district squeezed between the Indus and Chenab rivers, and Alipur Jatoi, a tehsil of Muzaffargarh lying on the Indus floodplain, had also been urged to evacuate from high-risk riverbank communities before the surge moves downstream.

RIVER FLOWS

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Monday evening water levels remained extremely high in the province’s three eastern rivers — the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej — though flows at some key points were beginning to ease.

On the Chenab River, levels were steady at more than 530,000 cusecs at Trimmu Headworks, a major control structure in central Punjab where the river’s surge is being monitored closely. Flows at Qadirabad and Khanki headworks upstream had started to fall, indicating that the flood peak may already have passed in those areas, though water at Head Muhammad Wala near Multan was still rising.

On the Ravi River, which runs through Lahore before joining the Chenab, flows were falling at Shahdara and Ravi Syphon but were rising further downstream at Balloki, suggesting the flood wave was moving south.

On the Sutlej River, very high flows continued at Ganda Singh Wala, Sulemanki and Islam headworks, while at Panjnad, where the Sutlej meets the Chenab before joining the Indus, levels stood at over 520,000 cusecs. Officials warned that Panjnad’s capacity had been reduced due to a backwater effect from the Indus, adding to flood risks in southern Punjab.

The Indus itself was recorded at over 411,000 cusecs at Guddu Barrage in Sindh, with gauges upstream showing water still rising, underscoring the threat now shifting downstream into Sindh province.

The PDMA warned of more “severe thunderstorm rains” across Punjab in the next 24 hours after Jhelum recorded 96mm of rainfall, Jhang 77mm and Noorpur Thal 70mm. It cautioned of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan until Sept. 9.

Authorities also reported intense rainfall in Lahore on Monday, with some neighborhoods receiving more than 75 millimeters (3 inches) in a few hours. Officials warned that such downpours could trigger flash flooding in low-lying areas of Pakistan’s second-largest city, compounding the broader flood crisis across Punjab and downstream into Sindh.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the nationwide death toll from rains and floods since June 26 when tis monsoon season began had reached 910.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast further urban and coastal flooding through Sept. 10 as the monsoon’s 10th spell continues.

Pakistan president to meet Chinese leaders in Chengdu on visit to boost ties

Pakistan president to meet Chinese leaders in Chengdu on visit to boost ties
Updated 8 sec ago
Pakistan president to meet Chinese leaders in Chengdu on visit to boost ties

Pakistan president to meet Chinese leaders in Chengdu on visit to boost ties
  • Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong warmly received Asif Ali Zardari upon arrival at the airport
  • The visit follows Islamabad’s signing of investment deals, joint ventures worth $8.5 billion with Beijing
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari has arrived in Chengdu where he would meet leaders of China’s Sichuan province, Pakistani state media reported on Friday, with the high-level visit aimed at boosting China-Pakistan ties.

The visit comes on the heels of an official trip to China by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, where Islamabad signed investment agreements and joint ventures worth $8.5 billion with Beijing.

President Zardari will be visiting Chengdu and Shanghai cities, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from till Sept. 21 where he will meet Chinese provincial leaders, according to the Pakistani foreign office.

Upon arrival at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport, he was warmly received by Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Vice Governor of Sichuan Province Huang Ruixue, the Radion Pakistan broadcaster reported.

“The President will hold meetings with the Chinese leadership and senior officials to further strengthen Pakistan-China relations, enhance cooperation in diverse fields, and advance shared objectives under the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” it said.

Pakistan views China as an important investment partner and strategic ally, which has funneled billions of dollars into the country under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) energy and infrastructure project for over a decade.

Beijing is Pakistan’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade topping $25 billion in recent years, while Chinese firms have also invested heavily in Pakistan’s power, transport, infrastructure and telecoms projects.

“The discussions will encompass Pakistan-China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation, CPEC and future connectivity initiatives,” the Pakistani foreign office earlier said.

Pakistan’s national airline suspends flights to Canada citing aircraft ‘maintenance’

Pakistan’s national airline suspends flights to Canada citing aircraft ‘maintenance’
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Pakistan’s national airline suspends flights to Canada citing aircraft ‘maintenance’

Pakistan’s national airline suspends flights to Canada citing aircraft ‘maintenance’
  • The airline says the aircraft repairs at this time is to fully prepare them before the expected passenger rush in coming month
  • The development comes weeks after PIA announced scaling back operations to France by suspending its Lahore–Paris flights
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has suspended its flights to Canada from this month, the airline said on Saturday, citing ‘necessary maintenance’ of its aircraft.

The step was taken for the maintenance of the PIA’s Boeing 777 long-range aircraft, which cross the Atlantic Ocean, according to the Pakistani flag carrier.

These aircraft are capable of flying continuously for 17 hours without stopping.

“The two long-range aircraft will undergo a three-week technical inspection and replacement of parts, which is inevitable after every ten years,” PIA said in a statement.

“The aim of the aircraft repairs at this time is to fully prepare them before the expected passenger rush in the coming month.”

The airline apologized for the inconvenience caused to its passengers but said their safety and complete fitness of the aircraft was its top priority.

Last month, PIA announced it would be scaling back operations to France by suspending its Lahore–Paris flights in mid-September, adding the move was linked to planned resumption of services to the United Kingdom (UK).

PIA resumed flights to Europe in January after a four-and-a-half-year ban on the airline was lifted by European regulators. The airline had begun two weekly flights between Lahore and Paris on June 18.

“The Lahore–Paris route is not being permanently closed but has been temporarily suspended to prioritize operations to the United Kingdom (UK) as passenger demand is currently low during the lean season,” PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said, adding the airline is expected to resume UK flight operations by mid-October.

Debt-ridden PIA was banned in June 2020 from flying to the European Union (EU), the United Kingdom and the United States, a month after one of its Airbus A-320s plunged into a residential neighborhood in Karachi, killing nearly 100 people.

The disaster was attributed to human error by the pilots and air traffic control and was followed by allegations that nearly a third of the PIA pilot licenses were fake or dubious.

In Nov. last year, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) announced lifting the ban on PIA, while the UK removed Pakistan from its ‘Air Safety List’ on July 16, paving the way for Pakistani airlines to apply for permits to resume UK flights.

A team of the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday concluded a weeklong assessment of Pakistan’s aviation safety system in Karachi, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said. Islamabad hopes the review will pave the way for the resumption of direct flights to America after five years.

Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and ‘enjoy’ Asia Cup clash

Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and ‘enjoy’ Asia Cup clash
Updated 13 September 2025
AFP
Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and ‘enjoy’ Asia Cup clash

Wasim Akram tells Pakistan, India to forget noise and ‘enjoy’ Asia Cup clash
  • A full house of 25,000 is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Akram recalled how he thrived in such pressure situations
  • He advised an inexperienced Pakistan team to think of the bigger picture and not get carried away by the hype of playing T20 world champions
Updated 13 September 2025
AFP

DUBAI: Pace bowling great Wasim Akram has urged Pakistan and India’s cricketers to ignore the noise and enjoy the game when they meet in a highly charged Asia Cup T20 match on Sunday.

The Group A match in Dubai is the first clash on the cricket field between the countries since a military conflict four months ago took relations between the nuclear-armed neighbors to their lowest point in decades.

India resisted calls to boycott the match between the pair, who have not played in any bilateral series since deadly attacks in Mumbai 2008 were blamed on Pakistan militants.

“Enjoy, it’s a game of cricket,” legendary left-armer Akram told AFP of the match, which potentially could be the first of three high-octane meetings between the countries in the T20 tournament.

“Forget about everything other than cricket. One team will win, and one team will lose,” he said.

“Just enjoy the moment if you win the game. Pressure will come, enjoy that and show discipline because this is just a game. It’s for both teams and for both sets of fans.”

A full house of 25,000 is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Akram recalled how he thrived in such pressure situations during his 19-year international career.

“I enjoyed every game against India, and so did players from the opposition,” said Akram, who led a Pakistan touring team to India in 1999 despite threats from extremists.

The 59-year-old was also part of Pakistan’s 1987 tour during which the two countries came close to war.

Akram advised an inexperienced Pakistan team to think of the bigger picture and not get carried away by the hype of playing T20 world champions and arch-rivals India.

“Pakistan have a chance as they won a tri-series last week,” said Akram, referring to a T20 series with Afghanistan and the UAE.

“They should not think that we just need to win against India, think of winning the Asia Cup,” he said.

“You can lose to a big team but even then, stand up and play well in the tournament.

“I don’t think the match will be one-sided like India against UAE,” said Akram of India’s opening romp on Wednesday where they needed just 4.3 overs to reach their target after dismissing the hosts for 57.

“Anything can happen in this tournament.”

Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in their opening match on Friday. Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Hong Kong and Bangladesh are in Group B.

The top two teams from each Group will qualify for the Super Four. The Asia Cup final will be in Dubai on September 28.

Pakistan rice exporters’ chief expects strong harvest, rejects 60% crop loss claim after floods

Pakistan rice exporters’ chief expects strong harvest, rejects 60% crop loss claim after floods
Updated 13 September 2025
Pakistan rice exporters’ chief expects strong harvest, rejects 60% crop loss claim after floods

Pakistan rice exporters’ chief expects strong harvest, rejects 60% crop loss claim after floods
  • REAP says floods caused only about 10% damage, aims to export eight million tons this year
  • Association says Pakistan remains on track to become the world’s third-largest rice exporter
Updated 13 September 2025
Waseem Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, the world’s fourth-largest rice exporter, expects its yield to remain strong this year despite devastating floods that have submerged large swathes of farmland, the head of the country’s rice exporters’ association said on Friday, dismissing reports of catastrophic crop losses.

The country’s rice exports have been steadily rising, with Pakistan shipping around 6 million tons in the last fiscal year and earning over $3.2 billion in revenue, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. The sector is vital to the national economy, providing livelihoods to millions of farmers and contributing significantly to GDP.

The Pakistan Business Forum, a national platform for economic and policy dialogue, recently claimed the floods had wiped out 60% of the rice crop, but the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) strongly rejected the figure.

“Out of 12.2 million acres under cultivation, we expect at least 12 million acres of crop size this year,” Malik Faisal, the association’s chairman, told Arab News, suggesting losses of about 200,000 acres.

He called the 60% loss estimate “absolutely absurd,” noting that Sindh, Pakistan’s main rice-producing province and the backbone of non-Basmati exports, had largely escaped flood damage.

While acknowledging losses in Punjab, the agricultural heartland and center of Basmati cultivation, Faisal estimated damage at only around 10%.

“Even if we lose 10% of the crop, we still have 20% more cultivation than last year, which means overall production will be higher,” he said.

Pakistan, which supplies premium Basmati rice to Europe and is increasingly targeting the US market, expects to export up to 8 million tons this year after meeting domestic demand. Faisal said the country remained on track to become the world’s third-largest rice exporter within five years.

On the ground, however, the picture is more mixed. Dr. Shoukat Ali, a professor at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, estimated that crops in at least 140 villages in Punjab have been destroyed. Farmers have also been reporting personal losses.

“I lost my entire rice crop on 117 acres of land. What can I do? It’s God’s will,” said Asadullah Rizwan, a grower from Wazirabad district.

Another farmer from the same area, Furqan Ahmad, said he lost his cow and five acres of rice.

However, economists urge caution in making early predictions.

“As the water recedes one will come up with better estimates,” said Abid Qayyum Sulehri of the Sustainable Development Policy Institute. “Initial reports suggest damage to between 600,000 and 700,000 acres, though some business councils have estimated losses as high as 20%.”

Rice is Pakistan’s second-most important staple after wheat, contributing about 3% of agricultural value-added and 0.6% of GDP.

Exports hit $3.2 billion last year, led by strong sales to the Middle East, Africa and China, where shipments surged 84% in the first half of 2025.

Despite challenges, Faisal insisted this year’s crop will be one of the largest in Pakistan’s history.

“Last year, we had a crop area under cultivation for 11.2 million acres. Out of that, we could only get production from 9.7 million acres,” he said.

This year cultivation has risen to 12.2 million acres, he continued, with healthy output expected from about 12 million acres, and maximum damage predicted at only around 10%, meaning the harvest should still exceed previous year’s.

“Pakistan’s rice crop is staying unharmed,” he said. “We will have a larger crop and a larger export turnover this year.”

However, flood-driven supply concerns have already pushed Basmati prices up by around $50 per ton.

Competition from India, Thailand and Vietnam could tighten margins further, especially as international rice prices hover at 20-year lows.

“Pakistan’s rice sector will keep growing,” Faisal said optimistically. “We will, inshallah, become the third-largest exporter in a matter of five years.”

Pakistan deputy PM orders better facilitation for stronger links with overseas nationals

Pakistan deputy PM orders better facilitation for stronger links with overseas nationals
Updated 12 September 2025
Pakistan deputy PM orders better facilitation for stronger links with overseas nationals

Pakistan deputy PM orders better facilitation for stronger links with overseas nationals
  • Government held an overseas Pakistanis' conference in April, promising investment protection
  • It also acknowledged they should have voting rights and reserved seats in national parliament 
Updated 12 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday directed ministries to speed up measures to assist Pakistani nationals abroad, recognizing their economic contributions and reviewing progress made since an overseas Pakistanis’ conference in April, the foreign office said.

The three-day convention brought together Pakistani citizens from dozens of countries to engage directly with senior government officials and policy makers.

The agenda included facilitating investment, resolving issues faced by expatriates, and improving consular and welfare services.

The government announced a single-window service to handle most of their problems and agreed to set up special police desks and expedited legal mechanisms to protect expatriates’ properties and speed up dispute resolution.

“Deputy Prime Minister / Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar @MIshaqDar50 chaired a committee meeting today to review progress on the special package for Overseas Pakistanis, a follow-up to the Prime Minister’s directives issued after the April Overseas Pakistanis Conference,” the foreign office said in a statement. “While progress was noted, the DPM directed ministries to expedite remaining deliverables.”

“The DPM/FM reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Pakistani diaspora, recognizing their contributions and ensuring practical facilitation for citizens abroad and their families at home,” it added.

The government also announced at the event the convention will be held annually and directed embassies to create standing councils of overseas community leaders.

It promised better recognition of foreign degrees and easier access to Pakistan’s health facilities for returning families, while pledging to expand Roshan Digital Accounts, launch special diaspora investment bonds and simplify procedures for sending remittances and investing in real estate and industry.

It further reaffirmed the right of overseas Pakistanis to vote in general elections and said it would explore creating reserved parliamentary seats for the diaspora.

 

