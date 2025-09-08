You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Special Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
1 / 4
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud (2nd left) with SACF CEO Tariq Ziad Sagga, Infinix CEO Waqqas Alvi & Pakistani Cricket legend Saqlain Mushtaq at WCF launch in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Special Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
2 / 4
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud (left) at WCF launch in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Special Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
3 / 4
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud with Infinix CEO Waqqas Alvi at WCF launch in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Special Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
4 / 4
SACF Chairman Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud speaking at WCF launch in Riyadh. (AN Photo/Abdulrahman Shulhub)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wap4h

Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
  • Investment in the sport is part of wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish Kingdom as global hub for sport, entertainment
  • Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket event, with November’s World Cricket Festival in Jeddah
Updated 1 min 10 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides to establish a prominent role in international cricket, marked by a plan by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, through its investment arm the Cricket Investment Company, to partner with Infinix.

The Kingdom’s investment in cricket is part of a wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish the country as a global hub for sport and entertainment.

Significant resources are being directed toward diversifying the economy, engaging youth, and attracting international events.

Alongside football, Formula One, boxing, and tennis, cricket is now a priority — reflecting both its global reach and strong connection to the Kingdom’s expatriate community.

Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket event, with November’s World Cricket Festival in Jeddah — a first-of-its-kind, four-day spectacle that combines international cricket with concerts, cultural showcases, and family entertainment.

The CIC, as the commercial arm of the SACF, has been established to accelerate the development and commercialization of cricket in the Kingdom.

“(The) CIC will work hand-in-hand with strategic partners like Infinix to grow the game from the grassroots level, expand participation, and build pathways for local talent to strengthen the national team,” said the SACF.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the SACF chairman, told Arab News: “It marks our first strategic partnership between CIC, which is the investment arm of the federation, and the private sector.

“It’s part of our initiative to enable the private sector within Saudi Arabia, and Infinix is the first investment between both sides. It has multiple programs and multiple cities, and we look forward to getting started together. It’s going to be a unique experience, (and) will boost cricket in Saudi Arabia, for sure.”

Aligned with Vision 2030, CIC’s mission extends beyond commercial value and seeks to enhance quality of life, foster community engagement, and position Saudi Arabia as a rising destination for cricket.

As an enabler and strategic partner, CIC is committed to unlocking the sport’s potential while ensuring it leaves a lasting social and cultural impact across the Kingdom.

Welcoming the partnership, Prince Saud said: “The partnership aligns with our core objectives as a federation. We are working on developing the game at its grassroot levels by creating opportunity, professional set-up, and a better quality of life for everyone involved in the sport in Saudi Arabia. It is a natural alliance with Vision 2030.”

The WCF’s centerpiece will be the F2 Double Wicket World Cup, featuring 10 international teams in a unique two-player format. Matches will be fast and unpredictable, with innovations such as the super sub rule and the fireball over, designed to create dramatic highlights for live fans and global streaming audiences.

By night, the event will transform into a music and cultural festival with headline performers, making the WCF a full “day-and-night” experience.

According to the federation, the WCF is projected to generate SR51.6 million in its debut year, with long-term valuation targets beyond SR150 million by 2028.

More than a tournament, it will position Saudi Arabia as a new home for world cricket — uniting sport, culture, and commerce on a scale the Kingdom has never seen before.

The partnership between Infinix and CIC is not limited to the WCF. As announced during the WCF’s launch in Riyadh, over the next 18 months franchise-based leagues will roll out across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), creating a year-round calendar of professional and community events.

These events include: F2 Double Wicket World Cup, launching at WCF in November; TX Arabia (10-over cricket), a high-energy 10-over league designed for younger audiences and festival appeal; The Saudi Corporate Premier League, cricket tailored for corporations and business houses, blending competition with business networking; F20 Foundation Day Cup, returning in early 2026 for its second season as Saudi Arabia’s national T20 tournament; and the Gulf Premier League (soft ball edition), a mass-participation league designed to capture the Gulf’s huge recreational cricket community.

These initiatives form a year-round cricket program  — from grassroots participation to global festivals  — ensuring Saudi Arabia is not just hosting one-off spectacles but building a sustainable cricket industry.

Infinix, through TurboCat Solutions, delivered its first success in February 2025 with the Saudi Foundation Day Cup, in collaboration with Axis United Trading Company. The nine-day T20 tournament was the Kingdom’s first large-scale cricket event, streamed live worldwide and featuring international stars.

Infinix, led by its CEO Waqqas Alvi, built its cricket journey on FIREOX, an activewear and sports equipment brand with a global footprint. FIREOX has also been the official kit provider of the Saudi national cricket team since 2022, cementing its role at the heart of the Kingdom’s cricket story.

Beyond sportswear, Infinix is creating a broader cricket economy with programs designed to connect grassroots players with professional pathways and global events.

Alvi said: “From outfitting the Saudi national team to reaching athletes in more than 50 countries, FIREOX is proof that Saudi-led brands can compete globally. Now, with our events and digital platforms, we are taking the same ambition to cricket itself — building not just a sport, but a movement.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Cricket Investment Company (CIC)

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague

Winners crowned at Global Champions Arabians Tour Europe & Middle East season finale in Prague
  • Shahalel Al-Shaqab solidifies her legacy by capturing both Best Female and Horse of the Tour 2025
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

PRAGUE: The Global Champions Arabians Tour concluded its Europe & Middle East season with a thrilling spectacle on Sunday at the Chuchle Arena in Prague, with all eyes now on championship events in the Americas.

After eight GCAT events spanning Ajman to London, the Prague finale crowned the 2025 Horse of the Tour, Best Stallion, Best Mare, and Best Handler winners.

Shahalel Al-Shaqab solidified her legacy, capturing both Best Female and Horse of the Tour 2025, while Berlin MP claimed the Best Male title in a close finish, edging out D Borkan by a single point.

Paolo Capecci emerged victorious as Best Handler after a season-long battle with Glenn Schoukens, securing the title by a six-point margin.

Faleh Al-Nasr, chairman of the GCAT, said: “This finale in Prague was an amazing celebration of the elegance and excellence of Arabian horses.

“We congratulate all the champions, especially Shahalel Al-Shaqab, whose performances captured the spirit of GCAT 2025 and will be remembered for years to come.”

The 2025 season now shifts to the Americas, with an event in Las Vegas before culminating in the World Arabian Horse Championship Supreme later this year.

Topics: UAE Middle East

Related

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur
Sport
Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur
UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Sport
UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

UAE to field five players at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
  • Ahmad Skaik, Sam Mullane, Jonathan Selvaraj, Abdulla Kalbat and Rayan Ahmed will take part in the tournament from Oct. 23-26
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Five golfers will fly the flag for the UAE on home soil as Ahmad Skaik, Sam Mullane, Jonathan Selvaraj, Abdulla Kalbat and Rayan Ahmed tee up at the 16th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, hosted at Emirates Golf Club’s Majlis Course from Oct. 23–26, 2025.

The tournament was established in 2009 by the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation, The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, and the Masters Tournament to further develop amateur golf in the Asia-Pacific region.

The champion will receive an invitation to the 2026 Masters Tournament and an exemption into The 154th Open; the runner(s)-up will receive an exemption into The Open Qualifying Series; and the top three finishers will receive an exemption into The 131st Amateur Championship.

Skaik is no stranger to the championship and will be making his sixth appearance in the event. One of his standout moments came at the 2021 edition at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, where he became just the second Emirati to make the cut, a decade after Ahmed Al-Musharrekh etched his name in the history books at Singapore Island Country Club.

Skaik’s UAE national team teammate Ahmed added to that history on his debut at Japan’s Taiheiyo Club last year, becoming the third player representing the UAE to make the cut. His achievement was marked by special congratulations from Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley and Emirates Golf Federation Vice Chairman Gen. Abdullah Al-Hashmi.

Kalbat also made his championship debut last year, while both Mullane and Selvaraj are set to make their first appearances this year on home soil.

“I’m really excited; it’s always special to play significant events like this on home soil,” said Skaik.

“I know the Majlis Course well, and it’s an incredible venue with a rich history of hosting some of the world’s best players. I’m thrilled to have the chance to compete there for the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, and I can imagine the other players feel the same.”

Alongside the UAE quintet, players from an additional 41 APGC member organizations have accepted invitations, with 116 players confirmed thus far for the 120-player field.

The field includes Harry Takis of Australia, 2024 runner-up Ziqin Zhou of China, Kent Hsiao of Chinese Taipei, Jeffrey Shen of Hong Kong, China, Rayhan Latief of Indonesia, Taisei Nagasaki, Taishi Moto and Rintaro Nakano of Japan, and Fifa Laopakdee, Ratchanon “TK” Chantananuwat and Chanachon Chokprajakchat of Thailand. Representatives from four countries have claimed titles at the Asia-Pacific Amateur, including China with five victories, Australia and Japan with four each and the Republic of Korea with two.

Other Middle Eastern representatives in the field include Mousa Shana’ah, Mohammed Al-Rawashdeh, Salem Al-Abdallat and Hashem Shana’ah of Jordan, Azzan Al-Rumhy and Ahmed Al-Wahaibi of Oman, Saleh Ali Al-Kaabi and Ali Abdulla Al-Shahrani of Qatar, and Ali Al-Sakha and Khalid Saud Al-Faisal of Saudi Arabia.

“To see such an exceptional field of amateur golfers coming together at Emirates Golf Club is a proud moment for us,” said Al-Hashmi, vice chairman of the EGF.

“The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship continues to showcase the very best emerging talent from across our region, and this year is no exception. For the UAE, having five of our own players competing on home soil makes the occasion even more special,” he added.

“It is a chance for them to test themselves against the strongest amateurs in Asia-Pacific, to inspire the next generation of Emirati golfers, and to demonstrate the progress our nation has made in the game. We look forward to welcoming every player to Dubai for what promises to be a historic week of golf.”

Notable past competitors include 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama, a two-time winner of the Asia-Pacific Amateur, and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith. Over the championship’s 15-year history, it has served as a springboard to some of the world’s top players, including Matsuyama, 2018 champion Takumi Kanaya and 2021 champion Keita Nakajima of Japan, Smith, Cameron Davis and Min Woo Lee of Australia, New Zealand’s Ryan Fox, the Republic of Korea’s Si Woo Kim and Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan.

Collectively, alumni of the Asia-Pacific Amateur have gone on to win 33 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date and more than 140 events across major professional tours.

Emirates Golf Club will be hosting the Asia-Pacific Amateur for the first time.

Topics: UAE Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 5
Middle-East
Shooting attack at Jerusalem bus stop kills 5
Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 
Pakistan
Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur

Hamilton will be on the podium this year, says Vasseur
  • Hamilton started 10th in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix after a grid penalty and finished sixth
  • Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth on Sunday, at a circuit where he won last year, but qualified on pole in Hungary and has a season’s best of second in his home Monaco Grand Prix
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

MONZA: Lewis Hamilton has yet to stand on the Formula One podium as a Ferrari driver but team boss Fred Vasseur has no doubt the seven-times world champion will get there before the end of the season.
Hamilton started 10th in Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix after a grid penalty and finished sixth, with Ferrari fans showing him plenty of love on his Monza debut in the red overalls worn by so many greats before him.
Vasseur said the support had been a boost and Hamilton’s performance in following former Mercedes teammate George Russell — a race winner in Canada — across the line suggested the results would come for the 40-year-old.
“Yes, we can expect him to be on the podium,” said the Frenchman, who had also expected Ferrari to be on the podium at Monza.
Ferrari are second in the constructors’ standings, a massive 337 points behind runaway leaders McLaren, but the only team in the top four yet to win — other than Hamilton’s victory in a Saturday sprint in Shanghai in March.
There is no podium celebration after the sprint.
“I think the energy he received from the tifosi on Wednesday, Thursday in Milano was something very special for him,” Vasseur said of Hamilton, who joined from Mercedes in January and had previously raced at Monza as a Ferrari foe.
“It was something mega and I think this gave him an extra boost all over the weekend.”
Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth on Sunday, at a circuit where he won last year, but qualified on pole in Hungary and has a season’s best of second in his home Monaco Grand Prix.
Vasseur said the gap to McLaren, beaten by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on Sunday, had been close all weekend.
“I think we were in better shape this weekend, not enough because they are in front of us, but I think at least we closed the gap,” he added.
“I think we have a couple of tracks where we are supposed to be also in good shape, starting with the next one. We are historically always in good shape in Baku.
“But for sure the goal is to finish P2 in the championship. McLaren is on another planet.”
Vasseur said Ferrari were now fully focused on their 2026 engine and car, and expected other teams to have turned off the development tap.
“I think only one team brought an upgrade this weekend except the wing, because we have to adapt the car to the level of downforce, but I think for everybody now we are focused on 2026,” he added.

Topics: hamilton

Related

Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 
Pakistan
Pakistan says center, provinces united to promote learning on World Literacy Day 
Special Behind the wheel: Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service promises safer commutes  video
Pakistan
Behind the wheel: Pakistan’s first women-only ride-hailing service promises safer commutes 

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus

What to know: Asia Cup T20 puts continental cricket heavyweights in focus
  • Asia Cup tournament begins from Sept. 9-28, featuring associate teams Hong Kong, UAE and Oman
  • Asia Cup began in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, has expanded and is staged every 2 years
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

Five of the world’s top 10 Twenty20 teams will compete in the 17th Asia Cup, starting in the United Arab Emirates from Tuesday, with defending champion India grouped together with archrival Pakistan.

Here’s what to know:

COMPETING TEAMS

India is No. 1, and Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh hold Nos. 7-10 in the International Cricket Council’s T20 rankings. Joining them in the tournament, which starts with two groups of four, are Hong Kong, UAE and first-timer Oman. All three of the Associate teams qualified via the ACC Premier Cup, where Nepal only narrowly missed out.

India and Pakistan being bracketed together should catch a billion-plus TV audience and raise substantial revenue for the Asian Cricket Council. Oman and UAE are the other teams in that group.

The other group contains Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

PROGRESSION

The top two teams in each group will advance to the Super 4 stage.

The groups have been formed in a way that traditional on-field and off-the-field rivals — Pakistan and India — could meet three times during the tournament, if both teams go all the way to the final on Sept. 28.

Dubai will host 11 games, including the final, and Abu Dhabi will host eight games.

ASIA CUP HISTORY

The continental tournament, which began in 1984 with only Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, has expanded and is now staged every two years, alternating between the ODI and T20 formats depending on which ICC World Cup is next in line.

With India and Sri Lanka set to co-host the T20 World Cup next February, this Asia Cup is also in the sport’s shortest international format.

India has won the title eight times, followed by Sri Lanka with six. Pakistan won the last of its two titles in 2012.

HYBRID MODEL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India had been due to host the Asia Cup but preferred to organize the tournament in the UAE to avoid the logistical issues that come with the strained political relationship between India and Pakistan.

The neighboring countries don’t engage in bilateral tours with each other, which limits their head-to-head encounters to multinational tournaments at neutral venues.

When Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy earlier this year, it organized for all India’s games to be staged in Dubai.

SUPER FOUR

India is a firm favorite with stars including captain Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah in its ranks. With the slow wickets likely to suit spinners, India has plenty of options with Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav keen to exploit the conditions.

Pakistan has been relying on a fleet of all-rounders after ignoring its two stalwarts Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan since Dec. 2024 in the shortest format. Under new coach Mike Hesson, Pakistan has played a majority of its T20 games with only three specialist bowlers, using four allrounders to bowl out the remaining overs. Whether Hesson’s template works against the likes of India remains to be seen. 

But Hesson’s blueprint at least worked in a build-up to the Asia Cup when Afghanistan crashed to its second lowest-ever T20 score of 66 against Mohammad Nawaz’s hat-trick in the final of the tri-series at Sharjah on Sunday.

Afghanistan has plenty of spin options and could edge either Bangladesh or Sri Lanka for a place in the Super 4. Led by Rashid Khan, the leading wicket-taker in T20 cricket, Afghanistan also has experienced off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, left-arm spinner Noor Ahmad and rookie AM Ghazanfar to challenge batters of any opposition on spin-friendly wickets.

Despite losing to Bangladesh in the recent bilateral T20 series, Sri Lanka could has the potential to make the Super 4 with opening batter Pathum Nissanka in good form at the top of the order. Wanindu Hasaranga, who injured a hamstring against Bangladesh, has regained fitness and will team up with Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage to boost the spin options.

T20 FORMAT

It follows conventional cricket rules, where taking wickets and scoring runs are the main objectives for the bowling and batting teams, but does so in a shorter, sharper timeframe. Each team is allocated one 20-over innings to bat in each game. The main aim remains to score more runs than the opposition. Matches last around three hours.

Topics: Asia Cup 2025 Cricket ICC

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
Updated 08 September 2025
AP
Follow

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time

Americans roll in sunshine and fog to win Walker Cup for 5th straight time
  • Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this US team, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup
  • The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players
  • The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players
Updated 08 September 2025
AP

PEBBLE BEACH, California: The Americans seized control in the sunshine and kept right on rolling through the fog at Cypress Point on Sunday, eliminating any drama in beating Great Britain & Ireland for their fifth consecutive victory in the Walker Cup.

US Amateur champion Mason Howell capped off his amazing summer by scratching out a halve with Connor Graham in a tight match of 18-year-olds, going 2-0-1 for the week.

Stewart Hagestad, the veteran of this US team, holed a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th for a 4-and-3 victory that assured the Americans keeping the cup, and Preston Stout secured an outright win when he held off Luke Poulter, 2 and 1.

This is the longest winning streak for the Americans since they won eight in a row from 1973 through 1987. Unlike the Walker Cup two years ago at St. Andrews, the powerful US team didn’t need any Sunday heroics.

Howell delivered more big moments in the Sunday morning foursomes, holing a 35-foot birdie putt on the 15th and holing out from the fairway on the par-4 17th. Jackson Koivun and Tommy Morrison turned what looked like a sure loss into a 1-up win.

The morning session ended in a draw, and the Americans took a one-point lead into singles matches of all 10 players.

Under a brilliant blue sky on America’s most picturesque golf course, the scoreboard quickly filled with red scores. The matches were all relatively close, but it was a daunting site for a GB&I team looking to win on US soil for the first time since 2001.

That will have to wait four more years.
 

Topics: Walker Cup Stewart Hagestad

Related

McIlroy in hunt for first win since Masters at Irish Open
Sport
McIlroy in hunt for first win since Masters at Irish Open
Chinese rookie Miranda Wang grabs three-shot LPGA lead at TPC Boston
Sport
Chinese rookie Miranda Wang grabs three-shot LPGA lead at TPC Boston

Latest updates

GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
GCC banks’ Q2 profits hit record $16.2bn on lending and deposits boom
Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
Ithra’s flagship design event Tanween to return in November
Ithra’s flagship design event Tanween to return in November
PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
PIF signs MoU with Macquarie to boost Saudi infrastructure, energy transition projects 
International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem
International community condemns deadly attack in East Jerusalem

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.