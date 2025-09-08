Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides to establish a prominent role in international cricket, marked by a plan by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, through its investment arm the Cricket Investment Company, to partner with Infinix.

The Kingdom’s investment in cricket is part of a wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish the country as a global hub for sport and entertainment.

Significant resources are being directed toward diversifying the economy, engaging youth, and attracting international events.

Alongside football, Formula One, boxing, and tennis, cricket is now a priority — reflecting both its global reach and strong connection to the Kingdom’s expatriate community.

Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket event, with November’s World Cricket Festival in Jeddah — a first-of-its-kind, four-day spectacle that combines international cricket with concerts, cultural showcases, and family entertainment.

The CIC, as the commercial arm of the SACF, has been established to accelerate the development and commercialization of cricket in the Kingdom.

“(The) CIC will work hand-in-hand with strategic partners like Infinix to grow the game from the grassroots level, expand participation, and build pathways for local talent to strengthen the national team,” said the SACF.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the SACF chairman, told Arab News: “It marks our first strategic partnership between CIC, which is the investment arm of the federation, and the private sector.

“It’s part of our initiative to enable the private sector within Saudi Arabia, and Infinix is the first investment between both sides. It has multiple programs and multiple cities, and we look forward to getting started together. It’s going to be a unique experience, (and) will boost cricket in Saudi Arabia, for sure.”

Aligned with Vision 2030, CIC’s mission extends beyond commercial value and seeks to enhance quality of life, foster community engagement, and position Saudi Arabia as a rising destination for cricket.

As an enabler and strategic partner, CIC is committed to unlocking the sport’s potential while ensuring it leaves a lasting social and cultural impact across the Kingdom.

Welcoming the partnership, Prince Saud said: “The partnership aligns with our core objectives as a federation. We are working on developing the game at its grassroot levels by creating opportunity, professional set-up, and a better quality of life for everyone involved in the sport in Saudi Arabia. It is a natural alliance with Vision 2030.”

The WCF’s centerpiece will be the F2 Double Wicket World Cup, featuring 10 international teams in a unique two-player format. Matches will be fast and unpredictable, with innovations such as the super sub rule and the fireball over, designed to create dramatic highlights for live fans and global streaming audiences.

By night, the event will transform into a music and cultural festival with headline performers, making the WCF a full “day-and-night” experience.

According to the federation, the WCF is projected to generate SR51.6 million in its debut year, with long-term valuation targets beyond SR150 million by 2028.

More than a tournament, it will position Saudi Arabia as a new home for world cricket — uniting sport, culture, and commerce on a scale the Kingdom has never seen before.

The partnership between Infinix and CIC is not limited to the WCF. As announced during the WCF’s launch in Riyadh, over the next 18 months franchise-based leagues will roll out across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), creating a year-round calendar of professional and community events.

These events include: F2 Double Wicket World Cup, launching at WCF in November; TX Arabia (10-over cricket), a high-energy 10-over league designed for younger audiences and festival appeal; The Saudi Corporate Premier League, cricket tailored for corporations and business houses, blending competition with business networking; F20 Foundation Day Cup, returning in early 2026 for its second season as Saudi Arabia’s national T20 tournament; and the Gulf Premier League (soft ball edition), a mass-participation league designed to capture the Gulf’s huge recreational cricket community.

These initiatives form a year-round cricket program — from grassroots participation to global festivals — ensuring Saudi Arabia is not just hosting one-off spectacles but building a sustainable cricket industry.

Infinix, through TurboCat Solutions, delivered its first success in February 2025 with the Saudi Foundation Day Cup, in collaboration with Axis United Trading Company. The nine-day T20 tournament was the Kingdom’s first large-scale cricket event, streamed live worldwide and featuring international stars.

Infinix, led by its CEO Waqqas Alvi, built its cricket journey on FIREOX, an activewear and sports equipment brand with a global footprint. FIREOX has also been the official kit provider of the Saudi national cricket team since 2022, cementing its role at the heart of the Kingdom’s cricket story.

Beyond sportswear, Infinix is creating a broader cricket economy with programs designed to connect grassroots players with professional pathways and global events.

Alvi said: “From outfitting the Saudi national team to reaching athletes in more than 50 countries, FIREOX is proof that Saudi-led brands can compete globally. Now, with our events and digital platforms, we are taking the same ambition to cricket itself — building not just a sport, but a movement.”