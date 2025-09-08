Man denies murdering Saudi student in Cambridge

Filipinos kick off world’s longest Christmas season with ‘ber months’

MANILA: As soon as September comes around, music segments on Philippine radio channels fill with Christmas songs, which echo throughout public spaces — from malls to filling stations.

Colorful decorations with the parol — a star-shaped lantern representing the Star of Bethlehem and one of the most iconic symbols of Filipino Christmas — begin to pop up outside homes, in streets and public buildings.

Early Christmas sales and special promotions draw crowds to shopping centers, as people in one of the largest Catholic-majority countries embark on their four-month-long preparations to commemorate the birth of Jesus.

Br. Clifford Sorita, sociology lecturer at the University of the City of Manila, links the tradition to the official countdown, which starts on Sept. 16 and covers the months ending in “ber” until Christmas Day.

“Filipinos start the Christmas Celebration during the ‘ber’ months because the 100-day Christmas countdown normally occurs during this time and, as such, is part of our psycho-social preparations for the Christmas season,” he told Arab News.

“Many Filipinos would use the Christmas season to gather as a family separated by either temporary or permanent migration ... The extra money we receive during the season — e.g. Christmas bonus and 13th month pay — is used to share moments of togetherness.”

In San Fernando, Pampanga province, which is famous for colorful parol lanterns, decorations go on sale even before the countdown starts.

“Even in August, many already start buying. They want their lanterns up early so they can enjoy them longer at home and make their Christmas more festive,” said Carol Cayanan, a parol seller in the city that is known as the country’s Christmas capital.

“It makes things feel lighter when you put your decorations up early.”

For a fellow lantern vendor, Jethro Pineda, the early Christmas setup is part of the Filipino lifestyle.

“It’s part of what we’ve grown up with,” he said. “We start setting up in August, then around September customers already start coming. But the peak is really after All Saints’ Day.”

One of the early shoppers, Shirley Reyes, was buying decorations to feel the Christmas vibes sooner.

“Things look brighter, lighter, more cheerful. It’s like inviting good luck. And of course, it’s just beautiful to see,” she said.

“It’s already a tradition for us Filipinos. Just hearing Christmas songs already gives you a sense of joy. Once you see memes of Jose Mari Chan, you know already it’s Christmas.”

Chan, one of the country’s most popular balladeers and best-selling Filipino recording artists of all time, is popularly known as the “King of Philippine Christmas Carols.”

During the Christmas season, his voice is present everywhere, becoming a part of celebration and commercial activity, as sellers — from small vendors to big shops — prepare for increased sales.

“For retail and business, the ‘ber months’ are a peak period as Filipinos go all out in terms of shopping for gifts, decorating their homes, and celebrating with loved ones,” said Joaquin L. San Agustin, executive vice president of marketing at SM Supermalls, one of the largest shopping mall chains in the Philippines.

“As soon as the ‘ber months’ arrive, we want Filipinos to instantly feel the magic of the season in our malls, which is why we put our hearts into creating the best Christmas experience every year.”

Displays, deals, and Christmas-themed activities for children turn malls into “must-visit destinations,” San Agustin said.

“We hold regular masses, invite choirs to fill our spaces with carols, and create festive yet meaningful experiences for families ... The extended Christmas season drives economic activity as people shop, dine, and celebrate.”

While linking the commercial activity with holidays has become a widespread tradition, it has its critics as well.

Bishop Broderick Pabillo, head of the Apostolic Vicariate Taytay in Palawan province, was not in favor of the long Christmas season, which he calls a “social phenomenon,” not a religious one.

“The early celebration of Christmas in the Philippines has nothing to do with our Christian faith. For us, Christian Christmas is a season to celebrate the coming of the Lord. The celebration of Christmas, which starts from September, is promoted by consumerism to make people ready to buy goods for Christmas,” he told Arab News.

“I do not know of any Catholic country which has such a long Christmas celebration. This long celebration is not being promoted by the church and it does not promote spirituality at all.”