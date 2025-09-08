You are here

  • Home
  • Tri-series win confidence builder for Pakistan, says coach Hesson

Tri-series win confidence builder for Pakistan, says coach Hesson

Tri-series win confidence builder for Pakistan, says coach Hesson
Mike Hesson, head coach of Team Pakistan during a Pakistan Men's T20 Squad media opportunity at National Stadium on July 14, 2025 in Karachi, Pakistan. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wywbb

Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Tri-series win confidence builder for Pakistan, says coach Hesson

Tri-series win confidence builder for Pakistan, says coach Hesson
  • Pakistan thumped Afghanistan by 75 runs on a tricky pitch in Sunday’s final in Sharjah
  • Pakistani spinner Mohammad Nawaz claimed a hat-trick in a career-best five-wicket haul
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

DUBAI: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson believes his team’s victory in a tri-series tournament with Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates will serve as a “confidence builder” for the Asia Cup starting in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Pakistan thumped Afghanistan by 75 runs on a tricky pitch in Sunday’s final in Sharjah, with Mohammad Nawaz claiming a hat-trick in a career-best five-wicket haul.

“We have beaten Afghanistan in conditions that suited their spin attack, which was a real confidence builder,” said Hesson, who was only appointed white-ball coach in May, on Monday.

“Heading into the Asia Cup this was also very important for us.”

Since Hesson took over, Pakistan have white-washed Bangladesh 3-0 at home and then lost to the same opponents 2-1 in an away series.

Pakistan also won 2-1 against the West Indies in Florida before losing just once, to the Afghans, in five tri-series matches.

“An eight-team Asia Cup is great for Asian cricket and it’s a true test, it expands the game in the region, and it allows us to see players we don’t face often.”

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will kick off with a Group B match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Six-time Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the other teams in the group.

Eight-time champions and title holders India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE are in Group A.

India open their campaign with a match against the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday before their high-profile clash with Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

“Our pool is challenging with Oman, UAE and India, so we need to adapt quickly. The key is not to get distracted by external pressures,” said Hesson, who coached New Zealand to the ODI World Cup final in 2015.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four stage, with the final to be held on September 28 in Dubai.

Topics: Pakistan coach Mike Hesson Pakistan cricket team

Pakistan calls for Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israeli expansionism

Pakistan calls for Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israeli expansionism
Updated 14 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan calls for Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israeli expansionism

Pakistan calls for Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israeli expansionism
  • The statement came ahead of Arab-Islamic Summit in aftermath of Israeli airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar
  • Foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic nations are converging on Doha to forge a united front after the Israeli attack
Updated 14 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday slammed this week’s Israeli airstrike against Hamas leaders in Qatar’s capital of Doha, calling for an Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israeli expansionist designs in the Middle East.

The statement by Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, came at a preparatory ministerial meeting of the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha in the aftermath of Israeli airstrike that killed at least six people on Tuesday.

The Doha attack appears to have ended attempts to secure an Israel-Hamas ceasefire and the release of hostages ahead of the upcoming United Nations (UN) General Assembly session, at which the Gaza war is expected to be a primary focus.

Foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic nations met in Doha to forge a united front about the Israeli attack ahead of a summit in Qatar on Monday that will bring together leaders from their nations for top-level talks.

“Israel must be held accountable for war crimes and crimes against humanity. It should not be allowed to get away with attacking Islamic countries and killing people with impunity,” Dar said at Sunday’s ministerial meeting, calling for the “creation of an Arab-Islamic task force to monitor the Israeli designs in the region and adopt effective deterrent and offensive measures in a synchronized manner to ward off Israeli expansionist designs.”

Israeli leaders have lately made pronouncements to expand settlement building in the occupied West Bank to “bury the idea of a Palestinian state,” with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying he felt “very much” connected to the vision of “Greater Israel” and describing it as a “historic and spiritual mission.”

The comments have triggered widespread outrage across the Arab and Muslim world and have been denounced by several nations, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Pakistan as well as the Palestinian Authority.

Dar said the question of Israeli accountability is a test for the credibility of the global system.

“The Israeli strike against a sovereign state that has been actively partaking in the ongoing mediation efforts along with the US and Egypt, to reach a ceasefire in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is unwarranted, unjustified, and appalling,” he said in a statement shared by the Pakistani foreign ministry.

“It also exposes Israel’s rogue mindset that disregards every tenet of global law and norms. Israel’s actions reek of an unabashed aggressor that is hell bent on achieving its heinous objectives and is unbothered if that pursuit topples the entire edifice of international order. No state is safe from such an unhinged entity that defies all precepts of civilized behavior.”

Pakistan has repeatedly condemned Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which has killed nearly 65,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023, and called for an immediate ceasefire and war-crimes accountability.

The South Asian country does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and calls for a two-state solution to resolve the Middle East crisis. Islamabad supports an independent Palestinian state as per the aspirations of the Palestinian people, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital and according to the pre-1967 borders.

Speaking at Sunday’s meeting, Dar voiced Pakistan’s solidarity and support for Qatar’s “inalienable right to take all necessary measures, in accordance with the UN Charter, to defend their sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of all persons within their territory.”

“Pakistan commends Qatar’s important and constructive role in facilitating mediation efforts, including for a ceasefire, which has been widely and consistently appreciated by the world, together with the role of Egypt and the US,” he said.

“We recognize Qatar’s tireless and principled engagement with all parties, often under the most challenging circumstances, to keep the channels of dialogue open and advance prospects of peace. Targeting Qatar is thus not only an attack on a sovereign state, but also an attack on diplomacy and mediation itself.”

Separately, Dar met his counterparts from Malaysia, Bangladesh and Iran, who condemned Israeli strikes on Qatar and other Muslim nations as gross violations of sovereignty and international law, according to the Pakistani foreign ministry.

“They reaffirmed unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and emphasized the vital importance of unity across the Muslim Ummah. They welcomed the Arab Islamic Summit as timely and essential for collective action at this critical juncture,” it said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Pakistan PM waives power bills for flood-hit households as new rains loom

Pakistan PM waives power bills for flood-hit households as new rains loom
Updated 14 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan PM waives power bills for flood-hit households as new rains loom

Pakistan PM waives power bills for flood-hit households as new rains loom
  • Rains, floods, land and mudslides have claimed 985 lives nationwide, inundated over 4,700 villages in breadbasket Punjab province
  • PM Sharif says he understands difficulties of flood-affected people, reiterates his commitment to complete rehabilitation of them
Updated 14 September 2025
Muhammad Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced waiving power bills of flood-affected households for the month of August as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted fresh rains in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.

Rains, floods, land and mudslides have claimed 985 lives nationwide since late June, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). The deluges have raised fears of a repeat of 2022 cataclysmic floods that killed more than 1,700 people and damaged crops, roads, bridges and rail infrastructure worth over $30 billion.

Citing the PMD on Sunday, the KP Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) predicted fresh rains in the province between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, requesting authorities to take all precautionary measures in order to minimize human and livestock losses and damage to infrastructure.

“As you know, due to the recent heavy rains and landslides, there has been a lot of destruction in different parts of Pakistan,” PM Sharif said in televised comments on Sunday evening.

“In this context, I have taken the final decision that the electricity bills of all household electricity consumers in the flood-affected areas for one month, i.e. August, are being waived off, and thus, household consumers will no longer have to pay the bills for August.”

The prime minister said he understood the difficulties of flood-affected people and the federal government will pay the electricity bills for the month from its own resources.

“Household consumers who have paid their August bills will have the amount refunded in the next month’s electricity bills and clear instructions have been issued in this regard,” he added.

Similarly, an estimate of the losses of electricity consumers in the agricultural, commercial and other sectors in affected areas is being made, according to the prime minister. Therefore, the collection of their electricity bills for the month of August is being delayed and postponed.

“If the estimate of the losses of these consumers turns out to be higher, further steps will be taken to provide them with more relief,” he said.

“I once again reiterate my commitment to the complete rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas and assure you that we will not rest until every flood-affected person is resettled in their home.”

FRESH RAIN FORECAST

The development came shortly after the KP PDMA said more rains, thunderstorms were expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Kolai Pallas, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak North and South Waziristan districts of the province.

“Heavy falls/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc., during the forecast period,” it said in an advisory on Sunday evening.

“It is therefore requested to kindly take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/minimize human losses and/or any damages to infrastructure and livestock.”

The latest rain forecast has raised fears of renewed floods in Punjab where heavy rains and India’s release of excess water have swelled Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers since late Aug., killing 104 people, affecting another 4.5 million and inundating more than 4,700 villages in the breadbasket province.

On Sunday, the Punjab PDMA said the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

“There is a risk of breaching the motorway due to road erosion by flood water,” PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia said. “The Punjab PDMA and NHA [National Highway Authority] and the concerned administration are taking steps to save the motorway.”

HIGH INFLOWS IN SINDH

The southern Sindh province remains wary of high flows in the Indus river as the floodwaters rush downstream from Punjab.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial government is keeping a close watch on the water levels at the province’s barrages, saying authorities were carrying out relief and rescue operations there.

“There is a high-level flood at Guddu Barrage and a medium-level flood at Sukkur Barrage,” Memon was quoted as saying by the provincial information ministry.

Guddu and Sukkur barrages are the two main structures that channel water into central and southern Sindh.

Memon said the upstream flow of water at Guddu Barrage has been recorded at 612,269 cusecs and the downstream flow at 582,942 cusecs. The barrage is designed to hold up to 1.1 million cusecs of water.

At Sukkur Barrage, the upstream flow has been recorded at 488,820 cusecs and the downstream flow at 438,390 cusecs, the minister added.

The total number of people relocated to safer areas in Sindh has reached 163,364, and the provincial government has set up 177 fixed and mobile health sites, where 84,118 patients have so far been provided medical facilities, according to Memon. The number of livestock relocated to safer areas has reached 438,835.

US DELIVERS FLOOD AID TO PAKISTAN

Meanwhile, the United States (US) embassy in Islamabad voiced Washington’s support for the people of Pakistan whose lives have been uprooted by widespread, catastrophic flooding.

“The US Department of State is delivering food, shelter, and other forms of lifesaving disaster relief to impacted communities. In addition, the US military delivered essential supplies to the Pakistan Army, which arrived at Nur Khan Air Base,” it said in a statement.

“US Mission to Pakistan Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker was on site as the first C-17 and C-130 aircrafts arrived and unloaded this equipment. She extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan.”

The Chargé d’Affaires said they were profoundly saddened by the loss of life and destruction of homes and livelihoods, according to the statement.

“In response to a request from the Government of Pakistan, the Department of State and the US military approved foreign assistance funding and critical supplies and equipment to augment national response efforts in the most affected areas,” Baker was quoted as saying. 

On Saturday, a top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official in Pakistan also said his organization is assessing damages caused by the deluges and will use its next review mission to evaluate appropriate policy responses to support affected people and strengthen national resilience.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan as they endure the devastating floods,” said Mahir Binici, Resident Representative of the IMF in Pakistan. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life.”

“An assessment of the flood damage caused by torrential monsoon rains is still ongoing, as the situation continues to evolve,” he continued.

“The upcoming EFF [Extended Funds Facility] review mission provides an opportunity to discuss the appropriate policy response to support flood-affected populations and protect the most vulnerable.”

Binici also noted that both the EFF and the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) provide frameworks crucial for external and financial stability amid these natural calamities.

The RSF, approved in May, offers Pakistan around $1.4 billion to help build economic resilience against climate vulnerabilities and disasters, though its disbursement depends on successful reviews under the S7 billion EFF secured last year.

Pakistan commerce minister in Iran to attend joint economic commission, boost trade ties

Pakistan commerce minister in Iran to attend joint economic commission, boost trade ties
Updated 14 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan commerce minister in Iran to attend joint economic commission, boost trade ties

Pakistan commerce minister in Iran to attend joint economic commission, boost trade ties
  • The development comes amid efforts by Iran and Pakistan to boost their bilateral trade volume to $10 billion
  • Both countries last month signed 12 memorandums of understanding to enhance cooperation in diverse fields
Updated 14 September 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s commerce minister, Jam Kamal Khan, on Sunday arrived in Tehran on a three-day visit to attend the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission and Business Forum, the Pakistani commerce ministry said.

The development comes amid efforts by Iran and Pakistan to forge closer economic, trade and investment relations through border markets and trade links in recent years.

Upon arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran, the commerce minister was received by Amin Tarfa’a, adviser at Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

“During the visit, the minister will lead the 22nd Session of the Pakistan–Iran Joint Economic Commission and co-chair the Pakistan–Iran Joint Business Forum,” the Pakistani commerce ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan and Iran, which have remained at odds over instability along their shared border, plan to raise their bilateral trade to $10 billion from the existing around $3 billion.

The two countries exchanged 12 agreements, memorandums of understanding for bilateral cooperation in diverse fields during Iranian President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian visit to Pakistan in Aug.

The agreements aim to facilitate and promote bilateral ties in commercial, cultural, tourism, transportation and scientific and educational exchanges between the two nations.

During his three-day visit, Commerce Minister Khan is also scheduled to hold meetings with key Iranian ministers and senior officials.

“Khan’s visit is aimed at giving fresh momentum to Pakistan–Iran economic and commercial ties,” his ministry added.

Topics: Pakistan Iran Ties

Met Office predicts fresh rains in Pakistan’s northwest as Punjab death toll rises to 104

Met Office predicts fresh rains in Pakistan’s northwest as Punjab death toll rises to 104
Updated 14 September 2025
&
Follow

Met Office predicts fresh rains in Pakistan’s northwest as Punjab death toll rises to 104

Met Office predicts fresh rains in Pakistan’s northwest as Punjab death toll rises to 104
  • Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon says government keeping close watch on downstream inflows from Punjab
  • The US says it is delivering food, shelter and lifesaving aid to affected Pakistanis as IMF says it is assessing flood damages
Updated 14 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR & NAIMAT KHAN

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted fresh rains in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province between Sept. 15 and Sept. 19, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said on Sunday, as death toll from recent floods in Punjab rose to 104.

Heavy rains in northwest and India’s release of excess water have swelled Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers in Punjab since late Aug., killing 104 people, affected another 4.5 million and inundating more than 4,700 villages in the breadbasket province, according to Punjab PDMA.

The southern Sindh province remains wary of high flows in the Indus river as the floodwaters rush downstream from Punjab, however, the latest rain forecast has raised fears of a renewed floods in the eastern Punjab province.

Citing the PMD, KP PDMA said rain, thunderstorm is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Kolai Pallas, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak North and South Waziristan.

“Heavy falls/windstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Kacha houses, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels etc., during the forecast period,” it said in an advisory on Sunday evening.

“It is therefore requested to kindly take all precautionary measures in order to avoid/minimize human losses and/or any damages to infrastructure and livestock.”

In Punjab, the PDMA shared that water levels were on the decline at most points in river Chenab. Water flows at Marala, Khanki, Qadirabad and Chiniot bridge were all recorded at steady levels while at Trimmu Headworks, one of the river’s major control points, the water level was recorded at 84,756 cusecs at a falling level.

River Ravi also showed receding levels of water, with Jassar, Ravi Syphon, Shahdara and Balloki water levels all recorded at steady levels. Further downstream, at Panjnad, where the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej converge before meeting the Indus, flows were recorded at 402,919 cusecs.

On Sunday, the PDMA said the M5 Multan-Sukkur Motorway has been closed for all types of traffic at Jalalpur Pirwala.

“There is a risk of breaching the motorway due to road erosion by flood water,” PDMA DG Irfan Ali Kathia said. “The Punjab PDMA and NHA [National Highway Authority] and the concerned administration are taking steps to save the motorway.”

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial government is keeping a close watch on the water levels at the province’s barrages, saying authorities were carrying out relief and rescue operations there.

“There is a high-level flood at Guddu Barrage and a medium-level flood at Sukkur Barrage,” Memon was quoted as saying by the provincial information ministry.

Guddu and Sukkur barrages are the two main structures that channel water into central and southern Sindh.

Memon said the upstream flow of water at Guddu Barrage has been recorded at 612,269 cusecs and the downstream flow at 582,942 cusecs. The barrage is designed to hold up to 1.1 million cusecs of water.

At Sukkur Barrage, the upstream flow has been recorded at 488,820 cusecs and the downstream flow at 438,390 cusecs, the minister added.

The total number of people relocated to safer areas in Sindh has reached 163,364, and the provincial government has set up 177 fixed and mobile health sites, where 84,118 patients have so far been provided medical facilities, according to Memon. The number of livestock relocated to safer areas has reached 438,835.

US DELIVERS FLOOD AID TO PAKISTAN

Meanwhile, the United States (US) embassy in Islamabad voiced Washington’s support for the people of Pakistan whose lives have been uprooted by widespread, catastrophic flooding.

“The US Department of State is delivering food, shelter, and other forms of lifesaving disaster relief to impacted communities. In addition, the US military delivered essential supplies to the Pakistan Army, which arrived at Nur Khan Air Base,” it said in a statement.

“US Mission to Pakistan Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker was on site as the first C-17 and C-130 aircrafts arrived and unloaded this equipment. She extended her deepest condolences to the people of Pakistan.”

The Chargé d’Affaires said they were profoundly saddened by the loss of life and destruction of homes and livelihoods, according to the statement.

“In response to a request from the Government of Pakistan, the Department of State and the US military approved foreign assistance funding and critical supplies and equipment to augment national response efforts in the most affected areas,” Baker was quoted as saying. 

IMF ASSESSING FLOOD DAMAGES

Meanwhile, as Pakistan reels from the floods, a top International Monetary Fund (IMF) official in Pakistan said on Saturday his organization is assessing damages caused by the deluges and will use its next review mission to evaluate appropriate policy responses to support affected people and strengthen national resilience.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the people of Pakistan as they endure the devastating floods,” said Mahir Binici, Resident Representative of the IMF in Pakistan. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life.”

“An assessment of the flood damage caused by torrential monsoon rains is still ongoing, as the situation continues to evolve,” he continued.

“The upcoming EFF review mission provides an opportunity to discuss the appropriate policy response to support flood-affected populations and protect the most vulnerable.”

Binici also noted that both the EFF and the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) provide frameworks crucial for external and financial stability amid these natural calamities.

The RSF, approved in May, offers Pakistan around $1.4 billion to help build economic resilience against climate vulnerabilities and disasters, though its disbursement depends on successful reviews under the EFF.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced immediate relief for households in flood-hit districts, ordering power distribution companies to suspend collection of August electricity bills and adjust any payments already received in the next billing cycle.

Pakistan president vows to deepen cooperation with China in defense production, aviation

Pakistan president vows to deepen cooperation with China in defense production, aviation
Updated 14 September 2025
Follow

Pakistan president vows to deepen cooperation with China in defense production, aviation

Pakistan president vows to deepen cooperation with China in defense production, aviation
  • Over past five years, China has supplied 81 percent of Pakistan’s imported weapons, according to Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
  • The statement comes months after Pakistan declared victory in a military standoff with India that saw Islamabad use China’s J-10Cs fighter jets
Updated 14 September 2025
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday pledged to strengthen Pakistan’s collaboration with China in defense production, highlighting Beijing’s role as a trusted partner and key contributor to Islamabad’s security and technological advancement.

President Zardari said this during his visit to the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Advanced Aircraft Complex in Chengdu, which Zardari’s office said was the first such visit by any foreign leader.

The AVIC is China’s flagship aerospace and defense conglomerate engaged in the design and production of a wide range of military and civilian aircraft, according to President Zardari’s office.

During the visit, the president toured the sprawling complex in its entirety, which produces the J-10C fighter jet that played a crucial role during the India-Pakistan military standoff in May.

“He reaffirmed that the two countries would continue to expand collaboration in defense production and aviation, further deepening their all-weather strategic cooperative partnership,” Zardari’s office said.

The statement came months after Pakistan declared victory in its four-day military conflict with India in May, saying its air force used Chinese J-10C aircraft to shoot down six Indian fighter jets, including three French Rafales. Though Indian officials have acknowledged losses, they have not specified the number of jets downed by Pakistan.

A rising military superpower, China hasn’t fought a major war in more than four decades but has raced under President Xi Jinping to modernize its armed forces, pouring resources into developing sophisticated weaponry and cutting-edge technologies. It has also extended that modernization drive to Pakistan, long hailed by Beijing as its “ironclad brother.”

Over the past five years, China has supplied 81 percent of Pakistan’s imported weapons, according to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Those exports include advanced fighter jets, missiles, radars and air-defense systems. Some Pakistan-made weapons have also been co-developed with Chinese firms or built with Chinese technology and expertise.

President Zardari, who was accompanied by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and First Lady Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, met the AVIC’s engineers and scientists and listened to their insights on innovation, production and future technologies.

“President Zardari was briefed on AVIC’s advanced capabilities, including the J-10 fighter jet, the co-production of the JF-17 Thunder with Pakistan, as well as progress in the J-20 stealth 5th-generation fighter aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, fully automated units, and integrated command-and-control systems for modern multi-domain operations,” Zardari’s office said.

“The President noted that the J-10 and JF-17 have greatly strengthened the Pakistan Air Force, a fact clearly demonstrated during May 2025’s Ma‘raka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos [against India in May].”

Zardari arrived in Chengdu on Friday on a ten-day China visit, which followed an official trip to China by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week, during which Islamabad signed investment agreements and joint ventures worth $8.5 billion with Beijing.

Later, President Zardari traveled via a high-speed train from Chengdu to Mianyang, the second largest prefecture-level city of Sichuan province in southwestern China, covering the 139-kilometer journey in around half an hour.

Officials briefed the president that China now operates the world’s largest high-speed rail network of over 45,000km of dedicated track, carrying more than 2 billion passengers annually. With trains running at up to 350-km an hour, the network links almost all major Chinese cities, with a standardized, dedicated passenger system that has become a model of modern connectivity.

“The President praised China’s achievements in sustainable and resilient transport, including pollution-free electric propulsion and earthquake early-warning technologies, describing them as a marvel of railway engineering,” Zardari’s office said. “He noted that such innovations offer valuable lessons for other countries including Pakistan.”

Topics: Pakistan China Ties

Latest updates

Australia faces cascading climate risks, government report says
Australia faces cascading climate risks, government report says
What is ‘involution’, China’s race-to-the-bottom competition trend?
What is ‘involution’, China’s race-to-the-bottom competition trend?
Trump says he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia
Trump says he is willing to impose sanctions on Russia
Britain and US to sign nuclear power pact during Trump’s visit
Britain and US to sign nuclear power pact during Trump’s visit
Chicago area residents mourn immigrant fatally shot after injuring ICE agent
Chicago area residents mourn immigrant fatally shot after injuring ICE agent

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.