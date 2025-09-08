From AlUla to Riyadh, Saudi Tourism Authority presents new experiences for Pakistani market

KARACHI: The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has reinforced its commitment to the Pakistani market with the successful conclusion of a four-day business-to-business (B2B) roadshow in Karachi and Islamabad, offering new travel experiences from the ancient oasis city of AlUla to the Saudi capital of Riyadh.

The roadshow brought together Saudi stakeholders, including leading hotels, destination management companies (DMCs), destination marketing organizations (DMOs), airlines and transport providers, with key Pakistani trade partners.

The initiative introduced exciting new meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) opportunities and destination experiences, further strengthening ties between the two countries’ travel and business sectors.

Alongside MICE opportunities, the roadshow highlighted diverse experiences from the heritage and culture of AlUla to the energy of Riyadh, the vibrancy of Jeddah, and the natural beauty of Abha, Taif and AlBaha.

“Through one-on-one business meetings, B2B matchmaking, and MICE focused networking sessions, the program created new avenues for collaboration while showcasing Saudi’s expanding tourism offering,” the STA said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is home to the two holiest cities of Islam, Makkah and Madinah, which are visited by millions of Muslims from across the world for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages each year. In recent years, Riyadh has intensified efforts to diversify its economy away from oil to other sectors, particularly leisure travel. Last year, the Kingdom also won a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The Kingdom is positioning itself as an emerging hub for MICE tourism, supported by world-class convention centers, futuristic venues, and an ecosystem designed to host meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions at an international scale.

Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country that has the world’s fifth largest population of over 240 million, stands as one of the priority nations for Saudi Arabia, and the STA expects more than 2.8 million Pakistani travelers to visit the Kingdom this year, compared to over 2.7 million who visited last year.

The STA presented major entertainment and lifestyle events, such as MDL Beast and Riyadh Season, at the roadshow, underscoring the Kingdom’s ability to combine business with unique cultural discovery. To encourage immediate engagement, exclusive promotions were launched, including exciting summer deals, early-bird discounts for winter AlUla tours, and tailored packages for leisure and group travel.

The Saudi delegation included representatives from Taiba Investments, Saudi Silk Route, Via Konnect, 88 Destinations, Kurban Tours, King Abdullah Economic City (represented by Via Konnect), Qiddiya, Aroya Cruise (represented by JAS Travels), Saudia Airlines, FlyADeal, and the Haramain Train, together with the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding metro and high-speed rail offerings that are enhancing connectivity across key cities.

“This roadshow reaffirms Saudi’s long-term commitment to Pakistan and its vision to offer integrated travel solutions that blend business, culture, and leisure,” the STA said.