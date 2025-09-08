Deal to boost AI skills for Saudi students

RIYADH: The International Center for AI Research and Ethics, supervised by UNESCO in Riyadh, has partnered with Google to offer university students across Saudi Arabia free access to Google AI Pro for one year.

The initiative aims to enhance students’ knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence and expand their opportunities for research and innovation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

ICAIRE will host in-person workshops at several Saudi universities and virtual sessions for others, with training provided by Gemini Academy.

Registration is open to all university students in the Kingdom until Nov. 3 via the center’s website, the SPA added.

Google AI Pro gives students access to advanced tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, the Veo 3 video generation tool, the Deep Research feature, Gemini integration with Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of Google Drive cloud storage.

The program empowers students with cutting-edge AI resources to boost their innovation and digital productivity skills.