Deal to boost AI skills for Saudi students

ICAIRE will host in-person workshops at several Saudi universities and virtual sessions for others, with training provided by Gemini Academy. (SPA)
ICAIRE will host in-person workshops at several Saudi universities and virtual sessions for others, with training provided by Gemini Academy. (SPA)
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
Deal to boost AI skills for Saudi students

Deal to boost AI skills for Saudi students
  • Google AI Pro gives students access to advanced tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, the Veo 3 video generation tool, the Deep Research feature, Gemini integration with Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of Google Drive cloud storage
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: The International Center for AI Research and Ethics, supervised by UNESCO in Riyadh, has partnered with Google to offer university students across Saudi Arabia free access to Google AI Pro for one year.

The initiative aims to enhance students’ knowledge and skills in artificial intelligence and expand their opportunities for research and innovation, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

ICAIRE will host in-person workshops at several Saudi universities and virtual sessions for others, with training provided by Gemini Academy.

Registration is open to all university students in the Kingdom until Nov. 3 via the center’s website, the SPA added.

Google AI Pro gives students access to advanced tools, including Gemini 2.5 Pro, the Veo 3 video generation tool, the Deep Research feature, Gemini integration with Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of Google Drive cloud storage.

The program empowers students with cutting-edge AI resources to boost their innovation and digital productivity skills.

 

Topics: The International Center for AI Research and Ethics UNESCO

Heavy rainfall predicted across Saudi Arabia

Rainfall is expected to be above average, with September seeing particularly heavy precipitation. (SPA)
Rainfall is expected to be above average, with September seeing particularly heavy precipitation. (SPA)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News
Heavy rainfall predicted across Saudi Arabia

Rainfall is expected to be above average, with September seeing particularly heavy precipitation. (SPA)
  • Heavy rain is forecast for Baha, southern Makkah and its highlands, southern and western Madinah, and the south of Eastern Province
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The National Center for Meteorology released a report on Monday outlining key climate forecasts for the Kingdom’s fall season from September to November.

Rainfall is expected to be above average, with September seeing particularly heavy precipitation, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated in Jazan, central and western Asir, and western Najran, the SPA added.

Heavy rain is forecast for Baha, southern Makkah and its highlands, southern and western Madinah, and the south of Eastern Province.

Later on in the year, above-average rainfall is expected in Jazan, southern and central Asir, northern Makkah, and southern Madinah.

Average surface temperatures are likely to rise above normal across most regions, according to the report.

Parts of Jouf, Tabuk, Madinah, Hail, the Northern Borders, and the southeast of Eastern Province will have temperatures higher than expected, while temperatures should stay near normal in Baha, Asir, Jazan, and parts of Najran, Makkah, and Riyadh.

 

Topics: The National Center for Meteorology Saudi Arabia

Saudi deputy minister receives ambassador of Iran

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) and Alireza Enayati in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) and Alireza Enayati in Riyadh. (Supplied)
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi deputy minister receives ambassador of Iran

Abdulrahman Al-Rassi (R) and Alireza Enayati in Riyadh. (Supplied)
  • During the meeting, both officials discussed issues of mutual interest
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Deputy Minister for International Multilateral Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Rassi received Ambassador of Iran to the Kingdom Alireza Enayati in Riyadh on Monday.

During the meeting, both officials discussed issues of mutual interest, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry posted on X.

Al-Rassi, who is also the general supervisor of the Public Diplomacy Deputyship, also received Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov, with whom he held similar talks.

Meanwhile, Saudi Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic and Development Affairs Abdullah bin Zarah received Paulo Uchoa Ribeiro Filho, the newly appointed ambassador of Brazil to the Kingdom, wishing him success in his new role.

 

Topics: Abdulrahman Al-Rassi Alireza Enayati

Saudi FM receives call from Russian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Updated 20 min 8 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi FM receives call from Russian counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.
Updated 20 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Monday from his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

During the call, they reviewed Saudi-Russian relations and discussed developments and issues of common interest, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia

KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab
Updated 08 September 2025
KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab

KSrelief delivers aid to flood-hit communities in Pakistan’s Punjab
  • Floods in Punjab, worsened by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released from Indian rivers, have killed 60 people
  • More than 4,330 areas have been affected, with authorities evacuating thousands from high-risk zones near swelling rivers
Updated 08 September 2025
Usama Iqbal Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Saudi aid agency KSrelief delivered five trucks of humanitarian assistance for victims of deadly floods in Pakistan’s Punjab, the province’s ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said on Monday.

Floods in Punjab, worsened by heavy monsoon rains and excess water released from Indian rivers, have killed 60 people and affected more than 4.1 million since late August.

More than 4,330 areas have been affected, with authorities evacuating thousands from high-risk zones near swelling rivers.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz met Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki on Monday. The Saudi envoy expressed condolences for the flood victims, the PML-N said.

“Five trucks carrying relief goods for flood victims in seven districts of Punjab from KSrelief have arrived,” the PML-N said, adding that Al-Malki handed them over to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority Punjab.

The relief items include 10,000 shelter kits and 10,000 food packages. The KSrelief shelter kits contain tents, solar panels, LED lights, thermal blankets, plastic mats, durable kitchen sets, water coolers, and antibacterial soaps.

Each 95kg food package contains flour, sugar, chickpeas, lentils, and cooking oil.

The relief items will be distributed among flood victims in Kasur, Jhang, Khanewal, Hafizabad, Chiniot, Multan, and Toba Tek Singh through the joint efforts of PDMA, KSrelief, and the Hayat Foundation.

“The relief assistance for flood victims reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued solidarity and brotherhood with Pakistan,” the PML-N said.

Nawaz, according to her party, paid tribute to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying: “We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for providing 10,000 food baskets and 10,000 shelter/camp kits.”

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre (KSrelief) Pakistan Punjab

Kuwaiti PM receives Saudi minister

Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.
Kuwait's PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News
Kuwaiti PM receives Saudi minister

Kuwait’s PM Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah receives Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd.
  • Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prime minister during the meeting
Updated 08 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Saudi Minister of State Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz at Bayan Palace on Monday.

Prince Turki conveyed the greetings of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the prime minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the two ministers discussed aspects of cooperation, the distinguished relations between their countries, and ways to develop them.

Topics: Kuwait Saudi Arabia

