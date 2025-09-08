You are here

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva awards Narendra Modi with the National Order of the Southern Cross at the Alvorada Palace in Braslia, Brazil, July 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 7 min 32 sec ago
AFP
  • Trump is punishing Brazil for what he calls a ‘witch hunt’ against his right-wing ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro
  • Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also used the summit to denounce a US military build-up in the Caribbean
AFP
BRASILIA: BRICS leaders railed against economic protectionism and “tariff blackmail” during a virtual meeting Monday held amid a damaging trade war with US President Donald Trump.
The group of emerging economies met via videoconference at the initiative of Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose office said it was necessary to address the “intensification of unilateral measures.”
The BRICS represents nearly 40 percent of global GDP and almost half of the world’s population.
Its members are among those hardest hit by what Lula referred to Monday as “tariff blackmail” and “unjustified and illegal” trade practices.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, for his part, called for the upholding of “the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core” and for rejection of “all forms of protectionism.”
Tensions between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, resulted in tit-for-tat duties that reached triple digits earlier this year before being lowered again.
In Brazil’s case, Trump slapped his highest level of trade tariff — 50 percent — on a range of goods from Latin America’s biggest economy.
Trump is punishing Brazil for what he calls a “witch hunt” against his right-wing ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro who is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup to take power back from Lula after losing 2022 elections.
A verdict in the trial is expected this week.
“Tariff blackmail is being normalized as an instrument to conquer markets and interfere in domestic affairs,” Lula said Monday.

Washington also imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of fueling Moscow’s deadly attacks on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the BRICS summit the world needed sustainable trade, adding that “increasing barriers and complicating transactions will not help.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in the virtual meeting days after gathering with Xi, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and India’s Narendra Modi in China, where regional leaders slammed America’s “bullying behavior.”
Trump hit South Africa, engaged in a spat with Washington over a range of domestic and international policies, with a 30 percent tariff — the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.
Trump, who has repeatedly cited debunked claims of a “genocide” of white South Africans, will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this year.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a prepared speech, told BRICS counterparts that “unilateral tariff actions are contributing to an increasingly protectionist environment which poses great hardships and danger for the countries of the Global South.”
In July, Trump lashed out at the BRICS and threatened its members with additional export duties after they voiced concern that his trade war was putting the global economy at risk.
“We must remain steadfast in promoting the building of an open global economy, sharing opportunities and achieving win-win results through openness,” Xi underscored Monday.
Lula also used the summit to denounce a US military build-up in the Caribbean, which he said added “a factor of tension.”
Washington has deployed warships and aircraft in what it labeled an anti-drug operation, and blew up an alleged narco boat, killing 11 people and raising fears in Venezuela of an invasion.

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
  • We can say the Swiss government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

BERN: Swiss medics began a hunger protest outside parliament on Monday over the war in Gaza, pressing Bern to take a more critical stance on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian enclave.
Switzerland has condemned some Israeli actions in the conflict, such as an attack on a hospital last month, but has held back from stronger steps sought by the protesters, such as imposing sanctions on Israel or recognizing a Palestinian state.
Medics have signed up to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.
“A white tunic used to protect you. Today, if you want to save your life, you take it off, and that’s intolerable, and it’s intolerable we’re not reacting to that,” said Prof. Pietro Majno-Hurst, a surgeon and member of the Swiss Healthcare Workers Against Genocide.
The protest follows actions in Swiss universities and other demonstrations over the weekend as famine strikes parts of Gaza.
“We can say the government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage. And I think today, it’s time for a change,” said Professor Karl Blanchet, director of the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies, who is part of the protest.
Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau said Switzerland was “deeply concerned” by the humanitarian situation in Gaza and repeated calls for a ceasefire and for respect of international humanitarian law.
“The Federal Council believes that the recognition of a Palestinian state is part of the prospect of lasting peace based on the two-state solution,” he added.
Switzerland, which has close ties with Israel but a tradition of neutrality, has matched EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, prompting accusations of double standards by some critics.
Bideau said that Switzerland does not have legal autonomy on sanctions policy and can only match those of the UN or major trading partners, which have so far refrained from imposing sanctions over the Gaza war.
Two Swiss citizens were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. 

 

Heathrow terminal to reopen after ‘possible hazardous materials incident’

Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 49 min 45 sec ago
AFP
Heathrow terminal to reopen after ‘possible hazardous materials incident’

Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
  • “Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service,” the fire brigade said
Updated 49 min 45 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Heathrow’s Terminal 4 “was safe to reopen,” the airport operator said Monday evening a few hours after its check-in area was temporarily closed and evacuated over a “possible hazardous materials incident.”
“Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights to depart as planned today,” the operator of UK’s main international airport said on social media.
The London Fire Brigade said it was standing down operations around three hours after it was called to respond to a “possible hazardous materials incident” at the terminal part of one of the world’s busiest air hubs.
“Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service,” the fire brigade said, adding the cause of the incident “remains under investigation.”
“We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority,” the airport added.
It said other terminals had been operating as normal through the incident.

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders

Maduro deploys 25,000 troops to Venezuela borders
  • The move comes amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump
  • Troops were deployed to the northeast coast, home to Venezuela’s biggest oil refineries
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

CARACAS: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had deployed 25,000 troops along the Caribbean coast and the border with Colombia amid soaring tensions with US President Donald Trump.
In a message Sunday night on social media Maduro said he had deployed “25,000 men and women from our glorious National Bolivarian Armed Forces” to the frontier with Colombia and the northeast coast, where the country’s biggest oil refineries are situated.
The deployment aimed to ensure “the defense of national sovereignty, the security of the country and the fight for peace,” he added.
He did not expressly refer to Trump, who has cited the need to combat Venezuelan drug traffickers particularly in ordering the biggest naval buildup in the Caribbean in years.
Last week US forces blew up a suspected drug boat with 11 people aboard in the Caribbean.
Trump said the boat belonged to the Venezuelan crime gang Tren de Aragua but provided scant proof of the claim.
The US leader has also threatened to shoot down Venezuelan military jets if they endanger US forces after two Venezuelan planes flew near a US Navy vessel in international waters.
Venezuela’s armed forces run to around 123,000 members, according to military sources.
Maduro claims a further 220,000 people have enlisted in a civilian militia.

French PM ousted in parliament confidence vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
French PM ousted in parliament confidence vote

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou addresses the National Assembly, prior to a parliamentary confidence vote.
  • Bayrou’s ousting leaves Macron with a new domestic headache at a time when he is leading diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine war
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

PARIS: France’s parliament on Monday ousted the government of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou after just nine months in office, leaving President Emmanuel Macron scrambling to find a successor and plunging the country into a new political crisis.
Bayrou, who has been in the job for just nine months, had blindsided even his allies by calling a confidence vote to end a lengthy standoff over his austerity budget, which foresees almost 44 billion euros ($52 billion) of cost savings to reduce France’s debt pile.
Bayrou, the first premier in the history of modern France to be ousted in a confidence vote rather than a no-confidence vote, will submit his resignation on Tuesday morning, according to a person close to him who asked not to be named.
In the vote in the National Assembly, 364 deputies voted that they had no confidence in the government while just 194 gave it their confidence. “In line with article 50 of the constitution, the prime minister must submit the resignation of his government,” said speaker Yael Braun-Pivet.
Bayrou is the sixth prime minister under Macron since his 2017 election but the fifth since 2022. Bayrou’s ousting leaves the French head of state with a new domestic headache at a time when he is leading diplomatic efforts on the Ukraine war.
But defending his decision to call the high-risk confidence vote, Bayrou told the National Assembly: “The biggest risk was not to take one, to let things continue without anything changing... and have business as usual.”
Describing the debt pile as “life-threatening” for France, Bayrou said his government had put forward a plan so that the country could “in a few years’ time escape the inexorable tide of debt that is submerging it.”
“You have the power to overthrow the government” but not “to erase reality,” Bayrou told the MPs in a doomed final bid to save his government before the vote.

Macron now faces one of the most critical decisions of his presidency — appoint a seventh prime minister to try to thrash out a compromise, or call snap elections in a bid to have a more accommodating parliament.
There is no guarantee an election would result in any improvement in the fortunes of Macron’s center-right bloc in parliament.
And although the Socialist Party (PS) has expressed readiness to lead a new government, it is far from clear whether such an administration could survive.
Heavyweight right-wing cabinet ministers, such as Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin, are trusted by Macron but risk being voted out by the left.
According to a poll by Odoxa-Backbone for Le Figaro newspaper, 64 percent of the French want Macron to resign rather than name a new prime minister, a move he has ruled out.
He is forbidden from standing for a third term in 2027.
Around 77 percent of people do not approve of his work, Macron’s worst-ever such rating, according to an Ifop poll for the Ouest-France daily.

Alongside political upheaval, France is also facing social tensions.
A left-wing collective named “Block Everything” is calling for a day of action on Wednesday, and trade unions have urged workers to strike on September 18.
The 2027 presidential election meanwhile remains wide open, with analysts predicting the French far right will have its best-ever chance of winning.
Three-time presidential candidate for the National Rally (RN) Marine Le Pen suffered a blow in March when a French court convicted her and other party officials over an EU parliament fake jobs scam.
Le Pen was sentenced to four years’ imprisonment, two of which were suspended, and a fine of 100,000 euros ($117,000).
The ruling also banned her from standing for office for five years, which would scupper her ambition of taking part in the 2027 vote unless overturned on appeal.
But a Paris court said Monday her appeal would be heard from January 13 to February 12, 2026, well before the election — potentially resurrecting her presidential hopes.
Cheered by her MPs, Le Pen urged Macron to call snap legislative elections, saying holding the polls is “not an option but an obligation” and describing Bayrou’s administration as a “phantom government.”

Nepal police open fire, killing 17 protesting social media ban

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Nepal police open fire, killing 17 protesting social media ban

Demonstrators clash with riot police personnel during a protest outside the Parliament in Kathmandu on September 8, 2025.
  • Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into an area near parliament
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

Katmandu: Nepal police on Monday opened fire, killing at least 17 people as thousands of young protesters took to the streets of Katmandu demanding the government lift a social media ban and tackle corruption.
Several social media sites — including Facebook, YouTube and X — have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.
Police used rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and batons when the demonstrators pushed through barbed wire and tried to storm into a restricted area near parliament.
“Seventeen people have died,” Shekhar Khanal, spokesman for the Katmandu valley police, told AFP.
Khanal said more than 400 people were injured, including over 100 police.
“I had been there for a peaceful protest, but the government used force,” said Iman Magar, 20, who was hit in his right arm.
“It was not a rubber bullet but a metallic one, and it took away a part of my hand. The doctor says I need to undergo an operation.”
Sirens rang through the city as the injured were taken to hospitals.
“I have never seen such a disturbing situation at the hospital,” said Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the Civil Hospital which received many of those wounded.
“Tear gas entered the hospital area as well, making it difficult for doctors to work,” she told AFP.
Anger poured over social media over the excessive use of force and death of young demonstrators.
Amnesty International called for a “thorough, independent and impartial investigation” into the deaths and said live ammunition had been used against protesters.
The district administration imposed a curfew in several key areas of the city, including the parliament, the president’s residence and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister’s office.
Some of the demonstrators had climbed over the wall into the parliament premises and its gate was vandalized.
Similar protests were organized in other districts across the country.
Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.
“We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here,” said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.
“We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalized in Nepal.”
Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the “authoritarian attitude” of the government.
“We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation,” she told AFP.
Demonstrators had started their protest in Katmandu with the national anthem and waving the country’s flag, before chanting against the social media stoppage and corruption.
There have been several corruption cases reported in the last few years involving ministers, former ministers and high-profile officials.
Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.
“There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well,” said protester Bhumika Bharati.
The cabinet decided last month to give the affected social media firms seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.
The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.
In a statement on Sunday, the government said it respected freedom of thought and expression and was committed to “creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use.”
Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.
The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.
It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.

