  Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean

Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean

Osprey helicopters fly as a US Air Force C-17A Globemaster aircraft is seen on the ground after landing at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on September 8, 2025. (AFP)
Osprey helicopters fly as a US Air Force C-17A Globemaster aircraft is seen on the ground after landing at Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, on September 8, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean

Hegseth and Caine visit Puerto Rico as US steps up military operations in the Caribbean
  • The visit comes as the US prepares to deploy 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for operations targeting drug cartels, a person familiar with the planning said Saturday
Updated 22 sec ago
AP
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday as the US steps up its military operations against drug cartels in the Caribbean.
Their arrival in the US territory comes more than a week after ships carrying hundreds of US marines deployed to Puerto Rico for a training exercise, a move that some on the island have criticized.
Puerto Rico’s Gov. Jenniffer González said Hegseth and Caine visited on behalf of President Donald Trump’s administration to support those participating in the training.
“We thank President Trump and his administration for recognizing the strategic importance of Puerto Rico to US national security and for their fight against drug cartels and the narco-dictator Nicolás Maduro,” González said.
Hegseth and Caine met with officials at the 156th Wing Muñiz Air National Guard Base in Carolina, a city just east of the capital of San Juan.
González said Hegseth spoke to nearly 300 soldiers at the base and thanked those he described as “American warriors” for their work.
The visit comes as the US prepares to deploy 10 F-35 fighter jets to Puerto Rico for operations targeting drug cartels, a person familiar with the planning said Saturday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because information about the deployments has not been made public.
Tensions escalating
On Sept. 2, Trump announced that the US carried out a strike in the southern Caribbean against a vessel that had left Venezuela and was suspected of carrying drugs. Eleven people were killed in the rare US military operation in the Caribbean, with the president saying the vessel was operated by the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua.
While the prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago praised the strike and said the US should kill all drug traffickers “violently,” reaction from other Caribbean leaders has been more subdued.
Barbadian Foreign Minister Kerrie Symmonds recently told The Associated Press that members of Caricom, a regional trade bloc, sent a letter to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio asking for an open line of communication on developments. He said they want to avoid being surprised by any US moves against Venezuela.
Meanwhile, Venezuela’s government on Monday insisted that the US is falsely accusing it of playing a crucial role in the global drug trade. Vice President Delcy Rodríguez told reporters the US government should redirect its recently deployed maritime force to the Pacific, where fast boats and container ships have long carried Colombian cocaine.
“Those ships that are trying to intimidate Venezuela today should be there in the Pacific if they truly wanted to fight and prevent cocaine from reaching the United States of America,” she said. “They have a GPS location problem. They’re where they shouldn’t be. They need to calibrate their GPS.”
Rodríguez, citing reports from the United Nations and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, added that Venezuela “has absolutely nothing to do with the deaths of (US) citizens from drug overdoses” as the country “is not relevant” in global drug production.
She suggested the US should focus on fighting consumption within its borders.
“There’s a lot of hypocrisy, a lot of double standards, a lot of political manipulation of this issue to attack, to intervene, to aim for regime change in countries that aren’t sympathetic,” she said, referring to drug trafficking.
‘No to War’
The ongoing training of the Marines in Puerto Rico and the upcoming deployment of fighter jets have rankled some in the US territory, where the memories of the US Navy using nearby islands as training ranges in the 1940s remains fresh, with the cleanup still ongoing.
The April 1999 death of civilian security guard David Sanes Rodríguez sparked large protests at the time, eventually leading to the US military leaving the island. Rodríguez was killed after two 500-pound (226-kilogram) bombs were dropped near him as part of a training mission in Vieques.
On Sunday, dozens of people gathered at the National Guard base in Carolina to decry the heightened US military presence on the island.
They held signs that said, “No to War” and “No to military bases in P.R.”
Organizers also warned against the use of Puerto Rico as a staging ground for potential US military actions in the region.
“We denounce the existence of military bases in Puerto Rico,” said Sonia Santiago Hernández, founder of Mothers Against War.
González has dismissed those concerns, saying that Puerto Rico is playing an important role in Trump’s ongoing fight against drug trafficking since it represents a US border in the Caribbean.
Marines in Puerto Rico
Siul López, a spokesman for Puerto Rico’s National Guard, told The AP that a group of Marines currently training on the island are not tied to the US maritime force recently deployed to Caribbean waters.
“One thing has nothing to do with another,” he said, adding that the training in Puerto Rico was pre-planned.
López said he did not know when exactly the training exercise in Puerto Rico was first planned but noted that such exercises are usually planned about a year in advance.
He said the training began on Aug. 31 but that he does not know when it will end, nor how many Marines are involved.
He said they are practicing amphibious maneuvers with a variety of vehicles.
Meanwhile, González said last week that she estimates more than 1,000 Marines were on the island.
The US Marine Corps issued a statement on Aug. 31 noting that marines and sailors from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit would be conducting amphibious training and flight operations in southern Puerto Rico.
“The challenging terrain and tropical climate of Puerto Rico provides an ideal environment for the 22nd MEU to conduct realistic amphibious training and hone specialized skills such as patrolling, reconnaissance and survival techniques, ensuring a high level of readiness while forward deployed,” the Marine Corps said in a statement.
It wasn’t immediately clear how long Hegseth and Caine planned to stay in Puerto Rico, or if they planned to visit other sites while on the island.
López, the National Guard’s spokesman, declined to comment on specifics of the visit.

 

Topics: Puerto Rico

Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters
Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus

Ten people killed, 61 hurt after Mexican train hits double-decker bus
  • The collision happened in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco and Maravatio
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Ten people were killed and at least 61 were injured in central Mexico when a freight train smashed into a double-decker passenger bus, which the train operator said had been attempting to pass in front of the moving train.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City de Mexico, the railway, expressed its condolences to the victims’ families and called on drivers to respect road signs and stop orders at railroad crossings.
Bus operator Herradura de Plata did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Images from the scene showed the front part of the top deck of the bus smashed in and its metal frame badly dented, as first responders cordoned off the area.
The collision happened in an industrial zone on the highway between Atlacomulco, a town some 115 km (71 miles) northwest of the capital Mexico City, and Maravatio, in nearby Michoacan state, local authorities said.
The State of Mexico’s attorney general’s office said seven women and three men were killed. Some of those injured were in severe condition, while others were quickly released from the hospital, it added, without giving numbers.
Deadly bus crashes are frequent in Latin America. The Mexican government’s latest report of collisions on federal highways showed a total of 12,099 crashes in 2023, resulting in over $100 million in damage, 6,400 injuries, and nearly 1,900 deaths. In February, more than 40 people were killed in southern Mexico when a bus traveling to Tabasco from the tourist city of Cancun hit a trailer truck and caught fire.
Buses are a major mode of transport in Mexico, where, although freight trains are common, passenger rail routes remain limited.
The government of President Claudia Sheinbaum is looking to dramatically expand the nation’s passenger rail network to connect many parts of northern and central Mexico. 

Topics: Mexico

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
AP
Follow

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens

Supreme Court lifts restrictions on LA immigration stops set after agents swept up US citizens
  • The conservative majority lifted a restraining order from a judge who found that “roving patrols” were conducting indiscriminate stops in and around LA
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for federal agents to conduct sweeping immigration operations for now in Los Angeles, the latest victory for President Donald Trump’s administration at the high court.
The conservative majority lifted a restraining order from a judge who found that “roving patrols” were conducting indiscriminate stops in and around LA. The order had barred immigration agents from stopping people solely based on their race, language, job or location. The court’s 6-3 decision followed a pattern of at least temporarily allowing some of the Republican administration’s harshest policies, while leaving room for the possibility of a different outcome after the legal case plays out fully. The net effect, meanwhile, has Trump pushing ahead in many of the areas he considers most critical.
The majority did not explain its reasoning, as is typical on the court’s emergency docket. But Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested the lower-court judge had gone too far in restricting how Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents can carry out brief stops for questioning. “The prospect of such after-the-fact judicial second-guessing and contempt proceedings will inevitably chill lawful immigration enforcement efforts,” he wrote.
Dissent cites ‘indignities’
In a stinging dissent joined by her two liberal colleagues, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said many stops had not been brief or easy. “Countless people in the Los Angeles area have been grabbed, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed simply because of their looks, their accents, and the fact they make a living by doing manual labor,” she wrote. “Today, the Court needlessly subjects countless more to these exact same indignities.”
Kavanaugh, for his part, suggested stops in which agents use force could yet face legal challenges.
The Supreme Court’s decision comes as ICE agents also step up enforcement in Washington as part of Trump’s unprecedented federal takeover of the capital city’s law enforcement and deployment of the National Guard.
The lawsuit will now continue to unfold in California. It was filed by immigrant advocacy groups that accused the Trump administration of systematically targeting brown-skinned people during his administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration in the Los Angeles area.
US District Judge Maame E. Frimpong in Los Angeles had found a “mountain of evidence” that enforcement tactics were violating the Constitution. The plaintiffs included US citizens swept up in immigration stops. An appeals court had left Frimpong’s ruling in place.
Federal attorneys have said immigration officers target people based on illegal presence in the US, not skin color, race or ethnicity. Even so, the Justice Department argued that the order wrongly limited the factors that ICE agents can use when deciding who to stop.
More than 5,000 arrests made
The Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that authorities had made 5,210 immigration arrests since June 6 and praised the work of its lead commander there, Gregory Bovino, whose “success in getting the worst of the worst out of the Los Angeles region speaks for itself.”
The Los Angeles region has been a battleground for the Trump administration after its hard-line immigration strategy spurred protests and the deployment of the National Guard and the Marines. The number of immigration raids in the LA area appeared to slow shortly after Frimpong’s order came down in July, but recently they have become more frequent again, including an operation in which agents jumped out of the back of a rented box truck and made arrests at an LA Home Depot store.
The plaintiffs argued that Frimpong’s order only prevents federal agents from making stops that align with the Constitution and Supreme Court precedent.
Chris Newman, legal director for the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, said the decision would fuel aggressive immigration enforcement in other major cities and constrain lower-court judges.
“The Supreme Court majority makes clear that average non-white workers are targets, and it functionally gives its stamp of approval for Trump to trample their bedrock constitutional rights,” he said.
Solicitor General D. John Sauer countered that the order was too restrictive in an area the Trump administration considers a top priority as it carries out the president’s goal of mass deportations.
Attorney General Pam Bondi celebrated the Supreme Court decision as a “massive victory” in a social media post. “Now, ICE can continue carrying out roving patrols in California without judicial micromanagement,” she wrote.
The order from Frimpong, who was nominated by Democratic President Joe Biden, barred authorities from using factors like apparent race or ethnicity, speaking Spanish or English with an accent, presence at a location such as a tow yard or car wash, or someone’s occupation as the only basis for reasonable suspicion for detention. It had covered a combined population of nearly 20 million people, nearly half of whom identify as Hispanic or Latino.
‘East LA, bro!’
Plaintiffs included three detained immigrants and two US citizens. One of the citizens was Los Angeles resident Brian Gavidia, who was shown in a June 13 video being seized by federal agents as he yelled, “I was born here in the States. East LA, bro!”
Gavidia was released about 20 minutes later after showing agents his identification, as was another citizen stopped at a car wash, according to the lawsuit.

Topics: US Supreme Court US citizens immigration Los Angeles

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’

BRICS leaders denounce protectionism, tariff ‘blackmail’
  • Trump is punishing Brazil for what he calls a ‘witch hunt’ against his right-wing ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro
  • Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also used the summit to denounce a US military build-up in the Caribbean
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

BRASILIA: BRICS leaders railed against economic protectionism and “tariff blackmail” during a virtual meeting Monday held amid a damaging trade war with US President Donald Trump.
The group of emerging economies met via videoconference at the initiative of Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose office said it was necessary to address the “intensification of unilateral measures.”
The BRICS represents nearly 40 percent of global GDP and almost half of the world’s population.
Its members are among those hardest hit by what Lula referred to Monday as “tariff blackmail” and “unjustified and illegal” trade practices.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, for his part, called for the upholding of “the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core” and for rejection of “all forms of protectionism.”
Tensions between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies, resulted in tit-for-tat duties that reached triple digits earlier this year before being lowered again.
In Brazil’s case, Trump slapped his highest level of trade tariff — 50 percent — on a range of goods from Latin America’s biggest economy.
Trump is punishing Brazil for what he calls a “witch hunt” against his right-wing ally, former president Jair Bolsonaro who is on trial for allegedly plotting a coup to take power back from Lula after losing 2022 elections.
A verdict in the trial is expected this week.
“Tariff blackmail is being normalized as an instrument to conquer markets and interfere in domestic affairs,” Lula said Monday.

Washington also imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on Indian imports, accusing New Delhi of fueling Moscow’s deadly attacks on Ukraine by purchasing Russian oil.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the BRICS summit the world needed sustainable trade, adding that “increasing barriers and complicating transactions will not help.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin also took part in the virtual meeting days after gathering with Xi, North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and India’s Narendra Modi in China, where regional leaders slammed America’s “bullying behavior.”
Trump hit South Africa, engaged in a spat with Washington over a range of domestic and international policies, with a 30 percent tariff — the highest in sub-Saharan Africa.
Trump, who has repeatedly cited debunked claims of a “genocide” of white South Africans, will not attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg later this year.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a prepared speech, told BRICS counterparts that “unilateral tariff actions are contributing to an increasingly protectionist environment which poses great hardships and danger for the countries of the Global South.”
In July, Trump lashed out at the BRICS and threatened its members with additional export duties after they voiced concern that his trade war was putting the global economy at risk.
“We must remain steadfast in promoting the building of an open global economy, sharing opportunities and achieving win-win results through openness,” Xi underscored Monday.
Lula also used the summit to denounce a US military build-up in the Caribbean, which he said added “a factor of tension.”
Washington has deployed warships and aircraft in what it labeled an anti-drug operation, and blew up an alleged narco boat, killing 11 people and raising fears in Venezuela of an invasion.

Topics: BRICS Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Donald Trump

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters
Follow

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament

Swiss medics start hunger protest over Gaza outside parliament
  • We can say the Swiss government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage
Updated 08 September 2025
Reuters

BERN: Swiss medics began a hunger protest outside parliament on Monday over the war in Gaza, pressing Bern to take a more critical stance on Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian enclave.
Switzerland has condemned some Israeli actions in the conflict, such as an attack on a hospital last month, but has held back from stronger steps sought by the protesters, such as imposing sanctions on Israel or recognizing a Palestinian state.
Medics have signed up to protest outside parliament in pairs wearing stethoscopes and medical tunics splashed with fake blood, taking turns in 24-hour fasts in a relay system throughout the September parliamentary session.
“A white tunic used to protect you. Today, if you want to save your life, you take it off, and that’s intolerable, and it’s intolerable we’re not reacting to that,” said Prof. Pietro Majno-Hurst, a surgeon and member of the Swiss Healthcare Workers Against Genocide.
The protest follows actions in Swiss universities and other demonstrations over the weekend as famine strikes parts of Gaza.
“We can say the government is currently silent, inactive, I would say fairly cowardly, and is very lacking in courage. And I think today, it’s time for a change,” said Professor Karl Blanchet, director of the Geneva Center of Humanitarian Studies, who is part of the protest.
Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Nicolas Bideau said Switzerland was “deeply concerned” by the humanitarian situation in Gaza and repeated calls for a ceasefire and for respect of international humanitarian law.
“The Federal Council believes that the recognition of a Palestinian state is part of the prospect of lasting peace based on the two-state solution,” he added.
Switzerland, which has close ties with Israel but a tradition of neutrality, has matched EU sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, prompting accusations of double standards by some critics.
Bideau said that Switzerland does not have legal autonomy on sanctions policy and can only match those of the UN or major trading partners, which have so far refrained from imposing sanctions over the Gaza war.
Two Swiss citizens were killed in the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel that triggered the Gaza war. 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA Switzerland

Heathrow terminal to reopen after ‘possible hazardous materials incident’

Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Follow

Heathrow terminal to reopen after ‘possible hazardous materials incident’

Passengers walk from Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport on September 8, 2025. (Reuters)
  • “Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service,” the fire brigade said
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Heathrow’s Terminal 4 “was safe to reopen,” the airport operator said Monday evening a few hours after its check-in area was temporarily closed and evacuated over a “possible hazardous materials incident.”
“Emergency services have confirmed Terminal 4 is safe to reopen and we are doing everything we can to ensure all flights to depart as planned today,” the operator of UK’s main international airport said on social media.
The London Fire Brigade said it was standing down operations around three hours after it was called to respond to a “possible hazardous materials incident” at the terminal part of one of the world’s busiest air hubs.
“Around 20 people have been assessed on scene by paramedics from the London Ambulance Service,” the fire brigade said, adding the cause of the incident “remains under investigation.”
“We are very sorry for the disruption caused, the safety and security of our passengers and colleagues is our number one priority,” the airport added.
It said other terminals had been operating as normal through the incident.

Topics: heathrow airport UK London

