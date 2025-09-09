You are here

Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag
Denmark’s then head coach Kasper Hjulmand ahead of a round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark at the Euro 2024 tournament in Dortmund on June 29, 2024. Hjulmand was hired Monday to lead Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for the sacked coach Erik ten Hag. (AP/File)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag
  • It will be Hjulmand’s second stint in the Bundesliga, after less than a year with Mainz in the 2014-15 season
  • Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro commended Hjulmand’s “transparent, communicative and empathetic style”
Updated 10 sec ago
AP
LONDON: Former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was hired Monday to lead Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Erik ten Hag following the Dutchman’s abrupt firing last week.

Hjulmand has been out of work since leaving the Danish national team following their last-16 exit at the European Championship in 2024, after four years in charge.

It will be Hjulmand’s second stint in the Bundesliga, after less than a year with Mainz in the 2014-15 season.

“I have always seen Bayer 04 as a very well-managed, well-structured and highly ambitious club,” the 53-year-old Hjulmand said. “This impression has been confirmed in recent days. It’s an honor to be entrusted with a team like this.”

Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga in the 2023-24 season after going the entire domestic campaign undefeated, needed a new coach after getting rid of Ten Hag, who had just three games in charge after succeeding Xabi Alonso.

A tough start

Hjulmand has signed a contract through the end of the 2026-27 season and faces a tricky debut at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday before a return to Denmark to face Copenhagen in the Champions League on Sept. 18.

He hasn’t coached in the Champions League since the 2012-13 season with Nordsjaelland, where he’d won the Danish title. Nordsjaelland had one draw and five losses in that campaign and was defeated in Champions League qualification the following season.

Ten Hag’s departure

The former Manchester United manager was tasked with rebuilding Leverkusen after an exodus of key players, including Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Jeremie Frimpong, since Alonso’s departure for Real Madrid at the end of last season.

However, chaos soon engulfed the club, with Ten Hag questioning club decisions in the transfer market and collecting just one point from Leverkusen’s first two Bundesliga games — a home defeat to Hoffenheim before squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with 10-man Werder Bremen.

That draw saw players ignore Ten Hag’s instructions and argue among themselves on the field over who would take a penalty.

Hjulmand’s leadership

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro commended Hjulmand’s “transparent, communicative and empathetic style,” saying: “A newly assembled team like ours, which is capable of development, needs clear guidelines.”

Hjulmand comes recommended by a key member of Alonso’s staff. Fitness coach Ismael Camenforte worked for Hjulmand with Denmark and at Leverkusen until leaving for Madrid with Alonso.

Hjulmand’s empathy and leadership qualities were especially on show at the European Championship in 2021, when Denmark captain Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the team’s first game against Finland.

Hjulmand was widely lauded for the way he dealt with the emotional aftermath of Eriksen’s collapse and subsequent recovery and led the Danes to the semifinals, where they lost to England.

Topics: Bayer Leverkusen Kasper Hjulmand Bundesliga Erik ten Hag

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP
Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club
Updated 35 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by Nottingham Forest early on Tuesday after 21 months in charge at the Premier League club.
“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at The City Ground,” said a club statement released just after midnight.

Topics: Nottingham Forest Nuno Espírito Santo

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying
Updated 2 min 28 sec ago
AFP
Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying
Updated 2 min 28 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: Sandro Tonali’s last-gasp winner edged Italy to a 5-4 victory over Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Monday, while Kosovo beat Sweden despite Alexander Isak making his first appearance of the season.
After collapsing from leading 4-2 in the final two minutes to drawing 4-4, Tonali’s 91st-minute strike in the Hungarian city of Debrecen sent Italy above Israel and into the play-off spot in Group I.
New coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side trail leaders Norway by three points and still have a chance of taking first place and the group’s sole direct qualifying spot as they seek to avoid missing out on a third-consecutive World Cup finals appearance.
“We’ll take the win which was crucial for us, but we’re completely nuts, nuts because we conceded some absurd goals,” said Gattuso.
“We need to work on that because we’re too fragile, we concede goals too easily. The boys know that, but this is my problem to fix.”
Israel, whose players donned black armbands in honor of the victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at a bus stop in east Jerusalem carried out by Palestinian gunmen, took an early lead through an own-goal.
Moise Kean wiped out the nominal hosts’ lead on two occasions before Italy went 4-2 ahead on 81 minutes.
A second Dor Peretz strike in the 88th minute and a clumsy Alessandro Bastoni own-goal two minutes later made it appear the four-time world champions were on course for a disastrous result.
But Tonali’s speculative effort went through a sea of legs and into the net to spark wild celebrations as the topsy-turvy encounter held one last surprise.
Israel have played their ‘home’ matches in Hungary since the country’s offensive in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

‘No-playing time’ 

Sweden’s slow start to their qualifying campaign continued into matchday two as they went down 2-0 to Kosovo in Pristina.
The Swedes now sit on just one point after a last-gasp equalizer by Slovenia condemned them to a 2-2 draw on Friday.
Goals in the first half by Elvis Rexhbecaj and Vedat Muriqi were enough to give Kosovo just their second-ever win in World Cup qualifying.
Augsburg midfielder Rexhbecaj bundled the hosts ahead on 26 minutes after goalkeeper Robin Olsen saved his initial one-on-one effort.
Kosovan captain Muriqi then doubled the lead three minutes before the interval with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.
Premier League record signing Isak was sent on from the bench to try and salvage something for the Swedes inside the final 20 minutes.
The Liverpool star had a chance to halve the deficit on 85 minutes but was stoutly denied by ‘keeper Arijanet Muric as Kosovo moved second in Group B despite finishing with 10 men.
“ had only done three training sessions with the team,” Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told Viaplay.
“He had no pre-season with the team and of course no playing time,” he added of the 25-year-old who endured a turbulent departure from former club Newcastle.
Switzerland, who beat Kosovo 4-0 last week, stay top of the pool following a dominant first-half display in Basel against Slovenia.
The home side ran out 3-0 winners after goals by Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye inside the first 40 minutes.
Denmark won by the same margin in Greece as they moved top of Group C on four points. They sit level with Scotland, who beat Belarus 2-0 in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.
Croatia took the lead in Group L with a 4-0 home victory over neighboring Montenegro.
Kristijan Jakic opened the scoring in Zagreb, before Montenegro were reduced to 10 men as Andrija Bulatovic saw red.
Andrej Kramaric went clear at the top of the qualification goal-scoring chart with his sixth goal of the campaign on 51 minutes, before a late Edvin Kuc own-goal and an Ivan Perisic strike put gloss on the result.
The 2018 World Cup runners-up leapfrogged Czech Republic atop the table with both countries boasting 12 points, although Croatia have a match in hand.
Faroe Islands moved to third in the group with a 1-0 win over Gibraltar.
 

Topics: Italy Kosovo Sweden

Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules

Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules

Manchester City and Premier League end dispute over sponsor rules
  • City have accepted that the current rules for ‘associated party transactions’ are “valid and binding”
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Manchester City and the Premier League have reached a settlement in their dispute over the rules governing commercial deals.

City have accepted that the current rules for ‘associated party transactions’ are “valid and binding.”

The Etihad Stadium club had launched arbitration proceedings on January 20 against the current rules, which are designed to ensure that deals between teams and entities linked to their ownership are done at fair market value.

City’s challenge was understood to have included criticism of the way the Premier League treated shareholder loans under the rules.

The league and City have agreed to make no further comment on the matter.

The APT rules were originally introduced in December 2021, following the Saudi-led takeover of Newcastle earlier that year.

Those rules were successfully challenged by City last year, with a tribunal finding them unlawful on multiple grounds, including the fact they excluded shareholder loans from fair market value assessments.

That led to the Premier League consulting with clubs on amendments to the rules, with 16 teams voting in favor of the amended rules at a meeting last November.

City’s acceptance that the amended rules are valid and binding appears to put to bed an issue which had threatened to have a major impact on the league if the rules had been significantly weakened.

Without APT rules, entities linked to clubs’ owners could potentially overvalue sponsorships and other commercial transactions to boost a club’s revenue, putting that club in a stronger position under the league’s profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) and therefore given more leeway to spend on transfer fees and player wages.

An assessment of shareholder loans for fair market value was incorporated into the APT rules last November, but the rules do not apply retrospectively.

Instead, the fair market assessment only applies to ongoing and future loans.

City and the Premier League still await the outcome of an independent commission hearing which was examining more than 100 charges against the club for alleged breaches of the league’s financial rules, charges City strenuously deny.

The hearing took place between September and December last year, after City were charged by the Premier League in February 2023.

Topics: football soccer England

Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup

Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP
Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup

Late Ben Romdhane goal seals Tunisia berth in 2026 World Cup
  • Tunisia have 22 points from eight matches, 10 more than second-placed Namibia
Updated 08 September 2025
AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Mohamed Ben Romdhane scored in added time to give Tunisia a 1-0 win in Equatorial Guinea on Monday and qualification for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Victory for Tunisia gave them an unassailable lead in Group H and they become the second African nation to secure a place at the tournament after Morocco.

Tunisia have 22 points from eight matches, 10 more than second-placed Namibia, who have one match in hand but cannot match the total of the Carthage Eagles.

Ben Romdhane, a midfielder with Egyptian and African club giants Al Ahly, struck in the 94th minute after being set up by Firas Chaouat.

Tunisia started the match in Malabo with players based in nine countries, including Hannibal Mejbri from Premier League outfit Burnley.

The Eagles are coached by former defender Sami Trabelsi, who captained Tunisia at the 1998 World Cup in France.

In other early matches, Morocco maintained a 100 percent record in Group E by winning 2-0 in Zambia through goals from Youssef en Nesyri and Hamza Igamane.

Mozambique beat Botswana 2-0 in Maputo — a result that means leaders Algeria cannot qualify from Group G later on Monday even if they win away to Guinea.

Topics: football soccer FIFA World Cup 2026 FIFA World Cup Tunisia

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
Updated 08 September 2025
Rashid Hassan
Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance

Saudi Arabia looks to build bold cricket future with CIC-Infinix alliance
  • Investment in the sport is part of wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish Kingdom as global hub for sport, entertainment
  • Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket event, with November’s World Cricket Festival in Jeddah
Updated 08 September 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is making significant strides to establish a prominent role in international cricket, marked by a plan by the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, through its investment arm the Cricket Investment Company, to partner with Infinix.

The Kingdom’s investment in cricket is part of a wider Vision 2030 strategy to establish the country as a global hub for sport and entertainment.

Significant resources are being directed toward diversifying the economy, engaging youth, and attracting international events.

Alongside football, Formula One, boxing, and tennis, cricket is now a priority — reflecting both its global reach and strong connection to the Kingdom’s expatriate community.

Saudi Arabia is preparing for its biggest cricket event, with November’s World Cricket Festival in Jeddah — a first-of-its-kind, four-day spectacle that combines international cricket with concerts, cultural showcases, and family entertainment.

The CIC, as the commercial arm of the SACF, has been established to accelerate the development and commercialization of cricket in the Kingdom.

“(The) CIC will work hand-in-hand with strategic partners like Infinix to grow the game from the grassroots level, expand participation, and build pathways for local talent to strengthen the national team,” said the SACF.

Prince Saud bin Mishal Al-Saud, the SACF chairman, told Arab News: “It marks our first strategic partnership between CIC, which is the investment arm of the federation, and the private sector.

“It’s part of our initiative to enable the private sector within Saudi Arabia, and Infinix is the first investment between both sides. It has multiple programs and multiple cities, and we look forward to getting started together. It’s going to be a unique experience, (and) will boost cricket in Saudi Arabia, for sure.”

Aligned with Vision 2030, CIC’s mission extends beyond commercial value and seeks to enhance quality of life, foster community engagement, and position Saudi Arabia as a rising destination for cricket.

As an enabler and strategic partner, CIC is committed to unlocking the sport’s potential while ensuring it leaves a lasting social and cultural impact across the Kingdom.

Welcoming the partnership, Prince Saud said: “The partnership aligns with our core objectives as a federation. We are working on developing the game at its grassroot levels by creating opportunity, professional set-up, and a better quality of life for everyone involved in the sport in Saudi Arabia. It is a natural alliance with Vision 2030.”

The WCF’s centerpiece will be the F2 Double Wicket World Cup, featuring 10 international teams in a unique two-player format. Matches will be fast and unpredictable, with innovations such as the super sub rule and the fireball over, designed to create dramatic highlights for live fans and global streaming audiences.

By night, the event will transform into a music and cultural festival with headline performers, making the WCF a full “day-and-night” experience.

According to the federation, the WCF is projected to generate SR51.6 million in its debut year, with long-term valuation targets beyond SR150 million by 2028.

More than a tournament, it will position Saudi Arabia as a new home for world cricket — uniting sport, culture, and commerce on a scale the Kingdom has never seen before.

The partnership between Infinix and CIC is not limited to the WCF. As announced during the WCF’s launch in Riyadh, over the next 18 months franchise-based leagues will roll out across Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), creating a year-round calendar of professional and community events.

These events include: F2 Double Wicket World Cup, launching at WCF in November; TX Arabia (10-over cricket), a high-energy 10-over league designed for younger audiences and festival appeal; The Saudi Corporate Premier League, cricket tailored for corporations and business houses, blending competition with business networking; F20 Foundation Day Cup, returning in early 2026 for its second season as Saudi Arabia’s national T20 tournament; and the Gulf Premier League (soft ball edition), a mass-participation league designed to capture the Gulf’s huge recreational cricket community.

These initiatives form a year-round cricket program  — from grassroots participation to global festivals  — ensuring Saudi Arabia is not just hosting one-off spectacles but building a sustainable cricket industry.

Infinix, through TurboCat Solutions, delivered its first success in February 2025 with the Saudi Foundation Day Cup, in collaboration with Axis United Trading Company. The nine-day T20 tournament was the Kingdom’s first large-scale cricket event, streamed live worldwide and featuring international stars.

Infinix, led by its CEO Waqqas Alvi, built its cricket journey on FIREOX, an activewear and sports equipment brand with a global footprint. FIREOX has also been the official kit provider of the Saudi national cricket team since 2022, cementing its role at the heart of the Kingdom’s cricket story.

Beyond sportswear, Infinix is creating a broader cricket economy with programs designed to connect grassroots players with professional pathways and global events.

Alvi said: “From outfitting the Saudi national team to reaching athletes in more than 50 countries, FIREOX is proof that Saudi-led brands can compete globally. Now, with our events and digital platforms, we are taking the same ambition to cricket itself — building not just a sport, but a movement.”

Topics: Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation (SACF) Cricket Investment Company (CIC)

