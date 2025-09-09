You are here

England's Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood

Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
“Over the last week, he’s started to hit balls and had a really good session,” Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live. (AFP)
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
England's Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood

England’s Ashes preparation boosted by return of Stokes and Wood
  • “Over the last week, he’s started to hit balls and had a really good session,” Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live
  • Campbell said Stokes must play all five tests in Australia if England are to reclaim the Ashes urn
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters
LONDON: England test captain Ben Stokes has resumed training and fast bowler Mark Wood is in line to return to action next week in a major boost to England’s preparations for the Ashes series in Australia later this year.
Stokes missed the fifth and final test against India at the Oval having hurt his shoulder in the previous match at Old Trafford in July.
Durham head coach Ryan Campbell said the 34-year-old had started batting in the nets and that he had no doubts about the all-rounder’s availability for the Ashes series beginning in Perth on Nov. 21.
“Over the last week, he’s started to hit balls and had a really good session,” Campbell told BBC Radio 5 Live.
“The batting side of things is going very well but the bowling will take a lot longer. He is being treated very steadily.”
Campbell said Stokes must play all five tests in Australia if England are to reclaim the Ashes urn.
“The guy is so good because he makes your batting line-up deep and is a genuine force as a third or fourth seamer,” he said. “He is going to bowl so many overs and can get you wickets.”
Wood, who has not played since February, was on the verge of returning to competitive action following knee surgery, Campbell added.
“I’ve got my fingers crossed that Wood plays for us next week,” Campbell said. “If that happens, it’s not only great for Durham but also for England. He is extremely close to playing.”

England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns

England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters
Reuters
Follow

England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns

England prepare for Serbia World Cup qualifier amid racism concerns
  • The FSS appeal came after UEFA ordered 15 percent of the 50,000 seats at Rajko Mitic Stadium be closed on Tuesday as punishment for racist behavior by Serbia fans against Andorra in June
  • Victory on Tuesday would put Thomas Tuchel’s England team, who lead Group K with four wins from four games, a step closer to qualifying for next year’s finals
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

BELGRADE: England’s players have held internal discussions about how they will respond if subjected to racist abuse during Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier away to Serbia, captain Harry Kane has said, amid concerns over fan behavir in Belgrade.

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) has appealed to supporters in a statement to “create a positive atmosphere” and “to send out an image to the world that will make us all proud.”

“We had a meeting and we discussed the protocols that are in place, more from UEFA’s point of view, (but) I don’t think we like to discuss it too much,” Kane told reporters on Monday.

“Our focus is on the game. Our focus is on trying to beat Serbia on the pitch.

“Anything can happen, of course, and we’re prepared for that but we’re thinking about the game and, like the (statement) Serbian FA put out, it’s about enjoying the spectacle, enjoying the game, and we hope that’s the case tomorrow.”

The FSS appeal came after UEFA ordered 15 percent of the 50,000 seats at Rajko Mitic Stadium be closed on Tuesday as punishment for racist behavior by Serbia fans against Andorra in June.

England players were the target of racist abuse in a Euro 2020 qualifying game in Bulgaria that was stopped twice as officials threatened to abandon the match. England won 6-0

“I thought we handled that situation away in Bulgaria really well, and (Tuesday) will be no different,” said Kane.

“These are things that are hard to talk about now because we don’t know if it’s going to happen or not.

“But ultimately, in the event it does happen, we’ll be prepared to do what is necessary.”

 

Toughest test

Victory on Tuesday would put Thomas Tuchel’s England team, who lead Group K with four wins from four games, a step closer to qualifying for next year’s finals.

However, it is their toughest test so far.

Beyond the hostile environment expected in Belgrade, Serbia are England’s highest-ranked opponents in the group at 32.

While Tuchel’s fourth-ranked side have yet to concede a goal, their victories have been underwhelming. They needed an own goal to open the scoring during their 2-0 win over Andorra on Saturday, a nation ranked 170 places below them.

“Let’s see how the game plays out,” Tuchel said.

“We prepare for everything, we’re in a very emotional sporting country — they have world class sportsmen, amazing talents in football — and will have quality.

“Our first away game together in a traditional stadium. I think the occasion will bring out the best in us.”

Tuchel added that everyone, including defender Marc Guehi who was doubtful after suffering a sore groin against Andorra, is available to start on Tuesday.

Asked about the potential for racism, Tuchel said UEFA had discussed protocols with the squad.

“I always believe in the good and believe we will have a high-level sporting occasion,” the German said.

“I don’t want to put a focus on it because I believe in the beauty of the sport and the beauty of the game.”

England’s only previous meeting with Serbia was a 1-0 group stage win at Euro 2024.

Topics: England Serbia World Cup

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford faceoff ahead of Fight Week for the blockbuster clash

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford faceoff ahead of Fight Week for the blockbuster clash
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
Arab News
Follow

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford faceoff ahead of Fight Week for the blockbuster clash

Turki Alalshikh joins Canelo-Crawford faceoff ahead of Fight Week for the blockbuster clash
  • The super-middleweight  title fight  takes place  on Sept. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
Updated 6 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

LAS VEGAS: The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas set the stage on Monday evening for the opening head-to-head of the week between reigning undisputed super middleweight champion Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and undefeated four-division superstar Terence Crawford, ahead of their historic clash this Saturday, held under the banner of Riyadh Season 2025.

The event was attended by Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and President of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, and attracted wide interest from media and fans as they witnessed the two fighters meet face-to-face for the first time this week.

Also in attendance was UFC CEO Dana White, underscoring the global significance of the showdown, which has been described as the “Fight of the Century.”

Alalshikh’s presence highlighted Saudi Arabia’s growing role in the world of boxing and the continued success of Riyadh Season in hosting some of the sport’s most prestigious global events.

Monday’s meeting marks the first appearance of both fighters before Fight Week officially kicks off, setting the stage for the main event on Saturday Sept. 13 when Canelo and Crawford square off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Topics: Turki Alalshikh

Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag
Updated 09 September 2025
AP
AP
Follow

Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag

Bayer Leverkusen hire former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to replace fired Erik ten Hag
  • It will be Hjulmand’s second stint in the Bundesliga, after less than a year with Mainz in the 2014-15 season
  • Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro commended Hjulmand’s “transparent, communicative and empathetic style”
Updated 09 September 2025
AP

LONDON: Former Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand was hired Monday to lead Bayer Leverkusen as a replacement for Erik ten Hag following the Dutchman’s abrupt firing last week.

Hjulmand has been out of work since leaving the Danish national team following their last-16 exit at the European Championship in 2024, after four years in charge.

It will be Hjulmand’s second stint in the Bundesliga, after less than a year with Mainz in the 2014-15 season.

“I have always seen Bayer 04 as a very well-managed, well-structured and highly ambitious club,” the 53-year-old Hjulmand said. “This impression has been confirmed in recent days. It’s an honor to be entrusted with a team like this.”

Leverkusen, who won the Bundesliga in the 2023-24 season after going the entire domestic campaign undefeated, needed a new coach after getting rid of Ten Hag, who had just three games in charge after succeeding Xabi Alonso.

A tough start

Hjulmand has signed a contract through the end of the 2026-27 season and faces a tricky debut at home to Eintracht Frankfurt on Friday before a return to Denmark to face Copenhagen in the Champions League on Sept. 18.

He hasn’t coached in the Champions League since the 2012-13 season with Nordsjaelland, where he’d won the Danish title. Nordsjaelland had one draw and five losses in that campaign and was defeated in Champions League qualification the following season.

Ten Hag’s departure

The former Manchester United manager was tasked with rebuilding Leverkusen after an exodus of key players, including Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka and Jeremie Frimpong, since Alonso’s departure for Real Madrid at the end of last season.

However, chaos soon engulfed the club, with Ten Hag questioning club decisions in the transfer market and collecting just one point from Leverkusen’s first two Bundesliga games — a home defeat to Hoffenheim before squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with 10-man Werder Bremen.

That draw saw players ignore Ten Hag’s instructions and argue among themselves on the field over who would take a penalty.

Hjulmand’s leadership

Leverkusen chief executive Fernando Carro commended Hjulmand’s “transparent, communicative and empathetic style,” saying: “A newly assembled team like ours, which is capable of development, needs clear guidelines.”

Hjulmand comes recommended by a key member of Alonso’s staff. Fitness coach Ismael Camenforte worked for Hjulmand with Denmark and at Leverkusen until leaving for Madrid with Alonso.

Hjulmand’s empathy and leadership qualities were especially on show at the European Championship in 2021, when Denmark captain Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest during the team’s first game against Finland.

Hjulmand was widely lauded for the way he dealt with the emotional aftermath of Eriksen’s collapse and subsequent recovery and led the Danes to the semifinals, where they lost to England.

Topics: Bayer Leverkusen Kasper Hjulmand Bundesliga Erik ten Hag

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
AFP
Follow

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club

Nottingham Forest sack boss Nuno Espirito Santo: club
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

LONDON: Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked by Nottingham Forest early on Tuesday, becoming the first English Premier League manager this season to lose his job.
“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era,” said a club statement released just after midnight.
The Portuguese had been in charge for 21 months at the City Ground, but two weeks ago said his relationship with the club’s owner, the Greek billionaire Evangelos Marinakis, had deteriorated.
“Nottingham Forest Football Club confirms that, following recent circumstances, Nuno Espirito Santo has today been relieved of his duties as head coach,” the club said.
The 51-year-old took charge in December 2023 after Steve Cooper was sacked and went on to save the club from relegation.
Last season the club finished seventh in the Premier League, their highest since 1994/95.
That secured a first European berth in 30 years, with a Europa League place handed to Forest instead of their initial Conference League spot, after Crystal Palace’s demotion for breaching UEFA’s multi-club ownership rules.
“The club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the club,” said the statement
“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey.”

Postecoglou in frame 

Forest sit 10th in the Premier League on four points after three games, but were soundly beaten 3-0 by struggling West Ham in Nuno’s last match in charge.
British media reported that talks had begun to appoint a successor quickly, with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou said to be among the candidates along with Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola.
Cracks between the owner and head coach began to show in May last season, when Marinakis appeared to confront Nuno on the pitch following a 2-2 draw against Leicester at the City Ground.
Forest later said the owner was frustrated that striker Taiwo Awoniyi had continued to play following an 88th-minute injury but added there was “no confrontation” and to suggest otherwise was “fake news.”
Nuno, who also managed Tottenham in 2021, was publicly critical of Forest’s transfer activity since the end of last season, which reportedly did not go down well with Marinakis.
Forest brought in 13 players as new sporting director Edu Gaspar took a more hands-on role in signings, but they let several others go, including Anthony Elanga, Danilo and Wayne Hennessey, leaving Nuno to complain his side had become “unbalanced.”
“I always had a very good relationship with the owner. Last season we were very close and spoke on a daily basis. This season it is not so well,” Nuno said last month of his dealings with Marinakis.
“Our relationship has changed and we are not as close. Everybody at the club should be together but this is not the reality.”
Nuno later said he had spoken to Marinakis on the phone since and the two would meet during the international break to iron out their differences.
Sky Sports News reported that the meeting never materialized and Marinakis decided instead it was better to replace Nuno.
Edu and chief football officer Ross Wilson will oversee the appointment of a new head coach.
Forest’s next match is away to third-placed Arsenal on Saturday.

Topics: Nottingham Forest Nuno Espírito Santo

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP
AFP
Follow

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying

Italy avoid disaster, Kosovo win in World Cup qualifying
Updated 09 September 2025
AFP

PARIS: Sandro Tonali’s last-gasp winner edged Italy to a 5-4 victory over Israel in 2026 World Cup qualifying on Monday, while Kosovo beat Sweden despite Alexander Isak making his first appearance of the season.
After collapsing from leading 4-2 in the final two minutes to drawing 4-4, Tonali’s 91st-minute strike in the Hungarian city of Debrecen sent Italy above Israel and into the play-off spot in Group I.
New coach Gennaro Gattuso’s side trail leaders Norway by three points and still have a chance of taking first place and the group’s sole direct qualifying spot as they seek to avoid missing out on a third-consecutive World Cup finals appearance.
“We’ll take the win which was crucial for us, but we’re completely nuts, nuts because we conceded some absurd goals,” said Gattuso.
“We need to work on that because we’re too fragile, we concede goals too easily. The boys know that, but this is my problem to fix.”
Israel, whose players donned black armbands in honor of the victims of Monday’s deadly shooting at a bus stop in east Jerusalem carried out by Palestinian gunmen, took an early lead through an own-goal.
Moise Kean wiped out the nominal hosts’ lead on two occasions before Italy went 4-2 ahead on 81 minutes.
A second Dor Peretz strike in the 88th minute and a clumsy Alessandro Bastoni own-goal two minutes later made it appear the four-time world champions were on course for a disastrous result.
But Tonali’s speculative effort went through a sea of legs and into the net to spark wild celebrations as the topsy-turvy encounter held one last surprise.
Israel have played their ‘home’ matches in Hungary since the country’s offensive in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

‘No-playing time’ 

Sweden’s slow start to their qualifying campaign continued into matchday two as they went down 2-0 to Kosovo in Pristina.
The Swedes now sit on just one point after a last-gasp equalizer by Slovenia condemned them to a 2-2 draw on Friday.
Goals in the first half by Elvis Rexhbecaj and Vedat Muriqi were enough to give Kosovo just their second-ever win in World Cup qualifying.
Augsburg midfielder Rexhbecaj bundled the hosts ahead on 26 minutes after goalkeeper Robin Olsen saved his initial one-on-one effort.
Kosovan captain Muriqi then doubled the lead three minutes before the interval with a powerful strike from the edge of the box.
Premier League record signing Isak was sent on from the bench to try and salvage something for the Swedes inside the final 20 minutes.
The Liverpool star had a chance to halve the deficit on 85 minutes but was stoutly denied by ‘keeper Arijanet Muric as Kosovo moved second in Group B despite finishing with 10 men.
“ had only done three training sessions with the team,” Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told Viaplay.
“He had no pre-season with the team and of course no playing time,” he added of the 25-year-old who endured a turbulent departure from former club Newcastle.
Switzerland, who beat Kosovo 4-0 last week, stay top of the pool following a dominant first-half display in Basel against Slovenia.
The home side ran out 3-0 winners after goals by Nico Elvedi, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye inside the first 40 minutes.
Denmark won by the same margin in Greece as they moved top of Group C on four points. They sit level with Scotland, who beat Belarus 2-0 in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary.
Croatia took the lead in Group L with a 4-0 home victory over neighboring Montenegro.
Kristijan Jakic opened the scoring in Zagreb, before Montenegro were reduced to 10 men as Andrija Bulatovic saw red.
Andrej Kramaric went clear at the top of the qualification goal-scoring chart with his sixth goal of the campaign on 51 minutes, before a late Edvin Kuc own-goal and an Ivan Perisic strike put gloss on the result.
The 2018 World Cup runners-up leapfrogged Czech Republic atop the table with both countries boasting 12 points, although Croatia have a match in hand.
Faroe Islands moved to third in the group with a 1-0 win over Gibraltar.
 

Topics: Italy Kosovo Sweden

