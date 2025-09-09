Pakistan seeks overland access to Central Asia, Europe in talks with Kazakh deputy PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday discussed enhanced economic and regional connectivity with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing the development of air, rail and road links to encourage more trade and people-to-people contacts.
Pakistan was among the first nations to recognize Kazakhstan’s independence in December 1991, with formal diplomatic ties established in February 1992 during President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s visit to Islamabad. Relations between the two countries are rooted in shared Islamic heritage and a growing strategic partnership, with Pakistan offering the landlocked Central Asian republics access to southern seaports for global trade.
Nurtleu arrived in Islamabad on Monday for a two-day visit, accompanied by Kazakhstan’s transport and deputy trade ministers, and held meetings with his counterpart, Senator Ishaq Dar, and Sharif’s other senior cabinet members.
“The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to enhance bilateral trade, investment, connectivity (through air, rail and road links), and people-to-people exchanges with Kazakhstan,” said a statement released by his office after the meeting.
Earlier, the visiting Kazakh delegation met Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan, Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi.
“Both countries can benefit from mutual experiences in the communications sector,” Khan said during the interaction.
“Trade corridors and better transport links are our priority,” he added. “Pakistan is keen to gain access to Central Asia and Europe.”
Both sides agreed that they can undertake substantial work in the field of transport and communications. They also hoped the visit to Pakistan would be mutually beneficial for the two countries and brighten prospects for expanding future cooperation between them.
MARITIME PUSH
In a separate engagement, officials from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs briefed the Kazakh delegation on seaport opportunities. They pointed out Kazakhstan could benefit from container handling, logistics, off-dock terminals, free trade zones and other port facilities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), noting that Pakistan’s tariffs were regionally competitive.
Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim Authority highlighted spare capacity to handle Central Asian cargo, while stressing that a dedicated multipurpose terminal at Gwadar was crucial for long-term trade growth.
Presentations on business opportunities and incentives at Karachi, Port Qasim and Gwadar were given to the visiting delegation.
Meanwhile, delegation-level talks co-chaired by Dar and Nurtleu were held at the Foreign Office to review the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, agriculture, information technology, education, culture, tourism, security and logistics connectivity.
A roadmap for Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s planned visit to Pakistan in November was finalized, and the two sides signed an Action Plan of Cooperation between their foreign ministries.
Pakistan also offered to send a delegation to Astana to finalize various memoranda of understanding and agreements under consideration ahead of Tokayev’s visit.