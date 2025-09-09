Jeddah to get new EV charging stations under Petromin partnership 

RIYADH: Jeddah’s electric-vehicle charging network is set for expansion after the city’s transport authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Petromin Co. to develop new charging stations in Saudi Arabia’s second-largest city.

Under the agreement, Jeddah Transport Co. and Electromin — Petromin’s mobility subsidiary — will collaborate on site assessments, design, installation, and operational support for the facilities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The partnership forms part of the Kingdom’s broader Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to accelerate EV adoption and reduce carbon emissions.

Quoting Yousef Al-Sayegh, CEO of Jeddah Transport Co., the SPA report stated that the company is committed to “support electric mobility and provide advanced infrastructure that keeps pace with the future of transportation in Jeddah.”

He added that the tie-up with Electromin marks a strategic step toward advancing sustainability goals and improving quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

Electromin, which launched Saudi Arabia’s first nationwide EV charging network in 2022, said the Jeddah pact will help transform the city into a model for electric mobility and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, according to CEO Mark Notkin.

The initiative aligns with the Jeddah Public Transport Program, a sweeping mobility masterplan by Jeddah Transport Co., owned by the municipality, aimed at easing congestion in a city where cars account for over 98 percent of trips.

The plan features four metro lines, three light rail routes, a corniche tram, bus rapid transit, a commuter rail line, a waterbus service, and 11 park-and-ride facilities.

Saudi Arabia, long known for its oil wealth, is leading regional energy transition efforts and is working to build a full-fledged EV ecosystem.

As part of this push, the Kingdom has invested in US-based EV maker Lucid through its sovereign wealth fund and launched Ceer, its homegrown electric vehicle brand, which is expected to roll out models by 2026.

In April, Lucid became the first global automaker to join the Kingdom’s “Made in Saudi” program, allowing it to carry the “Saudi Made” label on its products. The company also inaugurated its first international manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia in September 2023.

Located in King Abdullah Economic City, the facility — the Kingdom’s first car manufacturing plant — can currently assemble 5,000 Lucid vehicles annually in its initial phase. Once fully operational, it is expected to produce up to 155,000 electric cars a year.