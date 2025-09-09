You are here

Prince Faisal co-chairs Saudi-Tunisian committee to enhance political cooperation

date 2025-09-09
A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in diplomatic training was signed between the countries’ academies. (SPA)
Updated 13 sec ago
Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Tunisian President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace. (SPA)
Arab News
The visit included the fourth session of the Saudi-Tunisian Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee. (SPA)
Prince Faisal co-chairs Saudi-Tunisian committee to enhance political cooperation

Prince Faisal co-chairs Saudi-Tunisian committee to enhance political cooperation
  • Relationships and common issues between Riyadh and Tunis discussed
  • Memorandum of understanding signed between the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Diplomatic Academy in Tunisia
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Tunisian President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace
LONDON: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, co-chaired the fourth session of the Saudi-Tunisian Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee with his Tunisian counterpart, Mohamed Ali Al-Nafti, in the capital Tunis on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed relationships and common issues between Riyadh and Tunis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two sides emphasized the need for ongoing collaboration and coordination on key regional and international issues to promote peaceful solutions and enhance security, stability, and prosperity.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in diplomatic training was signed between the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Diplomatic Academy in Tunisia by Abdulaziz Ali Al-Sager, the Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, and Riadh Dridi, the director general of the academy.

On Tuesday, Prince Faisal met with Tunisian President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace. The discussion focused on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as their joint efforts to enhance regional security and stability, according to SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel's 'criminal' Doha attack

Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Qatar’s Emir, reaffirming Kingdom’s ‘full solidarity’
  • Foreign ministries of UAE, Qatar and Jordan also condemn ‘blatant and cowardly’ attack
Updated 10 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as a “brutal Israeli aggression” against Qatar following an attack on the capital Doha, which Israel said was a strike targeting Hamas officials in the city.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strike as “a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter” and warned it would further destabilize the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Kingdom warned of the dire consequences resulting from Israel’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to condemn this heinous aggression and put an end to Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on the phone with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, reaffirming the Kingdom’s “full solidarity” with Qatar after the “blatant Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms,” SPA reported.

He pledged to place “all capabilities” at Qatar’s disposal to support any measures taken to protect its security and sovereignty.

The UAE also denounced the attack, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan calling it a “blatant and cowardly” violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Doha, urged an immediate halt to military escalation, and warned that unchecked Israeli actions risk dragging the region into dangerous instability with grave consequences for global security, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said it would not “tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour, the ongoing tampering with regional security and any action targeting Qatar's security and sovereignty.”

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of Doha, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a blatant attack on Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the attack risked pushing the region toward “further violence and conflict” while threatening both regional and international stability, the Jordan News Agency reported. 

Majali reaffirmed Jordan’s “full support and solidarity with brotherly Qatar” and urged the international community to compel Israel to halt its escalation and adhere to international law and humanitarian norms.

King Abdullah, in a call with Emir Al-Thani, condemned the attack and said “Qatar's security is Jordan's security.”

Egypt said the attack set a “dangerous precedent and rejected development,” adding that escalation “undermines global efforts for de-escalation in the region.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council also condemned the attack.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Qatar Doha Hamas Israel

India-GCC review joint action plan at political dialogue in Riyadh

Updated 09 September 2025
Rashid Hassan
Follow

India-GCC review joint action plan at political dialogue in Riyadh

  • Arun Kumar Chatterjee and Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg reviewed the implementation of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-2028
  • Discussed avenues and initiatives in various areas to deepen the India-GCC cooperation
Updated 09 September 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council and India discussed deepening cooperation in various fields during the two-day India-GCC political dialogue that concluded in Riyadh on Monday.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (CPV&OIA) at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, visited Riyadh on Sept. 7-8 for the India-GCC Political Dialogue, and held wide-ranging discussions with his counterpart, Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg, assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations at the GCC. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R. Mahajan, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy.

Chatterjee and Aluwaisheg reviewed the implementation of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-2028, which was adopted at the first Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue between India and the GCC, held in Riyadh on Sept. 8-9, 2024.

The discussions focused on deepening cooperation across the various pillars of the action plan such as political dialogue, security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, transport, energy, health, culture and education.

They discussed avenues and initiatives in various areas to deepen the India-GCC cooperation and agreed to enhance high-level engagements and joint activities between India and the GCC.

Chatterjee held a separate meeting with Raja M. Marzoqi, general coordinator for negotiations and head of the GCC negotiating team, during which the importance of the India-GCC FTA was underlined and the commencement of negotiations at an early date was agreed.

They also explored new avenues to deepen trade and investment ties between India and the GCC.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News: “India and GCC are natural partners given our geographical proximity and a long history of close trade and people-to-people ties.

“The recent political dialogue with GCC is part of our regular high-level engagements under the Joint Action Plan 2024-28, adopted a year ago, when the foreign ministers of India and GCC countries gathered in Riyadh to co-chair the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue,” the envoy said.

“The political dialogue was an excellent opportunity to review the progress of JAP and explore new avenues for action-oriented engagements in sectors such as trade and investment, energy, health and tourism, while at the same time continuing to advance cooperation in other sectors. Both sides also shared their views on regional and international developments of common interest,” he added.

Chatterjee attended a special reception hosted by the Indian Embassy and the Indian diaspora. He commended the valuable contribution made by the Indian community in strengthening the bilateral relations with the Kingdom.

India and the GCC countries share historically close ties, underpinned by vibrant trade links and strong people-to-people ties. Nearly 10 million Indian diaspora reside in the GCC region. Trade and investment between India and GCC continues to grow with total trade of about $178 billion in the 2024-2025 financial year.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) India Arun Kumar Chatterjee Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg

5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace

Updated 09 September 2025
Rashid Hassan
Follow

5th Diplomatic Connect explores blueprint for digital resilience and peace

  • Event is a collaboration between the DCO and Embassy of Kuwait
  • Lord Ed Vaizey, former UK Minister for Culture and Digital Economy, reinforces international recognition of digital resilience as recovery tool
Updated 09 September 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Diplomats, policymakers and technology leaders convened for the fifth Diplomatic Connect in Riyadh on Monday.

The event, co-hosted by the Digital Cooperation Organization and the Kuwaiti embassy, took the theme “Rebuilding through technology: A blueprint for digital resilience and peace” and provided a platform for dialogue on tech diplomacy.

With more than 122 million people around the world displaced by conflict or crisis, the need to address practical digital resilience has never been more urgent.

Present were Sheikh Subah Nasser Subah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, ambassador of Kuwait to Saudi Arabia, and DCO Secretary-General Deemah Al-Yahya. The event featured a keynote address by Lord Ed Vaizey, former UK Minister for Culture and Digital Economy and a leading international voice on digital cooperation.

Discussions drew on real-world examples that are already delivering results.

In Ukraine, the Diia platform has enabled more than 20 million citizens to access over 100 public services digitally, sustaining continuity during conflict, while in Jordan, blockchain-based mobile wallets deliver aid with transparency and efficiency to more than 300,000 refugees.

In Syria, UNICEF-supported digital classrooms are reconnecting displaced children to education and in Rwanda, digital transformation has helped rebuild trust and services, underpinning a thriving technology sector often described as Africa’s tech hub.

These are not experiments, said Al-Yahya; they are proof that technology can restore dignity, trust and hope, even in the darkest of times.

She told attendees: “The theme we are discussing tonight — technology for rebuilding, digital tools for post-conflict resilience — is timely given the current global status. (Conflict and crisis) tear through institutions, sever trust, displace families and upend economies. But in these moments of disruption, there is also a unique opportunity — the chance not only to rebuild but to redesign, to reimagine systems that serve people better than they did before.”

She added: “Multilateral action will be critical. But not any multilateral action. We need agile, nimble and practical multilateralism to cope with the rapidly evolving digital age. We need to strengthen partnerships across governments, tech companies, academia and civil society to ensure the promise of digital transformation reaches those who need it most, and do so in ways that respect rights, build trust and protect the most vulnerable.

“Wars and disasters do not only destroy homes and hospitals; they tear apart social bonds, weaken institutions, and disrupt entire generations’ futures. Yet within this disruption lies a profound opportunity, not merely to rebuild what was lost, but to redesign systems for a stronger, more inclusive tomorrow.”

Keynote speaker Lord Vaizey said: “Technology is one of the most powerful tools we have to rebuild societies. From restoring essential services to creating opportunities for young entrepreneurs, digital innovation provides hope even in the most fragile circumstances. I am delighted to join this discussion in Riyadh and to highlight how international cooperation can make that promise a reality.”

His speech focused on the role of digital cooperation, resilience and inclusion in strengthening societies during crises, underlining the need for governments to provide open data, simplify services and create frameworks that foster innovation rather than stifle it.

Technology should be paired with workforce development, he said, citing examples such as training displaced people in digital skills, adapting education to project-based learning and fostering lifelong learning. The DCO could pool resources, set standards, and strengthen bargaining power for small and mid-sized states, he added.

Ukraine demonstrated how private sector volunteers supported government digital initiatives, including demining with artificial intelligence and connecting startups with international partners.

Digital technologies could not prevent wars or disasters, said Lord Vaizey, but they could preserve dignity, sustain services and speed recovery. The DCO was vital for unlocking prosperity and maintaining social contracts, he added, concluding with a call for urgency, cooperation and generosity and stressing that digital transformation was about peace, resilience and human dignity.

The event was moderated by Arab News Deputy Editor-in-Chief Noor Nugali, and the discussion on how digital innovation can restore services, rebuild trust and empower communities includes ambassadors from DCO members states and international partners.

The DCO presidency is held by Kuwait this year. The Kuwaiti ambassador said: “Kuwait has always believed diplomacy and dialogue are the foundation of peace. By hosting this edition of Diplomatic Connect, we are proud to provide a platform where ambassadors and international partners can explore how digital tools can strengthen resilience, restore trust and support societies on their path to stability.”

Topics: Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Diplomatic Connect Deemah Al-Yahya

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, reaffirms support for Damascus

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, reaffirms support for Damascus

  The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a "flagrant violation" of international law
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the continued Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, the latest of which targeted several areas in Homs and Latakia governorates.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law and of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel.

“The Kingdom affirms its full support for the measures taken by the Syrian government to achieve security and stability in Syria, preserve civil peace, and uphold the sovereignty of the state and its institutions over all its territories,” the ministry said.

Topics: Syria Israel

Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM's remarks on displacement of Palestinians

Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians

  The Saudi cabinet reiterated calls to hold Israeli authorities accountable for what it described as crimes of genocide and grave violations against civilians
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, convened in Riyadh on Tuesday to review regional developments, international ties, and domestic achievements.

The crown prince briefed the cabinet on his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, as well as recent phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The cabinet strongly condemned statements by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the forced displacement of Palestinians, denouncing Israel’s use of siege and starvation as a “flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian standards.” It reiterated calls to hold Israeli authorities accountable for what it described as crimes of genocide and grave violations against civilians.

Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari said the cabinet also welcomed new humanitarian projects launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to address urgent needs in Syria, including food security, health, education, shelter, and rehabilitation.

The council reviewed the outcomes of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council’s fifth Economic and Social Committee meeting and the “Great Futures” initiative, which concluded with 38 agreements worth over 20 billion riyals. A new bilateral partnership was also announced, focusing on priority sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Cabinet members commended the successful hosting of the Global Symposium for Regulators, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing role in shaping digital regulatory policies and fostering international cooperation for sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

