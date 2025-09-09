Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari calls time on international career

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Usman Shinwari on Tuesday dropped curtains on his international cricket career, having represented Pakistan in a one-off Test, 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is.
Shinwari became Pakistan’s T20I cap 58, ODI cap 216 and Test cap 240 against Sri Lanka in December 2013, October 2017 and December 2019, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
He was also part of the Pakistan squad in the 2018 one-day Asia Cup. The 31-year-old left-arm pacer picked up a solitary Test scalp, while he accounted for 34 ODI and 13 T20I wickets.
“His best bowling performances include two ODI five-wicket hauls against Sri Lanka — 5-34 in 2017 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and 5-51 in 2019 at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi,” the PCB said.
Shinwari’s retirement comes days after Pakistan batter Asif Ali announced quitting international cricket after 79 white-ball matches, in a career often criticized for being too carefree.
Ali, 33, represented Pakistan in 58 Twenty20s and 21 one-day internationals.
His T20 highlight was 25 off seven balls during a win over Afghanistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Ali’s last international was at the 2023 Asia Games.