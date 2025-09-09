Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, reaffirms support for Damascus

Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has launched the University of Saba Region expansion project to improve education in Marib by tackling issues such as overcrowding and classroom shortages.

The project includes the construction of two new buildings with 16 classrooms and an administrative office, as well as laying the foundation for a new college of medicine, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

These efforts aim to meet rising demand for education and train qualified medical personnel to support Yemen’s health sector, the SPA added.

Mohammed Al-Qudsi, the university’s president, praised the Saudi program’s contributions, which include a transport project to help female students to access education.

The program’s commitment is part of broader efforts to support the education sector, with 56 projects and initiatives across 11 Yemeni governorates in general, higher, and vocational education.

Meanwhile, the Saudi program is taking part in the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh from Sept. 8-10. The event brings together local and international participants, linking contractors and stakeholders with project owners from the public and private sectors.

At its pavilion, the program is displaying 265 projects and initiatives implemented in Yemeni governorates. These projects cover eight key sectors: education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries, capacity building for the Yemeni government, and development programs.

The pavilion highlights the program’s development work in Yemen and its impact on daily life, infrastructure, sustainable development, community stability, and capacity building.

Its projects have also helped boost the private sector, stimulate construction, attract investment, and support Yemen’s trade and economy by increasing imports and exports, the SPA reported.

Earlier this week, the program’s supervisor-general, Mohammed Al-Jaber, met with a World Bank delegation led by Stephane Gimbert, regional director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti.

The meeting focused on strengthening development cooperation and reviewing joint projects in Yemen, including the “lifeline project” to support the country’s transport sector. Discussions also explored new areas of collaboration to improve daily life for Yemenis.

In partnership with the World Bank, the program is carrying out road expansion and rehabilitation under the lifeline project. These efforts aim to boost infrastructure efficiency, improve accessibility, foster social cohesion, create jobs, and stimulate economic activity.