Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, reaffirms support for Damascus

Updated 8 sec ago
Saudi Arabia condemned Israeli strikes on Syria as a violation of international law, affirming support for Damascus’ security and sovereignty. (SPA)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Syria, reaffirms support for Damascus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a "flagrant violation" of international law
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has strongly condemned the continued Israeli strikes on Syrian territory, the latest of which targeted several areas in Homs and Latakia governorates.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of international law and of the 1974 disengagement agreement between Syria and Israel.

“The Kingdom affirms its full support for the measures taken by the Syrian government to achieve security and stability in Syria, preserve civil peace, and uphold the sovereignty of the state and its institutions over all its territories,” the ministry said.

Saudi FM arrives in Tunisia on official visit

Saudi FM arrives in Tunisia on official visit
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi FM arrives in Tunisia on official visit

Saudi FM arrives in Tunisia on official visit
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, arrived in Tunisia on Tuesday for an official visit, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The visit includes the fourth session of the Saudi-Tunisian Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee. The minister was received by Tunisian Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti and Saudi Ambassador to Tunisia Abdulaziz Al-Saqr.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM's remarks on displacement of Palestinians

Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
Arab News
Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM's remarks on displacement of Palestinians

Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians
  The Saudi cabinet reiterated calls to hold Israeli authorities accountable for what it described as crimes of genocide and grave violations against civilians
Updated 6 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, convened in Riyadh on Tuesday to review regional developments, international ties, and domestic achievements.

The crown prince briefed the cabinet on his meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, as well as recent phone calls with French President Emmanuel Macron and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

The cabinet strongly condemned statements by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the forced displacement of Palestinians, denouncing Israel’s use of siege and starvation as a “flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian standards.” It reiterated calls to hold Israeli authorities accountable for what it described as crimes of genocide and grave violations against civilians.

Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari said the cabinet also welcomed new humanitarian projects launched by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to address urgent needs in Syria, including food security, health, education, shelter, and rehabilitation.

The council reviewed the outcomes of the Saudi-British Strategic Partnership Council’s fifth Economic and Social Committee meeting and the “Great Futures” initiative, which concluded with 38 agreements worth over 20 billion riyals. A new bilateral partnership was also announced, focusing on priority sectors aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

Cabinet members commended the successful hosting of the Global Symposium for Regulators, highlighting the Kingdom’s growing role in shaping digital regulatory policies and fostering international cooperation for sustainable development.

Topics: Saudi cabinet

Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen

Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen

Saudi program boosts higher education in Yemen
  • University of Saba Region expansion in Marib adds two buildings, 16 classrooms, and a new college of medicine
  • Reconstruction program displays 265 development projects in Yemen at Riyadh forum
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen has launched the University of Saba Region expansion project to improve education in Marib by tackling issues such as overcrowding and classroom shortages.

The project includes the construction of two new buildings with 16 classrooms and an administrative office, as well as laying the foundation for a new college of medicine, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

These efforts aim to meet rising demand for education and train qualified medical personnel to support Yemen’s health sector, the SPA added.

Mohammed Al-Qudsi, the university’s president, praised the Saudi program’s contributions, which include a transport project to help female students to access education.

The program’s commitment is part of broader efforts to support the education sector, with 56 projects and initiatives across 11 Yemeni governorates in general, higher, and vocational education.

Meanwhile, the Saudi program is taking part in the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh from Sept. 8-10. The event brings together local and international participants, linking contractors and stakeholders with project owners from the public and private sectors.

At its pavilion, the program is displaying 265 projects and initiatives implemented in Yemeni governorates. These projects cover eight key sectors: education, health, water, energy, transport, agriculture and fisheries, capacity building for the Yemeni government, and development programs.

The pavilion highlights the program’s development work in Yemen and its impact on daily life, infrastructure, sustainable development, community stability, and capacity building.

Its projects have also helped boost the private sector, stimulate construction, attract investment, and support Yemen’s trade and economy by increasing imports and exports, the SPA reported.

Earlier this week, the program’s supervisor-general, Mohammed Al-Jaber, met with a World Bank delegation led by Stephane Gimbert, regional director for Egypt, Yemen and Djibouti.

The meeting focused on strengthening development cooperation and reviewing joint projects in Yemen, including the “lifeline project” to support the country’s transport sector. Discussions also explored new areas of collaboration to improve daily life for Yemenis.

In partnership with the World Bank, the program is carrying out road expansion and rehabilitation under the lifeline project. These efforts aim to boost infrastructure efficiency, improve accessibility, foster social cohesion, create jobs, and stimulate economic activity.

Topics: Education Yemen

Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan

Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan

Coalition launches anti-terror media initiative in Jordan
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi-backed Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition launched a new initiative in Amman, Jordan, to raise awareness about terrorism and counter inciting media campaigns.

The initiative includes a three-day workshop for Jordanian journalists on the role of conventional and digital media in preventing terrorism, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Mohammad Al-Momani, Jordan’s minister of government communication and government spokesman, said the initiative aligns with Jordan’s firm stance against terrorism and extremism.

He emphasized the importance of collective action to confront extremist ideology and promote a culture of moderation, the SPA reported.

Maj. Gen. Mohammed Al-Moghedi, the coalition's secretary-general, said the initiative reflects the coalition’s belief in the media’s impact and highlighted Jordan’s key role in addressing regional security challenges.

Meanwhile, the coalition received a delegation from the Bangladesh Defense Services Command and Staff College in Riyadh.

Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Qurashi, the coalition’s assistant military commander, welcomed the delegation and highlighted the importance of familiarizing them with the coalition’s efforts to combat all forms of terrorism.

The delegation was briefed on the coalition’s mechanisms, including its strategic initiatives, training programs, and counterterrorism operations.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Artist showcases Qur'anic verses with intricate papercutting creations

Tusif Ahmad presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts at the Layla Design Gallery. (AN photos)
Tusif Ahmad presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts at the Layla Design Gallery. (AN photos)
Updated 09 September 2025
SALEH FAREED
Artist showcases Qur'anic verses with intricate papercutting creations

Tusif Ahmad presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts at the Layla Design Gallery. (AN photos)
  Connecting people with spiritual, artistic beauty of the Qur'an, Pakistan artist Tusif Ahmad tells Arab News
Updated 09 September 2025
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Australia-based Pakistani artist Tusif Ahmad visited Jeddah this week to showcase his intricate and colorful papercutting representations of Qur’anic verses.

Ahmad, who has lived in Australia since 2006, presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts during a talk at the Layla Design Gallery.

Over the past 12 years, he has produced more than 500 pieces, exhibited globally, and won recognition for an art form he describes as “an invitation to reflect on the Qur’an.”

Tusif Ahmad presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts at the Layla Design Gallery. (AN photo)

His journey began by chance when his 5-year-old daughter said to him: “Baba, I’m bored.”

To keep her entertained, he folded a sheet of paper and cut it into the shape of a sunflower, sparking an artistic path that would merge his faith with a love for calligraphy, geometry, and storytelling.

“My purpose is to connect people with the spiritual and artistic beauty of the Qur’an through exhibitions, artist talks, and private viewings in Saudi Arabia,” he told Arab News about his visit.

Each artwork aims to create a bridge between tradition and modern expression, inspiring both Muslims and non-Muslims to connect with the spiritual essence of Islamic art.

Tusif Ahmad, Visual artist

He explained that his work uses layered patterns and light to represent the depth of the Qur’an’s message.

“Each artwork aims to create a bridge between tradition and modern expression, inspiring both Muslims and non-Muslims to connect with the spiritual essence of Islamic art,” he said.

Tusif Ahmad presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts at the Layla Design Gallery. (AN photo)

He wants to create a sense of wonder while building cultural understanding and dispelling misconceptions about Islam through his art.

“It’s about sharing something beautiful, making a connection, and leaving a positive mark on the world,” he said.

“During the (New Zealand) Christchurch mosque tragedy (in 2019), where many Muslims lost their lives, I felt a deep responsibility to promote peace and understanding.

Tusif Ahmad presented his work to an audience of Islamic art enthusiasts at the Layla Design Gallery. (AN photo)

“I exhibited my Islamic papercutting artworks in a Catholic church as a gesture of harmony between faiths. Alhamdulillah, this action was widely appreciated around the world, and many people saw it as a symbol of unity and respect.”

During his Jeddah talk, Ahmad showcased works from a series inspired by the surahs Ar-Rahman, Yaseen, and Yusuf. He explained that small pieces may take weeks while larger ones require months of patience and spiritual focus.

Though not a native Arabic speaker, he has begun learning the language and studying the Qur’an in depth.

“I am very keen to understand the message in each Qur’anic verse that I work on. To understand the background, I take leads from scholars’ lectures and attend Arabic-language classes,” he explained.

Now, Ahmad is in discussions with art and cultural organizations in Jeddah and Riyadh to stage his first solo exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

“A solo exhibition would be a great opportunity to present my complete body of work and engage with a wider audience in Saudi Arabia,” he said.

 

Topics: Pakistani artist Tusif Ahmad Qur'anic verses

