Serie A to introduce referee body cams in Juve v Inter

The referee for the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan on Saturday will be equipped with a body camera for the first time, the Italian league said on Tuesday. (X/@eurofootcom)
Updated 09 September 2025
Reuters
  • The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations
  • The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live
MILANO: The referee for the Serie A match between Juventus and Inter Milan on Saturday will be equipped with a body camera for the first time, the Italian league said on Tuesday.
The high-resolution micro-camera will be mounted on the referee’s headset and used during warm-ups, live match situations such as free kicks, and in replays.
The feed will also be available to the video assistant referee (VAR) with selected footage broadcast live.
The innovation has already been tested in the United States during the Club World Cup in July, and is part of a wider push by FIFA and the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to enhance coverage of elite competitions.
Serie A Chief Executive Luigi De Siervo said the camera would give supporters a unique perspective on the game.
“Serie A has always been at the forefront of adopting new technologies, aware of the central role they play in the evolution of television viewing, in promoting our product globally, and in ensuring transparency in refereeing decisions,” he added.
The Premier League will also be testing out referee cameras in selected matches for the new season, the BBC reported last month.

FIFA U-turn allows Athletic Bilbao to sign Laporte

Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
FIFA U-turn allows Athletic Bilbao to sign Laporte

FIFA U-turn allows Athletic Bilbao to sign Laporte
Updated 1 min 21 sec ago
Athletic said the RFEF request has now been granted after they sought to overturn the decision
“Once the ITC is issued, Aymeric Laporte can be registered with Athletic Club“

BILBAO: Athletic Bilbao will sign Aymeric Laporte after world football governing body FIFA changed their stance on Thursday.
The Basque side tried to bring in the Spanish defender from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on Sept. 1 but the move was not completed before the transfer deadline.
FIFA last week rejected a request from the Spanish football federation (RFEF) to make an exception for Laporte’s move, but Athletic said the RFEF request has now been granted after they sought to overturn the decision.
Spanish media said Al-Nassr had not filled in the details of the transfer online into FIFA’s Transfer Matching System.
“Athletic Club would like to report that FIFA has authorized the RFEF to obtain the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Saudi Arabian football federation,” said Athletic in a statement.
“Once the ITC is issued, Aymeric Laporte can be registered with Athletic Club.”
Laporte, 31, left Athletic for Manchester City in 2018 before joining Al-Nassr in 2023.

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon take perfect records into 4th round

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon take perfect records into 4th round
Updated 11 September 2025
AP
Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon take perfect records into 4th round

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon take perfect records into 4th round
  • Veteran striker Olivier Giroud’s Lille side is the only other unbeaten side so far
  • Lille used to be known more for their defending but have the most goals with 11
Updated 11 September 2025
AP

PARIS: Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are the only sides to have won all their games heading into the fourth round of matches in Ligue 1.
Not many observers would have expected Lyon to start this well, having avoided relegation to the second tier for financial irregularities after a successful appeal and being obliged to sell key players to balance the books.
Veteran striker Olivier Giroud’s Lille side is the only other unbeaten side so far. Lille used to be known more for its defending but has the most goals with 11.
Key matchups
A home game for Marseille against promoted Lorient would not usually stand out, but Marseille are already under pressure after losing two games.
Marseille have long been known as a club with some of the most passionate supporters in France, but fans can quickly turn on players.
The season began with a player crisis after star midfielder Adrien Rabiot was involved in a locker room fight with forward Jonathan Rowe after a defeat to Rennes.
Both players have since been sold, but Marseille can ill afford another defeat at Stade Velodrome.
Lyon are away to Rennes and must re-define their attack after skillful Georgia forward Georges Mikautadze was sold to Spanish club Villarreal for 31 million euros ($36 million) to offset remaining debts.
Lille host a Toulouse side which conceded six goals against PSG in the previous round of games.
Players to watch
Five years ago, Ilan Kebbal was playing in the third tier of French soccer and searching for a professional contract.
Now he’s the co-top scorer in Ligue 1 with newly promoted Paris FC and has been called up by Algeria’s national team.
The 27-year-old midfielder looks to add to his three goals when Paris FC travel to Brest on Sunday.
Giroud was rested for Lille’s last game — and may wish he hadn’t been since Lille won 7-1 at Lorient — but should return against Toulouse.
The 38-year-old striker will look to link up in attack once again with 20-year-old Belgian forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo, who scored twice against Lorient.
Giroud as teammates with right back Benjamin Pavard when France won the 2018 World Cup.
Pavard is back in Ligue 1 with Marseille following a surprise move from Champions League runner-up Inter Milan and could make his club debut against Lorient.
Out of action
PSG will be missing star forward Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué for the home game against Lens on Sunday.
Both were injured on international duty with France and face several weeks out, leading to an angry rebuke from PSG.
PSG’s criticism of the medical staff prompted a swift response from France coach Didier Deschamps.
Off the field
One of the final acts of ousted French Prime Minister François Bayrou was to oversee the dissolution of a violent supporters group known as Strasbourg Offenders.
A government decree on Monday described how the Strasbourg Offenders committed repeated acts of violence and “incitement to hatred or discrimination against people on the basis of their origin,” the decree read, concluding that “this group is derived from the neo-Nazi hooligan movement.”
Bayrou and Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau announced that the 30-strong group has been disbanded, meaning they can no longer attend home matches at Stade de la Meinau.

Al-Ittihad sign Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic on 4-year deal

Al-Ittihad sign Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic on 4-year deal
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News
Al-Ittihad sign Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic on 4-year deal

Al-Ittihad sign Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic on 4-year deal
  • Simic is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young talents and is expected to add strength to Al-Ittihad’s backline
Updated 11 September 2025
Arab News

JEDDAH: Al-Ittihad has confirmed the signing of Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic from Belgian side Anderlecht on a four-year contract.

The club announced the deal on Wednesday evening, its third foreign signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Portuguese winger Roger Fernandes and Malian midfielder Mahamadou Doumbia.

Simic is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising young talents and is expected to add strength to Al-Ittihad’s backline. The 20-year-old central defender has made five appearances for the Serbian national team and played 53 times for Anderlecht, who signed him last summer from AC Milan.

During his time at Milan, he played six matches, all in the 2022–23 season.

Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck needs more time until comeback, says Kovac

Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck needs more time until comeback, says Kovac
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters
Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck needs more time until comeback, says Kovac

Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck needs more time until comeback, says Kovac
  • Schlotterbeck underwent surgery five months ago for a meniscus tear in his left knee
  • “Nico has come back after five months and has been doing some light training without contact,” Kovac said
Updated 11 September 2025
Reuters

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund and Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck will need more time before he makes his comeback from a knee injury, coach Niko Kovac said on Thursday.
Schlotterbeck underwent surgery five months ago for a meniscus tear in his left knee that he sustained in April and despite having come back to light team training in recent days, he is still not yet ready for a comeback.
Schlotterbeck’s services were also badly missed in Germany’s two World Cup qualifiers in the international break, with the national team suffering a shock 2-0 loss to Slovakia before beating Northern Ireland 3-1.
“Nico has come back after five months and has been doing some light training without contact,” Kovac told a press conference. “He is a key player, a top national team player.
“Before we even consider the national team, he has to be healthy for the club and have playing minutes in training, in Bundesliga and Champions League matches,” he said.
“It will take more time. A Bundesliga player and especially a defender has to be able to do one-on-ones if they want to be part of the bench, and he is not yet that far,” Kovac said.
Dortmund, who had a shorter pre-season due to the Club World Cup, travel to Heidenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday, having four points from their two league matches so far.
They also kick off their Champions League campaign on September 16 at Italy’s Juventus.

Risks in cricket sponsorship laid bare in India

Risks in cricket sponsorship laid bare in India
Updated 11 September 2025
Risks in cricket sponsorship laid bare in India

Risks in cricket sponsorship laid bare in India
  • National team’s previous sponsors, Dream11, have been dropped as a result of India’s newly assented gaming bill
Updated 11 September 2025
Jon Pike

Team India’s shirt front, for both men and women, has displayed Dream11 since 2023. This prominent sponsorship has disappeared with immediate effect, starting with the men’s Asia Cup, which opened on Sept. 9 in the UAE.

Dream11’s disappearance is a casualty of India’s newly assented gaming bill, The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which prohibits all forms of money-based online gaming and seeks to promote e-sports and online social games. The new law was passed by the Indian Parliament on Aug. 21, with an element of surprise and alacrity. It includes provisions to set up an Online Gaming Authority that will oversee the sector and provide policy guidance, along with harsh penalties for non-compliance. 

Its impact on Dream11, India’s largest fantasy sports platform, is severe, causing it to cease all paid contests and switch to a free-to-play model. It may be assumed that the company’s owners would be upset, since 95 percent of group revenues and profits have been erased overnight. Instead, it has been sanguine, at least publicly, expressing respect for the law. Harsh Jain, the CEO of Dream Sports, the parent company, has said that jobs are safe and that sufficient reserves are available to allow transition away from the fantasy sports platform, which was valued at $8 billion.

Even before the new bill came into force, Dream11 and its competitors had been subject to rising regulatory costs, the government having quadrupled the goods and service tax rate on online games. Profit margins were squeezed and Dream Sports registered losses in its latest financial year, its first in years. Although Dream11 is upbeat about its capacity to rebuild, the wider gaming industry, valued at $25 million and comprising about 400 companies, faces a shake-out. Its contribution to India’s economy, through its spend on advertising and services, will drop sharply.

The implications for the Board of Control for Cricket in India, or BCCI, are less problematic. Its revenues have almost doubled over the past five years, to the point where its cash and bank balance records show about $2.25 billion, with 60 percent generated by the Indian Premier league. It is by far away the richest cricket board in the world, Cricket Australia a distant second with $79 million. Dream11’s three-year contract with the BCCI was valued at Rs 358-crore (circa $41 million) and was due to run until March 2026. The board has released a tender to invite new sponsors for a tenure of two-and-a-half to three years. A bid submission deadline of Sept. 16 has been set. 

Despite each of the BCCI’s five previous main team sponsors having problems that led to early contact termination, there is unlikely to be a shortage of interest. The Indian front-of-shirt spot is probably the most visible in world cricket, something which the BCCI clearly believes, because it has increased its base asking price by 10 percent. It is keenly aware that sponsoring the Indian cricket teams provides brand visibility to upwards of a billion people. It is coincidental that the previous sponsors ran into trouble. Sahara, which sponsored between 2001 and 2012, foundered because of legal issues for its owner. Star Indian, 2014 to 2017, encountered ant-trust scrutiny and rising costs, while Chinese smart-phone company, Oppo, suffered from poor returns and Indo-Chinese geo-political tensions between 2017 and 2020. Prior to Dream11, edtech company, Byju’s, faced severe financial and operational difficulties that ultimately led to insolvency.   

Whoever lands the new deal will hope that the so-called curse or “jersey-jinx” of sponsoring India’s cricket teams does not strike again. It is reminder that, even in India’s cricket-obsessed society and market, there are latent risks lurking in changes that emerge in regulatory regimes and market dynamics. While the BCCI seems to be immune from risk in its sponsorship strategies, apart from inconvenience caused by a sponsor’s early termination, the cessation of Dream11’s activities has affected other parts of cricket’s ecosystem.     

The company had partnerships with the Caribbean Premier League, New Zealand’s Super Smash and the Big Bash League in Australia. It had also been the “official fantasy game partner” for all ICC events. Although Dream11 had deals with the Pro Kabaddi League, the Indian Super League and the International Hockey Federation, it is cricket where the main impact has fallen. Apart from the immediate effect in India, European Cricket, which was backed financially by Dream11, announced a temporary suspension of matches on Aug. 25. This included all games part of the European Cricket Network, or ECN, the European Cricket Series, the European Cricket League, the Women’s European Cricket Championship and all international matches involving European countries.

ECN started in July 2019 with a single tournament in Spain, with eight clubs and 16 matches. It had an ambition to kindle the unrealized potential for cricket in Europe. In 2024, it had more than 1,800 televised games in 20 countries, following on from 1,700 matches in 2023, when events were organized on 330 days across 16 countries. Europe’s cricket infrastructure has been built from a very low base. Each host country earned about 10,000 euros per tournament, critical funding for national boards outside of mainstream cricket. This funding is now in jeopardy and the ECN has to find ways of completing its 2025 tournament schedule, as well as finding new sponsors.

Fantasy sports platforms became essential infrastructure for cricket development in Europe and other emerging markets. Dependency on revenue streams from those platforms was shattered overnight by the elimination of their business models by regulators in another country. The fact that the country is India adds another dimension to its already evident burgeoning influence across large swathes of cricket’s landscape. The evidence lies in the affluence of the BCCI, its control of its own players, the close linkages between the BCCI and the ICC, and the levels of Indian ownership in franchise leagues, of which The Hundred is the latest incarnation.

The motivations for the online gaming bill are honorable. It seeks to address addiction and financial ruin caused by compulsive playing, mental health and suicide caused by heavy financial loss, as well as opportunities for money laundering and threats to national security by illegal messaging. Although gambling and betting have long been restricted by Indian law, the online domain remained largely unregulated. Digital engagement of a healthy variety, such as social and educational games that build skills and cultural values, are supported. Nonetheless, one bill enacted in Mumbai has impacted sport in the physical arena, exposing the fragility of building cricket development and sponsorship strategies on gaming platforms. 

