Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel’s ‘criminal’ Doha attack

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as a “brutal Israeli aggression” against Qatar following an attack on the capital Doha, which Israel said was a strike targeting Hamas officials in the city.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strike as “a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter” and warned it would further destabilize the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Kingdom warned of the dire consequences resulting from Israel’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to condemn this heinous aggression and put an end to Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on the phone with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, reaffirming the Kingdom’s “full solidarity” with Qatar after the “blatant Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms,” SPA reported.

He pledged to place “all capabilities” at Qatar’s disposal to support any measures taken to protect its security and sovereignty.

Prince Mohammed later received a phone call from Jordan’s King Abdullah. During the call, they discussed the brutal Israeli attack on Doha and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of Qatar.

The two leaders affirmed their countries’ support for Qatar and the measures it takes to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty.

The UAE also denounced the attack, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan calling it a “blatant and cowardly” violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Doha, urged an immediate halt to military escalation, and warned that unchecked Israeli actions risk dragging the region into dangerous instability with grave consequences for global security, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said it would not “tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour, the ongoing tampering with regional security and any action targeting Qatar's security and sovereignty.”

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of Doha, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a blatant attack on Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the attack risked pushing the region toward “further violence and conflict” while threatening both regional and international stability, the Jordan News Agency reported.

Majali reaffirmed Jordan’s “full support and solidarity with brotherly Qatar” and urged the international community to compel Israel to halt its escalation and adhere to international law and humanitarian norms.

King Abdullah, in a call with Emir Al-Thani, condemned the attack and said “Qatar's security is Jordan's security.”

Egypt said the attack set a “dangerous precedent and rejected development,” adding that escalation “undermines global efforts for de-escalation in the region.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council and Muslim World League also condemned the attack.