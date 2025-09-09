You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah catering contest to enhance pilgrim services

Makkah catering contest to enhance pilgrim services

This initiative is a part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide pilgrims with compelling experiences aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. (SPA)
This initiative is a part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide pilgrims with compelling experiences aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbcwx

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Makkah catering contest to enhance pilgrim services

Makkah catering contest to enhance pilgrim services
  • The ministry wants to attract distinguished Saudi Arabia chefs who can develop innovative catering solutions that improve service quality and reflect the spiritual experience of Hajj and Umrah
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a catering challenge in Makkah to enhance services for pilgrims, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to foster a creative and competitive environment, boost safety in line with global standards, and optimize food preparation and distribution. 

The ministry wants to attract distinguished Saudi Arabia chefs who can develop innovative catering solutions that improve service quality and reflect the spiritual experience of Hajj and Umrah.

The challenge is a flagship program of the ministry’s Center for Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship, aimed at collaborating with businesspeople and startups to transform promising ideas into viable projects. 

This initiative is a part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to provide pilgrims with compelling experiences aligned with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, the SPA reported.

 

Topics: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah

Related

Special Indonesia creates new ministry to oversee Hajj, Umrah pilgrimages
World
Indonesia creates new ministry to oversee Hajj, Umrah pilgrimages
Nusuk Umrah is a new option for international Umrah pilgrims, complementing existing channels like accredited agents. 
Saudi Arabia
New ‘Nusuk Umrah’ service for international pilgrims to simplify visa and travel bookings

Saudi Arabia at prosecutors’ conference in Singapore

Saudi Arabia at prosecutors’ conference in Singapore
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia at prosecutors’ conference in Singapore

Saudi Arabia at prosecutors’ conference in Singapore
  • Discussions covered best practices for international cooperation in combating transnational offenses, especially cyber and financial crimes, forensic science, and psychological profiling
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib is leading the Kingdom’s delegation at the 30th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors in Singapore.

The four-day conference, from Sept. 7 to 10, includes senior officials from international organizations examining how criminals are exploiting technology and artificial intelligence. 

The participants have been discussing how prosecutors can use modern technological tools in investigations and court cases. (SPA)

The participants have been discussing how prosecutors can use modern technological tools in investigations and court cases, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. 

Discussions covered best practices for international cooperation in combating transnational offenses, especially cyber and financial crimes, forensic science, and psychological profiling.

On the sidelines of the gathering, Al-Mujib held meetings with counterparts from participating countries, the SPA reported. 

The Kingdom’s participation highlights its active role in strengthening international cooperation to fight criminal networks worldwide.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia’s Attorney General Sheikh Saud Al-Mujib

Related

Saudi attorney general meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Saudi Arabia
Saudi attorney general meets Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Health worker who assaulted infants faces tougher punishments according to Saudi prosecutors. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prosecutors call for tougher sentencing on health worker who assaulted infants

New calligraphy courses to preserve Arab artform

The courses, focusing on the Naskh, Ruq’ah, Diwani and Thuluth scripts, will be held in Madinah from October to December. (SPA)
The courses, focusing on the Naskh, Ruq’ah, Diwani and Thuluth scripts, will be held in Madinah from October to December. (SPA)
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

New calligraphy courses to preserve Arab artform

The courses, focusing on the Naskh, Ruq’ah, Diwani and Thuluth scripts, will be held in Madinah from October to December. (SPA)
  • The initiative seeks to provide systematic training in letter formation and script rules
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy, a Ministry of Culture initiative, has launched four specialized courses to enhance the skills of practitioners and preserve this vital aspect of Arab and Islamic culture. 

The courses, focusing on the Naskh, Ruq’ah, Diwani and Thuluth scripts, will be held in Madinah from October to December, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Led by experienced calligraphers, the courses are open to beginners and professionals. The aim is to position the center as a leading authority in granting calligraphy licenses. 

The initiative seeks to provide systematic training in letter formation and script rules, the SPA added. 

It underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to preserving this art form, to establish the center as a global reference, as well as foster talent and community engagement.

 

Topics: The Prince Mohammed bin Salman Global Center for Arabic Calligraphy

Related

Jeddah is hosting the second Arabic Calligraphy Arts Forum, featuring Arab and international calligraphers and artists. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Arabic Calligraphy Arts Forum begins in Jeddah
Calligraphy captivates Arabic speakers, non-speakers alike, say enthusiasts
Saudi Arabia
Calligraphy captivates Arabic speakers, non-speakers alike, say enthusiasts

Prince Faisal co-chairs Saudi-Tunisian committee to enhance political cooperation

Prince Faisal co-chairs Saudi-Tunisian committee to enhance political cooperation
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Prince Faisal co-chairs Saudi-Tunisian committee to enhance political cooperation

Prince Faisal co-chairs Saudi-Tunisian committee to enhance political cooperation
  • Relationships and common issues between Riyadh and Tunis discussed
  • Memorandum of understanding signed between the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Diplomatic Academy in Tunisia
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Tunisian President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, co-chaired the fourth session of the Saudi-Tunisian Follow-up and Political Consultation Committee with his Tunisian counterpart, Mohamed Ali Al-Nafti, in the capital Tunis on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed relationships and common issues between Riyadh and Tunis, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two sides emphasized the need for ongoing collaboration and coordination on key regional and international issues to promote peaceful solutions and enhance security, stability, and prosperity.

A memorandum of understanding for cooperation in diplomatic training was signed between the Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies and the Diplomatic Academy in Tunisia by Abdulaziz Ali Al-Sager, the Saudi ambassador to Tunisia, and Riadh Dridi, the director general of the academy.

On Tuesday, Prince Faisal met with Tunisian President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace. The discussion focused on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries, as well as their joint efforts to enhance regional security and stability, according to SPA.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Related

Update Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet condemns Israeli PM’s remarks on displacement of Palestinians
Pakistan says Iranian among 14 held in Balochistan over illegal border crossings
Pakistan
Pakistan says Iranian among 14 held in Balochistan over illegal border crossings

Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel’s ‘criminal’ Doha attack

Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel’s ‘criminal’ Doha attack
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News
Follow

Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel’s ‘criminal’ Doha attack

Crown prince leads Saudi, Arab condemnation of Israel’s ‘criminal’ Doha attack
  • Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke with Qatar’s Emir, reaffirming Kingdom’s ‘full solidarity’
  • Foreign ministries of UAE, Qatar and Jordan also condemn ‘blatant and cowardly’ attack
Updated 09 September 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as a “brutal Israeli aggression” against Qatar following an attack on the capital Doha, which Israel said was a strike targeting Hamas officials in the city.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the strike as “a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter” and warned it would further destabilize the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Kingdom warned of the dire consequences resulting from Israel’s persistence in its criminal violations and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.

Saudi Arabia called on the international community to condemn this heinous aggression and put an end to Israeli violations that undermine the security and stability of the region.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman spoke on the phone with Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, reaffirming the Kingdom’s “full solidarity” with Qatar after the “blatant Israeli attack on the State of Qatar, which constitutes a criminal act and a flagrant violation of international laws and norms,” SPA reported.

He pledged to place “all capabilities” at Qatar’s disposal to support any measures taken to protect its security and sovereignty.

The UAE also denounced the attack, with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan calling it a “blatant and cowardly” violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and international law.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with Doha, urged an immediate halt to military escalation, and warned that unchecked Israeli actions risk dragging the region into dangerous instability with grave consequences for global security, the Emirates News Agency reported.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said it would not “tolerate this reckless Israeli behaviour, the ongoing tampering with regional security and any action targeting Qatar's security and sovereignty.”

 

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates also strongly condemned the Israeli bombing of Doha, calling it a “flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a blatant attack on Qatar’s sovereignty and security.”

Ministry spokesperson Fuad Majali said the attack risked pushing the region toward “further violence and conflict” while threatening both regional and international stability, the Jordan News Agency reported. 

Majali reaffirmed Jordan’s “full support and solidarity with brotherly Qatar” and urged the international community to compel Israel to halt its escalation and adhere to international law and humanitarian norms.

King Abdullah, in a call with Emir Al-Thani, condemned the attack and said “Qatar's security is Jordan's security.”

Egypt said the attack set a “dangerous precedent and rejected development,” adding that escalation “undermines global efforts for de-escalation in the region.”

The Gulf Cooperation Council and Muslim World League also condemned the attack.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Qatar Doha Hamas Israel

Related

Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar video
Middle-East
Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar
Smoke and flames rise as a residential building collapses after an Israeli air strike, in Gaza City, September 8, 2025. Reuters
Middle-East
Israel vows ‘hurricane’ of strikes on Gaza to force Hamas to accept surrender demand

India-GCC review joint action plan at political dialogue in Riyadh

India-GCC review joint action plan at political dialogue in Riyadh
Updated 09 September 2025
Rashid Hassan
Follow

India-GCC review joint action plan at political dialogue in Riyadh

India-GCC review joint action plan at political dialogue in Riyadh
  • Arun Kumar Chatterjee and Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg reviewed the implementation of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-2028
  • Discussed avenues and initiatives in various areas to deepen the India-GCC cooperation
Updated 09 September 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council and India discussed deepening cooperation in various fields during the two-day India-GCC political dialogue that concluded in Riyadh on Monday.

Arun Kumar Chatterjee, secretary (CPV&OIA) at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, visited Riyadh on Sept. 7-8 for the India-GCC Political Dialogue, and held wide-ranging discussions with his counterpart, Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg, assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations at the GCC. He was accompanied by Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem R. Mahajan, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy.

Chatterjee and Aluwaisheg reviewed the implementation of the India-GCC Joint Action Plan 2024-2028, which was adopted at the first Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue between India and the GCC, held in Riyadh on Sept. 8-9, 2024.

The discussions focused on deepening cooperation across the various pillars of the action plan such as political dialogue, security, trade and investment, agriculture and food security, transport, energy, health, culture and education.

They discussed avenues and initiatives in various areas to deepen the India-GCC cooperation and agreed to enhance high-level engagements and joint activities between India and the GCC.

Chatterjee held a separate meeting with Raja M. Marzoqi, general coordinator for negotiations and head of the GCC negotiating team, during which the importance of the India-GCC FTA was underlined and the commencement of negotiations at an early date was agreed.

They also explored new avenues to deepen trade and investment ties between India and the GCC.

Indian Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan told Arab News: “India and GCC are natural partners given our geographical proximity and a long history of close trade and people-to-people ties.

“The recent political dialogue with GCC is part of our regular high-level engagements under the Joint Action Plan 2024-28, adopted a year ago, when the foreign ministers of India and GCC countries gathered in Riyadh to co-chair the first-ever Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue,” the envoy said.

“The political dialogue was an excellent opportunity to review the progress of JAP and explore new avenues for action-oriented engagements in sectors such as trade and investment, energy, health and tourism, while at the same time continuing to advance cooperation in other sectors. Both sides also shared their views on regional and international developments of common interest,” he added.

Chatterjee attended a special reception hosted by the Indian Embassy and the Indian diaspora. He commended the valuable contribution made by the Indian community in strengthening the bilateral relations with the Kingdom.

India and the GCC countries share historically close ties, underpinned by vibrant trade links and strong people-to-people ties. Nearly 10 million Indian diaspora reside in the GCC region. Trade and investment between India and GCC continues to grow with total trade of about $178 billion in the 2024-2025 financial year.

Topics: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) India Arun Kumar Chatterjee Dr. Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg

Related

Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport
Cricket
Saudi Cricket Federation chair, Indian ambassador discuss Kingdom’s investment in sport
Over 500 Indian companies invest $1.5bn in Saudi Arabia: Indian ambassador
Over 500 Indian companies invest $1.5bn in Saudi Arabia: Indian ambassador

Latest updates

Spain moves to ban smoking in bar terraces, parks
Why Israel’s strikes inside Syria are fueling fears of unrest and partition
Why Israel’s strikes inside Syria are fueling fears of unrest and partition
Jordanian Army chief, Islamic Coalition general discuss counterterrorism strategy
Jordanian Army chief, Islamic Coalition general discuss counterterrorism strategy
Bluesky adds private bookmarks feature in response to user privacy requests
Bluesky adds private bookmarks feature in response to user privacy requests
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue
UN rights chief ‘appalled’ by Nepal violence, urges dialogue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.