MENA region with strongest global growth outlook over next year, says report

Saudi e-commerce via mada cards surges 79% to $8bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce spending via mada cards surged to SR29.86 billion ($7.96 billion) in July, up 79.45 percent from a year earlier.

According to recent data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, the number of online transactions also climbed 65.64 percent to 149.74 million. The July tally is among the highest on record and underscores the Kingdom’s rapid pivot to digital commerce.

The series tracks e-commerce purchases made with mada cards across websites, in-app checkouts and e-wallets, but does not include transactions on international credit card schemes.

The momentum rests on two reinforcing dynamics: a young, always-online consumer base and a policy push to normalize cashless payments at scale. About 70 percent of Saudi citizens are under 35 years old, per the General Authority for Statistics as of August, an age profile that leans toward early adoption of mobile shopping and app-based payments.

At the same time, connectivity is near-universal: Saudi Arabia counted roughly 33.9 million Internet users in January, according to Data Reportal, implying around 99 percent penetration, with mobile the dominant access channel.

Together, demographics and digital reach have created a large addressable base for e-retailers and payment providers, amplifying every improvement in checkout speed, choice, and security.

Behind the brand at the center of these flows, mada is the national payment scheme operated by Saudi Payments under SAMA’s oversight. Introduced as the modern identity of the Saudi Payments Network, mada links all local banks and connects ATMs and point-of-sale terminals nationwide to a central switch, enabling real-time card payments in stores and online.

Policy has been a powerful accelerant. The central bank reported that electronic payments accounted for 79 percent of all retail transactions in 2024, up from 70 percent in 2023, well ahead of the Vision 2030 objective to make non-cash payments the norm.

Building on that foundation, SAMA launched in July a new e-commerce payments interface that lets service providers integrate more easily with the national mada network and global schemes, introduces tokenization, and simplifies onboarding, measures explicitly intended to keep pace with online-sales growth.

Two months later, Google announced the official launch of its Pay and Wallet offerings in the Kingdom, enabled by mada, widening everyday wallet choices in stores, apps, and on the web.

Recent research also points to structural shifts in how Saudis shop and pay. Kearney consultancy in a September research paper argued that the Kingdom is entering a value-driven “discounters” era, with price-sensitive consumers gravitating to promo-led, mobile-first journeys where a fast, low-friction pay experience is decisive for conversion.

That dovetails with a regional trend identified by the World Economic Forum in August: communications-led digital ecosystems, super-apps and platforms that bundle messaging, services and embedded finance, are accelerating financial inclusion and normalizing cashless, app-based purchasing across the Middle East and North Africa.

Both dynamics favor seamless card-and-wallet checkouts and help explain the persistent outperformance of e-commerce volumes through 2025.

Macro conditions remain supportive. In its August press release concluding the Article IV consultation, the IMF said non-oil activity, including retail, continues to expand, underpinned by domestic demand and ongoing Vision 2030 projects.

The fund also noted that authorities are looking to capture unregistered e-commerce in the value added tax base, a signal of both the sector’s scale and policymakers’ intent to anchor it within the formal tax net as it matures.

Put together, these factors help explain why recent e-commerce figures are not a one-off. The consumer side is large, youthful, and digitally engaged; the rails are expanding with tokenized wallets and unified interfaces; and the retail offer keeps moving online, where speed of checkout and breadth of payment options lift conversion.

The culture around payments in Saudi Arabia has tipped: card-and-wallet is now the default in daily life, from grocery deliveries and fashion to travel, electronics and recurring services. With Google Pay joining Apple Pay, mada Pay and bank wallets — and integration paths to global networks simplified — both incumbents and new entrants can reach shoppers with fewer technical hurdles and more consistent user experiences.

The upshot for merchants is a steadily improving economics of selling online in the Kingdom. Tokenization increases approval rates and reduces fraud; interoperable rails broaden acceptance; and wallet proliferation compresses the gap between discovery and purchase on mobile.

As Kearney noted, in an environment where value-seeking is pronounced, frictionless payments are a competitive lever, not just a back-office utility.

Meanwhile, the WEF’s depiction of MENA’s platformization implies more commerce will migrate inside communications environments like chat, short video, and community apps, where embedded payments are native and card credentials are already vaulted.

Looking ahead, sustaining double-digit growth will hinge on continued execution: rolling out the new e-commerce interface across gateways and banks; ensuring robust consumer protection and data security; and keeping checkout experiences light and universal across devices.