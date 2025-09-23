You are here

MENA region with strongest global growth outlook over next year, says report

The World Bank projects the regional economy to grow 2.7 percent in 2025, accelerating to 3.7 percent in 2026 and 4.1 percent in 2027. (Supplied)
Updated 40 sec ago
  • 72 percent of surveyed chief economists predict weaker growth globally
DUBAI: Global economic growth is expected to weaken over the next year, according to the World Economic Forum’s latest “Chief Economists’ Outlook” report.

Some 72 percent of surveyed chief economists predict weaker growth over the next year globally, citing shifts in trade, rising political uncertainty and rapid technological changes.

Advanced economies are expected to remain stagnant. In the US, more than half (52 percent) anticipate weak or very weak growth.

Still, 22 percent of chief economists expected moderate growth in April, but that number has now increased to 49 percent.

Europe’s outlook is improving, though cautiously. Some 60 percent of respondents expect moderate or strong growth over the coming year, up from 47 percent in April, while 40 percent expect weak growth.

However, emerging markets such as the Middle East and North Africa, South Asia and East Asia and the Pacific show a more optimistic outlook with one in three chief economists expecting strong or very strong growth in these regions.

MENA is leading the charge with the strongest growth outlook. Some 37 percent of chief economists predict strong or very strong growth, up from 22 percent in April.

The World Bank projects the regional economy to grow 2.7 percent in 2025, accelerating to 3.7 percent in 2026 and 4.1 percent in 2027.

Confidence in MENA’s growth is fueled by the region’s efforts to diversify its economies and its tech ambitions, reflected in artificial intelligence-focused partnerships with the US.

The report highlights Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 as a “flagship effort” for economic diversification, and Dubai’s drive to become a financial hub, demonstrating the UAE’s ability to foster a business-friendly environment.

Inflation expectations vary across regions. Chief economists (59 percent) anticipate high inflation in the US over the next year. In Europe, only 9 percent expect high inflation, with a substantial 88 percent expecting moderate or low inflation.

In MENA, 60 percent of respondents expect moderate inflation and 28 percent expect low inflation over the next year.

The report also warns that advanced and developing economies are on increasingly divergent growth paths, with 56 percent of chief economists expecting the gap to widen further over the next three years.

Topics: #WEF economy

Saudi–Spanish JV to build green hydrogen electrode plant at SPARK 

Updated 25 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Saudi–Spanish JV to build green hydrogen electrode plant at SPARK 

MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s green hydrogen sector is set to receive a boost with the development of an advanced electrode manufacturing facility at King Salman Energy Park, underscoring the Kingdom’s drive for sustainable industrial transformation. 

Jolt Green Chemical Industries, a Saudi–Spanish joint venture between the Green Electrodes Consortium for Industry and Spain’s Jolt Solutions, has signed an agreement with Dyar Al-Safwah Engineering Consultancy to engineer and oversee construction of the plant in the Eastern Province, according to a press release. 

The initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which prioritizes green hydrogen, local content development, and technology transfer as key pillars of sustainable economic transformation. By advancing these goals, the Kingdom is strengthening its position as a regional hub for clean energy technologies. 

It also supports the Kingdom’s strategic goal of achieving 75 percent localization in the energy sector by 2030. 

The signing ceremony was attended by Arturo Vilavella, chief operating officer of Jolt Green Hydrogen Solutions; Khodran Al-Zahrani, CEO of Dyar Al-Safwah; Abdulrahman Al-Qahtani, CEO of the joint venture; and Said Jubran Al-Qahtani, chairman of the Green Electrodes Consortium. 

Al-Qahtani affirmed that “the plant will serve as a platform for technology localization and the empowerment of national talent, thereby strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a regional hub for green technologies.” 

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Ministry of Energy, noting that its support and encouragement during previous visits played a pivotal role in motivating the company to bring this technology to the Kingdom and localize it, the release added. 

Scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2027, the facility will feature advanced automated production lines, dedicated research and development laboratories, and sustainable practices such as wastewater reuse and solar integration.  

At full capacity, the plant will supply over 750,000 sq. meters of electrodes annually. 

The plant will focus on producing and refurbishing high-performance catalyst-coated electrodes. It will also support the Kingdom’s initiatives in green hydrogen, petrochemicals, and refining. Additional areas include water treatment, eFuel, and batteries, as well as desalination, disinfection, chlor-alkali, and pipeline protection. 

Topics: Green hydrogen King Salman Energy Park (SPARK)

PIF, Aramco, BlackRock heads unveiled in FII9 speaker lineup

Updated 28 min 9 sec ago
Miguel Hadchity
PIF, Aramco, BlackRock heads unveiled in FII9 speaker lineup

Miguel Hadchity

RIYADH: BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, Aramco President Amin Nasser, and Public Investment Fund Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are among the global leaders set to converge in Riyadh later this month for the ninth Future Investment Initiative, or FII9.

Scheduled for Oct. 27-30 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, the Kingdom’s flagship investment summit will bring together more than 600 speakers across 230 sessions, including heads of state, investors, and industry executives, under the theme “The Key to Prosperity: Unlocking New Frontiers of Growth.” 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the conference will host more than 15 heads of state, alongside prominent executives, investors, and policymakers at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center. 

FII9 seeks to build upon the momentum generated by previous editions, which have established the summit as a key platform for signing landmark agreements. Highlights from FII8 included the launch of a SR1 billion ($267 million) startup fund, Beta Lab, designed to support emerging companies across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. 

“FII9 is where global leaders align capital with purpose. The Priority Compass ensures our discussions are not abstract, but rooted in the real concerns of people across the world,” said Richard Attias, chairman of the executive committee and acting CEO of FII Institute, as reported by SPA. 

The proceedings will open with a keynote by PIF’s Al-Rumayyan, who will present the 4th annual Priority Compass, a global survey gathering insights from tens of thousands of citizens across 32 countries, representing 66 percent of the world’s population. The survey is designed to guide discussions on investment priorities and emerging economic trends. 

The agenda is structured around confronting complex global paradoxes, including balancing technological progress with its societal consequences, fostering innovation while managing risk, and navigating economic fragmentation in an interconnected world. 

Key topics will include the future of global trade, the energy trilemma, and the governance of artificial intelligence. 

The speaker roster includes some of the most influential figures in finance and industry, such as Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih; Bill Ackman, founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management; and Bruce Flatt, CEO of Brookfield. 

Other confirmed participants include Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; Patrick Pouyanne, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies; and Ruth Porat, president and CIO of Alphabet and Google. 

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World; and Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton, will also be speaking.
 
The 2024 edition saw significant international partnerships forged, including a collaboration between Saudi Arabia’s Hassana Investment Co. and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan to explore infrastructure and real estate opportunities. 
 
Additionally, Japan’s SBI Holdings partnered with BIM Ventures to establish BIM Capital, a firm aimed at channeling over SR750 million in foreign direct investment into the region. 
 
Further agreements, such as a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Investment and the World Bank’s International Finance Corp., and a partnership between stc Group and the Saudi Sports for All Federation, underscored the event’s focus on driving tangible economic development and social impact. 

Topics: FII9 Future Investment Initiative

Saudi e-commerce via mada cards surges 79% to $8bn

Updated 24 September 2025
Dayan Abou Tine
Saudi e-commerce via mada cards surges 79% to $8bn

Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s e-commerce spending via mada cards surged to SR29.86 billion ($7.96 billion) in July, up 79.45 percent from a year earlier.

According to recent data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, the number of online transactions also climbed 65.64 percent to 149.74 million. The July tally is among the highest on record and underscores the Kingdom’s rapid pivot to digital commerce.

The series tracks e-commerce purchases made with mada cards across websites, in-app checkouts and e-wallets, but does not include transactions on international credit card schemes.

The momentum rests on two reinforcing dynamics: a young, always-online consumer base and a policy push to normalize cashless payments at scale. About 70 percent of Saudi citizens are under 35 years old, per the General Authority for Statistics as of August, an age profile that leans toward early adoption of mobile shopping and app-based payments.

At the same time, connectivity is near-universal: Saudi Arabia counted roughly 33.9 million Internet users in January, according to Data Reportal, implying around 99 percent penetration, with mobile the dominant access channel.

Together, demographics and digital reach have created a large addressable base for e-retailers and payment providers, amplifying every improvement in checkout speed, choice, and security.

Behind the brand at the center of these flows, mada is the national payment scheme operated by Saudi Payments under SAMA’s oversight. Introduced as the modern identity of the Saudi Payments Network, mada links all local banks and connects ATMs and point-of-sale terminals nationwide to a central switch, enabling real-time card payments in stores and online.

Policy has been a powerful accelerant. The central bank reported that electronic payments accounted for 79 percent of all retail transactions in 2024, up from 70 percent in 2023, well ahead of the Vision 2030 objective to make non-cash payments the norm.

Building on that foundation, SAMA launched in July a new e-commerce payments interface that lets service providers integrate more easily with the national mada network and global schemes, introduces tokenization, and simplifies onboarding, measures explicitly intended to keep pace with online-sales growth.

Two months later, Google announced the official launch of its Pay and Wallet offerings in the Kingdom, enabled by mada, widening everyday wallet choices in stores, apps, and on the web.

Recent research also points to structural shifts in how Saudis shop and pay. Kearney consultancy in a September research paper argued that the Kingdom is entering a value-driven “discounters” era, with price-sensitive consumers gravitating to promo-led, mobile-first journeys where a fast, low-friction pay experience is decisive for conversion.

That dovetails with a regional trend identified by the World Economic Forum in August: communications-led digital ecosystems, super-apps and platforms that bundle messaging, services and embedded finance, are accelerating financial inclusion and normalizing cashless, app-based purchasing across the Middle East and North Africa.

Both dynamics favor seamless card-and-wallet checkouts and help explain the persistent outperformance of e-commerce volumes through 2025.

Macro conditions remain supportive. In its August press release concluding the Article IV consultation, the IMF said non-oil activity, including retail, continues to expand, underpinned by domestic demand and ongoing Vision 2030 projects.

The fund also noted that authorities are looking to capture unregistered e-commerce in the value added tax base, a signal of both the sector’s scale and policymakers’ intent to anchor it within the formal tax net as it matures.

Put together, these factors help explain why recent e-commerce figures are not a one-off. The consumer side is large, youthful, and digitally engaged; the rails are expanding with tokenized wallets and unified interfaces; and the retail offer keeps moving online, where speed of checkout and breadth of payment options lift conversion.

The culture around payments in Saudi Arabia has tipped: card-and-wallet is now the default in daily life, from grocery deliveries and fashion to travel, electronics and recurring services. With Google Pay joining Apple Pay, mada Pay and bank wallets — and integration paths to global networks simplified — both incumbents and new entrants can reach shoppers with fewer technical hurdles and more consistent user experiences.

The upshot for merchants is a steadily improving economics of selling online in the Kingdom. Tokenization increases approval rates and reduces fraud; interoperable rails broaden acceptance; and wallet proliferation compresses the gap between discovery and purchase on mobile.

As Kearney noted, in an environment where value-seeking is pronounced, frictionless payments are a competitive lever, not just a back-office utility. 

Meanwhile, the WEF’s depiction of MENA’s platformization implies more commerce will migrate inside communications environments like chat, short video, and community apps, where embedded payments are native and card credentials are already vaulted.

Looking ahead, sustaining double-digit growth will hinge on continued execution: rolling out the new e-commerce interface across gateways and banks; ensuring robust consumer protection and data security; and keeping checkout experiences light and universal across devices.

Topics: e-commerce mada cards

Saudi Arabia inks deals with Chinese entities to strengthen industrial cooperation 

Updated 24 September 2025
  Nirmal Narayanan  
Saudi Arabia inks deals with Chinese entities to strengthen industrial cooperation 

  Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed multiple memorandums of understanding with Chinese business leaders to enhance industrial cooperation and promote the localization of advanced manufacturing technologies in the Kingdom. 

These agreements were signed on the sidelines of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef’s visit to Beijing, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The first MoU was signed with BOE Technology Group in the field of display screen technologies, while the second agreement with Kyland Technology focuses on intelligent industrial control technologies.  

The third deal was signed with Tsinghua Unigroup in the semiconductor industry, with the aim of localizing these advanced industrial technologies in the Kingdom.  

These initiatives build on the deepening economic and trade relationship between Saudi Arabia and China. The Asian giant is the Kingdom’s largest trading partner, accounting for 14 percent of the Kingdom’s exports and 28.9 percent of its imports in May, according to official statistics. 

SPA reported that during his meeting with Chinese business leaders, Alkhorayef “discussed opportunities in developing the industrial digital infrastructure, intelligent industrial control technologies, and the semiconductor industry, in addition to highlighting the Kingdom’s enablers that attract quality industrial investments and facilitate the investor journey.”  

The meetings also reviewed the Kingdom’s strategic advantages, including its geographic position that connects three continents, abundant natural resources, competitive energy pricing, advanced infrastructure, and industrial cities, as well as streamlined government procedures. 

These meetings were attended by Saleh Al-Solami, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development Center and leaders from the industry ecosystem in the Kingdom and China. 

During the visit, Alkhorayef met with leaders of ZGC Group, a government-backed innovation platform, to explore collaborations including advanced manufacturing, renewable energy, smart mobility, and aerospace technologies. 

These discussions included plans for ZGC to establish operations in Riyadh in partnership with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. 

In a separate press statement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said that the minister’s visit to China “aims to broaden economic partnerships between the two countries, attract high-quality investments, and transfer the latest technologies in the industrial and mining sectors.”  

Topics: Saudi Arabia China

Syria set to boost digital payments through Mastercard pact

Updated 24 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Syria set to boost digital payments through Mastercard pact

MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Syria is set to modernize its digital payments system after its central bank signed a memorandum of understanding with Mastercard, marking a major step toward reintegration into the global financial ecosystem. 

The agreement aims to expand access to financial services for millions of Syrians by aligning local banks and financial institutions with international standards. The partnership also includes training programs and technical exchanges to build domestic expertise in digital payments, according to a press release. 

The partnership between Mastercard and the Central Bank of Syria is a key step toward strengthening the country’s financial system and broadening digital payment services. 

This comes as Syria’s economy shows early signs of recovery after more than a decade of civil conflict, sanctions, and international isolation, driven by efforts to modernize infrastructure and attract strategic partnerships. 

Abdulkader Husrieh, governor of the Central Bank of Syria, said: “With its global network, customized technology solutions, and in-depth knowledge of the payments landscape, Mastercard is one of our most important strategic partners in building a robust financial system in Syria.” 

He added: “The formal signing of this MoU establishes a collaborative framework for sharing and exchanging expertise to strengthen our country’s payments infrastructure and advance our financial inclusion agenda. Undoubtedly, our alliance will make great strides in the economic empowerment of our people and businesses.” 

Adam Jones, Mastercard’s executive vice president and division president for West Arabia, said they welcome the opportunity to work with CBS and the Syrian government to explore opportunities to create a payments system that works for both local citizens and international travelers in what he called “a high-potential” market. 

Jones added: “This MoU is a testament to our shared belief that inclusive financial ecosystems are built through partnership, innovation and local engagement.” 

Mastercard described the agreement as an initial framework for cooperation with the CBS, focused on knowledge exchange and the adoption of global best practices in digital payments. 

The company noted that next steps will involve exploring further collaboration opportunities, including training programs, technical workshops, and joint initiatives designed to promote financial inclusion and strengthen Syria’s payment infrastructure. 

Both parties said the agreement lays the groundwork for future partnerships to support Syria’s economy and benefit businesses and citizens. 

In June, the country carried out its first international bank transaction via the SWIFT system since the outbreak of its 14-year civil war — a milestone in the country’s push to reintegrate into the global financial system.

Topics: central bank of syria Mastercard

