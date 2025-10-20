Representatives from Saudi Arabia, Turkiye to attend upcoming regional connectivity conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Representatives from nearly 10 countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Maldives, Turkiye, Belarus and others will attend a Regional Connectivity Conference in Islamabad later this week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Monday.

The conference is scheduled to be held in Pakistan’s capital from Oct. 23-24. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to review preparations for the meeting.

Participants of the meeting also focused on strategies to enhance regional trade through improved connectivity, with a particular emphasis on boosting the capacity of regional trade corridors, the economic affairs ministry said in a statement.

“Representatives from nearly 10 countries, including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Belarus and others will participate in this conference,” the statement said.

Cheema said Pakistan was proud that this conference will be held in Islamabad for the first time, with “high officials from important countries” in attendance.

During the meeting, officials from several ministries provided detailed briefings to participants on regional connectivity initiatives, outlining measures to strengthen trade corridors and improve infrastructure for regional trade.

Cheema emphasized that Pakistan is committed to enhancing regional connectivity through both rail and road networks.

“He expressed optimism that important Memorandums of Understanding would be signed at the upcoming Regional Connectivity Conference, which would serve as milestones for regional connectivity and economic integration,” the statement added.

Pakistan’s foreign policy has already undergone a major shift from geopolitics to geo-economics in recent years, with the country striving for greater regional connectivity to promote trade and people-to-people contacts.

It has signed MoUs with Central Asian Republics and other regional allies to promote air, road and sea trade. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has repeatedly said Islamabad now seeks “mutually beneficial partnerships” with allies rather than loans.