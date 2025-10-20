You are here

Orionids meteor shower reaches peak over Saudi skies in pre-dawn hours

Orionids meteor shower reaches peak over Saudi skies in pre-dawn hours
The skies over Saudi Arabia will witness a remarkable astronomical event as the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak. (Halley’s Comet; NASA)
Orionids meteor shower reaches peak over Saudi skies in pre-dawn hours
Jeddah Astronomy Society said the skies over Saudi Arabia and the Arab region will witness the meteor shower at its peak. (Supplied)
Orionids meteor shower reaches peak over Saudi skies in pre-dawn hours
Misbar shares astronomy and space-related information. (Supplied)
Updated 20 October 2025
Rashid Hassan
Orionids meteor shower reaches peak over Saudi skies in pre-dawn hours

Orionids meteor shower reaches peak over Saudi skies in pre-dawn hours
  • Event, which happens 60 miles up in space, is one of the most impressive displays of the celestial calendar
  • Source is Halley’s Comet, which will approach its closest point to the sun again in July 2061, and some meteors may leave bright trails visible to the naked eye
RIYADH: It is a good time to be a skygazer as the annual Orionids meteor shower is at its peak in the coming hours.

The event, which happens 60 miles up in space, is one of the most impressive displays of the celestial calendar, and is known for being bright and fast.

The Jeddah Astronomy Society said the skies over Saudi Arabia and the Arab region will witness the meteor shower at its peak. It is expected to be clearly visible in the pre-dawn hours when its radiant point is high in the sky toward the southeastern horizon.

Majed Abu Zahra, the director at the JAS, said that the conditions this year were ideal for observation with the moon setting before dawn, allowing for dark skies that will make it easier to spot the shower, which is typically active from Oct. 2 to Nov. 7 each year, peaking for a week around Oct. 22.

He added that the Orionids were considered to be a moderate meteor shower, with around 20 meteors visible per hour from locations away from city lights.

Their source is Halley’s Comet, which will approach its closest point to the sun again in July 2061, and some meteors may leave bright trails visible to the naked eye.

Abu Zahra said that observing the event does not require a telescope or binoculars, only a dark location with a wide horizon. It offers astronomy enthusiasts and families a unique opportunity to witness a spectacular scene in the Kingdom’s night sky.

Amjad Nasser Al-Shafie, a member of the Misbar team which shares astronomy and space-related information, told Arab News he was looking forward to witnessing the event.

He said: “This year’s optimal conditions with moonset before dawn and favorable radiant positioning make the shower’s peak exceptionally promising for observation.

“The shower’s origin from Halley’s Comet, combined with an expected rate of around 20 meteors per hour, offers an excellent opportunity for practical study.”

The Orionids are fast-moving meteors traveling at a speed of about 40 miles per second. They have long streaks of light and originate from Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth roughly every 75 years, with the next date expected to be the summer of 2061.

Topics: Halley’s Comet Jeddah Astronomy Society (JAS) Orionids meteor shower

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest

Riyadh gears up for global fire, rescue contest
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, represented by the General Directorate of Civil Defense, will host the World Fire and Rescue Championship in Riyadh from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The event, organized in partnership with the International Sport Federation of Firefighters and Rescuers, will feature participants from 22 countries.

Firefighting and rescue sports simulate real-life firefighting operations in a competitive framework that tests athletes’ speed, endurance and teamwork, according to the Saudi Press Agency report.

The championship includes four main competitions: hook ladder climbing; the 100-meter hurdles race; the 400-meter relay race; and the water pump and hose firefighting race.

Saudi Arabia joined the federation in 2022 to help develop fire and rescue sports locally and globally, enhance international cooperation, and build human capabilities.

This is achieved through sharing knowledge, expertise and skills, and introducing new rescue and firefighting technologies, the SPA reported.

Aleksandr Chupriyan, president of the federation, praised the Kingdom’s efforts, expressing confidence that Saudi Arabia will deliver an outstanding championship.

He said this year’s event will feature elite civil defense and rescue teams from around the world competing in a humanitarian profession dedicated to safeguarding human life.

Topics: Life Savers

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services
Updated 27 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services

Hajj conference to spotlight tech, services
Updated 27 min ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, will hold the fifth Hajj Conference and Exhibition in Jeddah from Nov. 9 to 12, under the theme “From Makkah to the World.”

The event will feature more than 80 sessions and 60 workshops, with participants including academics, researchers, and representatives of Hajj affairs offices and diplomatic missions. 

Additionally, more than 2,400 trainees from around the world are expected to attend, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

More than 260 exhibitors from 137 countries will showcase the latest technologies and services related to the Hajj and Umrah ecosystem.

This year’s conference is expected to launch high-impact initiatives. And officials will sign new agreements to enhance the integration of technology, urban development, and services for pilgrims.

On Monday, Makkah Deputy Gov. Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz met with Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al-Rabiah in Jeddah to review pilgrim services.

The officials also discussed final preparations for the conference, which will include representatives from the public and private sectors.

Topics: hajj

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh
Updated 16 min 26 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo
Follow

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh

Burj Al Khazzan reimagined for a sustainable Riyadh
  • Riyadh’s landmark water tower could be transformed into a cultural and ecological space by 2030
  • The concept will blend Najdi architecture, bioclimatic innovation, and sensory experience
Updated 16 min 26 sec ago
Zeina Zbibo

RIYADH: In the heart of Al-Watan Park, in the historic district of Al-Futah, stands a familiar yet overlooked silhouette: the Burj Al Khazzan. This 61-meter-tall water tower, built in the 1970s by Swedish architect Sune Lindstrom, long served a crucial role: storing water for a rapidly growing capital.

Today, as Riyadh redefines its urban identity under Vision 2030 and the Green Riyadh initiative, the Burj may soon begin a new life — cultural, ecological, symbolic.

Still at the conceptual stage, the transformation project was envisioned by Stella Amae, a Franco-Japanese architecture firm based in Paris and Barcelona, after a consultation launched by the Public Investment Fund.

“The Burj is a unique object. It speaks of heritage, of water, of collective memory. We want to make it a living landmark, a Tree of Life,” said Alexandre Stella, co-founder of Stella Amae.

The concept structure : a bioclimatic façade that interacts with air, light, sound and humidity. (Supplied)

The design draws inspiration from the trunk of the date palm — a regional symbol — and the triangular patterns of Najdi architecture. The structure would become a bioclimatic facade, interacting with air, light, sound, and humidity to create a true sensorial ecosystem.

“We envisioned a living skin, one that breathes. It would capture the sounds of the city, diffuse soft light, include bird nesting boxes … This would not be a frozen monument, but a living urban organism,” he added.

More than an architectural gesture, the project aims to meet a social need: to create a space for gathering, contemplation, and transmission — in a district already rich in cultural institutions.

FASTFACT

The proposed structure includes

  • A public space at the base of the tower combining cultural and commercial activities

  • A rooftop designed to host events and offer breathtaking views over the park

  • Subtle lighting of the structure, activated during celebrations and special occasions

“The neighbourhood lacks a central point, a gathering space. The water tower could become that symbolic core,” Stella said.

A sustainable, reversible, and experimental architecture

The project follows a sustainable and experiential design approach, with particular attention to environmental impact and long-term viability.

One of its key technical features is the use of ultra-high performance fiber concrete — a cutting-edge French engineering innovation that ensures structural strength and durability over time.

The design is inspired by the trunk of the date palm and the triangular motifs of Najdi architecture. (Supplied)

Another central principle is reversibility. The bioclimatic facade is designed as a lightweight, removable structure, non-invasive to the original building — allowing full restoration of the water tower if needed, in a spirit of heritage preservation and architectural temporality.

The project involves international creative talent, including Studio Jouan for sound design and BOA Light Studio for lighting. No local partners have been involved yet, because the project is still in the exploratory phase.

The targeted potential delivery date is 2030 — echoing the broader transformation milestones of the Saudi capital.

While the project is at a design phase, Stella Amae is currently working on an archaeology research center and museum in Al-Sufouh, Dubai, with X-Architects.

Concept overview: a lively public space at the base of the tower, an event rooftop overlooking the park, and discreet lighting activated for special occasions. (Supplied)

The firm has also contributed to several major projects in the Middle East, including a residential project at Diriyah Gate 2 with AS.Architecture Studio in Paris and the Imam Mohammad Ibn Saud Grand Mosque in Diriyah, in collaboration with X-Architects from Dubai.

However, the potential Burj Al-Khazzan project holds a unique place in their approach: “It raises questions about urban heritage, water, memory … It is not just an architectural object. It is a piece of the city, a piece of history that we want to turn into the future,” Stella said.

Turning a former water tower into a Tree of Life is a powerful metaphor for a city seeking to grow a new kind of urbanism — one that honors its past and looks toward a more sustainable future.

Topics: architecture culture

Saudi cultural movement in the spotlight at Central Saint Martins college in London

The event was organized by Ghadah Alharthi.
The event was organized by Ghadah Alharthi.
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi cultural movement in the spotlight at Central Saint Martins college in London

The event was organized by Ghadah Alharthi.
  • Symposium aims to highlight the significant effects of Saudi arts, culture and innovation in shaping the future of creativity across the region
  • Titled ‘New Directions from the Middle East and Asia,’ the event is organized by Ghadah Alharthi, a cultural adviser and associate professor in culture and innovation
Updated 20 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Central Saint Martins college in London has hosted an arts and culture symposium that explored the cultural transformation in Saudi Arabia, and its influence across the wider region.

The event, titled “New Directions from the Middle East and Asia,” was organized by Ghadah Alharthi, a cultural adviser and associate professor of culture and innovation at the college, which is part of the University of the Arts London. It aimed to highlight the significant effects Saudi arts, culture and innovation are having in shaping the future of creativity across the Middle East and Asia.

It offered the gathered experts and creative professionals a day of panel discussions showcasing the Kingdom’s cultural movement and its role in connecting the Middle East and Asia to the wider world.

Alharthi told the participants how the Saudi Vision 2030 plan for national development and diversification emphasizes the development of people as a foundation for cultural innovation. The symposium also highlighted the role of cultural institutions in efforts to support and nurture emerging talent, and examined the role innovation and creativity play in enhancing cultural communities and boosting the creative economy.

The participants included Saudi artist Lulwah Al-Homoud, the founder of Isdar in Riyadh, whose works were on display at the event; Sheikha Marwa bint Rashid Al-Khalifa, president of the Bahrain Arts Society; Aryana Khan, head of cultural networking organization Frieze Connect; Suzy Sikorski, director of business development at Bonhams auction house; Mimi Nguyen, a lecturer in digital innovation and founder of Nguyen Wahed Gallery in New York; and Peter Harrigan from Medina Publishing in the UK.

Topics: Central Saint Martins UK culture

Saudi crown prince congratulates Japan’s new premier

Saudi crown prince congratulates Japan’s new premier
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi crown prince congratulates Japan’s new premier

Saudi crown prince congratulates Japan’s new premier
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Sanae Takaichi as she become Japan’s first female prime minister, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Wednesday.

Japan’s parliament elected Takaichi on Tuesday and she underlined her commitment to boosting Japanese defense as she prepared to host visiting U.S. President Donald Trump next week.

Takaichi replaces outgoing Shigeru Ishiba after the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party suffered disastrous losses in July elections for parliament’s upper house and lost its majority in the lower house last year. 

Her election comes a day after the LDP struck a deal in a fragile coalition with a new partner expected to pull her governing bloc further to the right.

— with input from The Associated Press.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Sanae Takaichi

