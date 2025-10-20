Jeddah forum highlights role of data in national development

JEDDAH: The second Statistical Forum for Universities and Associations was held on Monday at Jeddah University alongside World Statistics Day.

Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi attended, along with representatives from universities, research centers and professional statistical associations.

Fahad Al-Dossari, president of the General Authority for Statistics, highlighted the crucial role of statistics in national development.

He described the forum as a platform for sharing expertise between academic and professional institutions, advancing research, statistical methods, innovation and strategic partnerships.

The forum featured panel discussions with experts, statisticians and data science specialists, focusing on key statistical products, methodologies and university programs to develop qualified national statisticians.

Al-Dossari also announced the launch of the Road to Riyadh program, preparing for the sixth UN World Data Forum in Riyadh in November 2026, to showcase the Kingdom’s leadership in statistics.

Prince Saud witnessed the signing of six cooperation agreements between the authority and King Abdulaziz University, Taif University, King Khalid University, Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University, the Islamic University of Madinah and the Saudi Society for Statistical Sciences.