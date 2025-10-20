You are here

  • Home
  • Jeddah forum highlights role of data in national development

Jeddah forum highlights role of data in national development

Special Jeddah forum highlights role of data in national development
1 / 2
The second Statistical Forum for Universities and Associations was held at Jeddah University alongside World Statistics Day. (AN Photo)
Special Jeddah forum highlights role of data in national development
2 / 2
Fahad Al-Dossari, right, president of the General Authority for Statistics, presents a gift to Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5vtqw

Updated 20 October 2025
SALEH FAREED
Follow

Jeddah forum highlights role of data in national development

Jeddah forum highlights role of data in national development
  • Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi attended, along with representatives from universities, research centers and professional statistical associations
  • Fahad Al-Dossari, president of the General Authority for Statistics, highlighted the crucial role of statistics in national development
Updated 20 October 2025
SALEH FAREED
Follow

JEDDAH: The second Statistical Forum for Universities and Associations was held on Monday at Jeddah University alongside World Statistics Day.

Jeddah Gov. Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi attended, along with representatives from universities, research centers and professional statistical associations.

Fahad Al-Dossari, president of the General Authority for Statistics, highlighted the crucial role of statistics in national development.

He described the forum as a platform for sharing expertise between academic and professional institutions, advancing research, statistical methods, innovation and strategic partnerships.

The forum featured panel discussions with experts, statisticians and data science specialists, focusing on key statistical products, methodologies and university programs to develop qualified national statisticians.

Al-Dossari also announced the launch of the Road to Riyadh program, preparing for the sixth UN World Data Forum in Riyadh in November 2026, to showcase the Kingdom’s leadership in statistics.

Prince Saud witnessed the signing of six cooperation agreements between the authority and King Abdulaziz University, Taif University, King Khalid University, Imam Mohammed bin Saud Islamic University, the Islamic University of Madinah and the Saudi Society for Statistical Sciences.

Topics: Statistical Forum for Universities and Associations Jeddah University World Statistics Day

Related

Saudi statistics authority signs cooperation deal with National Center for Debt Management
Business & Economy

Saudi statistics authority signs cooperation deal with National Center for Debt Management

Saudi statistics authority collaborates with industry body to enhance economic data
Business & Economy

Saudi statistics authority collaborates with industry body to enhance economic data

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat

Saudi leaders send messages of condolence to Kuwaiti emir after death of former diplomat
Updated 23 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent their condolences to the emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on Wednesday following the death of Sheikh Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at the age of 75.

He was a diplomat who served in several high-ranking positions, including acting undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and director of the ministry’s European Department, The Times Kuwait reported.

In separate cables, the king and crown prince offered their prayers that God would forgive the deceased and have mercy on him, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli draft laws for annexation of Palestinian land
  • Kingdom says it firmly rejects all settlement and expansionist activity by Israeli occupation authorities in the West Bank
  • Foreign Ministry reminds international community of its responsibility to implement UN resolutions and halt Israeli encroachment
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the preliminary approval by the Israeli parliament on Wednesday of two draft laws, one of which seeks to legitimize an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, and another attempting to impose Israeli sovereignty over the entire territory.

The Kingdom said it firmly rejected all settlement and expansionist activity by Israeli occupation authorities in the West Bank, and reaffirmed its support for the right of Palestinians to establish an independent state based on pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with international resolutions.

The ministry reminded the international community of its responsibility to implement UN resolutions and halt Israeli encroachments on Palestinian territory, and called for a peace process that results in a two-state solution to achieve security and stability in the region, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier, Israeli lawmakers voted in the Knesset to advance two bills related to annexation of the West Bank, a goal promoted by far-right ministers. The drafts will have to go through three additional votes in the parliament to become law.

The first bill, which passed by 32 votes to 9, proposes annexation of a large Israeli settlement east of Jerusalem. The second, which proposes annexation of the entire West Bank, narrowly passed by 25 votes to 24.

Topics: Occupied West Bank Israeli annexation plan

Related

The Israeli national flag flutters as apartments are seen in the background in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim.
Middle-East

Israeli lawmakers approve advancement of West Bank annexation bills

UAE reiterates ‘red line’ over West Bank annexation
Middle-East

UAE reiterates ‘red line’ over West Bank annexation

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia

Eastern Province governor receives Belgian envoy to Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

Eastern Province Gov. Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received the Belgian Ambassador to the Kingdom Pascal Gregoire in Dammam on Wednesday.

He also received UAE’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Matar Salem Al-Dhaheri, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meetings, all sides discussed bilateral relations and various topics of common interest.

Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed the new Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia. (Screenshot)
Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed the new Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia. (Screenshot)
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Sheikh Saleh Al-Fawzan appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia

Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed the new Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia. (Screenshot)
  • Sheikh Saleh succeeds former Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh who passed away on Sept. 23
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan has been appointed Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and the Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars.

The appointment was made by royal decree and based on a proposal by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The religious scholar will also undertake the role of president of the General Presidency of Scholarly Research and Ifta, SPA said.

Sheikh Saleh succeeds former Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh who passed away on Sept. 23.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Grand Mufti Sheikh Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan

Related

Riyadh street to be renamed in honor of Saudi Arabia’s recently deceased grand mufti
Saudi Arabia

Riyadh street to be renamed in honor of Saudi Arabia’s recently deceased grand mufti

Saudi Arabia bids farewell to Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia bids farewell to Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Asheikh

Royal Commission for AlUla announces partnership with Center Pompidou in Paris

Royal Commission for AlUla announces partnership with Center Pompidou in Paris
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News
Follow

Royal Commission for AlUla announces partnership with Center Pompidou in Paris

Royal Commission for AlUla announces partnership with Center Pompidou in Paris
  • RCU will provide 50 million euros to support the renovation of the Center Pompidou in Paris
  • It is part of a larger Saudi-French collaboration aimed at developing the Museum of Contemporary Art in AlUla
Updated 22 October 2025
Arab News

LONDON: Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi minister of culture and governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, discussed strengthening cultural exchange with France’s minister of culture, Rachida Dati, in Paris on Wednesday.

The Saudi-French cultural cooperation will establish a Saudi section in the Center Pompidou, which is undergoing refurbishment, and will reopen to the public in 2030, the Royal Commission for AlUla announced.

According to the agreement, the RCU will provide 50 million euros to support the renovation of the Center Pompidou. This initiative is part of a larger Saudi-French collaboration aimed at developing the Museum of Contemporary Art in AlUla, in the western Hejaz region of Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, a cultural and artistic program will be established for the upcoming years until 2030, focusing on modern and contemporary Saudi artists and using resources from the Center Pompidou. The initiative will facilitate exchanges between cultural professionals from France and Saudi Arabia, the RCU added.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening culture as a bridge for international dialogue and advancing sustainable development, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

RCU also announced the Arduna exhibition, scheduled to take place during the AlUla Arts Festival in January 2026. The event is organized in collaboration with Arts AlUla, the Center Pompidou and the French Agency for AlUla Development. It will include workshops and live performances to support emerging talent and enhance AlUla’s cultural landscape.

The RCU said that it was working to strengthen AlUla’s position as a global hub for creativity, where heritage, innovation and knowledge come together to inspire future generations, according to SPA.

Topics: Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) Centre Pompidou AlUla

Related

Royal Commission for AlUla, France’s Center Pompidou sign cultural cooperation agreement. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s RCU strengthens partnership on cross-cultural exchange with France’s Centre Pompidou

AlUla to hold astronomy seminar
Saudi Arabia

AlUla to hold astronomy seminar

Latest updates

Trump says he expects to reach deal with China on trade, soybeans, possibly nuclear arms

Trump says he expects to reach deal with China on trade, soybeans, possibly nuclear arms

OpenAI launches Atlas browser to compete with Google Chrome

OpenAI launches Atlas browser to compete with Google Chrome

White House announces new $200m ballroom as part of Trump’s latest makeover of ‘The People’s House’

White House announces new $200m ballroom as part of Trump’s latest makeover of ‘The People’s House’

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban

EU approves 19th package of Russian sanctions including LNG ban

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies

US announces new sanctions against Russia’s two biggest oil companies

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.