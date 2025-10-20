Pakistan says recorded highest monthly IT exports of $366 million during September

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded its highest ever monthly IT exports of $366 million in September, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad said on Monday, with a top brokerage firm attributing the surge to local companies growing their clientele abroad and the national currency gaining stability.

According to the IT ministry, Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances increased by $180 million to $1,057 million during July-September. Pakistan recorded total IT exports of $877 million during the same corresponding period last year.

Pakistan has sought to attract global investments in its priority sectors, notably IT, in recent years, to ward off its prolonged economic crisis. Several Pakistani companies have expanded their footprint abroad and sought cooperation with their counterparts in other countries, especially in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

“Country’s IT/tech exports have hit an all-time monthly high of $366 million in Sep-25,” Schehzad wrote on social media platform X.

The IT ministry confirmed the development, stating that this was a 25.3 percent increase from $292 million IT exports recorded by Pakistan in September 2024.

Karachi-based brokerage firm Topline Securities said in its latest report that the monthly IT exports are higher than the last 12-month average of $326 million recorded by Pakistan.

The firm said that this takes Pakistan’s IT exports during the first quarter of the current fiscal year to $1.06 billion, registering an increase of 21 percent year-on-year (YoY).

“YoY growth in IT exports during the month is due to (1) IT export companies growing client base globally, especially in the GCC region, (2) relaxation in the permissible retention limit by the State Bank of Pakistan, increasing it from 35 percent to 50 percent in the Exporters’ Specialized Foreign Currency Accounts, (3) allowance of equity investment abroad through these foreign currency accounts and (4) stability in PKR encouraging IT exporters to bring higher portion of profits back to Pakistan,” Topline Securities said.

According to a Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) survey, 62 percent of IT companies are maintaining specialized foreign currency accounts.

A major development in FY25 was the state bank adding a new category of Equity Investment Abroad (EIA), specifically for export-oriented IT companies. IT exporters can now acquire interest (shareholding) in entities abroad utilizing up to 50 percent proceeds from specialized foreign currency accounts.

The firm said that while the government has set a target of $5 billion for IT exports for fiscal year 2026, it expects IT exports to grow by 18-20 percent during the year.