King Faisal Specialist Hospital performs world’s first robotic brain tumor surgery

RIYADH: In a historic leap for robotic medicine, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre in Riyadh has performed the world’s first robotic intracranial tumor resection.

This groundbreaking achievement sets a new global standard in neurosurgical precision and recovery.

The procedure involved removing a 4.5-centimeter brain tumor with robotic arms from a 68-year-old man who had been experiencing severe headaches and loss of concentration.

Remarkably, the patient was discharged fully conscious within 24 hours — a recovery time nearly four times faster than that of traditional brain surgeries.

Dr. Homoud Al-Dahash, KFSHRC consultant for skull base tumors and lead surgeon, stated that the robotic system provided exceptional precision and control, which enabled surgeons to navigate critical neurovascular structures with a high level of safety.

“The patient’s same-day discharge, fully conscious and without complications, represents a new benchmark for neurosurgical innovation,” he added.

Guided by a 3D optical system, the one-hour surgery enabled surgeons to operate with a clear, magnified view of the brain.

Advanced image-guided navigation technology ensured precise tumor removal while protecting vital areas of the brain.

KFSHRC CEO Dr. Majid Al-Fayyadh linked the milestone to the hospital’s ongoing transformation journey.

“This achievement reflects KFSHRC’s growing role in shaping the future of global medicine,” he said.

“It aligns perfectly with our vision, where innovation and patient-centered care define the future of healthcare.”

Before the advent of robotic neurosurgery, similar procedures required manual removal under a surgical microscope, where precision depended heavily on human steadiness and visual clarity.

Robotic systems now provide enhanced instrument stability, tremor elimination, and superior visualization — redefining global standards of safety and precision in neurosurgical care.

This landmark procedure adds to KFSHRC’s expanding portfolio of robotic surgical breakthroughs.

The institution previously performed the world’s first robotic heart transplant and robotic liver transplant, earning international acclaim and solidifying its standing among the world’s leading centers for robotic and minimally invasive surgery.

KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025.

It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Middle East by Brand Finance 2024 and listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2025, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026.

These accolades reaffirm its position as a global leader in innovation-driven patient care.